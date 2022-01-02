Successfully reported this slideshow.
The most common Bitcoin myths At a time when Bitcoin is surging to new highs and important stories are breaking virtually ...
Over the past 12 years, Bitcoin has experienced many price cycles – and each time, it has rebounded to establish new all-t...
What Really Happened: Bitcoin has earned the moniker "digital gold" due to its rising popularity as an inflation-resistant...
The supply of Bitcoin is capped, and the amount of new Bitcoin that is mined is decreasing over time in a predictable mann...
A 51% majority of the community must agree to the upgrade before it may be implemented. In 2017, the Segregated Witness ("...
Volatility in the Bitcoin market appears to be decreasing. This time around, according to a Bloomberg study, volatility is...
According to Myth #7, bitcoin harms the Earth. Bitcoin mining uses a lot of electricity. However, determining the environm...
44 views

With Bitcoin hitting new all-time highs and major news breaking almost every day, it seemed like a good time to look at some of the biggest myths and misconceptions people tend to have about the world’s first cryptocurrency, see if they have any merit, and correct the record. If you think, for instance, that Bitcoin’s value is “based on nothing” or that it’s too volatile to have any real-world use, this guide is for you. We’re separating fact from fiction — without shying away from legitimate risks — to get to the truth about the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.

The most common bitcoin myths

  1. 1. The most common Bitcoin myths At a time when Bitcoin is surging to new highs and important stories are breaking virtually every day, it seemed like a good idea to examine some of the most common misconceptions about the world's first cryptocurrency, check if they are true, and correct the record where necessary. This tutorial is for you if you believe, for example, that the value of Bitcoin is "based on nothing" or that it is too volatile to have any real-world purpose. To learn the truth about the most popular cryptocurrency on the planet, we're doing our best to separate reality from myth while remaining open-minded about the legitimate risks involved. Illusion No. 1: Bitcoin is inflated. A bubble does not imply, however, that all people who buy Bitcoin do so in the hopes of making huge profits. When market value rises at an unsustainable rate, a bubble is formed. When investors understand that prices are significantly greater than the underlying value of an asset, the bubble will inevitably burst. In some circles, Bitcoin is likened to the 17th-century Dutch "tulip frenzy," a notorious speculative bubble. Speculators triggered a 26-fold increase in the price of some tulip species in 1637. After a six-month lifespan, the bubble burst, and there was no going back. What Really Happened:
  2. 2. Over the past 12 years, Bitcoin has experienced many price cycles – and each time, it has rebounded to establish new all-time highs. Boom and bust cycles are to be expected when a new technology is implemented. For example, Amazon's stock dropped from roughly $100 to just $5 at the conclusion of the dot.com period in the 1990s before going on to become one of the world's most valuable corporations in later decades. Cryptocurrency experts say that the volatility of Bitcoin's price is a common occurrence in new marketplaces. They predict that Bitcoin's price will rise and fall in minor but more frequent fluctuations until it reaches a point of relative stability. That remains to be seen, however. Illusion No. 1: Bitcoin is inflated. A bubble does not imply, however, that all people who buy Bitcoin do so in the hopes of making huge profits. When market value rises at an unsustainable rate, a bubble is formed. When investors understand that prices are significantly greater than the underlying value of an asset, the bubble will inevitably burst. In some circles, Bitcoin is likened to the 17th-century Dutch "tulip frenzy," a notorious speculative bubble. Speculators triggered a 26-fold increase in the price of some tulip species in 1637. After a six-month lifespan, the bubble burst, and there was no going back. What Really Happened: Myth #2: Bitcoin does not have any practical applications in the real world. Critics believe that Bitcoin has no real-world application, or if it does, it is primarily used for illegal purposes. It's not true either of those claims. Since its inception, Bitcoin has been used to send money to anybody, anywhere in the world, without the involvement of a bank or third-party payment processor. Institutional investors are increasingly turning to it as a gold-like inflation hedge. The unlawful use of Bitcoin is a drop in the bucket when compared to the illicit use of US dollars. In 2019, illegal activity accounted for 2.1% of all Bitcoin transactions, according to a new study. It's also easier for authorities to keep tabs on illegal conduct with Bitcoin because of the open blockchain that all transactions are recorded on.
  3. 3. What Really Happened: Bitcoin has earned the moniker "digital gold" due to its rising popularity as an inflation-resistant store of wealth. As a way to better manage their assets, an increasing number of significant firms and publicly traded companies (Tesla, Square, MicroStrategy) have purchased Bitcoin worth millions or perhaps billions of dollars. Bitcoin, like gold, is extremely rare (there will never be more than 21 million Bitcoin). Because gold is so heavy and big, it is a pain in the ass to move and store. When it comes to sending money digitally, Bitcoin is just like emailing it. In its early years, Bitcoin was widely derided as a dark web payment method. Bitcoin's price rose immediately after the first major dark-web market was shut down, and it has continued to grow since then. Some of it will be misused, just like any other kind of money. However, the illegal usage of Bitcoin is a drop in the bucket when compared to the US dollar. In 2019, illegal activity accounted for 2.1% of all Bitcoin transactions, according to a new study. It's also easier for authorities to keep tabs on illegal conduct with Bitcoin because of the open blockchain that all transactions are recorded on. Illusion No. 3: Bitcoin is worthless Because of its lack of real assets such as gold, bitcoin is no more secure than any other modern fiat currency, such as the United States dollar. As a result, Bitcoin is a currency that is resistant to inflation. When enormous quantities of fiat currencies are generated, they dilute the current supply, which can lead to inflation. What Really Happened: Only 21 million bitcoins will ever be created. Because of its rarity, it has a high market value.
  4. 4. The supply of Bitcoin is capped, and the amount of new Bitcoin that is mined is decreasing over time in a predictable manner. Block rewards awarded to miners in the network are halved every four years in an event known as a "halving." When it comes to Bitcoin, scarcity has always been a factor, which has helped maintain the price of the cryptocurrency steadily rising over time — from less than a cent at the beginning to more than $50,000 as of mid-February, 2021. (Check out the current Bitcoin price.) Another way that computers on the network contribute to the value of Bitcoin is through a process called mining. Every transaction is validated and secured by powerful computers throughout the world, and in return, they are paid with new Bitcoin. Myth no. 4: Bitcoin will simply be supplanted by a rival. The first truly successful digital currency was Bitcoin. New cryptocurrencies have long promised to overcome Bitcoin via new features or advantages, but none have come close. What Really Happened: The most valuable cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin, has always and will continue to be Bitcoin, regardless of the number of other cryptocurrencies. In terms of market share, it accounts for roughly 60% of the total. In addition to its "first-mover" advantage, Bitcoin's decentralization and openness as a currency are two of its most compelling selling points. However, this does not exclude competitors from giving it a shot. Decentralized means that instead of a centralized authority, a worldwide community of miners and nodes manages Bitcoin. For example, the community can launch a fork to upgrade the network if the underlying architecture of Bitcoin has to change in order to offer new functionality, features, or protection against a newly discovered issue.
  5. 5. A 51% majority of the community must agree to the upgrade before it may be implemented. In 2017, the Segregated Witness ("SegWit") upgrade was one example of how Bitcoin may adapt and evolve as needed. Forks of the Bitcoin blockchain can be created by developers who fail to win community consensus because the software is open source. Although Bitcoin Cash was developed this way, so far no Bitcoin clones have been able to surpass the original in terms of functionality. Because so much progress is being made in this field, a more formidable competitor is not out of the question. According to current conditions, most experts believe that Bitcoin will not be replaced by any other cryptocurrency soon. This is the fifth and last myth about investing in Bitcoin. In the last ten years, Bitcoin's price has fluctuated a great deal. However, that's to be anticipated in a new and developing industry. Long-term value has consistently increased since Bitcoin's genesis block in 2010. The market capitalization has now exceeded $1 trillion (as of February 2021; see the current market cap). Regulatory frameworks in countries all around the world have helped to spur institutional investment in Bitcoin as it has developed (Tesla, hedge funds). It's all here: Investors should think that the value of Bitcoins they own will rise, unlike at a casino, where you know that the house always has an advantage. Bitcoin's long-term trendline has been higher over the past decade, despite the fact that there is no guarantee of future performance or results. Dollar-cost averaging is a popular method of limiting the impact of market volatility by investing a fixed amount each week or month, regardless of how the market performs. In a positive trendline scenario, this method is likely to result in positive returns regardless of volatility.
  6. 6. Volatility in the Bitcoin market appears to be decreasing. This time around, according to a Bloomberg study, volatility is far lower than it was during the 2017 bull run. Why? Increased participation from financial institutions, as well as an overall increase in stability as a result of crypto "becoming mainstream." Personal circumstances, risk tolerance, and the length of your investment horizon all play a role in determining whether Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency should be included in your investment portfolio Even while Bitcoin's price has risen significantly over the last decade, it has also experienced significant drops. Volatile markets necessitate caution from investors (and consider working with a financial advisor before making major investments). False belief no. 6: Bitcoin is not safe Bitcoin has never been hacked. Many security experts and computer scientists have looked through its open-source code. In addition, Bitcoin was the first digital money to solve the issue of double-spending, paving the way for "trustless" peer-to-peer currencies. In addition, all Bitcoin transactions are final. What Really Happened: Misconceptions about Bitcoin's security are largely due to attacks on third-party businesses and services that use Bitcoin, rather than on the Bitcoin network itself. Customers have expressed concerns about the safety and privacy after high-profile thefts of early Bitcoin organizations with weak security processes (such as Mt. Gox) and occasional data breaches (such as those affecting users of the wallet service Ledger). As of this writing, Bitcoin's core protocol has maintained 99.9% uptime since its inception in 2009. The network is protected by a massive quantity of processing power. Furthermore, the network's miners are dispersed around the world, with nodes in more than 100 countries, ensuring that no single point of failure will occur.
  7. 7. According to Myth #7, bitcoin harms the Earth. Bitcoin mining uses a lot of electricity. However, determining the environmental impact is difficult. For starters, the digital economy necessitates an endless supply of power. A worldwide banking system demands a tremendous amount of power to execute transactions and run office buildings, ATMs, local branches and other related facilities and infrastructure. What Really Happened: "Bitcoin is significantly more efficient than traditional banking and gold mining on a worldwide scale," according to recent research conducted by Ark Investment Management in New York. Renewable energy sources power a substantial amount of Bitcoin mining (including wind, hydro, and solar). It's estimated that anything from 20% to over 70% of all bitcoins are actually powered by electricity. There is now "no evidence that Bitcoin has a significant environmental impact," according to Cambridge researchers. Some argue that bitcoin miners' persistent desire to cut their electricity bills is actually helping to stimulate sustainable energy innovation, as renewable energy is becoming increasingly affordable for the majority of the world's population.
