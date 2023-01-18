Successfully reported this slideshow.
Improving Race, Ethnicity, & New American Data Quality to Advance Health Equity (2).pptx

Jan. 18, 2023
Improving Race, Ethnicity, & New American Data Quality to Advance Health Equity (2).pptx

Jan. 18, 2023
Healthcare

Improving Race, Ethnicity, & New American Data Quality to Advance Health Equity

Improving Race, Ethnicity, & New American Data Quality to Advance Health Equity

Healthcare
Improving Race, Ethnicity, & New American Data Quality to Advance Health Equity (2).pptx

  1. 1. IMPROVING RACE, ETHNICITY, AND NEW AMERICAN DATA QUALITY TO ADVANCE HEALTH EQUITY
  2. 2. C O N F I D E N T I A L TRAINING OBJECTIVES 1. Understand the importance of data collection. 2. Learn foundational terminology and new American background. 3. Understand current and future state. 4. Know why and how to ask, and how to document in Epic. 5. Become familiar with addressing patient/caregiver concerns.
  3. 3. WHY WE COLLECT RACE, ETHNICITY AND NEW AMERICAN RESETTLEMENT INFORMATION
  4. 4. C O N F I D E N T I A L WHY | WE ASK BECAUSE WE CARE Accurate, self-reported race, ethnicity, and New American status allows us to: Identify differences in individual care Examine disparities within populations Provide needed resources to patients
  5. 5. C O N F I D E N T I A L WHY | INTERSECTIONALITY WITH SOGI SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) Work at U Health Chosen Name and Preferred Pronoun data collection timed with RAE data collection Human Rights Campaign Healthcare Equality Index Achievement The HEI evaluates and scores health care facilities on foundational policies and training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered care, LGBTQ+ patient services and support, employee benefits and policies, and patient and community engagement New Americans and SOGI Some New Americans have been forced to flee their country due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.
  6. 6. C O N F I D E N T I A L WHY | POLICY AND BEHAVIOR STANDARDS • The University of Utah (“University”) is committed to providing and fostering an environment that is safe and free from prohibited Discrimination • The University of Utah does not discriminate against individuals on the basis of race, ethnicity, color, religion, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy-related conditions, genetic information, or protected veteran status (“protected class”)…… NON-DISCRIMINATION POLICY PROMISE STANDARDS • I am kind to others and value individual differences including culture, age, religion, and gender. • I offer assistance to those who may need help or find someone who can. • I always act in the best interest of patients, students, employees, leaders, and our organization.
  7. 7. GETTING STARTED
  8. 8. C O N F I D E N T I A L VOCAB PRIMER an individual who is new to the United States and was previously forced to flee their home country as a refugee. Once they are established in the United States, we no longer refer to them as a refugee, but rather, New Americans. NEW AMERICAN race and ethnicity describe a group with shared characteristics or culture. RACE & ETHINCITY COMBINED a structural construct that describes a group of people that share certain distinct physical attributes such as skin color or facial features. RACE a structural construct that defines a group of people who share cultural expression, background, and identification. ETHINCITY
  9. 9. C O N F I D E N T I A L NEW AMERICANS RESETTLEMENT PROCESS 1 in 88 people on earth have been forced to flee their home country Approx. 1% will get to leave a camp and relocate to a new country. Interviews Background checks Medical screenings Cultural orientation Flight to United States Refugee process New American Arrive in United States Navigate education Navigate medical care English lessons Find a job …
  10. 10. C O N F I D E N T I A L 18 17 13 12 4% 4% 3% 3% 3% 3% Arrivals to Utah by Top Nationalities Nov 2012 to present Afghanistan Dem Republic of the Congo Iraq Somalia So Sudan Bhutan Myanmar (Burma) Karenni Ukraine Cuba NEW AMERICANS IN UTAH Due to the process of resettlement and integration into new surroundings, there are treatment guidelines and care coordination protocols that we must align with to provide culturally sensitive and safe care. The language we use is powerful. They're are over 65,000 new Americans in Utah. University of Utah Health is the primary care home to many of these newcomers.
  11. 11. CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE
  12. 12. C O N F I D E N T I A L CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE Race and Ethnicity 2 questions to collect race and ethnicity 1 combined question to collect race and ethnicity 6 race options 77 race and ethnicity options 2 ethnicity options New American New American FYI flag New American registration question New American data collection form Confirmation warning to fill out form when New American is ‘yes” New indicator on the front end and clinical storyboard Clinical storyboard hover will show New American data Smartphrase that pulls data from the form to clinical note FUTURE STATE CURRENT STATE
  13. 13. C O N F I D E N T I A L CURRENT STATE: RACE & ETHNICITY AND NEW AMERICAN Race & Ethnicity New American
  14. 14. C O N F I D E N T I A L FUTURE STATE American Indian/Alaska Native Diné (Navajo) Newe (Goshute) Newe (Shoshone) Nuche (Ute Tribe) Nuwuvi (Paiute) So-So-Goi (Shoshone) Other American Indian/Alaska Native Asian Asian American Asian Indian Bhutanese Burmese Cambodian Chinese Filipino/a India Indian Japanese Karen Kareni Korean Laotian Mongolian South East Asian Thai Tibetan Vietnamese Other Asian Black African African American Caribbean/West Indian Congolese Ethiopian Jamaican Kenyan Nigerian Somali South Sudanese Sudanese Other Black Hispanic/Latino/a/x Argentinean Caribbean/West Indian Colombian Cuban Guatemalan Mexican American Mexican, Chicano/a Peruvian Puerto Rican Salvadoran Spanish/Spaniard Venezuelan Other Hispanic/Latino/a/x Pacific Islander Chamorro Fijian Guamanian Micronesian/Marshallese/Palauan (COFA communities) Native Hawaiian Samoan Tongan Other Pacific Islander White Afghan Bosnian Eastern European Iraqi Middle Eastern/North African Russian Scandinavian/Nordic Slavic.3 Syrian Ukrainian Western European White American White Australian/New Zealander Other White Race & Ethnicity
  15. 15. C O N F I D E N T I A L New American FUTURE STATE A B C B New American category in demographics New American Resettlement form to collect additional details Warning if “yes” is selected in the new American category A B C
  16. 16. C O N F I D E N T I A L New American FUTURE STATE Smartphrase to pull New American Resettlement Information details into note New American indicator on the clinical storyboard with a hover- over to show the resettlement information form details New American indicator on the Front end storyboard with a hover-over to show the resettlement information form details A B C A B C
  17. 17. C O N F I D E N T I A L NEW RAE DATA COLLECTION REQUIREMENTS • New patients will be asked to enter demographic data using updated race and ethnicity information via MyChart/PRS/Care Navigation (Roll out and always) • Patients will be asked to confirm every 6 months as part the of existing patient verification process • If patient selects “choose not to disclose,” patient will be prompted to confirm once/year • Return patients will be prompted to update race and ethnicity if listed previously “other” or “unknown” (@ Roll out, or every six months moving forward) Race & Ethnicity New American • New American resettlement information will be recorded in an updated form with definitive fields. • Similar to previous FYI flag; the information only needs to be collected once and can be updated as needed. • New American field in Demographics, prompts user to enter in additional details in the New American Resettlement Information Form • A soft warning will occur if specific form fields are incomplete.
  18. 18. C O N F I D E N T I A L Race & Ethnicity MYCHART DATA COLLECTION Patients can enter and update their race and ethnicity in MyChart. If a patient declines to answer during registration, you can offer to have them self-disclose in MyChart. New American Patients can not enter and update new American details in MyChart.
  19. 19. HOW AND WHEN TO ASK
  20. 20. C O N F I D E N T I A L RACE & ETHNICITY PILOT | RESULTS 333 31 4 12 380 total patients Single RAE Multiple RAE Accurate Identication Not Listed Choose Not to Disclouse Focused on the list and asking the question in a one-question format (did not test Epic functionality) Conducted September 6th – September 30th Pilot Locations  Redwood Health Center  Madsen Geriatrics  Guest Communications (Call center)  Madsen Internal Medicine  Cardiovascular Center
  21. 21. RACE & ETHNICITY PILOT | FINDINGS What to expect • Fewer patients pushed back than expected; many patients were surprised and happy • Staff had less discomfort after trying it How to prepare • Be prepared with suggested verbiage • Having the physical list helps with in-person registration • Tone and confidence helps when asking • Understand the why before you start “I loved it! There is so much more research that can be down with the more specific information that we are gathering with this.” - Pilot participant at Redwood Primary Care “Everyone I spoke to was happy that they were able to give both race and ethnicity.” - Pilot participant in Guest Communications “I really love this, because as being Hispanic and also looking very European; it reflects where I come from and who I am, in a sense.” - Pilot participant in Guest Communications
  22. 22. C O N F I D E N T I A L Race & Ethnicity HOW TO ASK Using the new combined race and ethnicity format, ask the patient about their race and ethnicity. You can use the following scripting examples below: “To make sure all patients get the best care possible, we would like you to tell us about your race and ethnicity your answers are confidential. May I ask you for your race and ethnicity?“ "I understand. I'll record that you don't wish to share. You can enter this information on your own in MyChart if you wish” “How would you describe your race and ethnicity?” “What race and ethnicity do you identify with?” OR Yes No
  23. 23. C O N F I D E N T I A L Race & Ethnicity EPIC DATA ENTRY Record the answer or answers in the new combined formatted field.
  24. 24. C O N F I D E N T I A L Race & Ethnicity EPIC DATA ENTRY The patient may choose one or multiple choices. Clicking the magnifying glass will open up the new expanded list of 77 RAE choices. You can also type in a specific RAE choice for easier navigation. If the patient chooses not to share their information, you may use the option of “choose not to disclose.”
  25. 25. C O N F I D E N T I A L New American RESETTLEMENT INFORMATION DATA COLLECTION | FINDINGS We’ve collected this information on a smaller scale since March of 2018. FYI Flag Resettlement Information Form Individual Care Gaps Individual Care Gaps and System Level Care Gaps Improving equity on a bigger scale
  26. 26. C O N F I D E N T I A L New American HOW TO ASK Patient discloses to staff that they are a new American “Do you have a caseworker or agency that helps you with your care?” Agency discloses to staff that they are supporting a new American “Are you affiliated with a resettlement agency?” Patient is accompanied by a caseworker/agency volunteer “Can I please collect information about the caseworker or agency that helps you with your care?” WHEN TO ASK HOW TO ASK Listen for: AGENCY | CASEWORKER | REFUGEE | CLIENT | IRC | CCS | AAU | UHHR | WoW
  27. 27. C O N F I D E N T I A L New American EPIC DATA ENTRY During registration or check-in, if the patient or caseworker discloses to you that the patient is a new American, please collect additional information. This information should be documented in Demographics New American Resettlement Information form A B A B
  28. 28. LET’S PRACTICE
  29. 29. C O N F I D E N T I A L ADDRESSING PATIENT/CAREGIVER CONCERNS You may encounter patients who feel uncomfortable providing their racial and ethnic information. • It is important to be sympathetic to their perspective. • Remind patients that their answers are confidential. • Do not push them to answer if they are uncomfortable.
  30. 30. C O N F I D E N T I A L ADDRESSING PATIENT/CAREGIVER CONCERNS Patient situation Staff response What to record Seeking opinion from staff Remember that you are not trained to make assumptions. What you can say: "I'm trained not to make assumptions. It's really up to you as self-identification is the most accurate way to collect this data.” Whatever option the patient ultimately selects Confused Remind them there is not a wrong answer. What you can say: “Where is your family from” "It's really up to you. Race is often thought of as physical attributes, where ethnicity is connected to cultural backgrounds.” Record the most fitting option for the situation. * Their specific race and ethnicity * Choose not to disclose * Unable to obtain (Patient not available or details not known) * Accurate identification not listed Upset Be understanding and validate their feeling. What you can say: “It is perfectly alright if you do not want to answer the question. However, this information does help our hospital provide better care. Regardless of whether you answer these questions, we will provide you care.” Choose not to disclose Concerned Inform the patient that knowing this information can help reduce health risks and disparities and improve quality of care What you can say: “Although we are all individual people, our racial and ethnic backgrounds may place us at differing risks for some diseases. We can work to reduce these risks by making sure that everyone gets high quality health care.” Record the most fitting option for the situation. * Their specific race and ethnicity * Choose not to disclose * Unable to obtain (Patient not available or details not known) * Accurate identification not listed
  31. 31. LET’S PRACTICE | WHEN THE PATIENT WANTS YOUR OPINION Can’t you tell by looking at me? I was born in Nigeria, but I’ve really lived here all my life. What should I say? What do you think I am? I could be wrong, so it’s better to let you tell me. That is really up to you. You can use any term you like. It is fine to say that you are Nigerian. You can also choose to select more than one. I can review the options with you, it is best that you select this information for yourself. Show or tell the patient some of the options and remind them it is their choice. You don’t make assumptions.
  32. 32. LET’S PRACTICE | WHEN THE PATIENT IS CONFUSED Who will you give this information to? I don’t know what race and ethnicity are. Why are you asking this? This information will be stored in your medical record. The staff providing your care will be able to see this information. We do not share any medical records without getting the patients permission. Race and ethnicity describe a group of shared characteristics or culture. . Race is often thought of as physical attributes, where ethnicity is connected to cultural backgrounds. We collect this information to help our care teams understand more about your racial and ethnic background. Knowing this, can help us get a better idea of health risks and can influence your health care plans. Knowing this information can help reduce health risks and disparities and improve the quality of care.
  33. 33. LET’S PRACTICE | WHEN THE PATIENT IS UPSET Why do you care? We’re all human beings? That is none of your business. Are you trying to find out if I’m a US citizen? We ask to make sure we provide the best equitable care possible. Studies have shown that a patient's race and ethnicity aids in the best treatment plan. No problem, I can put down that you don’t want to answer. No, definitely not. Patient confidentiality is protected by law, and we do not share this information with anyone. Do not push them to answer if they are uncomfortable. Offer the patient the option to self disclose through MyChart.
  34. 34. LET’S PRACTICE | WHEN THE PATIENT IS A NEW AMERICAN I am a new American. I’m calling to schedule an appointment for a new American. I understand you’re a newcomer. Welcome! Do you have an agency or caseworker that helps you with your care? Thank you for letting me know that this patient is a newcomer. Can I please collect a little more information so we can coordinate their care with you and provide them with additional resources if they need any help? Turn the information needed to be collected into a conversation. This is an opportunity to learn about the patient and make a connection.
  35. 35. WRAP UP Remember: • We ask because we care. • Responding to each other with kindness is essential. In times when people of color or otherwise underrepresented might feel increased racial or minority trauma, consider an extra pause. • Be confident when asking this question. Your tone matters. • Be prepared to answer why we ask. • Lean on your team when you encounter unique experience. Thank you for asking, your list now has my personal identity to report. I feel seen in your list. I now understand why this information is important for my health. Thank you for explaining why you ask. I don’t have to select other!
  36. 36. Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilization. - Mahatma Gandhi
  37. 37. Thank you

