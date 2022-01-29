Successfully reported this slideshow.
Report-Implementation of Quantum Gates using Verilog

Jan. 29, 2022
0

Engineering

It was a project-based work in which I was guided to implement the quantum-based gates which would be equivalent to classical gates So, the project name was "FPGA Implementation of Digital Logic Design using Quantum Computing". Actually, it is to mitigate the problem, since in quantum any NAND based circuit is not shown universal as in the classical it was so tried by using the "IBM Quantum Composer" to make such circuit which would behave as the NAND gate and also reversible in nature as per the quantum physics says and simulated the circuitry using the "Verilog".

  1. 1. Implementation of Quantum gates & Simulating Using Verilog VIRTUAL RESEARCH INTERNSHIP PROJECT REPORT SUBMITTED BY SHASHANK KUMAR DEFENCE INSTITUTE OF ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY, PUNE (in collaboration with NIELIT CALICUT)- DU, DRDO Supervisor Dr. Anbuselvi M. Associate Professor Department of Electronics Engineering SRI SIVASUBRAMANIYA NADARCOLLEGE OF ENGINEERING KALAVAKKAM-603110 July 2021
  2. 2. 2 | P a g e Date: 09-08-2021 CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION This is to certify that the internship project titled “Implementation of Quantum Gates & Simulating Using Verilog” undertaken by “SHASHANK KUMAR” of Defence Institute of Advance Technology has been completed as per the proposed aim and objectives. Faculty In charge Head of the Department Dr. Anbuselvi M. Associate Professor Dr. S. Radha Professor and Head, Department of ECE
  3. 3. 3 | P a g e TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. PROJECT OVERVIEW 4 2. INTRODUCTION 5 3. OBJECTIVE 6 4. PROPOSED SOLUTION 7 5. RESULTS 11 6. Conclusion 12 REFERENCES
  4. 4. 4 | P a g e I. PROJECT OVERVIEW 1. PROJECT TITLE- Implementation of Quantum Gates using Verilog. 2. MAJOR RESEARCH AREA- a. Quantum Computing and Quantum Circuit b. Distinguishing the classical gates and logical gates with discussion on BLOCH Sphere. c. Quantum Circuits and implementation of the quantum gates on IBM Quantum Composer as per as classical gates. 3. PROJECT DURATION- 6 weeks
  5. 5. 5 | P a g e II. INTRODUCTION Quantum Computing is that which speed up the performance and implemented by many such advanced methodologies in comparison to the classical computing devices. Types of Quantum Computing System- Quantum Circuit Model (based on the quantum bits called “Qubits”, written as |1>= kit 1 and |0>= kit 0, it is said as two orthogonal z-basis states of qubit), Quantum Turing Machines, One-way Quantum Computer, and various quantum cellular automata. Quantum logic gates are represented by unitary matrices. A gate which acts on n qubits is represented by a 2^{n}times x 2^{n} unitary matrix, and the set of all such gates with the group operation of matrix multiplication is the symmetry group U(2n). The quantum states that the gates act upon are unit vectors in 2^{n} complex dimensions. Qubit: , a vector representation of single qubits. Qubit can be 1 or 0 quantum states with superposition principle (Hint: Double slit experiment). This basis states are located at opposite points on the “BLOCH Sphere” representation of the single qubit state. Representation of the states of memory using the Dirac-Notation is ket1, |0> = and ket0, |1> = . Single qubit states that are pure (i.e., lacks phase shifts along the basis states, and is not entangled) can be represented as points on the surface of the Bloch sphere, writing it as: Note- Unlike many classical logic gates, quantum logic gates are reversible. Information processing is carried out by the classical logic gates is in sequential basis whereas in quantum (which are in quantity called amplitudes) are probabilistic means because of superposition and entanglement of multiple possible answers considered in given computation. In classical, the information is storage is bit based on voltage/charge, etc whereas in quantum bit is based on direction of an electronic spins.
  6. 6. 6 | P a g e III. OBJECTIVE In the classical term, the gates are like NOT, AND, OR, some universal gates are also as like NAND, NOR and some exclusive gates are like EX-OR, EX-NOR. But in the Quantum Computing we have the gates like Hadamard gate, Pauli gate (X, Y, Z), T- gate, CNOT gate (2 qubits gate it is), TOFFOLI gate (3 qubit gates it is), etc. Quantum is helping us to obtain all such possibilities which would arise while performing the logics with the superposition principle rather than to limit or bound ourself into the fixed obtained bits. So, I will be performing to implement the XOR, AND, OR gate in the quantum circuits and with the help of IBM Quantum Composer which is a graphical programming tool. Also utilizing the Quantum circuit as well as HDL i.e., Verilog by Xilinx ISE Design Suite version 14.7 for visualizing the simulation graph with implementing the XOR, AND, OR and NAND gates also actually NAND gate is not found the universal gate in quantum, so trying to build the NAND gate which can also performs the reversible nature with simulating using the Verilog code for the desired result i.e. NAND output.
  7. 7. 7 | P a g e IV. PROPOSED SOLUTION Quantum CNOT GATE (equivalent to XOR gate)- A "Controlled NOT (CNOT) Gate" flips the 2nd qubit if the 1st qubit is |1⟩, and returns the 2nd qubit as-is if the 1st qubit is |0⟩. The 1st qubit is simply not changed. The net effect of this gate is a classical XOR gate:  It keeps the 1st qubit unchanged  It outputs "the 1st qubit XOR the 2nd qubit" as the result of the 2nd qubit an input: α|00⟩+β|01⟩+γ|10⟩+δ|11⟩ is mapped to: α|00⟩+β|01⟩+γ|11⟩+δ|10⟩ in matrix form, it is- Fig: CNOT gate equivalent to XOR gate Quantum AND Gate- Similarly, if there exists a gate that mimics the classical AND gate, it should have the following net effect:  It keeps the 1st qubit unchanged  It outputs "the 1st qubit AND the 2nd qubit" as the result of the 2nd qubit
  8. 8. 8 | P a g e an input: α|00⟩+β|01⟩+γ|10⟩+δ|11⟩ should be mapped to: α|00⟩+β|00⟩+γ|10⟩+δ|11⟩ in matrix form, it is- Fig: Quantum AND gate Quantum OR Gate- Similarly, if there exists a gate that mimics the classical OR gate, it should have the following net effect:  It keeps the 1st qubit unchanged  It outputs "the 1st qubit OR the 2nd qubit" as the result of the 2nd qubit an input: α|00⟩+β|01⟩+γ|10⟩+δ|11⟩ should be mapped to: α|00⟩+β|01⟩+γ|11⟩+δ|11⟩ in matrix form it is- Fig: Quantum OR gate
  9. 9. 9 | P a g e Question- Wondering how a quantum NAND gate would be implemented, and if it would be considered universal. I saw for quantum computing the Hadamard, phase, CNOT and π/8 gates are universal, but didn't see NAND in there. Wondering why it's not universal in quantum computing, and if how you can construct a quantum NAND gate. Answer- This means the classical NAND gate can't possibly work in quantum computing, there are more inputs than outputs. The Hadamard gates allow for all possible input combinations: 00, 01, 10, and 11. The NAND gate is simply an AND gate (Toffoli gate) with its output negated (reversed). So, there must be some inputs that map to the same output. In particular, the inputs (1,0), (0,1), and (0,0) all produce the output 1. A simple way to fix the reversibility problem is to have the gate work like a Toffoli. Instead of having two inputs a, b and producing one output a nand b, have three inputs a, b, c and toggle c based on a nand b thus producing the output a, b, c xor (a nand c). This gate is just a minor variation on the Toffoli gate, so it has the same universality properties as the Toffoli. It is universal for classical reversible computation, but not universal for quantum computation unless you add some sort of superposing gate such as the Hadamard. Fig: Quantum Circuit for NAND
  10. 10. 10 | P a g e Fig: Histogram for NAND output Fig: Simulating the NAND gate So, further using this NAND circuitry and with the help of such concepts we can implement the other gates also by this, like- NOT gate, OR gate, AND gate.
  11. 11. 11 | P a g e V. RESULTS Quantum circuits are one convenient way of describingclassical gates. Such circuitscomprise of analogues to digital bits and gates. These components can be emulatedin existing FPGAs, which can map inherently parallel computationaltasks more efficiently than software simulations. For this reason, we investigate the design of quantum circuitemulators by classical circuits, and devise an FPGA-based quantum circuit emulator. Computers today terribly waste energy and storage capacity. They throw away millions of bits every second. These are based on irreversible logic devices, which have been recognized as being fundamentally energy inefficient for several decades. So reversible gates are the best remedies. Reversible gates are the circuits in which losses are minimized.
  12. 12. 12 | P a g e VI. CONCLUSION Quantum circuits are collections of quantum gates interconnected by quantum wires. The actual structure of a quantum circuit, the number and the types of gates, as well as the interconnection scheme are dictated by the unitary transformation, carried out by the circuit. Though in our description of quantum circuits we use the concepts input and output registers of qubits, we should be aware that physically, the input and the output of a quantum circuit are not separated as their classical counterparts are, this convention allows us to describe the effect of unitary transformation carried out by the circuit in a more coherent fashion. The composition does not affect the quantum states. The quantum wires do not perform any transformations in a computational sense; sometimes we can view them as transformations carried out by the Pauli identity operator. Quantum circuits are the most straightforward analogue of classical computers: wires connect gates which manipulate qubits. The transformation made by the gates is always reversible, this is a remarkable departure from classical computers.
  13. 13. 13 | P a g e REFERENCES • Umesh Kumar and LavishaSahu and Uma sharma, “Performance evaluation of reversible logic gates” 978-1-5090-5515-9/16,IEEE2016. • M. A. Nielsen and I. L. Chuang, Quantum Computation and Quantum Information, Cambridge Univ. Press, 2000 • Rakesh Kumar Jha, Arjun Singh Yadav “An FPGA implementation of energy efficient code converters using reversible logic gates”, volume 5,issue 1 January 2016. • Hari Mohan Gaur, Ashutosh Kumar Singh, UmeshGhanekar, “In depth comparative analysis of reversible gates for designing logic circuits”,2018. • Malossini and T. Calarco, “Quantum genetic optimization,” IEEE Transactions on Evolutionary Computation, vol. 12, no. 2, pp. 231–241, 2008. • J. H. Reif, “Quantum Information Processing: Compression, Coding, and Related Computations”, (Online preprint in postscript http://www.cs.duke.edu/reif/paper/qsurvey.ps), Jan. 1999. (abstract, ps) • Eckert, P. Hayden, H. Inamori, “Basic Concepts In Quantum Computation,” Lecture Notes, 2000. (37 p.) • L. K. Grover, “Quantum mechanics helps in searching for a needle in a haystack,” Physical Review Letters, vol. 79, no. 2, pp. 325–328, 1997 • Hari Mohan Gaur, Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Umesh Ghanekar, “In depth comparative analysis of reversible gates for designing logic circuits”,2018.

