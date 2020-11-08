Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FINDING THE VOLUME OF A BOBA CUP
GHAINA AND SHERYL HS11A
step 1 step 2 step 3 step 4 step 5 step 6 Step by step to find the volume of a boba cup
Find image online
Insert in desmos Make sure the image is at the center (0,0) and you can change the size but make sure the ratio of the hei...
Insert the equation y = ax2+bx+c Make sure you enter the correct the equation and add slider to adjust the shape and size ...
Create boundaries by using 2 equation: y=c Add slider to adjust the value of the C
Invers the function since we’re rotating it to the y-axis Make sure you don’t do any mistake when you’re trying to invers ...
Integrate and calculate Don’t forget the unit
Finding volume of a boba cup by integration
Finding volume of a boba cup by integration
Finding volume of a boba cup by integration
Finding volume of a boba cup by integration
Finding volume of a boba cup by integration
Finding volume of a boba cup by integration
Finding volume of a boba cup by integration
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Finding volume of a boba cup by integration

32 views

Published on

Finding volume of a boba cup by integration.
Created by: Ghaina Zulaicha and Sheryl Theophila.
Performance task of mathematics Binus School Bekasi.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Finding volume of a boba cup by integration

  1. 1. FINDING THE VOLUME OF A BOBA CUP
  2. 2. GHAINA AND SHERYL HS11A
  3. 3. step 1 step 2 step 3 step 4 step 5 step 6 Step by step to find the volume of a boba cup
  4. 4. Find image online
  5. 5. Insert in desmos Make sure the image is at the center (0,0) and you can change the size but make sure the ratio of the height to the width does not change from the original picture
  6. 6. Insert the equation y = ax2+bx+c Make sure you enter the correct the equation and add slider to adjust the shape and size of the curve
  7. 7. Create boundaries by using 2 equation: y=c Add slider to adjust the value of the C
  8. 8. Invers the function since we’re rotating it to the y-axis Make sure you don’t do any mistake when you’re trying to invers it
  9. 9. Integrate and calculate Don’t forget the unit

×