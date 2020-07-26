Words bank june-july 5th. grade

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WORDS BANK JUNE/JULY FIFTH GRADE
banner
candles
costume
cups
forks
napkins
plates
presents
snacks
streamers
balloons
invitations
June
dad
July
Independence day
armor
drawbridge
flag
tower
market
king
queen
prince
princess
gate
knight
sword
shield
Europe
