X. quiroga premio

RODEO TECHNIQUE X.Quiroga, A.Calabuig, M.Díaz-Nuila, P.Suasnavar, S.González, N.Bellera, E.Domingo, G.Martí, I.Otaegui,...
RESUMEN CLÍNICO •  Varón de 75 años exfumador, dislipémico con historia de sangrado tras polipectomía cómo antecedentes ...
Cateterismo diagnóstico. CTO de la CDm con un J-CTO Score de 4
Intento anterógrado fallido, nos fijamos en colateral homocoronaria hacia territorio distal
Avanzamos Finecross e inyectamos para descubrir la conexión. Tras probar varias guias, finalmente se consigue avanzar con...
Conseguimos avanzar Corsair a DP con ayuda de anchoring proximal, ya que no conseguíamos avanzar finecross. Ua vez en ver...
No consiguiendo conectar, decidimos realizar un Knuckle wire techniche con fielder xt anterógrada y reverse-CART con guí...
Tip in en catéter guía y posterior rendez-vouz en finecross dentro del catéter guía. Tras esto, avanzamos Finecross hasta...
ICP A CDp-m con dos stent farmacoactivos largos de 3x44 y 3.5x44mm
RESULTADO FINAL
CONTROL ANGIOGRÁFICO A LOS 6 MESES.
CONCLUSIONES •  Las colaterales homocoronarias pueden ser una buena opción en algunos casos para conseguir tratar una o...
  1. 1. RODEO TECHNIQUE X.Quiroga, A.Calabuig, M.Díaz-Nuila, P.Suasnavar, S.González, N.Bellera, E.Domingo, G.Martí, I.Otaegui, V.Serra, B.Serra y B.García del Blanco Hospital Universitari de la Vall d’Hebrón BARCELONA
  2. 2. RESUMEN CLÍNICO •  Varón de 75 años exfumador, dislipémico con historia de sangrado tras polipectomía cómo antecedentes más relevantes. Buena situación sociofuncional. HªCARDIOLÓGICA •  2001 IAM Inferoposterior K I. Tratamiento conservador. •  2015 SPECT por angina en CF II. Necrosis no transamural inferior e inferolateral con isquemia moderada y extensa en el mismo territorio. Manejo conservador. •  1/2017 Coronariografía por progresión de la angina. CTO de la CD medio- distal y lesión del 80% en 2ªdiagonal proximal. ICP con DES en D2. FEVI Conservada. •  Se programa ICP a CTO en 2º tiempo dada viabilidad, isquemia y clínica previas.
  3. 3. Cateterismo diagnóstico. CTO de la CDm con un J-CTO Score de 4
  4. 4. Intento anterógrado fallido, nos fijamos en colateral homocoronaria hacia territorio distal
  5. 5. Avanzamos Finecross e inyectamos para descubrir la conexión. Tras probar varias guias, finalmente se consigue avanzar con una Whisper hasta vaso distal (Descendente posterior)
  6. 6. Conseguimos avanzar Corsair a DP con ayuda de anchoring proximal, ya que no conseguíamos avanzar finecross. Ua vez en verdadera luz distal, intento de conexión retrógrada con guias MB3, Progress 200 y confianza… sin éxito.
  7. 7. No consiguiendo conectar, decidimos realizar un Knuckle wire techniche con fielder xt anterógrada y reverse-CART con guía pilot 150 para comunicar ambas luces, proximal y distal, mediante disección y reentrada
  8. 8. Tip in en catéter guía y posterior rendez-vouz en finecross dentro del catéter guía. Tras esto, avanzamos Finecross hasta luz distal y retiramos la guía retrógrada para cambiarla por una guía anterógrada y completar así la revascularización.
  9. 9. ICP A CDp-m con dos stent farmacoactivos largos de 3x44 y 3.5x44mm
  10. 10. RESULTADO FINAL
  11. 11. CONTROL ANGIOGRÁFICO A LOS 6 MESES.
  12. 12. CONCLUSIONES •  Las colaterales homocoronarias pueden ser una buena opción en algunos casos para conseguir tratar una oclusión crónica total. •  Nos parece un caso interesante dado el uso de varias técnicas complejas habituales en CTO, mediante un solo acceso y catéter. •  El hecho de conectar ambas luces mediante disección y reentrada, no implica un mal resultado a largo plazo.

