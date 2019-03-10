Successfully reported this slideshow.
2018/12/16 (Shengyou Fan) OSC Photo by Émile Perron on Unsplash
• • Laravel • JetBrains •
https://opensource.laravel-dojo.com
Photo by Randy Fath on Unsplash
# $ git clone ... $ cd {project} $ php prefill.php $ rm prefill.php $ rm -rf .git $ git init $ git add . $ git commit -m "...
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
• • / • •
# This file is for unifying the coding style for different editors and IDEs # editorconfig.org root = true [*.php] charset...
if ($var) { // } else { // } if( $var ) { // } else { // }
# grumphp $ composer require --dev phpro/grumphp # grumphp # grumphp.yml parameters: git_dir: . bin_dir: vendor/bin tasks:...
Photo by kinsey on Unsplash
• - - - - -
Build Steps
Build Chain
(Shengyou Fan) shengyoufan@theqwan.com OSC
打造高品質的開源項目並非易事，從搭建開發環境、調試除錯、持續整合及文件部署都有不少魔鬼細節。本議題將會以開發一個開源項目為情境，實際介紹如何整合 PHP 社群工具及 DevOps 工具鍵，讓開發者更輕鬆且更有效率的完成代碼，同時產出高品質的成果。

搭建高品質開源項目的應用實踐

