System design project by Vrushali Kulkarni

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
To understand the overall scenario of the education system we
mapped out entities and activities involved in a whole system for this
we met few subject matter experts. who gave us and idea and
details about exact working of the system.
Then we have included systemic representations of the system which
specifically deals with
- Information flow
- Money flow
- Rural education system
Now in the context of design education, this may be a good reference work done few years back.I hope this is a useful self-learning content for you all.
Faculty : Shetall Natuu ,Vikram Mitra
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment