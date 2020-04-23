Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
F11- Unit 5  Student Portfolio  By – Shashi Bhushan Kumar
Definition  set of pieces of creative work collected to be shown to potential customers or employers  portfolio(noun) a ...
Importance  Portfolios show the cumulative efforts and learning of a particular student over time. They offer valuable da...
Importance- 1. ककये गए कायों के साक्ष्य तथा प्रततदर्ि के रूप में प्रथतुत ककया जाता है। 2. उपलस्धियों की गुर्ित्ता को प्रदल...
Roles/ Functions  The major purpose of a working portfolio is to serve as a holding tank for student work.  The pieces r...
Roles/ Functions 1- पहले यह सह-संज्ञानात्मक गततविर्ियों के प्रततदर्ि के रूप में तैयार ककया जाता था। लेककन इसकी उपयोर्गता क...
Types of portfolio  The three major types of portfolios are: working portfolios, display portfolios, and assessment portf...
Types of Students Portfolio-  यह विद्यार्थियों की कक्षा, विर्य, क्षमताओं, रुर्चयों तथा पाठर्ाला में उपस्थथत संसािनों, विभ...
For whom- (1)छात्र (2)अध्यापक (3)अधिकारी (शिक्षा) (4)िोिकताघ (5)समुदाय (6)समाज
Process of Creation and Utilization of Portfolio  Objectives  Formats  Selection process  Maintenance  Presentation/ ...
Process of Creation and Utilization of Portfolio 1- उद्देश्य ननिाघररत करना- पोर्िफोललयो क्यों बनाया जा रहा है? 2- प्रारूप ...
Content of Portfolio-  Class / School work- ललखजत कायि, र्चत्रत्रत कायि, मौखजक उपलस्धि का साक्ष्य, चल-र्चत्र, तथिीर, ककसी...
Limitations  आिश्यक संसािन (जुर्ाना और सदुपयोग) - Resources Arrangement and Utilization  तनिािररत समय में कायि पूर्ि करन...
Impotent Notes  यह कायि विद्यार्थियों, अध्यापको और अलभभािकों को लमल कर करना है न कक मात्र पाठर्ाला ही स्जम्मेदार है। क्यो...
Samples of Formats
Thanks a lot  Have a Nice Learning 
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ppt portfolio of students

33 views

Published on

portfolio for students, which help to assess better evaluate batter. it would be better to understand student progress, their weakness, strength and probability of development.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ppt portfolio of students

  1. 1. F11- Unit 5  Student Portfolio  By – Shashi Bhushan Kumar
  2. 2. Definition  set of pieces of creative work collected to be shown to potential customers or employers  portfolio(noun) a large, flat, thin case for carrying loose papers or drawings or maps; usually leather. 1.विद्यार्थियों द्िारा सम्पन्न कायों का उद्देश्यपूर्ि व्यिस्थथत संकलन जो विद्याथी के उत्त म प्रयासों को दर्ािता है, छात्र पोर्िफोललयो कहलाता है। 2. यह एक फाइल, पैके र् और बैग आदद के आकार का हो सकता है। स्जसमें छात्रिार, कक्षािार तथा िर्ििार विद्यार्थियों के उत्कृ ष्र् कायों को सुरक्षक्षत रजा जाता है।
  3. 3. Importance  Portfolios show the cumulative efforts and learning of a particular student over time. They offer valuable data about student improvement and skill mastery. Along with student reflection, that data provides valuable information about how each student learns and what is important to him or her in the learning process.  Portfolios can encourage students to take more ownership and responsibility over the learning process. In some schools, portfolios are a way for students to critique and evaluate their own work and academic progress.
  4. 4. Importance- 1. ककये गए कायों के साक्ष्य तथा प्रततदर्ि के रूप में प्रथतुत ककया जाता है। 2. उपलस्धियों की गुर्ित्ता को प्रदलर्ित करता है और उपलस्धि में अंतर (Gap) पहचानने में सहायता करता है। 3. वपछले िर्ों की तुलना में प्रगतत को भी दर्ािता है। 4. विद्यार्थियों की प्राकृ ततक प्रिृततयों को दर्ािता है। 5. िह अपनी प्रकृ तत एिम अलभिृततयों के अनुरूप कायि करने के ललए थितंन्त्र रहता है। 6. उसे अपने कौर्लों को प्रदलर्ित करने का अिसर प्राप्त होता है। 7. साथ ही स्जम्मेदारी की भािना का विकास होता है। 8. अलभभािक भी समझ पाते हैं कक अब लर्क्षा का अथि लसफि ककताब और कॉपी तक ही लसलमत नहीं है। 9. छात्र पोर्िफोललयो बहुत पहले से विद्यार्थियों के कायों को प्रथतुत करने के ललए विलभन्न रूपों में प्रयोग ककया जाता रहा है। ितिमान में इसका सििमान्य मानक रूप विकास के क्रम में है।
  5. 5. Roles/ Functions  The major purpose of a working portfolio is to serve as a holding tank for student work.  The pieces related to a specific topic are collected here until they move to an assessment portfolio or a display portfolio, or go home with the student.  In addition, the working portfolio may be used to diagnose student needs
  6. 6. Roles/ Functions 1- पहले यह सह-संज्ञानात्मक गततविर्ियों के प्रततदर्ि के रूप में तैयार ककया जाता था। लेककन इसकी उपयोर्गता को देजते हुए अब इसका प्रयोग संज्ञानात्मक गततविर्ियों के संकलन के रूप में करना चलन हो गया है। 2- इसका प्रयोग अध्यापकों द्िारा विद्यार्थियों में समझ के विकास को दर्ािने एिम ् जांचने तथा सुिारने के ललए ककया जाने लगा है। 3- प्रगतत के साथ-साथ विद्याथी की क्षमताओं एिम सीमाओं/कमजोररयों को प्रथतुत करता है। 4- विद्याथी को उसके द्िारा ककये गए कायों को दोबारा जांचने और सुिार का अिसर प्रदान करता है। 5- अध्यापक अपनी अनुदेर्नात्मक विर्ियों के प्रभाि का आंकलन कर उनमें सुिार कर सकता है।
  7. 7. Types of portfolio  The three major types of portfolios are: working portfolios, display portfolios, and assessment portfolios.  Although the types are distinct in theory, they tend to overlap in practice.  Consequently, a district's program may include several different types of portfolios, serving several different purposes. (http://www.ascd.org/publications/books/197171/chapters/The-Types-of- Portfolios.aspx)
  8. 8. Types of Students Portfolio-  यह विद्यार्थियों की कक्षा, विर्य, क्षमताओं, रुर्चयों तथा पाठर्ाला में उपस्थथत संसािनों, विभागीय तनदेर्ों आदद के अनुरूप पररितिनर्ील है। इसे सुवििा के अनुसार दो भागों में बांर्ा जा सकता है। पर ये विभाजन मानक नहीं। के िल समझने के ललए है।  21. समय के अनुसार  1 अल्पकालीन  2 दीर्घकालीन  22. स्वरूप के अनुसार  1 ववस्तृत  2 ववशिष्ट
  9. 9. For whom- (1)छात्र (2)अध्यापक (3)अधिकारी (शिक्षा) (4)िोिकताघ (5)समुदाय (6)समाज
  10. 10. Process of Creation and Utilization of Portfolio  Objectives  Formats  Selection process  Maintenance  Presentation/ Display  Assessment and Evaluation  Amendment
  11. 11. Process of Creation and Utilization of Portfolio 1- उद्देश्य ननिाघररत करना- पोर्िफोललयो क्यों बनाया जा रहा है? 2- प्रारूप तय करना- पोर्िफोललयो में क्या और ककस क्रम में संकललत करना है, तय ककया जाता है। 3- पोटघफोशलयो के शलए चुनाव प्रक्रिया का ननिाघरण - पोर्िफोललयो में संकलन के ललए प्रविस्ष्र्यों का चुनाि ककन आिारों पर ककया जायेगा. 4- रख-रखाव 5- प्रदिघन 6- मूल्याांकन 7- सुिार
  12. 12. Content of Portfolio-  Class / School work- ललखजत कायि, र्चत्रत्रत कायि, मौखजक उपलस्धि का साक्ष्य, चल-र्चत्र, तथिीर, ककसी प्रयोग का ललखजत साक्ष्य, र्ेथर् र्ीर्,  Appreciation/ Award/Reward - व्यिहार पर अध्यापक द्िारा दर्प्पर्ी, प्रमार्पत्र, संथतुतत पत्र, समूह कायि की ररपोर्ि, समुदाय या थथानीय तनकायों से प्रर्ंसा पत्र,  Skills- क्षमता सम्बन्िी साक्ष्य, जेलों में उपलस्धि सम्बन्िी प्रमार्-पत्र,  Participation - पाठर्ाला तथा समाज में विद्याथी के योगदान का साक्ष्य,  Creative Work- विद्याथी द्िारा रर्चत कविता एिम ् कहानी, अध्यापक द्िारा तनिािररत कायि और प्रोजेक्र् ररपोर्ि, आदद।
  13. 13. Limitations  आिश्यक संसािन (जुर्ाना और सदुपयोग) - Resources Arrangement and Utilization  तनिािररत समय में कायि पूर्ि करना – Punctuality /  ररकॉर्ि रजना – Maintaining and keeping Records  प्राथलमक कक्षाओं के विद्यार्थियों द्िारा ललया जाने िाला समय – Students Time  अध्यापक की सतत सहायता की आिश्यकता – Teacher’s Regular Support  बहु-कक्षीय प्रर्ाली आदद / Multi-Class Teaching System
  14. 14. Impotent Notes  यह कायि विद्यार्थियों, अध्यापको और अलभभािकों को लमल कर करना है न कक मात्र पाठर्ाला ही स्जम्मेदार है। क्योंकक इसमें के िल िही र्ालमल नहीं जो पाठर्ाला में सीजा- लसजाया जा रहा है पर िो सब जो एक विद्याथी बेहतर ढंग से कर रहा है।  Collective participation of Students, teachers and Parents  यह सूर्च तनिािररत उद्देश्यों के साथ-साथ अध्यापक एिम् समाज की अपेक्षाओं पर तनभिर करती है। महत्िपूर्ि बात यह है कक विद्याथी की क्षमताओं को प्रदलर्ित करने िाली प्रत्येक गततविर्ि का संकलन होना चादहए। अन्यथा छात्र-पोर्िफोललयो और परीक्षा में कोई फकि नहीं रह जाएगा।  It should be collected of each Activity, work, task, achievements, skills, of Students as well as their profile
  15. 15. Samples of Formats
  16. 16. Thanks a lot  Have a Nice Learning 

×