Manual capacidades emprendedoras

MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS PARA EL DOCENTE FACILITADOR
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 1 Si bien en la actualidad existen avances importantes en la cobertura de los servic...
2 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS EMPRENDIMIENTO EMPRENDIMIENTO Y EMPRESA DEFINICIÓN DE LAS CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORA...
Confiar en uno mismo y tener buena autoestima es la base de las otras capacidades emprendedoras MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPR...
4 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS SEREMPRESARIO EMPRENDEDOR,HOY Desde la psicología, la aproxima- ción al emprendimi...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 5 En la misma línea,el Banco Mun- dial, el Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo y la O...
6 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS En ese sentido,se reconoce que el grupo de jóvenes son una red importante de trans...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 7 Las personas deben estar más preparadas para aprovechar oportunidades que generen ...
8 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS CAPACIDADESEMPRENDEDORAS 1.EMPRENDIMIENTO Para entender este término es necesario ...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 9 Somos emprendedores con habilidades, que nos permiten identificar oportunidades, p...
10 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS una situación propicia, el generar una visión o idea frente a ello y el darle vid...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 11 UN EMPRESARIO EMPRENDEDOR IDENTIFICA PROPONE ACTUA
12 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS Frente a ello, se plantea tres momentos complementarios e interrelacionados para ...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 13 3.DEFINICIÓNDELASCAPACIDADESEM- PRENDEDORASVINCULADASALAIMA- GENDEUNBUENEMPRESARI...
14 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS En ese sentido, rescatan e inciden en la capacidad y facul- tad que todo ser huma...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 15 A continuación se desarrollará cada una de las capacidades emprendedoras dando un...
16 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS AUTOCONFIANZA “Creoenmímismoyenlo quesoycapazdelograr” OPCIÓN #2 OPCIÓN #2 OPCIÓN...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 17 ¿Qué es la autoconfianza? • Es confiar en uno mismo y tener una buena autoestima....
18 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS CREATIVIDAD “Creo,transformoydoy solucionesnovedosas” Mira, hemos adaptado las bo...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 19 ¿Qué es la creatividad? • Es el proceso que transforma cons- tructivamente la rea...
20 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS INICIATIVA “Actúocon determinaciónyme adelantoalosdemás” ¡ Somos los primeros en ...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 21 ¿Qué es la iniciativa? • Es el empuje y la independencia para actuar sin necesida...
22 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS PERSEVERANCIA “Nomerindo,meesfuerzo paraalcanzarymantener mismetas” ¡ VAMOS !...N...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 23 ¿Qué es la perseverancia? • Es el esfuerzo constante para con- seguir un objetivo...
24 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS TRABAJOEN EQUIPO “Tenerelmejorresultado estareadetodos” ¡ Gracias al esfuerzo de ...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 25 ¿Qué es el trabajo en equipo? • Tener un objetivo común donde cada uno aporta con...
26 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL “Crezcoyayudoaque otroscrezcan” ¡ Chicos vamos a aprender ...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 27 ¿Qué es responsabilidad social? • Modelo de gestión que busca el de- sarrollo sos...
28 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS CONSEJOSPARAFACILITAR TUSTALLERES En la pubertad y adolescencia se gene- ran camb...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 29 Algunas ideas sobre la adolescencia A continuación presentamos las característica...
30 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS Cuestionamiento de las reglas y de la autoridad como una forma de autoafirmarse y...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 31 Criterios de calificación Se han establecido cuatro puntajes que podrán ser asign...
32 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS Las capacidades emprendedoras consideradas como válidas son las siguientes. Para ...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 33 DISEÑOMETODOLÓGICO Matriz de capacidades e indicadores A continuación en el sigui...
34 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS Seudónimo: Edad: Sexo: Fecha: Indicación: Contesta con tus propias palabras todo ...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 35 5. Marca la afirmación que describe mejor la iniciativa? (2 puntos) a. Actuar imp...
36 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS TALLERES TALLER1 Actividad 1 ¿Qué es lo que entende- mos por emprendedor? DURACIÓ...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 37 • Presentar la lámina con la definición de emprendedor. • Presentar y explicar la...
38 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO • Dividir a los participantes en grupos. Ent...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 39 • Formar cuatro grupos y explicarles que se dramatizará dos situaciones diferente...
40 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS • Presentar la lámina sobre la autoconfianza. • Promover la descripción y el anál...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 41 TALLER2 DURACIÓN 1 HORA 30 MINUTOS ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO Hojas A4 ...
42 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS • Luego de 10 minutos, presentar en plenaria la historia elaborada y las respuest...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 43 • Pedirles que se formen en grupo y explicarles que van a realizar una tarea en e...
44 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS • Reflexionar sobre la forma de trabajo y la interacción de cada grupo: si es que...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 45 ¡ VAMOS !...No te des por vencido, revisa la receta una vez más... Mmm...Esta bie...
46 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS • Entregar a cada grupo diversas imágenes. Pedirles que respondan: ¿quiénes son l...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 47 ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO • Señalar que en el caso de un emprendedor l...
48 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS TALLER3 DURACIÓN 1 HORA 30 MINUTOS ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO Lista de ...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 49 ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO • Entregar a cada grupo una lista de cotejo ...
50 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO no con las conductas descritas en la lista d...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 51 Autoconfianza Creo en mí mismo y en lo que soy capaz de lograr Conductas y/o act...
52 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS Iniciativa Actúo con determinación y me adelanto a los demás Conductas y/o actitu...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 53 Trabajo en Equipo Tener el mejor resultado es tarea de todos Conductas y/o actit...
54 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS ANEXO2 Vilma Parra nunca le esquivó al trabajo, más bien siempre lo buscó. Ella v...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 55 no en la fabricación, por eso decidió no fabricar, solo comprar y vender. Desarro...
56 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS ANEXO3 AUTOCONFIANZA FORTALEZA POR MEJORAR CREATIVIDAD FORTALEZA POR MEJORAR ...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 57 TRABAJO EN EQUIPO FORTALEZA POR MEJORAR PERSEVERANCIA FORTALEZA POR MEJORAR ...
58 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS BIBLIOGRAFÍA BORNSTEIN, D. (2005) Como cambiar el mundo. Los emprendedores social...
MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 59 Producción General: Fundación Romero www.fundacionromero.org.pe www.mass.pe
60 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS
  2. 2. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 1 Si bien en la actualidad existen avances importantes en la cobertura de los servicios educativos, esta se encuentra desar- ticulada con su entorno productivo y poco orientada a las demandas del mercado laboral. Ante esto, el reto es desarrollar en los jóvenes y adolescentes capacidades y habilidades productivas y emprendedoras para superar la pobreza a través de su inserción adecuada en el mercado laboral. Por este motivo cobra especial importancia el fortalecimiento de dichas capacidades en la educación escolar. El presente manual forma parte del proyecto“Jóvenes empresarios”, proyecto diseñado y ejecutado por la Fundación Ro- mero cuyo objetivo es desarrollar las capacidades personales, empresariales y técnicas de los estudiantes de nivel Secun- daria de la Educación Básica Regular. Las principales actividades realizadas fueron la capacitación de docentes, talleres con estudiantes sobre temas empre- sariales como parte de las actividades curriculares del Área de Educación para el trabajo (EPT), así como la asesoría y creación de organizaciones productivas entre los estudiantes. Es en el marco de estas actividades que se elabora el manual educativo“MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS PARA EL DOCENTE FACILITADOR”el cual está dirigido a los docentes participantes en el proyecto. Este manual describe las seis principales capacidades emprendedoras (Autoconfianza, creatividad, iniciativa, perseve- rancia, trabajo en equipo y sentido de responsabilidad) y se incluyen recomendaciones para que los docentes puedan facilitan los talleres con los alumnos. Esperamos que este manual sea un documento de apoyo que contribuya al desarrollo de las capacidades productivas y emprendedoras en la escuela. PRESENTACIÓN www.fundacionromero.org.pe www.mass.pe
  3. 3. 2 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS EMPRENDIMIENTO EMPRENDIMIENTO Y EMPRESA DEFINICIÓN DE LAS CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS VIN- CULADAS A LA IMAGEN DE UN BUEN EMPRESARIO • Autoconfianza • Creatividad • Iniciativa • Perseverancia • Trabajo en equipo • Responsabilidad social CONSEJOS PARA FACILITAR MEJOR TUS TALLERES Algunas ideas sobre la adolescencia Evaluación de los aprendizajes Criterios de clasificación DISEÑO METODOLÓGICO Matriz de capacidades e indicadores Evaluación de entrada Talleres ANEXOS Anexo 1: Lista de observación de capacidades emprendedoras Anexo 2:“¡Zapatero a sus zapatos!”Historia de Vilma Parra Anexo 3: Autoevaluación BIBLIOGRAFÍA 08 10 13 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 33 51 58 CONTENIDO 29 30 31 33 33 36 51 54 56 MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS PARA EL DOCENTE FACILITADOR
  4. 4. Confiar en uno mismo y tener buena autoestima es la base de las otras capacidades emprendedoras MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 3 La iniciativa es el motor para emprender nuevos proyectos La persona emprendedora no va a trabajar sola, sabe que debe trabajar en equipo La perseverancia permite alcanzar resultados y mantenerlos en el tiempo
  5. 5. 4 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS SEREMPRESARIO EMPRENDEDOR,HOY Desde la psicología, la aproxima- ción al emprendimiento se sitúa dentro de una corriente positiva1 , que investiga y trata de po- tenciar las capacidades y fortalezas humanas que funcionan como un amortiguador ante la adver- sidad. Actualmente, la capacidad emprendedora es considerada como un elemento importante para el desarrollo y para las interacciones entre las personas. Si bien inicialmente se hablaba de ello sobre todo en los negocios, pronto se ha ex- tendido y se ha revelado como un aspecto tras- cendente también en el mundo social y cultural (ROMÁN, 2005). Los resultados destacados de algunos emprendedores en el mundo han hecho dirigir la mirada hacia su capacidad de innovar y llevar adelante iniciativas empresariales, con el propó- sito de encontrar en ellas modelos a seguir. Es una preocupación mundial el encontrar nuevos y mejores procesos que conduzcan a alcanzar un desarrollo sostenible, que apunte a mejorar la calidad de vida de la población en general (ROMÁN, 2005). Tanto así, que los gobiernos han puesto como una tarea relevante promover estas capacidades, vistas como necesarias para el desa- rrollo económico, más allá de iniciativas públicas o la presencia o no de recursos naturales. 1 Corriente de reciente aparición centrada en estudiar y comprender los procesos y mecanismos que subyacen a las fortalezas y virtudes del ser humano. Desde esta perspectiva se considera que la psicología no es solo patología y trastorno, sino que se plantea un modelo más positivo basado en la salud y la prevención centrando su mirada en los aspectos de resis- tencia, crecimiento, aprendizajes y transformación ante las experiencias difíciles o dolorosas. International Positive Psychology Association (IPPA) y European Network for Positive Psychology (ENPP).
  6. 6. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 5 En la misma línea,el Banco Mun- dial, el Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo y la Organización de Estados Americanos, muestran un especial interés y establecen una alianza de trabajo para impulsar el empren- dimiento en jóvenes como una alternativa y oportunidad para alcanzar el desarrollo sos- tenible. En ese contextode búsqueda de sostenibilidad vale la pena relacionar las capa- cidades de emprendimiento con el enfoque de desarrollo humano integral planteado por Amartya Sen. Desde este enfoque los sujetos deben estar más preparados para aprovechar oportunidades que generen nuevos procesos productivos que les permitan crear su propio empleo y riqueza; mejorar su calidad de vida; y proyectarse a futuro. Stevenson (2000) plantea que“el entorno es importante, y es más factible que un individuo pueda comenzar a tener actitu- des emprendedoras si actúa en un contexto en el que se facilita el reconocimiento de la oportunidad y su persecución”(FORMICHE- LLA, 2004).
  7. 7. 6 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS En ese sentido,se reconoce que el grupo de jóvenes son una red importante de transmisión de información y valores en su medio natural por lo que son considerados como agentes de divulgación y potenciales propiciadores de cambio. Es en ese marco que se considera importante diseñar una es- trategia de intervención que les dote de contenidos y herramientas para que contribuyan efectivamen- te a la construcción de esta imagen positiva de un buen empresario emprendedor. En este marco conceptualen- contraremos primero la definición y enfoque del emprendimiento, y la relación de este con el empre- sario. Asimismo, se identifican y definen las capaci- dades emprendedoras que serán abordadas para responder a las demandas de nuestro contexto. Este conjunto de capacidades serán presentadas en un lenguaje sencillo y práctico que llegue al grupo etario que se ha definido, des- cribiéndolas a partir de comportamientos o actitu- des concretas y cercanas (cotidianas) que ayuden a identificarlas en la personas.
  8. 8. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 7 Las personas deben estar más preparadas para aprovechar oportunidades que generen nuevos procesos productivos que les permitan crear su pro- pio empleo y riqueza; me- jorar su calidad de vida y proyectarse a futuro. Se considera importante diseñar una estrategia de intervención que dote a los jovenes de contenidos y herramientas para que con- tribuyan efectivamente a la construcción de una imagen positiva de un buen empre- sario emprendedor. La capacidad empren- dedora es considera- da como un elemento importante para el desarrollo y para las interacciones entre las personas.
  9. 9. 8 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS CAPACIDADESEMPRENDEDORAS 1.EMPRENDIMIENTO Para entender este término es necesario identificar dos conceptos importantes que serán definidos tomando en cuenta los alcances dados por la Real Academia de la Lengua. Emprender: acometer y comenzar una obra, un negocio, un empeño, y se usa más comúnmente hablando de los que encierran dificultad o peligro. Empresa: acción ardua y dificultosa que valerosamente se comienza. Partiendo del significado que comúnmente se asigna a estas palabras, encontramos dos ideas importantes: la iniciativa vista como el inicio o comienzo de algo, y de otro lado el esfuerzo que se requiere invertir pues se describe como una tarea que no es fácil. Tomando en cuenta los aportes de Panez y Silva (2007) podemos definir al emprendimiento como una forma de ser y hacer a través de un conjunto de capacidades que im- pulsan… (al individuo) a interactuar productiva y constructivamente con su realidad, permitiéndole asumir un rol protagónico y construir creativamente su propio destino, afrontando las adversidad con tenacidad. Esta definición plantea no solo que se requiere un conjunto de capacidades que definen la forma de ser y hacer en la per- sona, sino también la importancia de la calidad de la interacción que establece con su medio. El emprendimiento requiere de una relación dinámica con el entorno, donde este se transforma y permite recrear la realidad. Lo importante y que debe marcar la diferencia, es que las capacidades involucradas en el emprendimiento deben dotar al individuo de la posibilidad de encontrar formas creativas de solucionar problemas que no atenten contra el medio social y cultural en que vive, es decir ser y hacer algo constructivo y no destructivo. Otra definición interesante, planteada por la Universidad de Miami, es la del término emprendedor, entendido como una persona que identifica, desarrolla y ejecuta una visión que puede ser una idea novedosa, una oportunidad o simplemente una mejor manera de hacer las cosas y cuyo resultado final es la creación de una nueva empresa formada bajo condiciones de riesgo y de incertidumbre. En este caso se plantea al emprendimiento como un proceso en que se identifica claramente tres momentos: el identificar
  10. 10. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 9 Somos emprendedores con habilidades, que nos permiten identificar oportunidades, proponer nuevos proyectos y organizar los recursos necesarios para ponerlos en marcha
  11. 11. 10 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS una situación propicia, el generar una visión o idea frente a ello y el darle vida o ejecutarla. En las definiciones revisadas encontramos ciertas coincidencias, una de ellas es la de señalar al emprendedor como una persona con iniciativa que transforma su realidad, que concibe una idea innovadora y creativa y es capaz de llevarla a cabo, a pesar de los obstáculos. Otra coincidencia es que consideran, en el emprendimiento, un conjunto de capacidades, habilidades y actitudes que deben darse en una interacción armónica con el medio en el que se vive. Entonces, para efectos de este módulo de capacitación, denominaremos emprendedor o emprendedora a aquella per- sona que tiene un conjunto de habilidades, que identifica una oportunidad, propone un nuevo proyecto y organiza los recursos necesarios para ponerlo en marcha, siempre en armonía con su entorno. 2.EMPRENDIMIENTO YEMPRESARIO Hacer empresa requiere de personas capaces de percibir, organizar, gestionar y asumir el riesgo que demanda identificar oportunidades y poner en marcha un proyecto empresarial que permita crear un valor agregado, económico y social para él y para su entorno. Entonces, un empresario que emprende un proyecto requiere de la motivación y de la generación de estrategias para crear empresa.
  12. 12. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 11 UN EMPRESARIO EMPRENDEDOR IDENTIFICA PROPONE ACTUA
  13. 13. 12 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS Frente a ello, se plantea tres momentos complementarios e interrelacionados para hablar de un emprendedor con la capa- cidad de hacer empresa, es decir un empresario emprendedor. Estos son: Se refiere a recono- cer las necesidades y oportunidades que se le presentan. Para ello el emprendedor mirará la realidad reconociendo lo que ocurre y verá los retos a superar aprove- chando las oportuni- dades. Implica construir soluciones creativas e innovadoras frente a lo que ha identi- ficado. Ante lo que detecta no se queda de brazos cruzados, piensa en alterna- tivas, crea y genera ideas. Se refiere al paso a la acción, a la ejecución y al emprendimien- to. No se queda solo en ideas sino que se esfuerza por llevar adelante su proyecto a pesar de las dificul- tades. IDENTIFICAR PROPONER ACTUAR
  14. 14. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 13 3.DEFINICIÓNDELASCAPACIDADESEM- PRENDEDORASVINCULADASALAIMA- GENDEUNBUENEMPRESARIO Existe la percepción de que ser empresario y hacer empre- sa es una tarea fácil y que lo único que se necesita es tener dinero garantizándose de esta forma el éxito. Es en ese sentido, que muchas veces se deja de lado las capacidades personales que se necesitan y requieren para llevar a cabo un emprendimiento. Gran parte de la literatura empresarial americana se centra en destacar que los emprendedores presentan, persis- tencia, inteligencia, liderazgo, orientación a resultados y capacidad de decisión, siendo también denominados como innovadores y más tarde como creativos. Del mismo modo, el Centro Europeo de Empresas e Inno- vación de Navarra (CEIN)2 , quien recoge la perspectiva de la Comisión Europea, enumera un amplio conjunto de ca- pacidades y actitudes como emprendedoras, siendo estas: la creatividad; la autoconfianza; la iniciativa; la capacidad de asumir riesgos y afrontarlos; la capacidad de organiza- ción y planificación; la actitud positiva hacia el trabajo; la predisposición hacia el trabajo en equipo; la tenacidad; la tolerancia a la frustración; la orientación al logro; y la orientación comercial. Todas ellas son importantes, pero existe coincidencias en señalar algunas de ellas como capacidades claves que ter- minan siendo la base del desarrollo de las otras. Algunas de esas capacidades básicas y universales son la autocon- fianza, la creatividad, la iniciativa y la perseverancia. Otra capacidad importante es la de trabajo en equipo, ya que un emprendedor no trabaja solo sino, en interacción cons- tante con otros y con su entorno. No todas estas características tendrán el mismo peso al momento de emprender un proyecto o empresa pero en su conjunto serán de utilidad. Asimismo, un emprendedor tendrá que disponer de un nivel de desarrollo adecuado de un conjunto de habilidades y actitudes destacando segura- mente cada persona en unas más que en otras. Es impor- tante señalar que para que estas sean realmente efectivas y contribuyan al desarrollo de las personas es fundamental que se den en un marco de valores. Existen dos conceptos propuestos para dar cuenta de un nuevo entendimiento del emprendimiento, siendo estos: Lo interesante de estas propuestas es que enfocan el em- prendimiento como una capacidad no solo de construir un negocio o una organización, sino de contribuir a generar una transformación mayor de la sociedad. 2 El Centro Europeo de Empresas e Innovación de Navarra (CEIN) es un instrumento del Gobierno de Navarra al servicio de las PYMES y de los emprendedores y emprendedoras que persigue fomentar el espíritu identificando, promoviendo y desarrollando proyectos empresariales e impulsando la innovación. Trabaja en colaboración con otras regiones del entorno europeo compartiendo la misma filosofía, tanto en metodología como enfoque. Agente de transformación planteado por Varela y Flores (1994) Hacer historia planteado por Flores, Spinosa y Dreyfus (2000)
  15. 15. 14 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS En ese sentido, rescatan e inciden en la capacidad y facul- tad que todo ser humano debe tener para desarrollarse como un empresario, un líder o un agente cultural que recrea la solidaridad con la comunidad. Para entender mejor el concepto de agente de transfor- mación propuesto por Varela y Flores, recojamos también las ideas de Bornstein (2005) quien opina que día tras día se acentúan las semejanzas entre el sector ciudadano y el sector empresarial. Ambos sectores están produciendo un determinado "valor" para la sociedad y se les considera protagonistas fundamentales del proceso productivo. En ese sentido, el emprendedor es visto como un agente de transformación en tanto hay un empeño en lograr modificaciones en su entorno, siendo así una fuerza transformadora de la socie- dad. Un empresario conoce la forma de contactar y fundar redes; de movilizar y trabajar en equipo para aportar lo necesario para llevar a buen fin un proyecto considerando la innovación y el cambio como un fenómeno asociado al trabajo. El concepto hacer historia va en la misma línea y es com- plementario al anterior, ya que se refiere a la posibilidad de contribuir con prácticas solidarias y un accionar compro- metido, es decir, generar un cambio (FLORES, SPINOSA Y DREYFUS, 2000). Actualmente, estos conceptos se visibilizan en el interés cada vez mayor y más evidente de las empresas por contri- buir con el entorno social donde operan y generar mejores condiciones de vida para sus pobladores. En el Portal Educativo de la Américas, de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), se informa que se ha creado el Consejo Mundial Empresarial para el Desarrollo Sosteni- ble que reúne a las 160 empresas más importantes y que define la Responsabilidad Social Empresarial como el compromiso de las empresas de contribuir al desarrollo económico sostenible trabajando con los em- pleados, sus familias, la comunidad local y la sociedad en general, para mejorar su calidad de vida. Para efectos de trabajar sobre el modelo de un buen empresario, consideramos importante incorporar y dar énfasis en estas actitudes descritas, y que están orientadas al sentido de responsabilidad que se debe tener al actuar y emprender empresas, dando cuenta de los valores y el interés en el factor humano. Hemos seleccionado seis capacidades emprendedoras, las cuales recogen capacidades básicas, universales y de rescate del factor humano, las cuales intentan contribuir con el desarrollo de un perfil integral de un empresario. Estas capacidades son:
  16. 16. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 15 A continuación se desarrollará cada una de las capacidades emprendedoras dando una breve definición, presentando algunas características y señalando finalmente la importancia de dicha capacidad para ser un buen empresario empren- dedor. INICIATIVA TRABAJO EN EQUIPO PERSEVERANCIACREATIVIDAD AUTOCONFIANZA RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL
  17. 17. 16 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS AUTOCONFIANZA “Creoenmímismoyenlo quesoycapazdelograr” OPCIÓN #2 OPCIÓN #2 OPCIÓN #1 OPCIÓN #2 ¡ Estoy segura que con esta propuesta la vamos a lograr ! Tiempo invertido en los procesos. Optimización de los procesos.
  18. 18. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 17 ¿Qué es la autoconfianza? • Es confiar en uno mismo y tener una buena autoestima. Es la base de las otras capacidades emprendedo- ras. La autoconfianza es el convencimiento que tiene una per- sona de realizar con éxito lo que se proponga, y provee de una actitud positiva hacia la vida. Es como una poderosa fuerza que da seguridad. La autoestima es definida como la noción y el sentimiento de valor basado en el autoconocimiento y en la retroali- mentación que recibimos de nuestras experiencias y de las relaciones que establecemos con los otros. Se tiene una buena autoestima cuando se reconocen y valoran las cualidades y fortalezas con las que uno cuenta, aceptando también aquellos aspectos por mejorar. Implica aceptar que no se es perfecto y sentirse satisfecho con lo que se es como persona y con ello actuar en base a los propios recursos. La confianza en uno mismo, al igual que la autoestima, se construye interactuando con nuestros padres, nuestra familia, en la escuela y en el trabajo. Es por ello, que se dice que la autoestima se puede transformar, es decir disminuir o aumentar. También influye en nuestra autoestima y en la forma como nos percibimos, los valores y las concepciones del medio cultural donde nos desarrollamos, es decir, nos indican lo que se considera valioso. ¿Qué características tiene una perso- na con autoconfianza? • Es segura, toma decisiones y asume riesgos evaluando la situación. Una persona con autoconfianza se siente capaz de lograr lo que se proponga con iniciativa y determinación. » Actúa con seguridad: se plantea metas y las persigue hasta conseguirla. » Toma decisiones con facilidad: confiará en su criterio para analizar, evaluar las alternativas y decidir. Será una decisión informada y optará por la que considere la mejor opción. » Asume riesgos evaluando la situación: afronta los de- safíos y no se deja intimidar por los problemas ni por las personas. No es imprudente, mide sus riesgos teniendo la seguridad de vencer cualquier problema que se presente. ¿Por qué es importante la autocon- fianza para ser un buen empresario emprendedor? • Confías en tus ideas y proyectos para sacarlos adelante. Primero, porque es la base de las otras capacidades emprendedoras. Y segundo, permite proyectarse en el pre- sente y en el futuro, sin derrumbarse ante las dificultades y aceptando los errores como parte de la experiencia. La autoconfianza permite actuar con seguridad tanto para identificar, pro- poner y ejecutar los proyectos. Confiar en uno mismo y tener buena autoestima es la base de las otras capaci- dades emprendedoras
  19. 19. 18 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS CREATIVIDAD “Creo,transformoydoy solucionesnovedosas” Mira, hemos adaptado las botellas para un sistema de riego efectivo y a bajo costo. ¡ Me parece genial !
  20. 20. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 19 ¿Qué es la creatividad? • Es el proceso que transforma cons- tructivamente la realidad en algo nuevo y original. En general, es“mirar”un problema o situación de una manera diferente a los demás. Este proceso de transforma- ción constructiva empieza en la forma como se aproxima y se percibe la realidad, y culmina en la forma en cómo se modifica, logrando algo innovador y efectivo. Una condición importante es que la creatividad requiere de un pensamiento flexible que se orienta hacia la diver- sidad de ideas, es decir reconocer que no hay una única respuesta posible. Es por ello que decimos que la creati- vidad es una capacidad compleja y que requiere de los siguientes componentes: Entre los aspectos cognitivos de la creatividad está el pensamiento divergente y las habilidades de transforma- ción. Guilford (1967) señala la existencia de dos tipos de pensamiento, siendo estos: Pensamiento convergente Se mueve buscando una respuesta determinada o conven- cional (lo que otros autores llaman pensamiento lógico o vertical). Pensamiento divergente Se orienta en diferentes direcciones para encontrar la mejor solución. Implica un afronte flexible evaluando la si- tuación desde diferentes ángulos, y una respuesta original, no estereotipada, que se deriva de la fluidez en el uso de los recursos personales y los que se tienen a la mano. Esta inventiva para solucionar los problemas no se generan de la nada. El espíritu creador se alimenta de experiencias, de conocimientos y aprendizajes previos que uno posee, así como también, de la propia cultura y muchas veces de saberes tradicionales. ¿Qué características tiene una perso- na con creatividad? • Curiosa, ingeniosa, innovadora y generadora de cambios. Se caracteriza por acercarse con una mirada que permite buscar y encontrar lo que otros no ven: es indagar, propo- ner, cambiar y atreverse. • Curiosa: inquieta, con apertura a la experiencia, a la bús- queda y a explorar, a preguntarse y a cuestionar. • Ingeniosa e innovadora: piensa e imagina algo nuevo no presentado antes, se propone alternativas novedosas, únicas, raras y de calidad. • Generadora de cambios: tiene una postura flexible para aceptar y proponer cambios no aceptando todo lo que le proponen. La creatividad, así entendida, ayuda a redefinir los proble- mas, a no limitarnos a aceptar lo que se nos dice acerca de cómo deben hacerse las cosas y cómo hemos de pensar. Lo importante aquí es que el uso que se haga de la creativi- dad sea constructivo, es decir, brinde algún tipo de benefi- cio o satisfacción a las personas. ¿Por qué es importante la creatividad para ser un buen empresario em- prendedor? • Ayuda a solucionar problemas con respuestas novedosas y potenciando los recursos que se tiene a la mano. Permite resolver problemas y tareas cotidianas con res- puestas novedosas y tener una aproximación variada y con alternativas. COGNITIVOS EMOCIONALES
  21. 21. 20 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS INICIATIVA “Actúocon determinaciónyme adelantoalosdemás” ¡ Somos los primeros en la zona ! ¡ Así es y pronto nos conocerán más ! Por inauguración Menú especial
  22. 22. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 21 ¿Qué es la iniciativa? • Es el empuje y la independencia para actuar sin necesidad que te pre- sionen o estén detrás. La iniciativa requiere de autonomía e independencia. Im- plica dar el primer paso para resolver problemas u obtener logros, para arriesgarse en una acción constructiva. Es tener la actitud y disposición personal para protagonizar, promover, desarrollar ideas y emprender actividades. La persona emprendedora asumirá riesgos, pero estos se- rán calculados ya que el emprendimiento de una empresa no se lleva a cabo de manera aleatoria o improvisando. Para ello es importante acompañar la iniciativa con la pla- nificación y el establecimiento claro de metas u objetivos. ¿Qué características tiene una perso- na con iniciativa? • Propone, participa, actúa antes que los demás y es motivada. Se caracteriza por una actitud proactiva ante la vida. El poseer iniciativa permite generar con agilidad las acciones. • Propone y participa: no espera a que otros vengan a resolvernos los problemas. Piensa en alternativas, opina, resuelve y se muestra dispuesta para la acción. • Actúa antes que los demás: se adelanta a otros, es pio- nera. Aprovecha las oportunidades que se presentan. Es dinámica y activa. • Motivada: actúa siguiendo su propia motivación más que por presión de otros. Dispuesta a aprovechar las oportuni- dades que se presentan, resuelta y decidida. Se caracteriza por animar a los demás. ¿Por qué es importante la iniciativa para ser un buen empresario em- prendedor? • Es el motor que impulsa a iniciar proyectos. La iniciativa es la motivación y el motor que empuja e im- pulsa a emprender nuevos proyectos, a proponer cambios y a brindar soluciones. Permite no quedarse en las ideas sino pasar a la acción, es decir, dar el primer paso para resolver problemas y obtener logros. La iniciativa es el motor para emprender nuevos proyectos
  23. 23. 22 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS PERSEVERANCIA “Nomerindo,meesfuerzo paraalcanzarymantener mismetas” ¡ VAMOS !...No te des por vencido, revisa la receta una vez más... Mmm...Esta bien, así lo haré
  24. 24. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 23 ¿Qué es la perseverancia? • Es el esfuerzo constante para con- seguir un objetivo a pesar de las dificultades. La perseverancia es el esfuerzo continuo para lograr los fines que uno se ha propuesto y mantenerlos en el tiempo. Necesita de energía y motivación para no abandonar la tarea cuando se presentan dificultades. ¿Qué características tiene una perso- na con perseverancia? • Disciplina, paciencia y tolerancia frente a los errores. Se caracteriza por la constancia y la persistencia hacia un objetivo. Necesita de: • Disciplina: proporciona una forma de actuar y proceder que garantiza mantenerse direccionado hacia los objeti- vos. Ayuda a alcanzar los resultados y sostenerlos en el tiempo. • Paciencia: pues se debe trabajar mucho en algunas cosas antes de poder ver resultados. Ayuda a no desesperar y continuar trabajando sobre todo en momentos difíciles. • Tolerancia frente a los errores: calma frente a las frustra- ciones, pues se presentarán dificultades y obstáculos en el camino, y hay que saber afrontarlos, no decaer ni abando- nar la tarea. ¿Por qué es importante la perseve- rancia para ser un buen empresario emprendedor? • Permite alcanzar los resultados y mantenerlos en el tiempo. Es la fuerza que permite resistir ante las dificultades, continuar para alcanzar los resultados y mantenerlos en el tiempo. Permite el esfuerzo continuo, el insistir y hacer perdurar. Es imprescindible, pues es esperable que no todo salga bien a la primera y se pueda tropezar más de una vez. Ayu- da a finalizar correctamente lo que se comienza. Asimismo, la perseverancia le será indispensable al emprendedor para conseguir metas pequeñas, medianas o grandes. La perseverancia permite alcanzar resultados y mantenerlos en el tiempo
  25. 25. 24 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS TRABAJOEN EQUIPO “Tenerelmejorresultado estareadetodos” ¡ Gracias al esfuerzo de todos el cliente tendrá su pedido a tiempo !
  26. 26. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 25 ¿Qué es el trabajo en equipo? • Tener un objetivo común donde cada uno aporta con sus habilidades desde el rol que tiene. La persona emprendedora no va a trabajar sola, sabe que todo trabajo se hace en equipo, por ello, contará con otras personas que realizarán diversas labores dentro del grupo, es decir buscará formar un equipo que persiga un objetivo común. La capacidad de trabajo en equipo está relacionada con la calidad de las interacciones que establecemos con los demás. Para lograr buenos resultados se requiere de habili- dades sociales y de comunicación. No basta con estar juntos porque el equipo es más que eso. Por ello, una condición importante es el estableci- miento de objetivos y propósitos compartidos que deben ser asumidos por todos, eso es lo que permite conformar realmente un equipo. No todos hacen lo mismo: hay una complementariedad, cada uno aporta desde sus capacida- des, habilidades y las responsabilidades que ha asumido. En ese sentido, además de las habilidades para interactuar con los demás, es importante la capacidad de motivar al equipo y de guiarlo. ¿Qué características tiene una perso- na que sabe trabajar en equipo? • Coopera, escucha otras opiniones y sabe delegar. Se caracteriza por las habilidades para interactuar con los demás, la capacidad de motivar a otros y de orientarlos. Es saber trabajar de manera organizada y coordinada. • Coopera: une esfuerzos con otros, colaborando y apor- tando desde lo que sabe y ayudando a que los otros den lo mejor de sí. Ayuda a generar un clima de confianza y cooperación. • Escucha otras opiniones: sabe dialogar, respetar y tomar en cuenta las opiniones de los demás. • Sabe delegar: confía en las capacidades de otros, en que pueden hacer bien las cosas y no ser el único que quiere figurar. Promueve la participación de otros. Cuando se genera armonía e integración el grupo mul- tiplica su potencial y se logran mejores resultados. Se ha comprobado en las empresas que los resultados de un equipo serán mejores que los que puedan ser obtenidos de manera individual. ¿Por qué es importante el trabajo en equipo para ser un buen emprende- dor? • Se necesita del aporte de los demás para tener los mejores resultados. No puede hacer las cosas solo y se necesita del aporte de los demás para tener los mejores resultados. Un empren- dedor sin equipo no es un verdadero emprendedor. Saber trabajar en equipo es importante porque los resultados y el éxito de todo depende del trabajo de cada uno. El trabajo en equipo es lo que permite instrumentalizar y concretar las acciones necesarias para el desarrollo de un proyecto o empresa. La persona emprendedora no va a trabajar sola, sabe que debe trabajar en equipo
  27. 27. 26 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL “Crezcoyayudoaque otroscrezcan” ¡ Chicos vamos a aprender sobre los alimentos...! Es importante que los traba- jadores de la empresa sepan como alimentar a sus hijos.
  28. 28. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 27 ¿Qué es responsabilidad social? • Modelo de gestión que busca el de- sarrollo sostenible tomando en cuen- ta a los diversos públicos de interés. La Responsabilidad Social Empresarial (RSE) es un modelo de gestión que busca el desarrollo sostenible basando su accionar en tres aspectos fundamentales: crecimiento económico, el desarrollo social y preservación del medio ambiente. Implica, asumir responsabilidades relacionadas a la actividad que la empresa realiza, cuidando la calidad y la eficiencia de las actividades que realiza y de los productos. Esto contribuye a que la empresa crezca, genere riqueza y se sostenga en el tiempo. En el caso del empresario emprendedor debe existir una actitud de preocupación por lo que acontece en su entor- no, tanto al interior de la empresa como al exterior (grupos de interés). Un ejemplo de responsabilidad social es cuando un em- presario se preocupa por el desarrollo de los trabajadores capacitándolos, promoviendo su talento, etc. Otro ejemplo de responsabilidad social, es cuando la empresa busca involucrarse, compartir y colaborar con el desarrollo de sus proveedores y/o vecinos de la zona. ¿Qué características tiene una perso- na con responsabilidad social? • Da lo mejor de sí, es comprometida y promueve el desarrollo sostenible. Se evidencia en que: • Da lo mejor de sí: se esfuerza por hacer bien lo que emprende con calidad. En ese sentido está orientado a ser eficiente, a hacer siempre lo mejor posible, tanto en lo que ofrece como en la forma en que se relaciona con otros para llevarlo a cabo. Junto a la pretensión de beneficio hay una orientación de servicio. • Comprometida: asume sus obligaciones y responde por sus acciones aceptando la consecuencia de lo que hace o deja de hacer. Un emprendedor sabe que lo que hace tiene un impacto que está contribuyendo a que la sociedad en general crezca y se desarrolle, que brinda un servicio o da un producto que resuelve un problema o una necesidad, que permite disfrute y/o satisfacción. • Promueve el desarrollo de las personas: brinda y genera oportunidades para que las personas crezcan, se desen- vuelvan y amplíen sus capacidades. Se encuentra preocu- pada por las necesidades de otros. ¿Por qué es importante que un em- prendedor tenga responsabilidad social? • Permite generar oportunidades de crecimiento para todos, dentro y fue- ra de la empresa. Se convierte en un agente de cambio y de transformación dentro de su empresa y en su entorno. Trabaja generando oportunidades de crecimiento que benefician a todos: crece la empresa y con ella crecen también sus diferentes públicos que se relacionan con ella. Aplicar la responsabilidad social es ver por crecimiento económico, desarrollo social y el cuidado del medio ambiente
  29. 29. 28 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS CONSEJOSPARAFACILITAR TUSTALLERES En la pubertad y adolescencia se gene- ran cambios que hay que considerar para capacitar y llegar a estos segmentos
  30. 30. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 29 Algunas ideas sobre la adolescencia A continuación presentamos las características generales de la adolescencia, con énfasis entre los 12 y 16 años, periodo considerado como parte de la adolescencia temprana e intermedia del ser humano (Organización Panamericana de la Salud). Cambios fisiológicos Desarrollo cognitivo Orientado hacia fuera de la familia Cambios en su rol social Se da un crecimiento rápido, se adquiere un“cuerpo nuevo”y se alcanza la madurez sexual. Estos cambios dan cuenta del inicio de esta etapa (pubertad). El adolescente, entre los 12 y 16 años, vivencia intensamente estos cambios. Tiene un cuerpo con las funciones de adulto, pero aún está en una organización psicosocial más ligado a lo infantil. Desarrollo a nivel de operaciones formales caracterizado por la habilidad para pensar más allá de la realidad concreta y por la capacidad de manejar, a nivel lógico, enunciados verbales y proposi- ciones. Podrá pensar y cuestionarse sobre conceptos abstractos como la libertad y la justicia, por ejemplo. Los adolescentes más cercanos a los 12 años, si bien funcionan con un pensamiento abstracto aún requieren de un soporte en aspectos concretos. Se forjan lazos interpersonales fuera de la familia. El grupo de pares cobra mayor fuerza, tanto sus compañeros, como los miembros del género opuesto. Se establecen relaciones de pareja o enamoramiento. Particularmente,“el amigo” es idealizado y se convierte en confidente. Se dan exigencias en relación al rol frente al entorno social con un mayor nivel de responsabi- lidad al tomar decisiones sobre su desempeño en los diferentes aspectos de su vida. Al final de la etapa se espera conseguir la independencia de la familia manteniendo al mismo tiempo la conexión y la pertenencia al grupo. Es importante considerar que en ciertos entornos sociales hay un grupo de adolescentes que está insertado en el mercado laboral. Entre los 12 y 16 años hay un gran desconcierto, tanto en los adolescentes, como en los padres y otros adultos que no saben si tratarlos como niños o como mayores. CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES DE LA ETAPA DE LA ADOLESCENCIA
  31. 31. 30 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS Cuestionamiento de las reglas y de la autoridad como una forma de autoafirmarse y buscar su independencia. Debe encontrar e interiorizar un código de normas y valores cuestio- nando, inicialmente, todo lo existente. Buscan la diferencia para llegar a la afirmación de lo propio. El periodo de los 12 a los 16 años es en el que los conflictos familiares se incrementan, se resisten a las normas paternas que anteriormente acataban y no aceptan las opiniones de los padres. Buscan una identidad propia, distinta a la de sus padres, que lo lleva a explorar modelos que le sirvan como nuevos referentes de identificación. Hay un reacomodo de la imagen de sí mismos y para ello buscan despejar preguntas referidas a quién y cómo es. Particularmente, la crisis de identidad entre los 12 y 16 años se centra principalmente en el cuerpo, pues estos repercuten directamente en el autoconcep- to y la autoestima. Necesidad de afirmar la independencia Búsqueda de identidad CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES DE LA ETAPA DE LA ADOLESCENCIA Evaluación de los aprendizajes La evaluación de los aprendizajes como parte de la capacitación, debe aportar evidencias de los avances, dificultades, integración, y logros que tienen los participantes en relación a los contenidos trasladados. Para ello la evaluación se realiza con un instrumento pertinente y en los momentos programados. Para el caso de este módulo de capacitación se ha elaborado un cuestionario con una pregunta orientada a evaluar la imagen del empresario emprendedor y cómo esta se vincula a un conjunto de capacidades emprendedoras. La evaluación que se realiza en dos momentos, de entrada y salida de la capacitación, permite establecer una compara- ción y valorar efectivamente el proceso de aprendizaje. Pare ello primero se registra el nivel de conocimientos previos que tienen los participantes sobre los contenidos temáticos por desarrollarse: y luego los conocimientos adquiridos al culminar las actividades de capacitación. • Instrumento: cuestionario aplicado a la entrada y salida del manual • Características del instrumento: cuestionario con preguntas abiertas y cerradas, que dan oportunidad al evaluado de demostrar lo aprendido. Propósito: comparar resultados y valorar los niveles de avance producidos.
  32. 32. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 31 Criterios de calificación Se han establecido cuatro puntajes que podrán ser asignados a cada una de las respuestas brindadas por los participantes. Los puntajes van en un rango de 0 a 3 y califican la calidad de la respuesta según lo siguiente: Puntaje completo Puntaje parcial Puntaje bajo 0 Puntaje nulo El participante tiene una adecuada comprensión del tema y explica, con sus propias palabras, los elementos importantes relacionados con el contenido previsto. El participante tiene cierta comprensión del tema en cuestión y explica con sus propias palabras solo algunos de los elementos importantes del contenido. El participante da algunas ideas sobre el tema, pero estas no se vinculan con los contenidos clave trabajados dan- do cuenta de un nivel superficial o una integración pobre de entendimiento del contenido. No corresponde con los criterios esperados o muestra una comprensión errónea. PUNTAJE RESPUESTA Para asignar el puntaje a las respuestas se debe tener en cuenta los siguientes criterios según cada pregunta: Si nombra o define por lo menos 4 capacidades emprendedoras Si nombra o define 2 ó 3 capacidades emprendedoras Si nombra o define 1 capacidades emprendedoras Si no nombra ninguna capacidad emprendedora 6 3 1 0 PREGUNTA 1
  33. 33. 32 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS Las capacidades emprendedoras consideradas como válidas son las siguientes. Para cada una encontrarás alternativas válidas de definición o descripción. Es válido que los conceptos sean explicados con sus palabras o haciendo uso de un ejemplo: CAPACIDAD EMPRENDEDORA 1. Autoconfianza 2. Iniciativa 3. Creatividad 4. Perseverancia 5. Trabajo en equipo 6. Sentido de responsabilidad “Creo en mí mismo y en lo que soy capaz de lograr” “Actúo con determina- ción y me adelanto a los demás” “Creo, transformo y doy soluciones novedosas” “No me rindo, me esfuerzo para alcanzar y mantener mis metas” “Tener el mejor resultado es tarea de todos” “Crezco y ayudo a que otros crezcan” • Buena autoestima. • Cree, confía y está seguro en lo que es capaz de lograr. • Es seguro en lo que hace y confía en sí mismo. • Propone las cosas primero. No necesita que otros lo empujen. • Se adelanta a los demás. • Propone ideas originales. Es creativo. • Da soluciones novedosas a los problemas. • Transforma lo que ya existe en algo nuevo. • Lucha por lograr sus metas a pesar de las dificultades. • Se esfuerza por conseguir sus objetivos. • Es empeñoso y no se rinde. • Supera los obstáculos. • Trabajar juntos por un objetivo común. • Dar cada uno su aporte para alcanzar la meta. • Trabajando juntos se tienen mejores resultados. • Estudiar y hacer que los otros aprendan tam- bién. • Preocuparse por su crecimiento personal y ayudar a que los otros lo hagan. • Busca dar lo mejor de sí. FRASE EJEMPLOS PREGUNTA 2 A LA 8 Se debe tomar como referencia el marco teórico expuesto en el manual.
  34. 34. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 33 DISEÑOMETODOLÓGICO Matriz de capacidades e indicadores A continuación en el siguiente cuadro se presenta la capacidad e indicadores que se pretende lograr: CAPACIDAD Identifica las características básicas de las capacidades emprendedoras y las asocia con el modelo de un buen emprendedor. INDICADORES 1.1 Los adolescentes definen las capacidades emprende- doras. 1.2 Los adolescentes reconocen las capacidades empren- dedoras en la descripción que realizan de un buen empre- sario emprendedor. Evaluación de entrada Indicación: Se le entregará a cada participante una hoja con preguntas que deberán responder en un lapso de 10 minutos. Estás pre- guntas están relacionadas con el tema a tratar. No se califica y se les pedirá a los alumnos que anoten un seudónimo. EVALUACIÓN DE ENTRADA
  35. 35. 34 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS Seudónimo: Edad: Sexo: Fecha: Indicación: Contesta con tus propias palabras todo lo conozcas sobre las siguientes preguntas. 1. Menciona y describe las características que tiene un empresario emprendedor. (6 puntos) _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ 2. ¿Cuál de las siguientes frases crees que define mejor la autoconfianza? (2 puntos) a. Hago lo que quiero cuando yo lo decido. b. Siempre llego a la meta y en un lugar privilegiado. c. Creo en mí mismo y en lo que soy capaz de lograr. 3. ¿Cómo definirías la palabra perseverancia? (2 puntos) _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ 4. Determina la verdad o falsedad de las siguientes frases. Escribe V (verdadero) o F (falso) en los respectivos paréntesis. (2 puntos) a. La creatividad es lograr algo innovador y original. ( ) b. La creatividad permite mirar lo que ocurre de una manera diferente y generar cambios constructivos. ( ) c. La creatividad es útil para solucionar problemas con respuestas novedosas y con los recursos que se tiene a la mano. ( ) EVALUACIÓN DE ENTRADA
  36. 36. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 35 5. Marca la afirmación que describe mejor la iniciativa? (2 puntos) a. Actuar impulsivamente sin necesidad de evaluar los riesgos. b. Iniciar un proyecto en cualquier momento sin tener que planificar. c. Realizar una actividad y resolver un problema sin necesidad que nos presionen o estén detrás. 6. Para ti, ¿qué significa trabajar en equipo? (2 puntos) _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ 7. ¿Qué entiendes por responsabilidad social? (2 puntos) _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ 8. ¿Por qué es importante desarrollar capacidades emprendedoras? (2 puntos) _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________________________
  37. 37. 36 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS TALLERES TALLER1 Actividad 1 ¿Qué es lo que entende- mos por emprendedor? DURACIÓN 1 HORA 30 MINUTOS ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO Tarjetas Plumones • Entregar a cada participante una tarjeta con un plumón y pedirles que escriban en ella una palabra o frase que refle- je lo primero que se les viene a la mente o lo que piensan cuando escuchan la pregunta: ¿qué es ser emprendedor? • Realizar las siguientes preguntas: ¿conocen a alguna persona que sea emprendedora? • Recoger y pegar las tarjetas en la pizarra. Agrupar aque- llas que hagan referencia a un mismo aspecto. • Sintetizar la información presentada junto con los par- ticipantes resaltando los aspectos comunes que han sido mencionados. • Solicitar a los participantes que intenten unificar las ideas presentadas en un concepto. Preguntarles: ¿podríamos hacer un concepto con lo que tenemos? ¿Cómo sería? Registrar sus ideas en un papelógrafo. • Pedir a los participantes que investiguen y redacten un caso sobre empresas y personas de éxito de su localidad o región. Esta actividad será entregada la siguiente clase. Aprendizaje esperado: Definir, junto con los participantes, qué significa ser emprendedor y qué tiene que hacer un emprendedor para llevar adelante un proyecto o em- presa. Asimismo, comprender la primera capacidad emprendedora: la autoconfianza.
  38. 38. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 37 • Presentar la lámina con la definición de emprendedor. • Presentar y explicar la siguiente lámina: • Mostrar a los participantes seis piezas que forman un rompecabezas. Explicarles que cada una de ellas es una“pieza clave”, en la que se encuentra un símbolo que representa una característica del buen empresario emprendedor. ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO Rompecabezas (una pieza por grupo) Nombre de las capacida- des emprendedoras Actividad 2 Las piezas claves de un empresario emprendedor ¿Quéesser emprendedor? Es una persona que ve oportunidades, que idea un proyecto y se organiza para hacer que funcione, a pesar de las dificultades que pueda encontrar en el camino. IDENTIFICAR Conoce y está atento a su entorno para identificar los problemas o necesi- dades y detectar oportunidades. PROPONERPiensa en alternativas de solución para hacer las cosas más fáciles, creando productos que alivien o de satisfacción a las personas. ACTUARLleva a la acción. No se queda en las ideas, sino que se esfuerza por llevar adelante su proyecto a pesar de las dificultades. 2 3 Unbuen empresarioemprendedordebe... 1
  39. 39. 38 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO • Dividir a los participantes en grupos. Entregar a cada gru- po una de las piezas y señalar que cada símbolo representa una característica que debe tener la persona emprende- dora. • Pedirles que dialoguen sobre el posible significado del símbolo y cómo este describe la forma de ser de una per- sona emprendedora. • Solicitarles que compartan lo que han conversado en plenario eligiendo a un representante. • Pedir a los participantes que cada grupo, luego de los tres minutos respectivos, expongan las ideas principales. Preguntarles: ¿cuál podría ser la característica que está des- cribiendo? Cada grupo debe ponerle nombre a su pieza. • Presentar el rompecabezas completo con el nombre de cada una de las capacidades. Mencionar que las caracte- rísticas que se han ido identificando en conjunto son las capacidades emprendedoras. Reforzar lo trabajado con la siguiente lámina:
  40. 40. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 39 • Formar cuatro grupos y explicarles que se dramatizará dos situaciones diferentes. Dos de los grupos formados deberán representar una historia de un personaje con autoconfianza; y los otros dos grupos lo harán acerca de un personaje sin autoconfianza. Recordar a cada grupo que su actuación debe durar tres minutos y serán representados por turnos. • En plenario, dialogar con los participantes sobre lo dramatizado, resaltando los aspectos referidos a la persona con autoconfianza. Preguntarles: ¿qué es lo que ha ocurri- do?, ¿cómo actúa una persona con autoconfianza? ¿Cómo piensa y se siente una persona con autoconfianza? Sobre los personajes sin autoconfianza preguntar: ¿cómo hubiese sido la historia si la persona hubiese tenido autoconfianza? ¿Qué hubiese hecho/dicho? ¿Cómo se hubiese sentido? • Reflexionar sobre lo realizado tomando en cuenta las siguientes preguntas: ¿qué es la autoconfianza? ¿Será importante la autoconfianza? ¿Por qué? ¿Qué te permite hacer la autoconfianza? Actividad 3 Acercándonos a la autoconfianza ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO Unemprendedordebetener capacidadesemprendedoras: eseeselingredienteprincipal. Las capacidades emprendedoras son un conjunto de habilidades que nos ayudan a tener éxito. Cada capacidad es una es una pieza importante que nos ayuda a ser un buen empresario em- prendedor. Debemos tratar de desarrollarlas todas, aunque podamos destacar más en alguna de ellas. Tenemos que actuar con valores y respetando a los demás si queremos convertirnos en un buen empresario emprendedor.
  41. 41. 40 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS • Presentar la lámina sobre la autoconfianza. • Promover la descripción y el análisis de la escena. Conec- tar lo conversado con el empresario emprendedor. Pregun- tarles: ¿se les ocurre otros ejemplos o situaciones en que un empresario emprendedor muestre autoconfianza? • Reforzar lo trabajado mostrando la siguiente lámina. ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO OPCIÓN # 1 OPCIÓN # 2 Tiempo invertido en gestiones Optimización de procesos y control de calidad ¡ Estoy segura que con esta propuesta la vamos a lograr ! ¿Qué es la autoconfianza? Es la confianza en uno mismo y se sustenta en una buena autoestima. Es la base de las otras capacidades emprendedoras. ¿Qué características tiene una persona con autoconfianza? • Seguridad. • Toma decisiones. • Asume riesgos evaluando la situación. ¿Por qué es importante ser un buen emprendedor? Confías en tus ideas y proyectos para sacarlos adelante. AUTOCONFIANZA Creo en mi mismo y en lo que soy capaz de lograr. OPCIÓN # 1 OPCIÓN # 2 Tiempo invertido en gestiones op- Optimización de procesos y control de calidad ¡ Estoy segura que con esta propuesta la vamos a lograr !
  42. 42. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 41 TALLER2 DURACIÓN 1 HORA 30 MINUTOS ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO Hojas A4 con la imagen de la creatividad e inicia- tiva Actividad 1 Conociendo las carac- terísticas de creatividad e iniciativa para ser un buen emprendedor • Formar cuatro grupos y pegar en la pizarra las imágenes correspondiente a la creatividad e iniciativa. Solicitar a cada grupo crear una historia sobre la imagen que les haya tocado describiendo lo que ocurre y cómo son los perso- najes que están observando. Los participantes deberán responder las siguientes preguntas: ¿qué es la creatividad/ iniciativa? ¿Qué características tiene una persona con crea- tividad/iniciativa? ¿Por qué es importante la creatividad/ iniciativa para ser un buen emprendedor? Creatividad, iniciativa, trabajo en equipo, perseverancia y sentido de responsabilidad Aprendizaje esperado: Conocer las principales características de las capacidades emprendedo- ras planteadas para ser un buen emprendedor. Mira, hemos adaptado las botellas para un sistema de riego efectivo y a bajo costo. ¡ Me parece genial !
  43. 43. 42 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS • Luego de 10 minutos, presentar en plenaria la historia elaborada y las respuestas a las preguntas. • Reforzar, en cada exposición, las ideas más importantes y resaltantes utilizando algún ejemplo cercano a ellos que les ayude a conectar la historia elaborada con las ideas fuerza de cada capacidad. Presentar al final las láminas respectivas. ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO CREATIVIDAD ¿Qué es la creatividad? Es el proceso que permite transformar la realidad en algo nuevo y no convencional. ¿Qué características tiene una persona creativa? • Innovadora • Original • Generadora de cambios ¿Por qué es importante ser un buen emprendedor? Ayuda a solucionar problemas con respuestas novedosas y potenciando los recursos que se tiene a la mano. Creo, transformo y doy soluciones novedosas. Mira, hemos adaptado las botellas para un sistema de riego efectivo y a bajo costo. ¡ Me parece genial ! ¡ Somos los primeros en la zona ! ¡ Así es y pronto nos conocerán más ! Por inauguración Menú especial
  44. 44. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 43 • Pedirles que se formen en grupo y explicarles que van a realizar una tarea en el menor tiempo posible. • Entregar a cada grupo un sobre que contenga las piezas para formar un cuadrado. El facilitador abrirá el sobre y dará una pieza a cada participante. Cada grupo deberá completar un cuadrado sin que falte ni sobre ninguna pieza. Ganará el grupo que termine primero de formar el cuadrado. ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO Actividad 2 Trabajando las capaci- dades de perseverancia y trabajo en Equipo con la dinámica“Formando cuadrados” 4 juegos de sobres con piezas de cartulina para formar cuadrados D C C B A A E F F H G A INICIATIVA ¿Qué es la iniciativa? Es la independencia y el empuje para actuar que permite adelantarte a realizar una actividad y resolver un problema sin necesidad que otros presionen o estén detrás. ¿Qué características tiene una per- sona con iniciativa? • Pionera. • Propone y actúa. • Motivada. ¿Por qué es importante para ser un buen emprendedor? Es el motor que impulsa a iniciar proyectos. Actúo con determinación y me adelanto a los demás. ¡ Somos los primeros en la zona ! ¡ Así es y pronto nos conocerán más !
  45. 45. 44 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS • Reflexionar sobre la forma de trabajo y la interacción de cada grupo: si es que trabajan de manera individual; si es que están atentos o no a lo que ocurre con los otros miem- bros del grupo; si es que hay una disposición de ayuda; etc. • Dialogar sobre la dinámica realizada. Formular las siguientes preguntas para el análisis: ¿cómo se sintieron?, ¿qué pasó al inicio de la dinámica?, ¿pudieron formar los cuadrados con facilidad?, ¿qué hubiese pasado si no hubie- sen insistido en completarlos a pesar de las dificultades? ¿Fue necesario realizar un trabajo colaborativo? ¿Por qué? • Tomar en cuenta las respuestas para presentar las ca- pacidades de perseverancia y trabajo en equipo. Señalar que muchas veces los resultados no se logran en el primer intento, y es importante perseverar; y que para llegar al ob- jetivo es fundamental realizar un trabajo en equipo, donde todos aporten. • Presentar la lámina trabajo en equipo. Pedir a los participantes que describan la imagen. Si fuera necesario, ayudarlos con las siguientes preguntas: ¿qué es lo que está ocurriendo? ¿Cómo está trabajando el grupo? ¿Cómo se sienten? ¿Todos realizan la misma tarea? ¿Por qué? ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO ¡ Gracias al esfuerzo de todos el cliente tendrá su pedido a tiempo !
  46. 46. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 45 ¡ VAMOS !...No te des por vencido, revisa la receta una vez más... Mmm...Esta bien, así lo haré • Presentar las ideas fuerza usando la siguiente lámina: • Presentar la lámina sobre la capacidad de perseverancia. Preguntarles: ¿qué es lo que está ocurriendo? ¿Cómo reac- ciona el emprendedor ante la dificultad? ¿Qué diferencia notan en relación a la reacción de la otra persona? ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO TRABAJOENEQUIPO ¿Qué es el trabajo en equipo? Es tener un objetivo común donde cada uno contribuye con sus habilidades desde sus roles y funciones establecidas. ¿Qué características tiene una persona que trabaja en equipo? • Coopera. • Sabe delegar. • Escucha otras opiniones. ¿Por qué es importante para ser un buen emprendedor? Se necesita del aporte de los demás para tener los mejores resultados. Tener el mejor resultado es tarea de todos. ¡ Gracias al esfuerzo de todos el cliente tendrá su pedido a tiempo !
  47. 47. 46 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS • Entregar a cada grupo diversas imágenes. Pedirles que respondan: ¿quiénes son los personajes que aparecen en la escena? ¿Qué están haciendo? Pongan un nombre a la escena. • Solicitarles que a partir de las escenas observadas escri- ban una definición de responsabilidad social. Entregarles papelógrafos y plumones para que registren sus respues- tas. Las escenas serán distribuidas como sigue: • Realizar la presentación de los trabajos. Cada grupo expone y el facilitador realiza el cierre de las ideas. ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO Actividad 3 Responsabilidad social Láminas con escenas Papelógrafos Plumones gruesos Grupo 1 Una persona dando capaci- tación a colabo- radores de una empresa. Una empre- sa que tenga clasificación de residuos. Grupo 2 Una persona dando clases a un grupo de personas de la comunidad. Una empresa que tiene buenas relaciones con su proveedor. Grupo 3 Una empresa que obtiene una certi- ficación de seguri- dad industrial. Una empresa que se asegura de llevar al cliente un producto de calidad. PERSEVERANCIA ¿Qué es la perseverancia? Es el esfuerzo constante para conseguir un objetivo a pesar de las dificultades. ¿Qué características tiene una persona perseverante? • Disciplina. • Paciencia. • Tolerancia frente a los er- rores. ¿Por qué es importante para ser un buen emprendedor? Permite alcanzar los resultados y mantenerlos en el tiempo. No me rindo, me esfuerzo para alcanzar y mantener mis metas. ¡ VAMOS !...No te des por vencido, revisa la receta una vez más... Mmm...Esta bien, así lo haré
  48. 48. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 47 ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO • Señalar que en el caso de un emprendedor la responsabi- lidad social se da tanto al interior de la empresa como tam- bién fuera de ella. Presentar la lámina donde se encuentran integrados ambos aspectos. • Analizar con los participantes la imagen presentada. Destacar al empresario que se preocupa por sus diversos grupos de interés (colaboradores y comunidad). Le debe quedar claro a cada participante que un buen empresario se preocupa por sus grupos de interés: colaboradores, clientes, proveedores, accionistas, comunidad y medio ambiente. • Apoyar estas reflexiones con la siguiente lámina. ¿Qué es la Responsabilidad Social Empresarial? La Responsabilidad Social Empresarial (RSE) es un modelo de gestión que busca el desarrollo sostenible basando su accio- nar en tres aspectos fundamentales: crecimiento económico, el desarrollo social y preservación del medio ambiente. ¿Qué características tiene una persona con responsabili- dad social? Da lo mejor de sí. Comprometida. Promueve el desarrollo sostenible. ¿Por qué es importante para ser un buen emprendedor? Permite generar oportunidades de crecimiento para todos, dentro y fuera de la empresa. ¡ Chicos vamos a aprender sobre los alimentos...! Es importante que los traba- jadores de la empresa sepan como alimentar a sus hijos.
  49. 49. 48 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS TALLER3 DURACIÓN 1 HORA 30 MINUTOS ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO Lista de cotejo Caso:“Zapatero a tus zapatos” Actividad 1 Caso Vilma. La historia de una emprendedora • Narrar a los participantes lo siguiente:“Nos han dado una tarea importante. Tenemos que encontrar a un buen em- presario emprendedor. ¿Cómo reconocerlo? ¿Cómo saber si tiene o no las capacidades emprendedoras? • Explicarles que la forma en que cada uno puede reco- nocer a un buen empresario emprendedor es usando la guía de observación/lista de cotejo. Presentarles la lámina correspondiente y explicarles que dicha guía será una muy buena herramienta de trabajo. Encontrando a un emprendedor. Evaluando mis capacidades empren- dedoras Aprendizaje esperado: Conocer y familiarizarse con el uso de la guía de observación para iden- tificar capacidades emprendedoras. Identificar y evaluar las capacidades emprendedoras propias del parti- cipante. Sabiendo si es que cuenta con las capacidades emprendedoras. La lista de cotejo es una herramienta que te ayudará a encontrar quien puede ser un buen empresario emprendedor. ¿Cómo puedo identificar a un buen empresario emprendedor?
  50. 50. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 49 ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO • Entregar a cada grupo una lista de cotejo (ver anexo 1). Comentarles el propósito, la estructura y el funcionamien- to de esta herramienta: • Propósito: una herramienta que ayuda a reconocer al buen empresario emprendedor. • Estructura: se encuentran las seis capacidades empren- dedoras: autoconfianza, creatividad, iniciativa, perseveran- cia, trabajo en equipo y sentido de responsabilidad. Para cada capacidad se listan una serie de conductas o actitu- des que uno puede observar o no en la persona. • Funcionamiento: • Se han seleccionado algunas conductas o actitudes que sirven a manera de guía o de ejemplo y que ayudan en la tarea de conocer quién es un buen empresario emprende- dor. • Una persona no tiene que tener todas las conductas y actitudes que aparecen en la guía de observación/lista de cotejo para decir que es un buen empresario emprende- dor. • Es importante que se encuentre algunas conductas o actitudes que cumple la persona en cada una de las seis capacidades, es decir, que identifique que cumple con “algo”para cada capacidad. • Se puede encontrar que unas personas tienen más con- ductas o actitudes de una capacidad que de otras. • Dividir a los participantes en grupos. A cada participante se le entrega una copia del caso de un empresario empren- dedor (ver anexo 2). • Invitar a los participantes a que lean el caso y vayan tratando de reflexionar y analizar sobre si Vilma cumple o
  51. 51. 50 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS ACTIVIDADES MATERIALES PROCEDIMIENTO no con las conductas descritas en la lista de cotejo. Com- partir sus ideas en grupo. Luego del análisis, cada grupo presentará en plenaria sus conclusiones, dando cuenta del análisis y de lo encontrado. Integrar lo presentado por los grupos. • Invitar a cada participante a leer y revisar la lista de cotejo. Identificar si cada uno tiene o no las capacidades emprendedoras trabajadas. Analizar en cuál de ellas des- tacan y cuáles no están tan desarrolladas. Indicar que para esta actividad tienen 10 minutos. • Explicar que emplearán dos colores al momento de anali- zar la lista de cotejo. Con el color azul marcarán la capa- cidad que piensan tienen desarrollado y con el color rojo marcarán la capacidad que consideran les falta desarrollar o“madurar”. • Solicitar a los chicos a que den sus comentarios o testi- monios. Destacar que lo importante es poder reconocer las capacidades en uno para saber cuáles de ellas se necesitan reforzar. Invitarlos a completar la ficha de trabajo (anexo 3). • Tomar a cada participante la prueba de salida que será la misma que la prueba de entrada. Nuevamente responde- rán la prueba sin poner su nombre pero sí deberán consig- nar el mismo seudónimo utilizado al principio. • Recoger la prueba después de 10 minutos. Actividad 2 Reconociendo mis capaci- dades emprendedoras Lapiceros azules y rojos Lista de cotejo Ficha de trabajo
  52. 52. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 51 Autoconfianza Creo en mí mismo y en lo que soy capaz de lograr Conductas y/o actitudes Si tiene Sabe para que es bueno y trata de aprovechar sus habilidades. Confía en lo que sabe pero quiere continuar desarrollándose y preparándose. Toma decisiones cuando es necesario, sin dilatar las cosas (no deja para mañana lo que tiene que resolver). Se comporta tal y como es en todo lugar y momento, es decir, es auténtico. Enfrenta los problemas sin acobardarse ante lo fracasos y dificultades. Reconoce sus errores y trata de aprender de ellos para no repetirlos. ANEXOS ANEXO1 Creatividad Creo, transformo y doy soluciones novedosas Conductas y/o actitudes Si tiene Utiliza su imaginación para crear alternativas que pueden parecer un tanto locas. Observa problemas que parece que nadie tomaba en cuenta. Pueden ocurrírsele varias alternativas para resolver un problema. Se las ingenia para encontrar la forma de obtener lo que quiere sin perjudicar a otros. No deja de pensar en como seguir mejorando lo que tiene y ver otras cosas nuevas para hacer. Busca otras opciones, no teme a los cambios.
  53. 53. 52 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS Iniciativa Actúo con determinación y me adelanto a los demás Conductas y/o actitudes Si tiene Es independiente para hacer sus cosas pero no rechaza el apoyo de los demás. Propone lo que hay que hacer antes que otros. No se desanima fácilmente. Ante las dificultades no se queda esperando a que desaparezcan solas. No le corre a los retos pero evalúa sus opciones antes de lanzarse. Piensa constantemente en ampliar lo que tiene o en iniciar otros proyectos. Perseverancia No me rindo, me esfuerzo para alcanzar y mantener mis metas Conductas y/o actitudes Si tiene Ha tenido un tropiezo y ha continuado. Mira hacia delante y no hacia atrás. Se plantea lo que quiere lograr y no se detiene hasta alcanzarlo. Traza un camino y lo sigue aunque demore en ver los resultados. Se motiva y le pone ganas a lo que hace. Trabaja duro y parejo para mantener lo que ha logrado. Considera que el fracaso no es el final.
  54. 54. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 53 Trabajo en Equipo Tener el mejor resultado es tarea de todos Conductas y/o actitudes Si tiene Reconoce que no puede hacerlo todo y busca ayuda. Delega tareas importantes a los miembros del equipo y colabora con ellos. Da un buen trato a las personas porque las considera importante y parte de la empresa. Sabe escuchar lo que otras personas pueden decirle. Aprecia y valora lo que hacen las personas con quienes trabaja. Comparte otras actividades con su equipo de trabajo. Sentido de Responsabilidad Crezco y ayudo a que otros crezcan Conductas y/o actitudes Si tiene No evita cumplir con sus obligaciones y con lo que se compromete. Hace las cosas bien porque sabe que afecta a los demás. Enseña lo que sabe y comparte con otros. Cuida de ofrecer lo mejor para que las personas se sientan a gusto y reconocidas. Realiza actividades para que otras personas también se desarrollen. Piensa en como ayudar y contribuir desde lo que sabe hacer.
  55. 55. 54 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS ANEXO2 Vilma Parra nunca le esquivó al trabajo, más bien siempre lo buscó. Ella vendió frutas en el mercado desde peque- ña, limpiándolas una a una y dejándolas relucientes. Allí conoció al que sería su esposo. Los dos se dedicaban a trabajar en el mercado mayorista vendiendo manzanas y peras chilenas. Vilma siempre estaba inquieta, queriendo desarrollar algo más. En 1985, cortaron las importaciones y se quedaron en el aire. Además coincidió que su hijita, de tan solo un año de edad, sufrió un accidente con fuertes quemaduras necesitando un tratamiento que era muy costoso. Sabía que no era la mejor manera, pero tenía que aprovechar el momento para encontrar otras alternativas. Su esposo empezó a vender raspadillas en la calle. Ella pensó que debía hacer lo que mejor sabía que era vender. En ese momento una amiga le propuso viajar a Tacna para traer mercadería pero no le explicó que no se podía traer grandes cantidades sin pagar impuestos, por ello, Vilma compró la mercadería sin saber de estos detalles. Al llegar a la garita de control bajaron a su amiga quien es- taba muy nerviosa pues ella sí sabía lo que estaba hacien- do. Cuando Vilma llegó a Lima vendió toda la mercadería, pero nunca más quiso volver a hacerlo porque se dio cuen- ta que no estaba bien y para ella pasar las cosas a escon- didas era como robar. Decidió que no quería vender cosas “¡Zapateroasuszapatos!” importadas. Pensó que dentro del Perú había producción pero que faltaba poder venderla bien. Recorriendo las calles de Jesús María, un lugar que ella consideraba de mucho movimiento comercial, se encontró coincidentemente con un hombre cojito que tenía un gran bolso con pares de zapatos. Se acercó a él y le preguntó por su producto. Él le dijo:“¿quieres seis pares de calzado para que vendas? No me pagues ahora, te los dejo y tú los colocas, y si no los vendes me los regresas”. Le dejó seis pares a S/. 10 cada uno. Ella que había recorri- do las calles del mercado sabía que vendían los zapatos a S/. 30, pensando que si ella los vendía a S/. 5 más, ganaba el 50%. Esa misma tarde vendió todos los pares. Le dio todo el dinero al hombre, diciéndole que solo le había ayudado a vender, pero que ahora quería hacer un negocio con él. Vilma comenzó a comprar y vender, y le fue muy bien. Se dio cuenta que si además ella supervisaba la producción, podía mejorar la calidad sin necesidad de aumentar los costos. Además, vio que no podía hacerlo sola, que necesi- taba trabajar con otras personas para que se encarguen de las ventas. Organizó un equipo y empezó a vender en varios puntos de la ciudad. Sabía que su fortaleza estaba en las ventas, HISTORIA DE VILMA PARRA
  56. 56. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 55 no en la fabricación, por eso decidió no fabricar, solo comprar y vender. Desarrolló un sistema de trabajo en que revisaba cada detalle desde el tipo de cuero, los componentes que se le iba a poner al calzado y cómo deberían de salir. Vilma se decía constantemente:“mi empresa tiene que ser educacional porque trabajo con muchos productores quienes tienen que cambiar y aprender también a hacer un buen zapato para que su negocio crezca”. Vilma considera que sus vendedoras juegan un papel muy importante, las considera como las dueñas de cada tienda, y conversa con cada una de ellas sobre la importancia de ofrecer una buena atención. Tiene una costumbre que ha mante- nido por 15 años, comparte cada sábado con sus empleados, con quienes va a comer pollo a la brasa. Ella está orgullosa de poder vender un buen producto hecho en el Perú. Ahora cuenta con 7 tiendas en toda Lima; vende 100 000 pares de zapatos al año; trabaja indirectamente con más de mil personas y va a inaugurar una mega tienda de calzado de tres pisos; y está en sus planes exportar a los Estados Unidos.
  57. 57. 56 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS ANEXO3 AUTOCONFIANZA FORTALEZA POR MEJORAR CREATIVIDAD FORTALEZA POR MEJORAR INICIATIVA FORTALEZA POR MEJORAR AUTOEVALUACIÓN
  58. 58. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 57 TRABAJO EN EQUIPO FORTALEZA POR MEJORAR PERSEVERANCIA FORTALEZA POR MEJORAR SENTIDO DE RESPONSABILIDAD FORTALEZA POR MEJORAR
  59. 59. 58 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS BIBLIOGRAFÍA BORNSTEIN, D. (2005) Como cambiar el mundo. Los emprendedores sociales y el poder de las nuevas ideas. Buenos Aires. BLOS, P. (1986) Psicoanálisis de la adolescencia. México D.F: Editorial Joaquín Mortiz. CEIN Emprender: ¿qué capacidades se requieren? Centro Europeo de Empresas e Innovación de Navarra. FORMICHELLA, M. (2004) El concepto de emprendimiento y su relación con la educación, el empleo y el desarrollo local. Tres Arroyos. FLORES, Fernando y Varela G. Francisco (1994) Educación y transformación. Preparemos a Chile para el siglo XXI. En: www.elclub.net FLORES, F., Spinosa, Charles y Dreyfus Hubert L. (2000) Abrir nuevos mundos. Iniciativa empresarial, acción demo- crática y solidaridad. Taurus. GINÉS, Santiago y Perles, Marco. (2000) Ética y Liderazgo Empresarial: Una complementariedad necesaria. Departa- mento de Filosofía del Derecho, Moral y Política, Universi- dad de Valencia. KAPLAN, Louise (1986) Adolescencia. El adiós a la Infancia. Editorial Paidos. MUNIST, Kotliarenco, Grotberg y otros (1998) Manual de identificación y promoción de la resiliencia en niños y ado- lescentes. Organización Panamericana de la Salud (OPS) OPS (1998) ¿Por qué debemos invertir en la adolescente? Fundación W Kellogg. OPS (1997) Estado del arte en la resiliencia. Washington, DC. PANEZ y SILVA Consultores (2007) El emprendimiento in- fantil en los andes. Fundación Bernard Van Leer, Fundación Stromme. Lima: Panez y Silva Ediciones. PANEZ, R; Silva, G y Silva, M (2000). Resiliencia en el ande. Lima: Panez y Silva Ediciones. ROMÁN, R. (2005) Política de capacidad emprendedora (en línea). En: http://www.ricardoroman.cl/ ROMÁN, R. (2006).“Capacidad emprendedora. Cambio en el siglo XXI”. En: Tomo 1: ¿Qué significa emprender? EMER- GIA Benerando emprendedores para el siglo XXI. Colección Sevilla.
  60. 60. MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS | 59 Producción General: Fundación Romero www.fundacionromero.org.pe www.mass.pe
  61. 61. 60 | MANUAL DE CAPACIDADES EMPRENDEDORAS

×