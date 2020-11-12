Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Home Our Products Blog My account Contact us Basket Home » Si Contact Form Plugin WordPress Si Contact Form Plugin WordPre...
By drag and drop you can be add any kind of field in Si Contact form Step 3: there is Form setting to make form color eleg...
Adding Field Name You need to Drag and drop Text Field into form There is Much option available Label, Custom validation M...
This is google captcha version 2 there you need to site key and secret key that you can setup captcha code in your form. W...
Author Rating Aggregate Rating 5 based on 5 votes Software Name si contact form plugin Operating System Wordpress Software...
PDFmyURL.com - convert URLs, web pages or even full websites to PDF online. Easy API for developers! Save my name, email, ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Si Contact Form Plugin WordPress

5 views

Published on

wordpress

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Si Contact Form Plugin WordPress

  1. 1. Home Our Products Blog My account Contact us Basket Home » Si Contact Form Plugin WordPress Si Contact Form Plugin WordPress by vikas bhalala / 2nd November 2020 Si contact form plugin is most popular plugin in wordpress.org. Si contact form plugin make easy to setup contact form in our website. there is option with Email, phone, name as well which you want to setup any kind of field that one. How to setup Si contact form Step 1: download Si contact form to wordpress.org Step 2: Our wordpress.org Plugins Cost Calculator Contact Form 7 Woocommerce Product and Custom Post type Dropdown Contact form 7 Popup message for contact form 7 Woocommerce Frequently Bought Together Plugin Min max quantities for woocommerce Woocommerce Slide Out Cart Range Slider For Contact form 7 Call for Price Woocommerce WordPress Post Slider Carousel Woocommerce Pdf Invoices and Packing Slips Bundle Contact Form 7 With Paypal Discount Rules For Woocommerce Range Slider For Gravity Forms Star Rating Gravity Forms Range Slider For Gravity Forms Quick View Woocommerce Product Improved badges for woocommerce Check Pincode/Zipcode for Shipping Woocommerce Gift Products For Woocommerce Contact Form 7 Save Data
  2. 2. By drag and drop you can be add any kind of field in Si Contact form Step 3: there is Form setting to make form color elegant in that, you can be make it much attractive as much you want Let’s Si Contact Form Plugin explain with plugin. Simple form demo this is simple Contact form demo. now i am showing you how to setup contact form in this contact form plugin There is Two type of field setup 1) Standard Fields 2) Advanced Field for demo i show you that for we using Standard Fields if you want to advanced field than you can be use. Contact Form 7 Save Data WooCommerce Size Chart Recent Posts Save Shipping and Billing Address Woocommerce Calculated Fields Form WordPress Plugin WooCommerce Floating Cart Si Contact Form Plugin WordPress Contact form setup in wordpress with plugin
  3. 3. Adding Field Name You need to Drag and drop Text Field into form There is Much option available Label, Custom validation Message, Custom Class for field, Description Position, Placeholder, Field Size this kind of option you can customize. Lets We adding Captcha Field in Si Contact Form You need to bring Advanced Field from into add Captcha Field
  4. 4. This is google captcha version 2 there you need to site key and secret key that you can setup captcha code in your form. With this same plugin if you want to Calculate Form Field in wordpress than you can do. Summary
  5. 5. Author Rating Aggregate Rating 5 based on 5 votes Software Name si contact form plugin Operating System Wordpress Software Category PHP Price USD 0 Landing Page https://wordpress.org/plugins/orange- form/ Tags: Contact Form Si Contact form Wodrpress Leave a Reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked * Comment Name * Email * Website
  6. 6. PDFmyURL.com - convert URLs, web pages or even full websites to PDF online. Easy API for developers! Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. POST COMMENT Powered by xeeshop.com

×