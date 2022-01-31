Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Guidance on effectively discussing your app project with a mobile app development company

Jan. 31, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Technology

Most businesses hire an app development company for developing their enterprise apps. Here are certain aspects that need to be considered during the project discussion phase- clearly define the mobile app development objectives, deliverables, and expectations etc.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free

Guidance on effectively discussing your app project with a mobile app development company

  1. 1. Copyright © Biz4Solutions LLC. All Rights Reserved Biz4SolutionsLogoanddesignsaretrademarksofBiz4SolutionsLLC.Alltrademarksandlogos referencedhereinarethepropertiesoftheirrespectiveowners. Guidance on effectively discussing your App Project with a Mobile App Development Company! You have an excellent app idea and can’t wait to get it transformed into a fully functional app! Sounds great, isn’t it? But, an excellent idea is fruitful only if it is executed properly by the right set of professionals. Needless to say, modern-day entrepreneurs investing in mobile applications, intend to gain a high ROI. As such, they need to focus on building an app that provides a rich UX and boosts sales. Consequently, they are hiring professional app developers or a mobile app development firm to architect their enterprise applications. However, companies hiring a development firm for Digital Transformation Services, are likely to face certain challenges in communicating their app development idea and getting things done as per their needs. Additionally, on-time delivery of the project becomes difficult if the scope of the project keeps on swelling over time, owing to app development complexities. This blog pens down handy tips on how to initiate app project discussion with the development company you have hired. It will help you to eliminate the challenges and hence accelerate your mobile app developmental process. Defining the Mobile App Development Deliverables Clearly While hiring mobile app development services defining the requirements and communicating the expectations from the project play a crucial role. At times businesses are unable to clearly express their needs to the mobile app development company during the Mobile App Development Discussion. In such cases, the mobile app developers take a longer time to come up with the final version. So, continuous interaction with the app development team throughout the developmental cycle is necessary. The following details must be clarified during App Project Discussion before jumpstarting the development. • Do you need an enterprise application to be used by the employees or a consumer application? • How many layers of security would you like to have in your app?
  2. 2. Copyright © Biz4Solutions LLC. All Rights Reserved Biz4SolutionsLogoanddesignsaretrademarksofBiz4SolutionsLLC.Alltrademarksandlogos referencedhereinarethepropertiesoftheirrespectiveowners. • How many platforms (Android, iOS, BlackBerry, Windows, etc.) will your app target, and which are they? An undefined mobile app project leads to a mismanaged scope quite often. This not only lengthens the project delivery timeline but also may result in unsuccessful project execution or cancellation of the project altogether. Setting a Realistic Deadline for Project Delivery Before waiving a green signal to the mobile app development company whom you have chosen for crafting your application, discuss with their app development team while deciding the project deadline. Do not forget that communicating a deadline is quite imperative. The deadline provided by you needs to be realistic enough to be taken seriously by your tech partner. Besides a deadline, you must also consider deciding the budget to be allocated for the execution of your mobile app project. Exhaustive Mobile app Testing through Developmental Stages Exhaustive testing through various stages of the mobile app development project is an essential aspect. So, encourage your mobile app development partner company to test the app at regular intervals. This is because there are usually loads of bugs to be fixed, and several issues to be resolved. Continuous testing will assist in solving these problems well in advance, thereby reducing the time-to-market. You may even consider automating the testing processes to save time and effort. Moreover, advising your tech partner to keep the release cycles shorter will prove beneficial. This will enable you to get your hands on the released app features earlier than the final release. Therefore, you can use these features and suggest any alterations based on the feedback. Frequent Mobile App Development Discussions Every business out there would like to build an outstanding mobile app in the shortest time possible. But, it has been observed that app development companies begin the developmental cycle on an enthusiastic note, but slow down the pace as they proceed, resulting in a setback on account of missed deadlines. So, it is important to engage in frequent discussions with the mobile app development team you have hired regarding the ongoing processes. This will help you to get an idea of the bottlenecks being encountered at that point in time and at times you may have to incorporate other alternatives instead of the one that you had planned earlier. The sooner these roadblocks are attended to, the faster your project picks up. Staying updated with the project’s whereabouts also enables the app owners to demonstrate some flexibility whenever required, to speed up the app development process. Thus, effective communications with your mobile app developers and necessary actions as per the need ensure that your project gets executed within the stipulated timeline. Final Verdict: Thus, the success of a project depends on a thorough understanding of the project details, knowing what to look for in an app developer/development company, effective communication, as well as wise decisions while hiring app designers, choosing app developers, etc.
  3. 3. Copyright © Biz4Solutions LLC. All Rights Reserved Biz4SolutionsLogoanddesignsaretrademarksofBiz4SolutionsLLC.Alltrademarksandlogos referencedhereinarethepropertiesoftheirrespectiveowners. I hope this blog was enlightening. Did you face any challenges while doing mobile app development discussion with a software development firm?? Do share your experiences in the comments section below and feel free to reach us if you have any queries. For any technical assistance in developing mobile apps, contact Biz4Solutions, a prominent IT firm with 11+ years of experience in delivering innovative solutions for diverse industrial domains. To know more about our core technologies, refer to links below PHP App Development WordPress App Development Node.js App Development

×