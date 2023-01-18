Successfully reported this slideshow.
Improving Race and ethnicity data quality to advance health equity

Jan. 18, 2023
Improving Race and ethnicity data quality to advance health equity

Jan. 18, 2023

Jan. 18, 2023
Healthcare

Improving Race and ethnicity data quality to advance health equity

Improving Race and ethnicity data quality to advance health equity

Healthcare
Improving Race and ethnicity data quality to advance health equity

  1. 1. Improving Race & Ethnicity data quality to advance health equity
  2. 2. Everyone is seen. Everyone is welcome. From 10 categories to 81 categories 2 questions to 1 question Multi-select to reflect multiple identities Includes top 10 countries of origin for UUHC patients of new American background Map to federal reporting requirements in Epic How will we use these data?  Evaluate collection, with aim to collect from 95% of population  Evaluate for accuracy, timeliness, completion, and consistency  Stratify key performance indicators (Quality, Patient Experience, etc.) by race and ethnicity Answers (and leads) the call to improve data quality. National Local
  3. 3. C O N F I D E N T I A L Why – Accurate, self-reported race and ethnicity data is necessary to create visibility of health disparities, provide inclusive care, and improve equity of health outcomes. What – Patients will be prompted to update their race and ethnicity using a list expanded to 81 categories. • New patients will be asked to enter demographic data using updated race and ethnicity list via MyChart/PRS/Care Navigation • Return patients will be prompted to update race and ethnicity if listed previously “other” or “unknown” • Patients will be asked to confirm every 6 months as part of existing check-in process • If patient selects “choose not to disclose,” patient will be prompted to confirm once/year • Includes simplified process to collect information for new Americans (patients of refugee background) When – starting February 23, 2023 Workflow impact – Impacts to scheduling and check-in teams’ workflow; no immediate impact to clinician workflow. Improved analysis of outcomes and experience by race and ethnicity available in the future. PROJECT SNAPSHOT
  4. 4. C O N F I D E N T I A L RACE & ETHNICITY: WHAT DO WE CURRENTLY COLLECT? Race American Indian/Alaska Native Asian Black/African American Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander White Other Patient opts out Unknown/Information not available Ethnicity Hispanic/Latino Not Hispanic or Latino
  5. 5. C O N F I D E N T I A L 67.2 13.2 10.8 2.5 2.4 1.81.2 0.8 Race White/Caucasian Unknown Other Asian Choose not to disclose Black/African American Pacific Islander/Hawaiian American Indian/Alaskan Native WHAT DO OUR PATIENTS REPORT? 25% PATIENT POPULATION “UNKNOWN”/ “OTHER” 70.2 13.3 13.5 3 Ethnicity Not Hispanic/Latino Hispanic/Latino Unknown Choose not to disclose Ambulatory patient demographics, 2019-2022, retrieved 4.3.22 Source: Decision Support, https://tableau.utah.edu/#/views/PatientDemographic/OutpatientDemographic?:iid=1
  6. 6. C O N F I D E N T I A L “UTAH WILL CONTINUE TO DIVERSIFY” 20% PEOPLE OF COLOR IN 2019; 35% PEOPLE OF COLOR IN 2065 Figure 2. Total Population Share by Race Source: Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at University of Utah, https://gardner.utah.edu/first-ever-raceethnicity-projections-for-utah-reveal-that-utah-will-continue-to-diversify/; https://gardner.utah.edu/demographics/population- projections/raceethnicity-projections/
  7. 7. C O N F I D E N T I A L Sources: Hasnain-Wynia, R. and Baker, D.W. (2006), Obtaining Data on Patient Race, Ethnicity, and Primary Language in Health Care Organizations: Current Challenges and Proposed Solutions. Health Services Research, 41: 1501- 1518. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1475-6773.2006.00552.x; Smedley, B. D., Stith, A. Y., & Nelson, A. R. (2003). Unequal Treatment: Confronting Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Health Care. Institute of Medicine of the National Academies. https://doi.org/10.17226/12875; Nanney, M. S., Myers, S. L., Xu, M., Kent, K., Durfee, T., & Allen, M. L. (2019). The Economic Benefits of Reducing Racial Disparities in Health: The Case of Minnesota. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, 16(5), E742. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph16050742 ACCURATE DATA IS NEEDED TO… Care more effectively for our community “Valid and reliable data are fundamental building blocks for identifying differences in care and developing targeted interventions to improve the quality of care delivered to specific population groups.” Reduce health disparities ”Racial and ethnic health disparities and inequities can only be eliminated if high-quality information is available by which to track immediate problems and the underlying social determinants health.” Reduce health care expenditures ”If racial disparities in preventable deaths were eliminated…translates to $1.2b to $2.9b per year in economic savings.”
  8. 8. C O N F I D E N T I A L A LOCAL EXAMPLE: DATA QUALITY IMPACTS OUR ABILITY TO SERVE OUR COMMUNITY
  9. 9. C O N F I D E N T I A L PART OF OUR STRATEGY & OPERATIONAL PLAN WHY? EDUCATION DISCOVERY EQUITY, DIVERSITY, & INCLUSION SERVE COMMUNITIES & THE REGION ONE U INNOVATE CARE ACCOUNTABLE FOR OUTCOMES FOUNDATIONAL FOR SUCCESS EQUITY, DIVERSITY, & INCLUSION
  10. 10. C O N F I D E N T I A L MULTIDISCIPLINARY PROJECT TEAM Kim Pacheco Director, RCSS Patient Access Sponsors Project Team Members Sandi Gulbransen Chief Quality Officer Erica Ulibarri Program Coordinator, Care Navigation Anna Gallegos Program Coordinator, RWHC New American Support Mikayla Schaefer Director, Operational Project Management Office RyLee Curtis Dir, Community Engagement Theresa Johnson Supervisor, RCSS Mari Ransco Sr. Dir, Pat Experience Michael Strong, MD Chief Medical Information Officer Marcie Hopkins Manager, Human-Centered Design, Pat Exp & Accelerate Terrell Rohm Director, System Quality Analytics & Technology Abdulkhaliq Barbaar Director, Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Travis Gregory Sr Dir, IT Systems Kimberly Killam Operations Project Manager II, OPMO Kim Birrell Manager, RCSS Project Management
  11. 11. C O N F I D E N T I A L  State of Utah recommendations  Partnership with community organizations  Research with other organizations  Top countries of origins for Utah’s new Americans  Surrounding states’ requirements  Informed by indigenous tribes Developed over 18 months, in partnership with University of Utah Health Office of Equity Diversity and Inclusion, Eccles Health Sciences Library, subject matter experts in ITS and EDW HOW DID OUR LIST GROW FROM 8 TO 81 CATEGORIES?
  12. 12. C O N F I D E N T I A L NEW LIST American Indian/Alaska Native Diné (Navajo) Newe (Goshute) Newe (Shoshone) Nuche (Ute Tribe) Nuwuvi (Paiute) So-So-Goi (Shoshone) Other American Indian/Alaska Native Asian Asian American Asian Indian Bhutanese Burmese Cambodian Chinese Filipino/a India Indian Japanese Karen Kareni Korean Laotian Mongolian South East Asian Thai Tibetan Vietnamese Other Asian Black African African American Caribbean/West Indian Congolese Ethiopian Jamaican Kenyan Nigerian Somali South Sudanese Sudanese Other Black Hispanic/Latino/a/x Argentinean Caribbean/West Indian Colombian Guatemalan Mexican American Mexican, Chicano/a Peruvian Puerto Rican Salvadoran Spanish/Spaniard Venezuelan Other Hispanic/Latino/a/x Pacific Islander Chamorro Fijian Guamanian Marshallese Micronesian/Marshallese/Palauan (COFA communities) Native Hawaiian Samoan Tongan Other Pacific Islander White Afghan Bosnian Eastern European Iraqi Middle Eastern/North African Russian Scandinavian/Nordic Slavic Syrian Ukrainian Western European White American White Australian/New Zealander Other White
  13. 13. C O N F I D E N T I A L COORDINATION FOR RESEARCH + REPORTING American Indian/Alaska Native Diné (Navajo) Newe (Goshute) Newe (Shoshone) Nuche (Ute Tribe) Nuwuvi (Paiute) So-So-Goi (Shoshone) Other American Indian/Alaska Native Asian Asian American Asian Indian Bhutanese Burmese Cambodian Chinese Filipino/a Indian (India) Japanese Karen Kareni Korean Laotian Mongolian South East Asian Thai Tibetan Vietnamese Other Asian Black African African American Caribbean/West Indian Congolese Ethiopian Jamaican Kenyan Nigerian Somali South Sudanese Sudanese Other Black Hispanic/Latino/a/x Argentinean Caribbean/West Indian Colombian Guatemalan Mexican American Mexican, Chicano/a Peruvian Puerto Rican Salvadoran Spanish/Spaniard Venezuelan Other Hispanic/Latino/a/x Pacific Islander Chamorro Fijian Guamanian Marshallese Micronesian/Marshallese/Palauan (COFA communities) Native Hawaiian Samoan Tongan Other Pacific Islander White Afghan Bosnian Eastern European Iraqi Middle Eastern/North African Russian Scandinavian/Nordic Slavic Syrian Ukrainian Western European White American White Australian/New Zealander Other White Race American Indian/Alaska Native Asian Black/African American Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander White Other Patient opts out Unknown/Information not available Ethnicity Hispanic/Latino Not Hispanic or Latino
  14. 14. C O N F I D E N T I A L Inclusive language is one way U Health provides culturally responsive and sensitive care to diverse populations New American: an individual who is new to the United States and was previously forced to flee their home country as a refugee. Once they are established in the United States, we no longer refer to them as a refugee, but rather, as New Americans NEW AMERICAN LANGUAGE UPDATE
  15. 15. C O N F I D E N T I A L IMPROVING AND ENHANCING COLLECTION FOR NEW AMERICANS Current State Refugee Background FYI Flag with custom free text notes Future State New American Background Demographic yes/no with link to standard form with required fields
  16. 16. C O N F I D E N T I A L WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR ME? Front-desk & scheduling staff • Asking patients to self-report race and ethnicity as part of scheduling and check-in • How and why we ask is important: supportive language for asking and receiving demographic information • Learning and development: training and tip sheets Leaders • Helping staff understand why its important to ask • Supporting staff if met with aggression/abuse Providers • No immediate change to workflow • Improved analysis of outcomes and experience by race and ethnicity available in the future

  • This project advances our efforts to reduce health disparities and improve health equity for our communities.

    Acknowledge that talking about complex social constructs like race and ethnicity is challenging and sometimes controversial.

    As leaders in a health care system, I believe we are accountable to create environments where everyone deserves equitable treatment, where everyone deserves to be included. We, as leaders in this system, are accountable to create space where there wasn’t before. This project is about ensuring everyone feels seen, acknowledged and creating visibility.
  • (Could be used for very short presentations, or as a summary slide at the end of a longer presentation)

    We are a diverse place, and everyone needs to feel welcome here in order to feel safe. ADD IOM, National Research Council of the National Academies

    (Teal bar) This project answers a national and local call to improve data quality. Groups such as the NIH, American Hospital Association, Institute for Healthcare Improvement, Association of Academic Medical Centers, and locally the Utah Hospital Association and the State of Utah have called for improvements to data quality to better address health disparities to provide affordable, equitable care. Creating a data infrastructure is one of the first steps needed to improve health equity,

    (Orange bar) The race and ethnicity list will expand from 10 categories to 81 categories and will include an opportunity to multi-select. These categories were developed after extensive research and collaboration with the State of Utah, colleagues at the Eccles Health Sciences Library, the Urban Indian Center, Office of Management and Budget, Health and Human Services, the Census, Utah Department of Health, CMS, our surrounding States, and our research colleagues, multiple peer academic organizations and will include the top 10 countries of origin for new Americans (patients of immigrant and refugee background). It will also map to federal reporting requirements because of collaborative work with ITS and EDW.

    (Pink bar) We will use this information in multiple ways. Initially, we will ensure that we are collecting information for at least 95% of our patients and set an accepted threshold for “unknown,” or “other.” We will evaluate our collection processes to see if we need to expand where and when we collect this information to ensure that the data is accurate, timely, complete, and consistent with our population. We will begin to stratify our key performance indicators (value roadmap metrics, quality, patient experience, etc.) by race and ethnicity.

    Ultimately, we can use this data as a pathway to equitable, personalized care. Currently, we can only provide precision medicine for the largest group who we know the most about. Collecting these data supports moving towards precision medicine.
  • Here’s our project at a glance.

    Collecting accurate, self-reported race and ethnicity data is necessary to create visibility of health disparities, provide inclusive care, and improve health equity outcomes. The self-reported piece of that statement is very important.

    The process change will be that…
  • Mirrors US Census – Office of Management and Budget categories. Established in 1997

    Used for risk adjustment in payments

    Up until the last 10 years, data was mostly collected by observation
  • What do we currently know about how our patient population answers that question?

    One third, 33% identify as something other than white or Caucasian

    One quarter of our patient population identified as “unknown” or “other”. (the purple and orange slices)

    This is a trend that is mirrored in national data.
  • Zooming out, what do we know about our state?

    From the Kem C Gardner Policy Institute on campus – Utah is becoming much more diverse. The Policy Institute released a report with the headline “Utah will continue to diversify”

    Underrepresented population shares of Utah are projected to increase from the current 20 percent to 35 percent by 2065 and will account for half of the state’s population growth. This is a generational shift with youth becoming ever more diverse as compared to the elderly. This demographic transformation is a result of Utah’s increasing global interconnections, principally through markets, technology, and migrations of people. We project that Utah will remain less diverse than the nation, but trend in the same direction.

    Bottom line: Utah at less than 2 million was a very different place than Utah at greater than 3 million residents. Utah’s population growth has been fueled by a consistently strong natural increase and also a steady stream of new people choosing to make our state home.  People move here for economic, educational, and outdoor recreational opportunities. They come from all over the nation and increasingly from international source regions. These new Utahns, and their children, continue to contribute to the cultural, linguistic, religious, ethnic, and racial diversity of our state.

    CLICK
    Zooming in a bit more - the % of people identifying as more than 1 race or ethnicity will grow over the next thirty years, more than other underrepresented populations - gray line on right hand chart

  • Highlighting 3 studies
  • And not knowing who a patient is has real-life consequences.

    And that gap in understanding has significant meaning for our ability to have targeted interventions that matter.

    Here’s one recent example --

    This is a screenshot from our Covid Vaccine distribution dashboard

    Here you can see on the left the number and percent of patient population who were eligible at the time for the vaccine.

    Nearly 20% of our population was of unknown race or ethnicity.

    As we looked for equitable distribution of Covid Vaccine distribution, we saw real success in our targeted interventions to close care gaps in the Latinx/Hispanic/Black/African African populations when compared nationally.

    But you can see that for those people who we didn’t understand who they were, we were unable to close the care gap and they were less likely to receive their doses of the vaccine.

    Understanding who our patients are matters for our ability to distribute health resources equitably, and affects all parts of our tripartite mission. Without data quality we cannot perform effective research or train the next generation of health care providers to deliver inclusive clinical care.
  • For all those reasons….

    Together as One U, we serve communities and the region, advance equity, diversity, and inclusion, lead education and discovery, and innovate care accountable for outcomes.
    We have made this commitment as part of our Strategy 2025 and the Hospitals and Clinics value roadmap.

    On our FY22 value roadmap, we include targeting known health disparities and working to close those gaps.

    We cannot close disparities in care without first understanding who the patients are.
  • This work has been led by multidisciplinary team representing 9 teams in the organization.
    Project team has been working for ~12 months ( Started in May 2021)

    Cross-function and multi-disciplinary

    The group performed multiple rounds of external research, completed a white paper with recommendations, and collected patient feedback to inform collection, staff training and support, patient education.
  • State of Utah + top Utah New American List + Cultural considerations + surrounding states and Indigenous tribes

    Research over 18 months



    Team open discussions on current state and future needs
    Reviewed the State of Utah’s Race and Ethnicity Additional Granularity Recommendation
    Completed White paper and gap analysis, and risk/benefit analysis
    Researched Additional Health Care Facilities RAE standards and data collection ( Denver- REAL Project UCSF) & Phen X Tookit
    Understood new list was coming for the state. 
    First listed focused on additional granularity
    Worked through barriers (Waiting for updated State list, our list was due before it was received, Source of truth-Census, too large, Denver, unable to validate, mapping not a good idea)
    Finalized First list 3/25/22 after receiving feedback from the UHEDI Team
    Clarified the meanings of our unknown type answers
    State proposed updated List 4/1/22. Compared the new State list from our final list. Decision to keep the items we had above the State list.
    Redrafted our list- Considerations, New American Patients, Feedback from SMEs on areas we choices to added along with other list items (such as Karen and Kareni), Affiliate and Surround state Details, Researched specific Native American tribes in Utah and surrounding states. Double checked New American Countries and accepted feedback from SME’s
  • Multi select?

    Don’t have a multi select option.
  • Multiple select available to patient

    Mapping on the backend from IT and EDW teams -

    If anything includes Hispanic/latino value, it will go to Hispanic or Latino

    University of Utah will have a multiselect

    If for OMB, go to other

  • State of Utah + top Utah New American List + Cultural considerations + surrounding states and Indigenous tribes

    Research over 18 months



    Team open discussions on current state and future needs
    Reviewed the State of Utah’s Race and Ethnicity Additional Granularity Recommendation
    Completed White paper and gap analysis, and risk/benefit analysis
    Researched Additional Health Care Facilities RAE standards and data collection ( Denver- REAL Project UCSF) & Phen X Tookit
    Understood new list was coming for the state. 
    First listed focused on additional granularity
    Worked through barriers (Waiting for updated State list, our list was due before it was received, Source of truth-Census, too large, Denver, unable to validate, mapping not a good idea)
    Finalized First list 3/25/22 after receiving feedback from the UHEDI Team
    Clarified the meanings of our unknown type answers
    State proposed updated List 4/1/22. Compared the new State list from our final list. Decision to keep the items we had above the State list.
    Redrafted our list- Considerations, New American Patients, Feedback from SMEs on areas we choices to added along with other list items (such as Karen and Kareni), Affiliate and Surround state Details, Researched specific Native American tribes in Utah and surrounding states. Double checked New American Countries and accepted feedback from SME’s
  • This project will also include updates to the medical record to simplify and streamline information for patients of New American background.
     
    This is something the clinical care teams have asked for. This change keeps all of the information in the relevant spot so that the care provider can easily see the information, allowing them to better prepare, include trauma-informed strategies into their care, and connect the patient with resources. It will be part of the patient storyboard. If registrar hears certain words, they can confirm that the patient is a new American in demographics, and then that will then prompt them to fill out the new form.


    Why these elements are in the screenshot (if someone asks):
    DOA informs use of case management, correct forms
    Country of birth – specific health conditions
    Refugees are sometimes born one place and are in a camp somewhere else, can have conditions there that affect care
    Initial health screening clinic is important for patients establishing care, we need to be aware of where they were screened.
    Refugee/asylee/HP/SIV – different resources available based on status


    Dot phrases
  • This change will impact a few teams very specifically, and then drive broader data analysis and focus on equity as the data begins to be collected.

×