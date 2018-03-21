Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
3/21/2018 Neymar: Paris St-Germain's injured forward out for 'six to eight weeks' - BBC Sport http://www.bbc.com/sport/foo...
3/21/2018 Neymar: Paris St-Germain's injured forward out for 'six to eight weeks' - BBC Sport http://www.bbc.com/sport/foo...
3/21/2018 Neymar: Paris St-Germain's injured forward out for 'six to eight weeks' - BBC Sport http://www.bbc.com/sport/foo...
3/21/2018 Neymar: Paris St-Germain's injured forward out for 'six to eight weeks' - BBC Sport http://www.bbc.com/sport/foo...
3/21/2018 Neymar: Paris St-Germain's injured forward out for 'six to eight weeks' - BBC Sport http://www.bbc.com/sport/foo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Neymar paris st germain's injured forward out for 'six to eight weeks' - bbc sport

4 views

Published on

The striker joined PSG for a world record £200m fee from Barcelona last August and has scored 29 goals in 30 games.
http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/43205895

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Neymar paris st germain's injured forward out for 'six to eight weeks' - bbc sport

  1. 1. 3/21/2018 Neymar: Paris St-Germain's injured forward out for 'six to eight weeks' - BBC Sport http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/43205895 1/5 Neymar: Paris St-Germain's injured forward out for 'six to eight weeks'  28 Feb Neymar has scored 29 goals in 30 games since joining PSG Paris St-Germain forward Neymar will be out for at least six weeks and will miss next Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Real Madrid, according to his father. The Brazilian, 26, suﬀered a fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle in Sunday's Ligue 1 win over Marseille. PSG coach Unai Emery said Neymar had a "small chance" of facing Real, denying reports  he needed surgery. But Neymar senior said PSG know they "will not be able to count" on his son European Football European Football  SPORT All Sport Home News Sport Weather Shop Earth Travel
  2. 2. 3/21/2018 Neymar: Paris St-Germain's injured forward out for 'six to eight weeks' - BBC Sport http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/43205895 2/5 But Neymar senior said PSG know they will not be able to count on his son. He told ESPN Brasil: "His treatment will last six to eight weeks, whether there is an operation or not." The striker joined PSG for a world record £200m fee from Barcelona last August and has scored 29 goals in 30 games. "Neymar wants to play every game - he's focused on Real," said Emery earlier on Tuesday. "I think there's a small chance that he'll be ready for the match." PSG are 14 points clear of second-placed Monaco in the league and on 6 March will host Champions League holders Real Madrid, trailing 3-1 from the ﬁrst leg. PSG played the last 10 minutes a man down as they had made all their permitted changes before Neymar went oﬀ Top Stories   10h Williams return 'should not prompt rule change' Tennis
  3. 3. 3/21/2018 Neymar: Paris St-Germain's injured forward out for 'six to eight weeks' - BBC Sport http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/43205895 3/5 Also in Sport 'Upwardly mobile Ireland leave England behind' Sport Relief 2018: Murray's rude awakening  17h   22h  593 Related to this story  23 Feb  4 Feb  Have you ever seen a more blatant dive than this? Football Title race? This is the battle to be the driver of a generation Formula 1 Fifa ends role in Neymar-Barca case European Football 'Neymar to blame for transfer fees' European Football
  4. 4. 3/21/2018 Neymar: Paris St-Germain's injured forward out for 'six to eight weeks' - BBC Sport http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/43205895 4/5 'It's almost time for England to rip it up and start again' FA Cup Catch-Up: All the goals - and a painful celebration Speeds of 70mph with 5% vision - the skiers who won all of GB's medals Hamilton v Vettel: The battle to be the driver of a generation LeBron's 'tomahawk slam' leads NBA plays of the week Ten sport photos we liked this week Explore the BBC Can you name the famous relative?  
  5. 5. 3/21/2018 Neymar: Paris St-Germain's injured forward out for 'six to eight weeks' - BBC Sport http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/43205895 5/5 Explore the BBC Copyright © 2018 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking. News Feeds Help & FAQs Home News Sport Weather Shop Earth Travel Capital Culture Autos Future TV Radio CBBC CBeebies Food iWonder Bitesize Music Arts Make It Digital Taster Nature Local Terms of Use About the BBC Privacy Policy Cookies Accessibility Help Parental Guidance Contact the BBC Get Personalised Newsletters Advertise with us Ad choices

×