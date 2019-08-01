[GIFT IDEAS] Force: Drawing Human Anatomy by Michael D. Mattesi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Michael D. Mattesiq Pages : 331 pagesq Publisher : CRC Pressq
Details Product Force: Drawing Human Anatomy :
The newest book in Michael Mattesi's Force Drawing series takes movement to the next level. Force: Drawing Human Anatomy, explores the different facets of motion and the human body. As opposed to the memorization technique, Mattesi stresses the function of each body part and how gravity relative to different poses affects the aesthetics and form of muscle. The chapters are divided by the different parts of the body, thus allowing the reader to concentrate on mastery one body part at a time. Color coded images detail each muscle and their different angles. Special consideration is given to anatomy for animation, allowing the reader to create a character that is anatomically accurate in both stillness and motion.Key FeaturesDetailed visual instruction includes colourful, step-by-step diagrams that allow you to easily follow the construction of an anatomically correct figure. Clearly organized and color coded per regions of the body's anatomy, a clarity of design for better reader understanding. Learn how anatomy is drawn and defined by the function of a pose. Visit the companion website for drawing demonstrations and further resources on anatomy.
