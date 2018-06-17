Successfully reported this slideshow.
What are the chances

Lebron And The Lakers: What Are The Chances?
http://shaunbenderson.blogspot.com/2018/05/lebron-and-lakers-what-are-chances.html

What are the chances

  Thursday, May 24, 2018 Lebron And The Lakers: What Are The Chances? No doubt about it, Lebron James is the best player today. He's talented and reliable, and he leads his teams deep into the playoffs. He is truly a physical specimen. This is why there's been a lot of talk about his fate after the 2017-2018 NBA season. With the way things are going, the Cavs don't look likely to dethrone the defending champs or even beat the red-hot Houston Rockets. Heck, they may even be dropped by the Cinderella team of the Eastern Conference – Boston Celtics. So, let's take a good look at a scenario that has a chance of happening during the free agency – Lebron to the Lakers. Can James leave the Cavs? Absolutely. He promised the city a title and delivered, despite being a hated figure for all those seasons he was in Miami. Should James leave the Cavs? Absolutely. If Cavs management can't find more consistent players, James would have to extend his playing minutes and run himself ragged exposing himself to injury and a shortened career. Lebron has developed a taste for the spotlight and everything that comes with it, which is why Los Angeles may be a perfect fit for him, lifestyle-wise. However, the Lakers are part of the Western Conference, a conference filled with monster teams and the defending champs. This might mean he may no longer be as dominant as he was. Image source: gazettereview.com Do we think he'll move to the West? Absolutely not. Image source: bleacherreport.com
  at May 24, 2018 Labels: basketball, chances, Lakers, Lebron James, switch Hi there, my name is Shaun Benderson. I'm a college student from the University of Florida. I love sports and can't get enough of writing about it. To read more about the world of sports, drop by this blog.
