Role of women in research

https://zoom.us/j/97362798529?pwd=SXNVaGhuUnl BMytDc2ZSeURKdk8xQT09
Dr. C.SHEELA SASIKUMAR DIRECTOR-CLINICAL RESEARCH S.S.HEALTHCARE CONSULTANT HEAD - CLINICALRESEARCH HYCARE SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL CHENNAI
“The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world”
WOMAN – A MULTI TASKER
MULTITASKING IS A PART OF MY EVERYDAY LIFE
Marie Curie, who conducted pioneering research on radioactivity and was the first person to win the Nobel Prize twice http...
British x-ray crystallographer Rosalind Franklin worked on imaging the structure of DNA. Her data, shared without her know...
Ten Women Who Changed Science, and the World, by Catherine Whitlock and Rhodri Evans chronicles the achievements of some b...
▪ NutritionistElsie Widdowson -necessityof fortifying foods with vitamins ▪ Chemistry Nobel Prize-winningcrystallographer-...
Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy –Cancer Institute in India. Educator, a surgeon, a lawmaker, a social reformer The first Indian woma...
The Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awarded doctorwas renowned for her efforts towards making quality and affordablecancer tr...
Celebrating Indian Women in Science: An Incredible Journey In March 2019, The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), in partne...
WOMEN EMPOWERMENT Here is a list of women whose scientific endeavours have broadened the horizons of science on earth and ...
➢ Women in science from being a minority are now occupying the most important positions once thought were unachievable bef...
If we are to be ableto addressthe enormouschallenges of the twenty -first century – from climatechangeto technologicaldisr...
I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar
WomenEducation–The most effective way to improve lives and health of family and a society Why women needs to be educated ?...
https://th.thgim.com/migration_catalog/article14540729.ece/ALTER NATES/FREE_660/24bg_bgcta_IEEE+25Bg_DWINDLING-NUMB.jpg
"Despitethe presence of such highly motivatedwomen scientists, India's R&D workforce has less than 15 per cent women, comp...
STEM -science, technology, engineering, and mathematics important because it pervades every part of our lives. Science is ...
➢ In a world that is quickly evolving and inclined towards technology, STEM skills would be of great economic impact ➢ Our...
➢ Women can play a pivotal role in the progress and sustainabilityof the world if they are empowered through educationand ...
➢ Systemic barriers prevent women from pursuing research oriented careers and gender disparities exist in employment, acad...
We must encourage girls to study science and to become scientists. We have to bring science into primary and secondary cla...
“The participation of women in science and technology can contribute to increasing innovation, quality and competitiveness...
What are the challenges faced by Women in Research ?
Fig 1. Challenges faced by female scientists. Fathima FN, Awor P, Yen YC, Gnanaselvam NA, Zakham F (2020) Challenges and c...
Fig 2. Coping strategies used by female scientists. Fathima FN, Awor P, Yen YC, Gnanaselvam NA, Zakham F (2020) Challenges...
Fig 3. Happiness with career among female scientists. Fathima FN, Awor P, Yen YC, Gnanaselvam NA, Zakham F (2020) Challeng...
A judicious blend of the three factors – knowledge, behaviour and skill will enable the working woman to strike a healthy ...
➢Self-motivation and hard work will help female scientist overcome challenges like ▪ maintaining work life balance ▪ takin...
The most commonly employed coping strategy was support for childcare-provided informally by family members or formally by ...
➢ Intrinsic factors- self-motivation, confidence and dedication ➢ Extrinsic institutional factors -flexible working time, ...
➢ Mentoring is vital to any scientist’s success ➢ Select a good advisor who is accessible and supportive at all stages of ...
We need to change the statistics to increase the percentage of women scientists at higher levels, and make sure that every...
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:65286372189642 42432/
INVENTORS Dr. C SheelaSasikumar Director-Clinical Research, S.S Healthcare Head Clinical Research Hycare Super speciality ...
TREAT WOUNDS NATURALLY!!! Exclusively designed for diabetic wounds  Eco-friendly product  Special combination of ingredi...
QUESTIONAIRE 1.What are the challenges faced by women in Research? 2.How did you overcome these challenges? 3.How do you b...
Dr Sumathi ,Professor, Dept of Biomedical ScienscesSRMC ,Chennai Women are currentlyempowered in the research field in spi...
Dr .Geethanjali Radhakrishnan, Founder- Adiuvo DiagnosticsPvt Ltd ➢ Unless the woman is well established in the field with...
Dr. C.Kala Assistantprofessor,Department of Businessadministration St. Thomas college of arts and science She has donea re...
Dr Geetha MahadevappaManaging Director,Probity An experienced personin ResearchandAcademics, and a social worker Basically...
What are the opportunities available in India for a female Scientist?
➢ Science and Technology Minister Shri Harsh Vardhan on Oct 29,2020 launchedthe SERB - POWER schemes that aim to encourage...
DST Women Scientists Scheme scientists are being encouraged to pursue research in frontier areas of science and engineerin...
➢Mentorship programme for encouraging women to explore broader opportunities in STEM launched ➢The Vigyan Jyoti program la...
➢Dr. Bharti Singhal from Vigyanshaala International, who is leading the program Kalpana, said, “VigyanShaala’s Kalpana aim...
➢ Research institutionsaround the world on an average have 28.4 percent women employees. Indian research institutionshave ...
➢ In the past few decades, while the number of women enrolledin science higher educationhas steadily increased the number ...
Why the presence of Indian women in science are low? ➢Research is not considered as a 9 to 5 job with demands made on work...
➢Fellowships and awards are restricted by age-limits ➢A woman who had to take time out to have one or two children would f...
GENDER PARITY IN INVENTION ➢ It's easy to list some of the many everyday items invented and patented by women - the dishwa...
Technology wise distribution of patent filed by female inventor Although the proportion among patent applications is incre...
 Few women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths take careers in research.  Most patent come from just all-men t...
 Can enrol for Women Scientists Scheme (WOS) - http://online-wosa.gov.in/wos/  Register under Startup India- A patent fi...
➢New Patent Rules incentives women innovator by expediting the examination of their patent application. ➢ 80% reduction in...
S.S. Healthcare , group of dynamic women of varying background working with an objective to support and encourage women en...
For queries, please reach us at: sshealthcaretn@gmail.com “Women are venturing into every field. Women just need to be wil...
ENJOY THE RESEARCH THAT YOU’RE DOING; BE PASSIONATE ABOUT IT
THANK YOU
  1. 1. https://zoom.us/j/97362798529?pwd=SXNVaGhuUnl BMytDc2ZSeURKdk8xQT09
  2. 2. Dr. C.SHEELA SASIKUMAR DIRECTOR-CLINICAL RESEARCH S.S.HEALTHCARE CONSULTANT HEAD - CLINICALRESEARCH HYCARE SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL CHENNAI E mail: sheelsasic@yahoo.co.in Fellow in Society of Environmental Sciences Seed Fund Technical Sub Committeemember -Golden Jubilee Women Biotech Park Member in IEC,IRB,Hycare Super Speciality Hospital Scopus Author ID: 8325235700 http://orcid.org/0000-00023633-3486 http://http://www.researcherid.com/rid/I-8326-2014 www.linkedin.com/in/dr-c-sheela-sasikumar-92989a54
  3. 3. “The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world”
  4. 4. WOMAN – A MULTI TASKER
  5. 5. MULTITASKING IS A PART OF MY EVERYDAY LIFE
  6. 6. Marie Curie, who conducted pioneering research on radioactivity and was the first person to win the Nobel Prize twice https://www.telegraphindia.com/culture/books/women-scientists- who-changed-the-world/cid/1691150# Women scientists who changed the world
  7. 7. British x-ray crystallographer Rosalind Franklin worked on imaging the structure of DNA. Her data, shared without her knowledge with James Watson and Francis Crick, proved crucial to their discovery of DNA. Watson and Crick won the Nobel Prize in 1962. Franklin had died of cancer by then and was ineligible for the prize.
  8. 8. Ten Women Who Changed Science, and the World, by Catherine Whitlock and Rhodri Evans chronicles the achievements of some brilliant women scientists in the 19th and 20th centuries. • Anaesthesiologist, Virginia Apgar-Apgar Score used for immediately assessing the health of a newborn • Marine biologist, Rachel Carson- Silent Spring and other writings began the global environmental movement • Astronomer Henrietta Leavitt-discovery of the expansion of the universe • Physicist, Lise Meitner-co-discoverer of nuclear fission.
  9. 9. ▪ NutritionistElsie Widdowson -necessityof fortifying foods with vitamins ▪ Chemistry Nobel Prize-winningcrystallographer-Dorothy Hodgkin ▪ Marie Curie-pioneeringresearch on radioactivity Initial inspiration from their families, the difficulties in their early educationalcareers, their personal tragedies and debilitatinghealth conditionswere found common but exceled in the respective fields
  10. 10. Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy –Cancer Institute in India. Educator, a surgeon, a lawmaker, a social reformer The first Indian woman legislator, a campaigner of women's rights .
  11. 11. The Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awarded doctorwas renowned for her efforts towards making quality and affordablecancer treatment accessible to all patients. Dr Shanta- the Chairman and Executive Chairman of the Cancer Institute (WIA) Chennai
  12. 12. Celebrating Indian Women in Science: An Incredible Journey In March 2019, The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), in partnership with the India International Centre, organized an exhibition on women scientists titled: "Celebrating Indian Women in Science: the Incredible Journey". This booklet showcases the inspiring stories of the women scientists who were featured in this exhibition. https://indiabioscience.org/women-in-science/celebrating- indian-women-in-science-an-incredible-journey
  13. 13. WOMEN EMPOWERMENT Here is a list of women whose scientific endeavours have broadened the horizons of science on earth and beyond. (Top row)Tessy Thomas, Ritu Karidhal, M Vanitha, Gagandeep Kang; (Bottom) Mangala Mani, Chandrima Shaha, Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan.
  14. 14. ➢ Women in science from being a minority are now occupying the most important positions once thought were unachievable before. ➢ From winning Nobel Prizes to heading NASA, women scientists have etched their names in history. ➢ In India science and tech remains a male-dominated field like much of the world. Ritu Karidhal, Chandrima Saha and others have taken on leading roles in organisations like ISRO and INSA- initiated new projects with far- reaching results. Read more at: https://yourstory.com/herstory/2020/01/indian- women-scientists-technology
  15. 15. If we are to be ableto addressthe enormouschallenges of the twenty -first century – from climatechangeto technologicaldisruption- we will need to rely on scienceand the mobilizationof all our resources. It is for this reason that the world must not be deprived of the potential, the intelligence,or the creativityof the thousands of women who are victims of deep-seated inequality and prejudice. On the International Day of Women and Girls in Science2020, UNESCOis calling on the international community, Statesand individualsto work together so that equalityin the sciences and other fieldscan finallybecomea reality. Humanityhas everything to gain–and so does science”. — Audrey Azoulay, Director General, Message on the occasion of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2020
  16. 16. I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar
  17. 17. WomenEducation–The most effective way to improve lives and health of family and a society Why women needs to be educated ? ➢ Educatedwomen is the most powerful person ➢ Empowers with ability to think, reason, take appropriatedecisions and protectfrom oppression
  18. 18. https://th.thgim.com/migration_catalog/article14540729.ece/ALTER NATES/FREE_660/24bg_bgcta_IEEE+25Bg_DWINDLING-NUMB.jpg
  19. 19. "Despitethe presence of such highly motivatedwomen scientists, India's R&D workforce has less than 15 per cent women, comparedto the global average of 30 per cent, accordingto a NationalTaskForce report," PresidentRam Nath Kovind said while addressing a gathering of scientists on the occasion of National Science Day. Small percentage of women who study science go on to make a successful career and contributeto this field https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/news/story/women-population- into-research-and-development-is-only-15-president-kovind-1651061-2020- 02-29
  20. 20. STEM -science, technology, engineering, and mathematics important because it pervades every part of our lives. Science is everywhere and Technology is continuouslyexpanding into every aspect of our lives Engineering- basic designs of roads and bridges, tackles the challenges of changing global weather and environmentally-friendlychanges to our home Mathematics is in every occupation, every activity we do in our lives By exposing studentsespecially girls to STEM and giving them opportunities to explore STEM-relatedconcepts, they will develop a passion and pursue a job in a STEM field
  21. 21. ➢ In a world that is quickly evolving and inclined towards technology, STEM skills would be of great economic impact ➢ Our Indian government is promotinginitiatives such as Make in India, Skill India, digital India to encourage manufacturing, technology usage and skill development in the country ➢ STEM -an essential and integral componentof our education.
  22. 22. ➢ Women can play a pivotal role in the progress and sustainabilityof the world if they are empowered through educationand employment opportunitiesin Science, technology, innovation and through changing the social stereotypesthat restrain them in certain workplaces ➢ The number of women graduatingfrom universities with higher degrees is increasingwomen scientistsare grosslyunder representedin Science, Technology, Engineeringand Mathematics (STEM)
  23. 23. ➢ Systemic barriers prevent women from pursuing research oriented careers and gender disparities exist in employment, academic promotions or senior ship, funding opportunities and publications ➢ Worldwide, women are underrepresented in first and last authorship, and in multiple authorship, women represent less than one third of the authors in publications
  24. 24. We must encourage girls to study science and to become scientists. We have to bring science into primary and secondary classrooms and explain to the students what happens in a laboratory.
  25. 25. “The participation of women in science and technology can contribute to increasing innovation, quality and competitiveness of scientific and industrial research and needs to be promoted. In order to reach the target of 25% women in leading positions in public sector research, policies should be implemented and progress monitored. Further networking and availability of EU data are essential.” European Commission’s Roadmap for Equality Between Women and Men, 2006- 2010; http://ec.europa.eu/employment_social/ news/2006/mar/com06092_roadmap_en.pdf
  26. 26. What are the challenges faced by Women in Research ?
  27. 27. Fig 1. Challenges faced by female scientists. Fathima FN, Awor P, Yen YC, Gnanaselvam NA, Zakham F (2020) Challenges and coping strategies faced by female scientists—A multicentric cross sectional study. PLOS ONE 15(9): e0238635. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0238635 https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0238635
  28. 28. Fig 2. Coping strategies used by female scientists. Fathima FN, Awor P, Yen YC, Gnanaselvam NA, Zakham F (2020) Challenges and coping strategies faced by female scientists—A multicentric cross sectional study. PLOS ONE 15(9): e0238635. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0238635 https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0238635
  29. 29. Fig 3. Happiness with career among female scientists. Fathima FN, Awor P, Yen YC, Gnanaselvam NA, Zakham F (2020) Challenges and coping strategies faced by female scientists—A multicentric cross sectional study. PLOS ONE 15(9): e0238635. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0238635 https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0238635
  30. 30. A judicious blend of the three factors – knowledge, behaviour and skill will enable the working woman to strike a healthy work life balance
  31. 31. ➢Self-motivation and hard work will help female scientist overcome challenges like ▪ maintaining work life balance ▪ taking childcare responsibilities ▪ time management issues. ➢Organizational factors such as reflective learning, coaching and career counseling ➢ Individual factors such as self-esteem, self-efficacy and career adaptability can improve resilience
  32. 32. The most commonly employed coping strategy was support for childcare-provided informally by family members or formally by organized childcare services Support at the workplace Financial support from family, household management, safe childcare facilities, flexible work timings to accommodate family duties and support from fellow female researchers can help female scientists achieve work life balance
  33. 33. ➢ Intrinsic factors- self-motivation, confidence and dedication ➢ Extrinsic institutional factors -flexible working time, female friendly management policies, fair appraisal ,mentorship ➢ appear to improve the stress, work-life balance ➢ productivity of female scientists.
  34. 34. ➢ Mentoring is vital to any scientist’s success ➢ Select a good advisor who is accessible and supportive at all stages of your career ➢ Select a mentor who has been trained in mentoring skills ➢ Select mentor who balance scientific and personal lives ➢ Build a peer group to support you within your career ➢ Learn how to take advantage of help that is offered ➢ Become a good mentor yourself so that there can eventually be reciprocity in your mentoring relationships and networking ➢ Become a role model for high school and undergraduate women and encourage them to choose science as a career. ➢ Build a support system yourself, rather than accepting what you’re given. ➢ Surround yourself with like-minded people who can support you in and out of scientific life.
  35. 35. We need to change the statistics to increase the percentage of women scientists at higher levels, and make sure that every women can advance without sacrificing motherhood because We can …… https://www.linkedin.com/posts/dr-c-sheela-sasikumar- 92989a54_nothing-is-impossible-activity-6528637218964242432- y1gY https://www.facebook.com/100052536431449/posts/21553930020 7283/?app=fbl
  36. 36. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:65286372189642 42432/
  37. 37. INVENTORS Dr. C SheelaSasikumar Director-Clinical Research, S.S Healthcare Head Clinical Research Hycare Super speciality hospital Chennai sheelsasic@yahoo.co.in 9283143681/9840765442 Dr. Sneha Paul Scientist-Productdevelopment Arok’s Marketing Coimbatore Snehapaul_13july@yahoo.com 9941226238
  38. 38. TREAT WOUNDS NATURALLY!!! Exclusively designed for diabetic wounds  Eco-friendly product  Special combination of ingredients heal & moisture the skin  Unique blend & synergistic action helps in cell proliferation  It can be directly applied to the wounds  Proven to be effective in pre-clinical trial Indications: Open wounds, Abrasions, Foot ulcers, sun burn etc… Gano-S.Nano HEAL We heal your wound Epithelization of wounded Site Grp 1: Control Grp 3: control diabetic wound Grp 5: Soframycin treated (Std) Grp 6: Gano- S.Nano heal treated Promotes: ➢ Neovascularization ➢ Effective wound closure ➢ Early epithelization ➢ Free radical scavenging ➢ Reduce blood sugar
  39. 39. QUESTIONAIRE 1.What are the challenges faced by women in Research? 2.How did you overcome these challenges? 3.How do you balance the family and Professional life?
  40. 40. Dr Sumathi ,Professor, Dept of Biomedical ScienscesSRMC ,Chennai Women are currentlyempowered in the research field in spite of several hurdlesin work place and in personal life. But still I feel that as women are multitasking and multi talentedwe can overcome these hurdleswith great strides and give good outcomein research.
  41. 41. Dr .Geethanjali Radhakrishnan, Founder- Adiuvo DiagnosticsPvt Ltd ➢ Unless the woman is well established in the field with years of experience, young researchers are not taken very seriously. If there is a bold idea presented by a woman, it has to presented more convincingly than a men. Woman have to work twice more harder to Convince on the idea. Woman have to change career path or location as per where the family states be it husbandor parents. This particularlymakes organization not having the belief while hiring a woman. Finding jobs in research becomes a challenge. ➢ By having a string mentoring board, present more data and also present ideas with mentors to add extra credibility. ➢ I have strong supportfrom family and husbandand also caretaker put in place. Otherwise it is very difficult to handleeverything as burden falls on us both at home and office . I take help from colleagues and develop an environment where we understandeach otherroles and responsibility.
  42. 42. Dr. C.Kala Assistantprofessor,Department of Businessadministration St. Thomas college of arts and science She has donea research work on an impact of competencyin organizational effectiveness with reference to IT industry by using statistical toolslike factor analysis, SEM model and ANOVA. Stress among studentsand teachers in higher education a research work done to find the depression among both teachers and students. A study on use of Digital marketing by Entrepreneursdoneduring pandemic time which is the requirement for the day. 1.What are the challenges faced by women in Research- collectingdata 2.How did you overcome these challenges- taking advantage of internet 3.How do you balance the family and Profession life - Time management
  43. 43. Dr Geetha MahadevappaManaging Director,Probity An experienced personin ResearchandAcademics, and a social worker Basically I would like to add harassment both emotional and physical harassment. Not all are predatorsbut most men are. Women don't let otherbuddingresearchers grow even to their level. There is a lot of sabotage and unmasking credits. The person speaks up is either ousted or simple pushed down. Favorites gets the publicationno matter whetherit's their area of research or not. Not all hard workers are considered, smart girls who are pretty get much more attentionthan deserved women out there. Basically women in research lose out both from women and also men.
  44. 44. What are the opportunities available in India for a female Scientist?
  45. 45. ➢ Science and Technology Minister Shri Harsh Vardhan on Oct 29,2020 launchedthe SERB - POWER schemes that aim to encourage emerging as well as eminent women researchers to undertakeR&D activities in frontier areas of science and engineering ➢ The schemes will promotewomen researchers in regular service in academic and research institutionsto take up R&D at the highest level through two categories of research support: SERB - POWER Fellowship and SERB - POWER Research Grants ➢ http://www.serb.gov.in/home.php Read more at: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/science/dst-launches-schemes- for-women-scientists-researchers-in-science-and- engineering/articleshow/78931290.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm _medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
  46. 46. DST Women Scientists Scheme scientists are being encouraged to pursue research in frontier areas of science and engineering, on problems of societal relevance and to take up S&T-based internship followed by self-employment. Women Scientist Scheme-A(WOS-A): Research in Basic/Applied Science Women Scientist Scheme-B (WOS-B): S&T interventions for Societal Benefit Women Scientist Scheme-C (WOS-C): Internship in Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) for the Self-Employment https://dst.gov.in/scientific-programmes/scientific-engineering- research/women-scientists-programs
  47. 47. ➢Mentorship programme for encouraging women to explore broader opportunities in STEM launched ➢The Vigyan Jyoti program launched by DST to build confidence among young girl students ➢The program Kalpana by Vigyan Shaala International is an online program to kindle the spirit of innovation and scientific temperament, inspire them by engaging with STEM leaders, provide professional development tools, build a Kalpana network, or a community of women from diverse background, and widen opportunities in STEM fields for women.
  48. 48. ➢Dr. Bharti Singhal from Vigyanshaala International, who is leading the program Kalpana, said, “VigyanShaala’s Kalpana aims to reimagine STEM fields and create a self-sustaining and an uplifting community of women in STEM who can support each other through a seven-week mentoring program that has been designed by STEM professionals coming from all the leading global Universities.” https://dst.gov.in/mentorship-programme-encouraging- women-explore-broader-opportunities-stem-launched
  49. 49. ➢ Research institutionsaround the world on an average have 28.4 percent women employees. Indian research institutionshave been unableto make even this poorbenchmark ➢ Womenmake up only 14 percent of 2.8 lakh scientists,engineers and technologistsin research and development institutionsin India.
  50. 50. ➢ In the past few decades, while the number of women enrolledin science higher educationhas steadily increased the number of women entering the scienceworkplacehas not shown a commensuraterise ➢ This suggests that women are either not willing to continuein sciencejobs or are not being providedsuitableopportunities to do so https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/how-can-society-help-keep-indian- women-in-science-get-young-girls-interested-in-the-field-7939121.html
  51. 51. Why the presence of Indian women in science are low? ➢Research is not considered as a 9 to 5 job with demands made on working post these routine hours, on weekends and travel expected for conferences/collaborations ➢Role of women -they have to be a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother while also being an employee ➢Maternity and childcare is an important reason why women have to leave or at least take a break from work
  52. 52. ➢Fellowships and awards are restricted by age-limits ➢A woman who had to take time out to have one or two children would find it very difficult to stay competitive to win these fellowships. ➢For example, many academic campuses prefer hiring faculty below the age of 35 years. This age limit reduces the opportunities for women — who have taken breaks — especially when they are competing with men. ➢Research has shown that women are less mobile and less collaborative (International) than men which hampers their scientific progress
  53. 53. GENDER PARITY IN INVENTION ➢ It's easy to list some of the many everyday items invented and patented by women - the dishwasher, windscreen wipers, the board game Monopoly, to name but a few - but the world is still failing to take full advantage of women's innovative ideas ➢ 2019 statistics - less than one fifth of inventors named in International patent applications were women. ➢ It has taken 25 years for this share to almost double, from 9.5 percent in 1995 to 18.7 percent in 2019
  54. 54. Technology wise distribution of patent filed by female inventor Although the proportion among patent applications is increasing, at the current rate it won't reach gender parity until 2070!
  55. 55.  Few women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths take careers in research.  Most patent come from just all-men team  Biotech the most gender equal ◦ 1st Biotechnology-53%female inventors, ◦ 2nd Pharmaceuticals-52%female inventors, ◦ Least - electricalengineering-with fewer than one in 10 female inventors.
  56. 56.  Can enrol for Women Scientists Scheme (WOS) - http://online-wosa.gov.in/wos/  Register under Startup India- A patent filed and published in the Journal of Indian Patent office can be used for registering as Startup in India.  Section 115BBF provides concessional rate of taxation at 10% on royalty income in respect of exploitation of patents.  Intellectual Property Rights, including patent and trade mark can be pledged as a collateral in a loan agreement.
  57. 57. ➢New Patent Rules incentives women innovator by expediting the examination of their patent application. ➢ 80% reduction in Patent Office fee, if patent application is filed by individuals. ➢Women Transforming India Award, introduced by Govt. of India since 2016 ➢Patents awarded will add to your achievements in your career ➢Inventor Thomas Edison reputedly held 1,093 patents!!!
  58. 58. S.S. Healthcare , group of dynamic women of varying background working with an objective to support and encourage women entrepreneurs, help them to grow from ideation to venture As a part of our objective, we provide the following services at special cost exclusively for women innovators. ➢Clinical trials ➢Patent filing ➢Trade Mark Registration ➢Branding ➢Copyrights protection
  59. 59. For queries, please reach us at: sshealthcaretn@gmail.com “Women are venturing into every field. Women just need to be willing, ready and take that opportunity when it comes. With the knowledge explosion, the sky is not the limit, there is much more beyond.”- ‘polar women of ISRO’Mangala Mani.
  60. 60. ENJOY THE RESEARCH THAT YOU’RE DOING; BE PASSIONATE ABOUT IT
  61. 61. THANK YOU LET US BOOST OUR IMMUNE SYSTEM sshealthcaretn@gmail.com

×