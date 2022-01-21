Successfully reported this slideshow.
SheSpeaks January Community Survey

Jan. 21, 2022
Over 1,000 women from the SheSpeaks community weigh in on 2022 goals, female mentorship, social media, and work life balance among other topics.

Join our community at shespeaks.com/join_now!
To learn more about our company, visit shespeaksinc.com, or contact us at hello@shespeaks.com.

SheSpeaks January Community Survey

  1. 1. Survey fielded week of January 10, 2022 n = 1,000 24% GETTING A RAISE/ NEW JOB GETTING MY FINANCES IN ORDER / SAVING FOR THE FUTURE 46% DATING/FINDING A ROMANTIC PARTNER OR RECONNECTING WITH MY CURRENT PARTNER 16% GETTING HEALTHY/FIT 69% MAKING A POSITIVE IMPACT ON MY COMMUNITY 25% MOVING INTO A NEW HOME OR REMODELING MY CURRENT ONE 33% SPENDING MORE TIME WITH MY FAMILY & FRIENDS 50% ADDING A NEW BABY TO MY FAMILY 5% TRAVELING 49% PRIORITIZING MY OWN SELF-CARE 53% LAUNCHING A BUSINESS OR SIDE HUSTLE 19%
  2. 2. "I've heard of it" "I celebrate it!" Survey fielded week of January 10, 2022 n = 1,000 55% of women find their life fulfilling 93% of women have things that they went to improve in their life 70% of women wish they felt more motivation rely on the women in their life more so than the men 38% of women
  3. 3. Survey fielded week of January 10, 2022 n = 1,000 NO 44% SOMEWHAT 38% YES 18%
  4. 4. Survey fielded week of January 10, 2022 n = 1,000 I'M NOT SURE 19% NO 25% YES 56%
  5. 5. Survey fielded week of January 10, 2022 n = 1,000 the work you do at home the work you do at your job being a good friend volunteer work caretaking NO 22% YES 34% SOMEWHAT 41% NO 27% YES 31% SOMEWHAT 35% NOT SURE 6% NO 12% SOMEWHAT 38% YES 44% NOT SURE 3% NOT SURE 7% NOT SURE 3% YES 38% NO 16% SOMEWHAT 44% NO 24% YES 28% SOMEWHAT 45% NOT SURE 3%
  6. 6. I am neither likely or unlikely to participate. I do not participate in any social media challenges. I am somewhat unlikely to participate. I am somewhat likely to participate. I am likely to participate by tagging others. 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% I don't feel inspired to participate Too much of a hassle I don't know who to tag I really don't use social media that much 28% 12% 37% 44% Survey fielded week of January 10, 2022 n = 1,000
  7. 7. "I've heard of it" "I've never heard of it" "I celebrate it!" Survey fielded week of January 10, 2022 n = 1,000 55% of women are more likely to participate by tagging others they follow is involved. influencer or celebrity when an
  8. 8. 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% Survey fielded week of January 10, 2022 n = 1,000 No, but I wish I did Yes No I have only had male mentors I'm not sure
  9. 9. N o t a t a l l f a m i l i a r S o m e w h a t u n f a m i l i a r N e i t h e r f a m i l i a r n o r u n f a m i l i a r S o m e w h a t f a m i l i a r V e r y f a m i l i a r 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% "I've heard of it" "I've never heard of it" "I celebrate it!" Survey fielded week of January 10, 2022 n = 1,000
  10. 10. Survey fielded week of January 10, 2022 n = 1,000 22% 11% 9% 8% 41% 8% 55% 15% 9% 2% 8% 10% 29% 30% 21% 9% 7% 4% 49% 29% 13% 4% 2% 3% 72% 13% 7% 2% 2% 4% 63% 17% 6% 2% 1% 11%
  11. 11. Survey fielded week of January 10, 2022 n = 1,000 job personal responsibilities Most energy is spent on my job 17% It's a fifty-fifty split 30% Most energy is spent on my personal responsibilities 39% I'm not sure 14% JOB P E R S O N A L FIFTY/ FIFTY
  12. 12. Budgeting Saving for college Saving for retirement Getting out of debt (i.e. mortgage, credit card, student loans, etc.) Preparing for Emergency Investing Saving for a home 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% Survey fielded week of January 10, 2022 n = 1,000 Short term savings (i.e. for vacation, home renovation, car trouble)
  13. 13. Survey fielded week of January 10, 2022 n = 1,000

