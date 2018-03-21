Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Neymar paris st germain's injured forward out for 'six to eight weeks' - bbc sport
28 Feb
Neymar has scored 29 goals in 30 games since joining PSG
Paris St-Germain forward Neymar will be out for at least six weeks and will miss next
Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Real Madrid, according to his
father.
The Brazilian, 26, suﬀered a fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle in Sunday's Ligue 1 win
over Marseille.
PSG coach Unai Emery said Neymar had a "small chance" of facing Real, denying reports he
needed surgery.
But Neymar senior said PSG know they "will not be able to count" on his son
He told ESPN Brasil: "His treatment will last six to eight weeks, whether there is an operation or
not."
He told ESPN Brasil: "His treatment will last six to eight weeks, whether there is an operation or
not."
The striker joined PSG for a world record £200m fee from Barcelona last August and has scored
29 goals in 30 games.
"Neymar wants to play every game - he's focused on Real," said Emery earlier on Tuesday.
"I think there's a small chance that he'll be ready for the match."
PSG are 14 points clear of second-placed Monaco in the league and on 6 March will host
Champions League holders Real Madrid, trailing 3-1 from the ﬁrst leg.
PSG played the last 10 minutes a man down as they had made all their permitted changes before Neymar
went oﬀ
