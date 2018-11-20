Post complaints on indian money if you are cheated by bank

There are some situations where it becomes necessary to file a complaint against a bank. Let us go through the details here.

Why file complaint against bank?

IndianMoney.com advises to first try to resolve the issue with the bank. If the bank doesn’t respond to complaints, file a complaint against the bank.

According to review of rules by Indian Money, you must first file a complaint with the bank before approaching the banking ombudsman. Banking Ombudsman is a quasi-judicial authority involved in resolution of customer complaints against banks.

Bank customers can lodge complaints against leading public sector banks like SBI, Bank of India, Union Bank of India and also Private Sector Banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank among others with the banking ombudsman.

IndianMoney notices popular complaints against banks to be:

1. Cheque payments

2. Account transfers

3. Hidden charges

4. Credit card complaints

5. Complaints on ATM cum debit cards

6. Bank loan complaints

7. Mobile banking complaints

8. Mis-selling of insurance plans by bank executives



How Indian Money dot com can help when you are cheated by bank?

1. File Complaint: IndianMoney advises you to file a complaint with your bank and get an acknowledgement.

2. Wait for Response: Wait for 30 days and if the bank doesn’t respond, approach the banking ombudsman.

3. Contact Banking Ombudsman: The banking ombudsman looks for an amiable settlement between the bank and the complainant.

4. Try to Appeal: IndianMoney.com tells if you are not happy with the verdict, try to appeal. Banking ombudsman is generally fair and always looks to resolve the issue.

