Pictures by Sherri Voils

2 0 1 8 PICBYSHERRIVOILS ER SH RI
2 0 1 8 P I C B Y S H E R R I V O I L S SHERRI
роздIл 1 ЗМIСТ Роздiл 2 Про художницю Sherri Voils Слова подяки Галерея робіт Галерея невеликих полотен "Просторове небутт...
НЕСТРИМУЙ ТВОРЧИХЕМОЦIЙ роздiл 1П Р О Х У Д О Ж Н И Ц Ю 4 Вікторія П'ясецька | Sherri Voils Київ, Україна Мій шлях почався...
С Л О В А П О Д Я К И ДЯКУЮ
В с і м л ю д я м , щ о з у с т р і ч а ю т ь с я н а м о є м у ш л я х у : В И р о б и т е м е н е к р а щ о ю !
Простопочнидiяти Роздiл 2Г А Л Е Р Е Я Р О Б І Т 7 ПОЛОТНА, ЯКИМИ ПИШАЮСЬ Київ, Україна Немає у світі митця, який би не су...
Простопочнидiяти MIN PICГ а л е р е я н е в е л и к и х п о л о т е н 8 Невеличкі полотна розповідають емоційні історії по...
MIN PIC" К и т т а е к о л о г і ч н а к а т а с т р о ф а " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 9 Матеріал: акрил, ґрунтова основа Розміри: Висот...
MIN PICП р о л е т а ю ч и н а д м е г а п о л і с о м " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 10 Матеріал: акрил, ґрунтова основа Розміри: Висота: ...
MIN PIC" К о л ь о р и о с і н н ь о г о м і с т а " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 11 Матеріал: акрил, ґрунтова основа Розміри: Висота: 30 с...
Нетребабоятисьдзеркал.Небійсятемряви.Цевсе одноріднатобілюдина. MIN PIC" С о н я ч н і п р о м е н і " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 12 Мате...
Нібималенькийкокон.Нібизвичайне буття.Алеметеликяскравий. MIN PIC" О б 1 є м н і х м а р и н е б у т т я " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 13 ...
Життяідедалі,деревалистяскидають.Плине час,іяблукападаютьназемлю. MIN PIC" К о л ь о р о в и й с а д " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 14 Мате...
Єречі,якінепередатисловами.Можливо,це інтуїтивнечуття.Судітьсамі. MIN PIC" З е л е н а д о р о г а - 1 " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 15 Ма...
Зеленийколіртожиття,ажовтийтосонцяпромені. Кисеньдихатидає,амивинищуємогори. MIN PIC" З е л е н а д о р о г а - 2 " ( 2 0 ...
Незалишайпособіслід.Відтогоболячелюдині. Асльозикапаютьзщоки,тосільзводою-простовідпусти. MIN PIC" С і р е н е б о " ( 2 0...
MIN PIC" Т а к з а р о д ж у є т ь с я ж и т т я " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 18 Матеріал: акрил, ґрунтова основа Розміри: Висота: 30 см ...
MIN PIC" Ч е р в о н е н е б у т т я " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 19 Матеріал: акрил, ґрунтова основа Розміри: Висота: 30 см Ширина: 20 с...
Політівітер-птахлетить.Заобріємдолина.Вінбаче всеотамзгори:угіддя,рікитасади. MIN PIC" П т а ш и н и й п о л і т " ( 2 0 1...
Простопочнидiяти MIN PIC" П р о с т о р о в е н е б у т т я " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 21 Матеріал: акрил, ґрунтова основа Розміри: Діа...
Простопочнидiяти BIG PICГ а л е р е я с е р е д н і х п о л о т е н 22 Середні полотна розповідають емоційні історії повся...
BIG PIC" В е ч і р н і й д р а й в " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 23 Матеріал: акрил, ґрунтова основа Розміри: Висота: 60 см Ширина: 40 см ...
Моїкартини-цеемоції!Черезфарбуянамагаюсь передатисвоївідчуттяуданиймомент. BIG PIC" К р е а т и в н е м і с т о " ( 2 0 1 ...
BIG PIC" Ч е р в о н е т а с и н е " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 25 Матеріал: акрил, ґрунтова основа Розміри: Висота: 40 см Ширина: 40 см ...
BIG PIC" П о г л я д ч е р е з л і т н і о к у л я р и " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 26 Матеріал: акрил, ґрунтова основа Розміри: Висота: ...
Побачившинебо,важкосказати:чипройшла гроза,читількипочинається. BIG PIC" З о р я н е н е б у т т я " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 27 Матері...
BIG PIC" Д з е р к а л о с в і д о м о с т і : д о с в і д , д о р о г а , п р и р о д а " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 28 Матеріал: акрил,...
BIG PIC" А м о р ф н и й в с е с в і т " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 29 Матеріал: акрил, ґрунтова основа Розміри: Висота: 70 см Ширина: 30...
BIG PIC" К о л ь о р о в а т е ч і я " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 30 Матеріал: акрил, ґрунтова основа Розміри: Висота: 70 см Ширина: 30 с...
BIG PIC" Ч у т т е в а о д а М у з и " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 31 Матеріал: акрил, ґрунтова основа Розміри: Висота: 90 см Ширина: 60 с...
BIG PIC" М і с ц е в і д ж у н г л і " ( 2 0 1 8 ) 32 Матеріал: акрил, ґрунтова основа Розміри: Висота: 90 см Ширина: 60 с...
К О Н Т А К Т И email: picturesbysherrivoils@gmail.com facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ PicturesBySherriVoils/
2 0 1 8 PICBYSHERRIVOILS
