私のオンライン環境チラ見せ 2020年5月9日 JAWS-UG新潟 オンライン COVID-19に負けるな！ #StayHome アマゾン ウェブ サービス ジャパン コミュニティプログラム担当 沼口 繁
https://commentscreen.com/comme nts?room=numagus コメントスクリーンの入力はこちら
Who are you? • 沼口 繁 （ヌマグチ シゲル） • AWSJ マーケティング本部コミュニティプログラム 担当 • 2017年10月から現職 • JAWS-UG/Developer Marketing/E-JAWS • JAWS-U...
目黒AWSオフィス セミナールーム コミュニティ向けセミナールーム 第一形態
目黒AWSオフィス セミナールーム コミュニティ向けセミナールーム 21.001/021 150~200人収容上限 参加者 参加者 SIP/H.323 ビデオシステム 共有スライド マイク音声 カメラ ＋100人 (現在は250人) 参加者 参...
目黒AWSオフィス セミナールーム コミュニティ向けセミナールーム 21.001/021 150~200人収容上限 参加者 参加者 SIP/H.323 ビデオシステム 共有スライド マイク音声 カメラ ＋300人 (実質無制限) 参加者 参加者...
第四形態 登壇者 登壇者 登壇者 登壇者 配信ソフト OBS Studio YouTube Live URL指定可能 利用ユーザー大 Twitch ＋500人 (実質無制限) 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者参加者 参加者...
登壇者 登壇者 登壇者 登壇者 Chime Chime Chime Amazon Workspaces Graphics Amazon Workspaces Power Pro YouTube Live Primary YouTube Inge...
第五形態？ 登壇者 登壇者 登壇者 登壇者 配信ソフト? YouTube Live? Twitch? 参加者参加者 参加者参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 Zoom? Teams? ディスカッション ワークショップ...
昨年のPayPay祭りで娘用で購入 デジいちのWebカメラ化を目指すも、 購入したビデオキャプチャでは認識せず ビデオカメラの再生や、パソコンやiPad のキャプチャーが可能だったため、 アルファ6000が対応していないのか？と 考えた。 一旦...
しかし、納期予定が6月中旬であることが後ほど判明！
オンラインへの移行、オンラインのオフラ インへの取り込みは不可避な流れです。 できるかぎりキャッチアップして、よりよ いコミュニティライフを！
  1. 1. 私のオンライン環境チラ見せ 2020年5月9日 JAWS-UG新潟 オンライン COVID-19に負けるな！ #StayHome アマゾン ウェブ サービス ジャパン コミュニティプログラム担当 沼口 繁
  2. 2. https://commentscreen.com/comme nts?room=numagus コメントスクリーンの入力はこちら
  3. 3. Who are you? • 沼口 繁 （ヌマグチ シゲル） • AWSJ マーケティング本部コミュニティプログラム 担当 • 2017年10月から現職 • JAWS-UG/Developer Marketing/E-JAWS • JAWS-UGの活動をAWSとして支援 • AWS社内でのJAWS-UGの認知度向上 • 市場におけるJAWS-UGの認知度向上 • 好きなサービス • S3/WorkSpaces/Elemental/QuckSight • はまっているもの • サウナ（昨年の10月より） Output先 Twitter @numaguchi Facebook shigeru.numaguchi note s_numaguchi Blog(BI) https://road2cloudoffice.blogspot.com/
  4. 4. 目黒AWSオフィス セミナールーム コミュニティ向けセミナールーム 第一形態
  5. 5. 目黒AWSオフィス セミナールーム コミュニティ向けセミナールーム 21.001/021 150~200人収容上限 参加者 参加者 SIP/H.323 ビデオシステム 共有スライド マイク音声 カメラ ＋100人 (現在は250人) 参加者 参加者 第二形態 • Event mode • Disable unmute
  6. 6. 目黒AWSオフィス セミナールーム コミュニティ向けセミナールーム 21.001/021 150~200人収容上限 参加者 参加者 SIP/H.323 ビデオシステム 共有スライド マイク音声 カメラ ＋300人 (実質無制限) 参加者 参加者 Twitch 配信ソフト OBS Studio 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 第三形態 ここで得られた大きな知見 ・Chimeを使えば、画面共有をソフトウェアで解決 ・配信ソフト＋ Chimeで特別なH/Wなしに世界が広がる
  7. 7. 第四形態 登壇者 登壇者 登壇者 登壇者 配信ソフト OBS Studio YouTube Live URL指定可能 利用ユーザー大 Twitch ＋500人 (実質無制限) 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 登壇、スタッフ、参加者 すべてがリモート参加 JAWS DAYS 2020の実施形態 ここで得られた大きな知見 ・バックアップ配信サーバーを用意する規模になっている「認識」 ・リハーサルの重要性：登壇者の操作の慣れに依存
  8. 8. 登壇者 登壇者 登壇者 登壇者 Chime Chime Chime Amazon Workspaces Graphics Amazon Workspaces Power Pro YouTube Live Primary YouTube Ingest Server Secondary YouTube Ingest Server ライブ配信 担当者 参加者参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者
  9. 9. 第五形態？ 登壇者 登壇者 登壇者 登壇者 配信ソフト? YouTube Live? Twitch? 参加者参加者 参加者参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 参加者 Zoom? Teams? ディスカッション ワークショップ ディスカッション ワークショップ ディスカッション ワークショップ ディスカッション ワークショップ Chime? Facebook Rooms? 相互コミュニケーションの実現
  10. 10. 昨年のPayPay祭りで娘用で購入 デジいちのWebカメラ化を目指すも、 購入したビデオキャプチャでは認識せず ビデオカメラの再生や、パソコンやiPad のキャプチャーが可能だったため、 アルファ6000が対応していないのか？と 考えた。 一旦、アルファ6000は忘れることにした。
  11. 11. しかし、納期予定が6月中旬であることが後ほど判明！
  12. 12. オンラインへの移行、オンラインのオフラ インへの取り込みは不可避な流れです。 できるかぎりキャッチアップして、よりよ いコミュニティライフを！

