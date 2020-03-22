System Design - City Beautification Vidhya Appu

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Symbiosis Institute Of Design 309, Symbiosis hostel, Viman Nagar , Pune 411014 System Design - City Beautification Vidhya ...
Ackowledgment I would like to thank my Systems design guides Mrs. Shetal Natu and Mr. Atul Kedia for encouraging , guiding...
Content Aim of the project The work process System research : ?Zonal study ?Working of municipal corporation ?People flow ...
Aim of the project To study and understand a system by identifying problem areas and developingsolutionsforthesame Urban, ...
The Work Process The Division of Pune city was done on the basis of various zones into which the city is divided by the mu...
Place visited to understand the Municipal Corporation system – > PMC (manapa) Out of the 4 zones existing in the pune city...
System research :System research :
Zonal study : >Commercial-Peths ,Mgroad >Residential - Modelcolony >Educational - Lawcollegeroad Date visited: 7- 9 JulyTh...
Working of Municipal corporation Land & estate Money Traffic Encroachment Sky Sign & Licenses Telephone Public Relation Bh...
System operation : The 14 ward offices / 4 zones come under general in which our area of interest lies Slecetion of one zo...
People flow : The other external entities involved in this cycle are : > MSEDC : > Corporator : one for every ward (people...
Money Flow :
Departmental study : Further study was made with respect to the various sub departments within a ward and what services / ...
SubSystem: Roads. RoaividedDrs
Dep commisioner junior Engineer HOD Asst Engineer clerks Traffic planning department PMC Mason Contractor Labour > plannin...
Ward Office Road department Ward officer clerk Asst Engineer Junior Engineer Mason labours > Heads all departments approve...
Corporater PMC Ward Office Chairmen of Societies Community head Other Representatives Resident Reviews changes and decides...
Road department contractor supplier Mason labour Tender floated Bills PMC Project given manufacturing Product order Bills ...
On road Off road Dividers Traffic signal Street Lights Junctions Centre greens Seating area Footpath Drinking Water Facili...
FC Road . MG Road. Peths . Aundh . Viman Nagar. Kalyani Nagar. Model Coloney Locations - Sample Area As thee project has a...
Viman Nagar zonal study We zeroed on Viman Nagar and mapped the area keeping in mind the road structures, signage's and pl...
Working Professionals Family College students VimanNagar User Identification Prior to the identification of problems we re...
Location of off road elements The study of off road elements consisted of those structures which did not come in direct in...
Topic: Dividers.
Content Background / Introduction 2) Observation 3) Problem identification 4) Proposal of Brief 5) Ideation a) Concept : F...
Topic One of the areas for scope of improvement was identified to be road crossings. For both pedestrians and traffic Divi...
Observation Based on the Photographs and surveys taken over the span of 4 weeks the following observations were made. It i...
Problem Identification ?1) Lane cutting at crossings by Vehicles ?2) Hoarding on dividers reducing visibility across divid...
Proposal of brief Division in sub Systems: Road Dividers To Design Dividers for two way lanes to enhance the existing syst...
Ideation Concept - Flip flap Divider Abacas as the flap in dividers. Flaps rotate over an angle of 90 degree, hence making...
Concept - Spring forward. (Tree Guard) Seating Area Dividers Made of spring in order to reduce impact . Concrete Base. Spr...
Concept - Medusa This concept took inspiration from MedusaThis concept, involves the pulling out of a particular type of n...
Concept :Overhead dividers This concept involved the conversion of dividers into overhead walking area. This would prevent...
Inflatable balloons filled with concrete. Concrete base and balloon inside. Concept: Bounce This concept involved the idea...
Ideation Create water paths in the divider so that it discourages people from crossing. Movement of water by gear mechanis...
Final Concept : Wind Power This concept was a combination of Flip flap and additional turbines in the dividers so that the...
Final Concept : Wind Power According to the energy required every 5th divider needs a turbine if there is an advertisement...
Parts and types of Wind turbine was studied. Rotor Fan LED lights Final Concept : Wind Power Ideation
Usage of Horizontal wind turbine was dropped as it would be less efficient at lower height Detailing Final Concept : Wind ...
Final Sketch Sr .No Problems Identified Solved Feature 1. Lane cutting at crossing by vehicles ? Presence of this product....
!!" ##$%&$%& ' ( )*+,-, )) # (. ( ( #/%% 0%%% /1%% 0% /% 2% %% /% 3/% #% 0% #% #% 3/ &% #%%% 2% #%% 2% #% Engineering Draw...
Refinement and detailing (part Study) Types of VAWT Wind Turbines: VAWT was selected as they show greater efficiency at lo...
SPECIFICATION Rotor size: 300 mm D x 900 mm L. Operational Voltage 12V DC (connected to battery) Power rating. 10 mph (4.5...
Rendered image
Prototype.
Thankyou
  1. 1. Symbiosis Institute Of Design 309, Symbiosis hostel, Viman Nagar , Pune 411014 System Design - City Beautification Vidhya Appu Product Design Guide : Mrs Shetall Natuu Mr Atul Kedia
  2. 2. Ackowledgment I would like to thank my Systems design guides Mrs. Shetal Natu and Mr. Atul Kedia for encouraging , guiding and supporting from the initial to the final level enabling me to develop an understanding of the project. Lastly, I offer my regards to the city beautification team for supporting me in all respect during the completion of the project. vidhya Appu Pd0620
  3. 3. Content Aim of the project The work process System research : ?Zonal study ?Working of municipal corporation ?People flow ? Sub system - Road department Hierachy chart Activity mapping Money flow Scope of study Sample Area Zonal study User Identification BackgroundIndividual topic Standards Existing products mood board Observations and insights Design brief Initial ideation Concepts Research Research Bibliography Engineering drawing Development & detailing Concept validation Rendered model System - City beautification
  4. 4. Aim of the project To study and understand a system by identifying problem areas and developingsolutionsforthesame Urban, city, and town planning is the integration of the disciplines of land use planning and transport planning, to explore a very wide range of aspects of the built and social environments of urbanized municipalities and communities.
  5. 5. The Work Process The Division of Pune city was done on the basis of various zones into which the city is divided by the municipal corporation – >Commercial >Residential >Educational Sampleareavisitedforeachzone– >Commercial-Peths ,Mgroad >Residential - Modelcolony >Educational - Lawcollegeroad Datevisited:7-9July
  6. 6. Place visited to understand the Municipal Corporation system – > PMC (manapa) Out of the 4 zones existing in the pune city , one was choosen with 3 wards for further study > Yerwada > Sangamwadi > Dhole patil Yerwada ward was selected for further detailed research > Place visited – Yerwada Ward office Date : 13 July 2009 > Area finalised – Viman Nagar > Place visited to study the subsystem – - Yerwada ward office - Arogya Ghar (Viman Nagar ) Date : 10 July 2009 Date : 15 July 2009 PUNE CITY Area- 1,359 km2 (525 SQ MI) VIMAN NAGAR Area - 2.63 Km PMC Shivaji Nagar Branch Yerwada ward office
  7. 7. System research :System research :
  8. 8. Zonal study : >Commercial-Peths ,Mgroad >Residential - Modelcolony >Educational - Lawcollegeroad Date visited: 7- 9 JulyThestudy of all the zones were done on the basis of 5 categories: > Maintainence > Traffic > Ammenitites > Hygiene > Services
  9. 9. Working of Municipal corporation Land & estate Money Traffic Encroachment Sky Sign & Licenses Telephone Public Relation Bhavan Fly over River Worker enquiry Development plan Road Construction Garden Water Supply Drainage Legal Advisor Health Electrical Tax Octroi 14 ward offices Press Election Education Electric pole shifting Fire department Census Governing Special General PMC PMC is divided into 2 sub offices : ( Each sub office consists of 13 and 14 sub- departments each ) > general - Fire depoartment -Electric pole shifting - Education - Census - Legal advisor - Electrical - Governing - 14 ward offfices - Election - Press - Octroi - Drainage - Tax - Health > special - Garden - Land and Estate - Wate supply - Construction - Worker enquiry - Public Relation - Development plan - Encroachment - Telephone - Fly over - Bhavan - Sky signs and licenses - River - Money - Traffic - Road The 14 ward offices / 4 zones come under general in which our area of interest lies
  10. 10. System operation : The 14 ward offices / 4 zones come under general in which our area of interest lies Slecetion of one zone was done out of the existing 4 . Selected zone consisted of the following wards : Yerwada Dhole patil Sangam wadi Each ward office further had 6 sub departments : - Road - Bhawan - Electrical - Drainage - Encroachment - Water - Health Out of which Viman Nagar was taken as a sample area for detailed study beacuse of a mix of comercial, resedential and educational spread found in that area. Each
  11. 11. People flow : The other external entities involved in this cycle are : > MSEDC : > Corporator : one for every ward (peoples represenatative) > Contractor : applies through tender system to provide services > Supplier : gets outsources work by contractor
  12. 12. Money Flow :
  13. 13. Departmental study : Further study was made with respect to the various sub departments within a ward and what services / products come under each . Out of the 7 departments, 3 of them were taken up for detailed study by one group each The department chosen was the road department Road Drainage Bhavan Electrical Health Encroachment Divider Footpath Green patches Info kiosk Cones Transit shelters Benches Tree guards Bollards Signage Telephone booth Traffic signal Pedestrian railing Bicycle parking unit Fountain Choke removers Manholes Cleaning equipment Schools Hospitals Buildings Feeder boxes Junction boxes Street lights Dumpsters Dispenser toilets Street sweeping Waste collection Vendors area Illegal Hoardings Parking area
  14. 14. SubSystem: Roads. RoaividedDrs
  15. 15. Dep commisioner junior Engineer HOD Asst Engineer clerks Traffic planning department PMC Mason Contractor Labour > planning > Research , appointing contractor Approving budget > Project planning budget proposal > Site supervision > Accounts administration Private > Project implementation > Overlooks thelabours > Construction or installation Responsibility PMC The responsibility of the various members of the department FROM THE PMC ranges from overall supervision to Administrative responsibility to ensure smooth functioning of the system. Before implementation of any project some background research is undertaken by the officials or the same is outsourced to private R&D facilities
  16. 16. Ward Office Road department Ward officer clerk Asst Engineer Junior Engineer Mason labours > Heads all departments approves budget &bills > Assists the ward officer > Planning & preparing budget site inspection &supervision > Accounts &administration > Overlookslabours > Construction or installation Corporater People representative Karyakarta > Entertains citizen complaints suggests projects to ward > Site inspection Responsibility Ward Office The road department of the Ward office is headed by the ward officer whose most important responsibility is the approval of the budget for each project. Which in turn is allocated by the road department of the PMC.
  17. 17. Corporater PMC Ward Office Chairmen of Societies Community head Other Representatives Resident Reviews changes and decides requirement Files complaint. Reviews changes and decides requirement Residents can directly approach the ward office or PMC . Complaint taken forward Activity mapping: Theoretically the PMC and Ward office work in unison. Review changes and then depending on the budget allotted the project is taken forward by either PMC or the ward. This leads to the joint activity between three entities namely, the Ward, PMC and local bodies.
  18. 18. Road department contractor supplier Mason labour Tender floated Bills PMC Project given manufacturing Product order Bills /deliverables installation Bills Bills paid installation Corporater Uses the yearly budget allotted to him Money flow The Money flow in the road department also works with the PMC keeping check on the Expenditure of the Ward office. The chart indicates the flow/approval of tenders and the involvement of private contractors
  19. 19. On road Off road Dividers Traffic signal Street Lights Junctions Centre greens Seating area Footpath Drinking Water Facilities Railings Bollards Traffic cones Planters Tree guards Signs and symbols Bus shelters Maintenance Road department Road Construction Scope of study The road department is divided into two subdivisions with construction being our area of focus. Construction involved the study of all on-road and off road structures. We chose to study a few structures as indicated in the flow chart.
  20. 20. FC Road . MG Road. Peths . Aundh . Viman Nagar. Kalyani Nagar. Model Coloney Locations - Sample Area As thee project has a vast base we decided to choose a sample area for study which would be the archetype for all the issues identified.Hence the following locations were visited and studied in side Pune city.
  21. 21. Viman Nagar zonal study We zeroed on Viman Nagar and mapped the area keeping in mind the road structures, signage's and places of Interaction among people
  22. 22. Working Professionals Family College students VimanNagar User Identification Prior to the identification of problems we realized the importance of a comprehensive study Of the users/ residents/visitors of VimanNagar (our sample area). This helped us make the study More systematic and also enabled us to gauge a clear picture of the area.
  23. 23. Location of off road elements The study of off road elements consisted of those structures which did not come in direct interaction with The flowing traffic but affected them. These structures are primarily for information dispersion and aesthetic Value to the area. Divider- An attempt was made to understand the present short comings of the existing informatory Graphics and design the same keeping in mind the requirements of the Motorist and pedestrians Devider Signage Advertising space
  24. 24. Topic: Dividers.
  25. 25. Content Background / Introduction 2) Observation 3) Problem identification 4) Proposal of Brief 5) Ideation a) Concept : Flip-Flap b) Concept: Spring Forward c) Concept : Overhead d) 6) Refinement detailing 7) Model Making 8) Prototype 1) RoaividedDrs
  26. 26. Topic One of the areas for scope of improvement was identified to be road crossings. For both pedestrians and traffic Dividers Permanant Parabolic Temporary Temporary dividers are those which mobile and shifted around according to requirement and need of the hour. Parabolic are concrete structures of lower height which are painted in yellow and black stripes Permanent road dividers are those which made of either metal or plastic but are permanent in nature and cannot be moved around.
  27. 27. Observation Based on the Photographs and surveys taken over the span of 4 weeks the following observations were made. It involved understanding the approach of people towards traffic and general traffic etiquette. Observing parking styles of various vehicles. Their locations, frequencies. The usage of the Zebra crossing was also studied to enable the justification of location of crossings and junctions. Night time and day observations were made which enabled us to understand the movement of traffic at various h o u r s o f t h e d a y . Through these observations, we aimed to identify all the problems and short comings in the existing system so that we could rectify them w i t h o u r d e s i g n .
  28. 28. Problem Identification ?1) Lane cutting at crossings by Vehicles ?2) Hoarding on dividers reducing visibility across dividers. ?3) Dividers placed in front of shops causing dipping of sales. ?4) Reduced visibility of the divider itself d u e t o r e d u c e d l i g h t i n g . ?5) Avoid motorcycles from taking U-turns from crossing space on dividers. ?6) Ill maintained dividers resulting in bars a n d b e a m s j u t t i n g o u t . ?7) Centre Greens misused as garbage dumps.
  29. 29. Proposal of brief Division in sub Systems: Road Dividers To Design Dividers for two way lanes to enhance the existing system of road dividers resulting in organized traffic hence beautifying the surrounding area. Problems ?Lane cutting at crossings by Vehicles ?Hoarding on dividers reducing visibility across dividers. ?Dividers placed in front of shops causing dipping of sales. ?Reduced visibility of the divider itself due to reduced lighting. ?Avoid motorcycles from taking U-turns from crossing space on dividers. ?Ill maintained dividers resulting in bars and beams jutting out. ?Centre Greens misused as garbage dumps. Essentials: ?Increase safety and avoid vehicle-vehicle or pedestrian vehicle collisions during crossings. ?Increase visibility of key spots at crossings (esp. at night) ?Revenue generating system in order to make maintenance self sustainable. ?Crossing area made safe for pedestrians during high vehicular congestion. ?Sturdy structure to prevent vandalism. ?Capable of mass manufacturing. Desirables: ?Establish identity of the area. ?Avoid/rectify misuse of dividers as garbage dumps. ?Retain essence of dividers in railings and other road accessories. Establish uniformity. RoaividedDrs
  30. 30. Ideation Concept - Flip flap Divider Abacas as the flap in dividers. Flaps rotate over an angle of 90 degree, hence making advertisement space available. Rotation of the divider according to the flow of wind The first problem identified was the body of the divider, which in the existing design was sturdy but had little scope for usage as advertisement space. In the following part design the divider can flip flap according to requirement.
  31. 31. Concept - Spring forward. (Tree Guard) Seating Area Dividers Made of spring in order to reduce impact . Concrete Base. Spring Mechanism Tree guards often get destroyed due to the unattended growth of trees and vandalism. In order to prevent that this design is made of spring MS rods so it can adopt to the growing pattern of trees. Ideation
  32. 32. Concept - Medusa This concept took inspiration from MedusaThis concept, involves the pulling out of a particular type of nylon strap in order to make temporary dividers aesthetically pleasing. Straps which could help in deciding the strength of the divider. Ideation
  33. 33. Concept :Overhead dividers This concept involved the conversion of dividers into overhead walking area. This would prevent people from crossing at random spots and channelize pedestrian flow. Steps and increased height prevents motorist from misusing crossing Ideation
  34. 34. Inflatable balloons filled with concrete. Concrete base and balloon inside. Concept: Bounce This concept involved the idea of having dividers which could be made material which could be impact resistant. Ideation
  35. 35. Ideation Create water paths in the divider so that it discourages people from crossing. Movement of water by gear mechanism.
  36. 36. Final Concept : Wind Power This concept was a combination of Flip flap and additional turbines in the dividers so that the energy for the back light of advertisement can be provided by the wind energy. Wind turbines for energy for back lighting Ideation
  37. 37. Final Concept : Wind Power According to the energy required every 5th divider needs a turbine if there is an advertisement box on every divider. Ideation
  38. 38. Parts and types of Wind turbine was studied. Rotor Fan LED lights Final Concept : Wind Power Ideation
  39. 39. Usage of Horizontal wind turbine was dropped as it would be less efficient at lower height Detailing Final Concept : Wind Power Ideation
  40. 40. Final Sketch Sr .No Problems Identified Solved Feature 1. Lane cutting at crossing by vehicles ? Presence of this product. 2. Hoardings on dividers reducingvisibility across dividers ? Flip-flap mechanism. 3. Dividers placed in front of shops causing dipping of Sales. X Implementation problem 4. Reduced visibility of divider due to less lighting. ? Turbine fan causinglighting of LED’s. 5. Prevent motorist fromtaking U-turns. ? A bar of height7 inches above ground. 6. Ill-maintained dividers causing jutting out of bars/Beams. ? Modular design, minimum components. 7. Misuse of centre greens as garbage dumps. X Absence of C.G and minimum usage of space. Final sketch
  41. 41. !!" ##$%&$%& ' ( )*+,-, )) # (. ( ( #/%% 0%%% /1%% 0% /% 2% %% /% 3/% #% 0% #% #% 3/ &% #%%% 2% #%% 2% #% Engineering Drawing
  42. 42. Refinement and detailing (part Study) Types of VAWT Wind Turbines: VAWT was selected as they show greater efficiency at lower heights and also cause less disturbance to the surrounding area. Study
  43. 43. SPECIFICATION Rotor size: 300 mm D x 900 mm L. Operational Voltage 12V DC (connected to battery) Power rating. 10 mph (4.5 m /s) =0.75 A x 12V = 8 Watts 20 mph (9.0 m /s) =3.0 A x 12V = 36 Watts 30 mph (13.5 m /s) =5 A x 12V = 60 Watts 12V Charge rateper 24 hours 10 mph (4.5 m /s) =0.75 A x 24 hours = 18 Ah 20 mph (9.0 m /s) =3.0 A x 24 hours = 72 Ah 30 mph (13.5 m /s) =5 A x 24 hours = 120 Ah This can vary due to size and condition of battery. CONSTRUCTION Plastic end plate and blades withaluminium central shaft create an extremely tough storm proof vertical axis wind turbineVAWT. GENERATOR Robust permanent magnet alternator encapsulated inside lower compartment. Bridge diodes included producing DC . CHARGE CONTROLLER 12V 6A charge controller (included) maintains lead-acid batteries in fully charged state. Improves performance & extends life by preventing overcharging. About Wind turbines.
  44. 44. Rendered image
  45. 45. Prototype.
  46. 46. Thankyou

