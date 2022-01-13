Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8
Business
Jan. 13, 2022
26 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Industrial coatings market forecast (2021 - 2026)

Download to read offline

Business
Jan. 13, 2022
26 views

Industrial Coatings Market size is forecast to reach $100.51 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 4.80% during 2020-2025. Industrial coating is widely used in various end users, owing to the properties such as chemical resistance, water resistance, durability, impact resistance, abrasion resistance, and UV light resistance.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) MJ Fievre
(3.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(0/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Industrial coatings market forecast (2021 - 2026)

  1. 1. Industrial Coatings Market Market size, Industry outlook, Market Forecast, Demand Analysis, Market Share, Market Report 2021-2026 Contact: Venkat Reddy sales@industryarc.com (+1) 970-236-3677
  2. 2. • Industrial Coatings Market size is forecast to reach $100.51 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 4.80% during 2020-2025. Industrial coating is widely used in various end users, owing to the properties such as chemical resistance, water resistance, durability, impact resistance, abrasion resistance, and UV light resistance. The demand for industrial coatings is rising in various applications such as concrete, steel, board, wall, roofs, and other industrial materials Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com
  3. 3. Key Takeaways The change to waterborne goods, which began with decorative paints, has resulted approx. 75 percent reduction in VOC emissions globally over the past 10 years. Hence, switching towards waterborne goods will drive the industrial coatings market in the projected period. The durability and reflectivity of the acrylic based industrial coatings makes it a high value, cost effective investment, prolonging the life of the roof and lowering the temperature in the building, which in turn reduces energy consumption. Owing to this the demand for industrial coatings market is anticipated to rise in the forecast period. Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com
  4. 4. By Distribution Channel- Segment Analysis Acrylic is the widely used resin type in the Industrial Coatings Market. Acrylic resin is mainly engineered metal derivate that enhance the performance of the industrial coatings. The main benefits of acrylic industrial coatings are the ease of use, physical properties, and their low costs. Also, the acrylic based industrial coatings have excellent physical properties, which are attained very quickly because of their rapid drying nature. They are fungus resistant, provide longer than average pot life, and have excellent moisture protection. Roof coatings are growing in popularity and a wide range of homeowners are turning to acrylic coating as it is environmentally friendly. Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com
  5. 5. Industrial Coatings Market Outlook Akzonobel, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, BASF, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Jotun, Hemple A/S, and KCC Corporation Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com
  6. 6. Industrial Coatings Market Outlook Learn More About the Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/Report/ 11724/industrial-coatings- market.html Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Download PDF Brochure
  7. 7. You CanCustomize the Report asPer YourNeed. Wehave included Some CustomizationOptions:  Company Profile  Analyst Briefing  Data Tables  Key Contacts  Free Customization Purchase Full Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=11724 Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Download PDF Brochure
  8. 8. Download PDF Brochure For More Details Contact Venkat Reddy Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Email: sales@industryarc.com Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/industryarc Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Contact: (+1)970-236-3677

Industrial Coatings Market size is forecast to reach $100.51 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 4.80% during 2020-2025. Industrial coating is widely used in various end users, owing to the properties such as chemical resistance, water resistance, durability, impact resistance, abrasion resistance, and UV light resistance.

Views

Total views

26

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×