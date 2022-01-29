Report-Implementation of Quantum Gates using Verilog

It was a project-based work in which I was guided to implement the quantum-based gates which would be equivalent to classical gates So, the project name was "FPGA Implementation of Digital Logic Design using Quantum Computing". Actually, it is to mitigate the problem, since in quantum any NAND based circuit is not shown universal as in the classical it was so tried by using the "IBM Quantum Composer" to make such circuit which would behave as the NAND gate and also reversible in nature as per the quantum physics says and simulated the circuitry using the "Verilog".