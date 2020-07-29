Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. is the ability to change (or to be changed) to fit altered circumstancesADAPTABILITY WHAT IS ADAPTABILITY
  2. 2. It is more than being flexible though It is about being open to things, even outside our comfort zone
  3. 3. Multiple generations in the workplace and at home. It helps to connect well. WHY ADAPTABILITY IS IMPORTANT
  Remote work teams and telecommunicating are fast. Change is a part of life, the way we moved from live meetings to virtual meetings.
  5. 5. Advances in technology. We have to keep learning and evolving.
  6. 6. Few steps to follow in order to improve your adaptability skills HOW CAN YOU IMPROVE YOUR ADAPTABILITY SKILLS
  7. 7. Open your mind
  8. 8. Willing to Learn
  9. 9. Improvise. One word which is a solution to many
  10. 10. Take yourself out of the comfort Zone. Time to go out and win your battle
  11. 11. Family Priorities & Influencers Friends

