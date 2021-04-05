(DOWNLOAD) PDF Betrayed !EPub

(Betrayed) By Roberta Kray PDF eBook Download and Read Online





Book Descriptions: 'A cracking good read' JESSIE KEANEThe brand new gangland crime novel from bestseller Roberta Kray.IN THE EAST END OF LONDON, OLD LOYALTIES RUN DEEP . . .After losing her mum in a tragic accident, Chrissy Moss fought to survive on one of the East End's most notorious estates. When a fifteen-year-old girl disappears, hours after delivering a message for a local gang leader, the residents take the law into their own hands causing buried secrets to resurface.AND YOU MUST FIGHT TO SURVIVE.With rumours flying about the girl's disappearance, the truth about Chrissy's mother is called into question, and Chrissy begins to suspect her death was no accident: it was murder. But people on the estate are refusing to talk, and to find answers Chrissy must unravel an age-old web of deceit that runs right into the heart of London's East End.As Chrissy grows nearer to the truth, she unwittingly inches closer to danger. Could it be that she, like her mother, has put her trust in the wrong person?Full



