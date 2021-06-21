Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 21, 2021

Current Trends in Commercial Real Estate | Shawn Boday

Shawn Boday shares a media presentation based on one of his most recent real estate blogs.

  1. 1. CURRENT TRENDS IN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE Shawn Boday
  2. 2. The real estate sector is a crucial pillar of the global economy. Whereas it has taken a major hit thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the real estate industry is increasingly getting transformed by adopting new trends. There is a wide range of opportunities ahead of us as far as the industry is concerned. Analysts project that the industry’s future is highly likely going to be defined by certain characteristic trends consistent with response to the identified market gaps.
  3. 3. SMART AMENITIES The future of the real estate industry will undoubtedly focus on adopting technology and integrating it into real estate constructions. The need to have smart homes and offices will drive up the demand for smart homes where technology is integrated into every aspect of home living. This includes home security systems and remote controlling of smart home devices.
  4. 4. HEADING1-A The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us one thing – that we can productively work from home. Large businesses are expected to scale down their demand for commercial office space, even as they work towards reducing the number of office workers. As more workers work from home, there is expected to be a gradual decline in the demand for large commercial office rooms. Businesses will leverage the virtual workforce as part of the strategy of reducing overhead costs associated with the ownership of physical office spaces. LESSER DEMAND FOR COMMERCIAL SPACE
  5. 5. PRIORITY IN PROPERTY MAINTENANCE Consumers of the real estate industry are generally more concerned about keeping their spaces in good sanitary conditions. This comes at a time when the pandemic has elaborated the need to keep our environment clean and disinfected. The underlying concept of cleanliness is expected to extend into ensuring that our homes look physically appealing. This is expected to be accompanied by fresh landscaping ideas so as to keep real estate properties attractive to live in
  6. 6. CHANGES IN PROPERTY UTILITY Another of the most remarkable future changes in the real estate industry is expected to touch on the utilization of office spaces. More office space, for example, will go into the adoption of technological tools, such as video conferencing rooms and large television sets to facilitate video conferencing. With the idea of social distancing still fresh in our minds, the number of persons who can live in a specific office space is expected to reduce as part of the maintenance of social distance.
  7. 7. THANK YOU FOR READING S h a w n B o d a y | s h a w n b o d a y . o r g

