Business
Jan. 12, 2022
Viennoiserie products have a long shelf life because of a particular substance that is used as food additive. Due to its long shelf life, online platforms are a viable sales and distribution channel for viennoiserie products and this is the precise reason behind the robust growth of this segment in the global frozen pastries market. Another factor creating a positive impact on the growth of viennoiserie products is the increasing demand for plain and filled croissants, Pain Au Chocolat, Pains aux raisins and savoury items from bakeries and restaurants.

The frozen pastries market to sail through predictive analysis

  1. 1. The Frozen Pastries Market to sail through predictive analysis “Growing popularity of e-commerce and online retailing is expected to support the expansion of frozen pastries market globally. Moreover, frozen pastries offer the convenience of ready-to-eat pastry items in the comfort of home, which is further fueling their demand in the market.” – Persistence Market Research (PMR) PMR examines the global frozen pastries market in its upcoming report titled, “Frozen pastries Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2024”. The market is foreseen to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.9% in terms of value over 2024. Report Highlights: Key Market Drivers  The impressive shelf life of frozen pastry products is playing a vital role in developing the supply-side for such products.  The convenience offered by frozen pastries is pivotal to market growth based on demand- side.  Frozen pastry products are proving to be much more economical for retail eatery chains and fast food restaurants. These products last longer than normal conventional pastry items, thus, restaurant owners bare fewer losses from spoilage and contaminations.  Increasing demand for sugar-free frozen pastries is also expected to be a key factor in driving the overall market growth in the near future.  Since freezing the pastries locks-in the product’s properties, it thereby prevents nutrient or texture loss for a prolonged duration. Get Sample Copy Of This @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13606 Get A Customized Scope To Match Your Need Ask An Expert – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
  2. 2. Market Restraints The PMR report further delivers key insights on factors restraining the market growth such as quality challenges, the role of regulations, upcoming alternate products and effect of price fluctuations. Market Opportunities Increasing demand for premium frozen pastry products has greatly influenced the popularity of specialty frozen pastries amongst consumers. Specialty frozen pastries are mostly handmade and are baked using premium quality ingredients. Market Overview Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into viennoiserie and Danish products. Demand for viennoiserie type pastry products is expected to remain relatively higher than Danish type pastry products throughout the assessment period. In addition, the consumption of frozen pastries of both the types has grown to a significant extent in recent years, with plant and filled croissants products witnessing a considerable rise in demand. Increasing demand for pastries worldwide is driving the frozen pastries market. The plain and filled croissant products are leading with maximum market share and are expected to grow further over the next couple of years. This is primarily attributed to the incessantly high consumption in Europe and their recent growth in popularity in new regional markets. Based on distribution channels, the hypermarket/supermarket segment occupies lion’s share of the market. In 2016, the segment was valued at around US$ 785.9 Million and is expected to increase at over 6% CAGR to reach US$ 1,299.1 Million by 2024-end. The development of in-store bakeries or bakeries within supermarkets/hypermarkets has emerged as a prominent growth factor for the market. Whereas, the artisan bakers is anticipated remain as the second largest segment of the market. The segment is particularly gaining traction in parts of Europe and North America. Regional Outlook North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness the robust growth of the market between 2016 and 2024. Despite holding a relatively smaller market size, Asia Pacific is expected to gain substantial market share due to increasing demand from countries such as Australia, New Zealand (ANZ) and Japan. Since most of these products originated from several Western European countries, Europe is expected to command for nearly 62.3% revenue share of the market during the forecast period. Likewise, growing popularity of frozen pastry products in developing countries is expected to create a host of new opportunities for leading players in the market. Competitive Dashboard Key players operating in the global market for frozen pastries include: Details–Overview Product Offerings Strategy Recent Developments Financial Overview
  3. 3. SWOT Analysis Others For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13606 About us: Persistence Market Research Contact us: Persistence Market Research Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751 USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353 Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

