VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E-LEARNING BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP XÂY DỰNG KẾ HOẠCH KINH DOANH QUÁN BÚN CỐ ĐÔ HUẾ
VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING NHẬN XÉT BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP ..................................
MỤC LỤC
DANH MỤC HÌNH ẢNH
DANH MỤC BẢNG
27 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Người Huế đem vào thành phố nhiều món ăn như bánh bèo, bánh bột lọc, bánh ướt, bánh nậm, bánh lá chả tôm, cơ...
28 PHẦN 1: TỔNG QUAN VỀ DỰ ÁN 1.1. Hình thành ý tưởng kinh doanh Món bún bò Huế là món ngon và dễ ăn nhất, dễ cảm nhận với...
29 mô và chuyên nghiệp để đáp ứng nhu cầu của đối tượng nhân viên đông đảo này, mục tiêu để tối đa hóa lợi nhuận cho chủ q...
30 1.6. Lợi ích cho người tiêu dùng - Tiết kiệm thời gian: Khách hàng không cần phải đi chợ, đắn đo lựa chọn thực phẩm, ha...
31 TPHCM là trung tâm của vùng đất phương Nam trù phú, sản vật dồi dào, nên món ăn Sài Gòn rất đa dạng. Lại thêm là nơi hộ...
32 - Lựa chọn phân khúc:  Đối tượng: tất cả mọi người  Vị trí địa lý : Quận Gò Vấp.  Lợi ích mong muốn: ngon- giá cả hợ...
Đề tài: Xây dựng kế hoạch kinh doanh quán bún Cố Đô Huế
Đề tài: Xây dựng kế hoạch kinh doanh quán bún Cố Đô Huế

Download luận văn đồ án tốt nghiệp ngành quản trị kinh doanh với đề tài: Xây dựng kế hoạch kinh doanh quán bún Cố Đô Huế

Published in: Education
Đề tài: Xây dựng kế hoạch kinh doanh quán bún Cố Đô Huế, HAY

  1. 1. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E-LEARNING BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP XÂY DỰNG KẾ HOẠCH KINH DOANH QUÁN BÚN CỐ ĐÔ HUẾ Học viên: ........... Mã học viên: ........... Lớp:............... Ngành: Quản trị kinh doanh TP.HCM - 06/2019
  2. 2. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING NHẬN XÉT BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP ........................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................... ....Ngày…... Tháng…... Năm..... Giảng viên hướng dẫn (Ký, ghi rõ họ tên)
  3. 3. MỤC LỤC
  4. 4. DANH MỤC HÌNH ẢNH
  5. 5. DANH MỤC BẢNG
  6. 6. 27 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Người Huế đem vào thành phố nhiều món ăn như bánh bèo, bánh bột lọc, bánh ướt, bánh nậm, bánh lá chả tôm, cơm hến, bún bò Huế... Nhưng có lẽ món bún bò Huế là món ngon và dễ ăn nhất, dễ cảm nhận với nhiều người. Vì vậy mở một quán bún bò Huế với một khẩu vị đậm đà, thơm ngon và được đầu tư tốt về không gian, vệ sinh, phục vụ tận tình chắc chắn sẽ thu hút nhiều thực khách..
  7. 7. 28 PHẦN 1: TỔNG QUAN VỀ DỰ ÁN 1.1. Hình thành ý tưởng kinh doanh Món bún bò Huế là món ngon và dễ ăn nhất, dễ cảm nhận với nhiều người. Vì vậy mở một quán bún bò Huế với một khẩu vị đậm đà, thơm ngon, phục vụ tận tình chắc chắn sẽ thu hút nhiều thực khách. Đa phần các quán kinh doanh bún bò nổi tiếng, cũng như các quán kinh doanh bình dân ở TP.HCM đều mang đặc sắc riêng biệt và chủ yếu nhấn mạnh đến nước lèo của món bún bò, chưa có dịch vụ đặt hàng online trên mạng. Qua tìm hiểu thị trường , xác định được các nhu cầu ăn uống cũng như thưởng thức của tất cả mọi người, ý tưởng chính của dự án là cung cấp một món bún bò mang đặc sắc của vùng đất cố đô riêng biệt. Đến với quán bún bò quý khách hàng sẽ được thưởng thức một món bún bò đầy tuyệt vời với giá cả tương đối cùng sự phục vụ nhiệt tình của đội ngũ nhân viên quán. Tôi am hiểu về ẩm thực, đặc biệt nghiên cứu kỹ về món bún bò Huế. Món bún bò Huế có thể được xem là đặc sản ẩm thực của xứ Huế, nhiều người nhận định phải là người Huế chính gốc mới có thể nấu ngon được. Tuy nhiên nếu bạn chịu khó nghiên cứu và học hỏi, tôi có thể nấu tốt như người Huế chính gốc. Tôi có thể học hỏi từ các mô hình kinh doanh Bún bò Huế thành công hoặc có thể học nghề từ các đầu bếp có kinh nghiệm nấu bún bò Huế lâu năm, tham gia lớp học nấu ăn tại các trung tâm… Cách nấu Bún bò Huế đòi hỏi nhiều công đoạn và có những bí quyết để nấu một nồi Bún bò Huế thơm ngon, mang đậm hương vị Huế. 1.2 Tầm nhìn sứ mệnh Nước ta đang trên đà phát triển nhanh chóng về công nghiệp và dịch vụ. Các công ty, doanh nghiệp trong và ngoài nước đang tăng lên đáng kể, kéo theo sự gia tăng của đội ngũ nhân viên văn phòng. Do đó, nhu cầu cơm giao hàng ngày càng nhiều và đa dạng hơn về cả số lượng và chất lượng, nghiên cứu thói quen ăn uống của giới văn phòng trên địa bàn thành phố Hồ Chí Minh và các huyện lân cận. Qua đó tôi đưa ra ý tưởng xây dựng “quán bún bò” phục vụ quy
  8. 8. 29 mô và chuyên nghiệp để đáp ứng nhu cầu của đối tượng nhân viên đông đảo này, mục tiêu để tối đa hóa lợi nhuận cho chủ quán ăn này. 1.3 Mục tiêu của dự án Mang bữa ăn nhà đến, ngời tiêu dùng, gia đình không chỉ là giới văn phòng mà còn phục vụ tất cả các loại khách hàng có nhu cầu gọi giao hàng phải ngán ngẫm với những bữa cơm nghèo nàn, hay vất vả tìm kiếm một nơi ăn ngon hiếm hoi ít ỏi, với mục tiêu cụ thể này, dự án kinh doanh sẽ khả thi. 1.4 Các yếu tố quyết định thành công Món ăn: sử dụng nguyên liệu tươi ngon, cách trang trí bắt mắt, hấp dẫn. Món ăn khi phục vụ khách đều được làm nóng bằng tủ giữ ấm công nghệ Nhật Bản. Đặc biệt, hộp được đóng gói bằng bao bì có tráng lớp bạc, không gây hại cho người tiêu dùng, đảm bảo vệ sinh an toàn thực phẩm. Cách bố trí: quán trang trí đơn giản, thoáng mát. Cách bố trí đèn, hoa, vật dụng, bàn ghế thông thoáng tạo cho thực khách cảm giác gần gũi, thoải mái. Thực khách có thể vừa ăn vừa thưởng thức tài nghệ nấu bếp của các đầu bếp. Nhân viên phục vụ: nhân viên phục vụ mặc đồng phục của quán. Phong cách vui vẻ, tận tình, chu đáo, luôn làm hài lòng khách hàng. Giao hàng theo phong cách Nhật Bản. 1.5. Cơ sở thực hiện Đầu tư vào quán bún bò đặt trưng Huế dựa trên kiến thức quản lí kinh doanh vừa tốt nghiệp đại học chuyên ngành quản trị kinh doanh có khả năng quản lý tốt. Chủ đầu tư thực hiện phát thảo kế hoạch đầu tư từ khâu chuẩn bị đầu tư đến đầu tư vào triển khai kinh doanh. Còn về quản lý là người có kinh nghiệm làm việc trong lĩnh vực quản lý nhà hàng hai năm nên có thể đảm nhiệm tốt công việc quản lý. Về nhân sự quán có mời về làm việc trong gia đính có truyền thống làm bún bò bấy lâu nay có thể làm khách hàng hài lòng khi thưởng thức. Nhân viên phục vụ nhiệt tình ân cần chu đáo năng động tuổi đời từ mười tám đến hai mươi tuổi. Với đội ngũ nhân sự tốt bún bò Cố Đô Huế nhanh chóng lấy lòng được nhiều khách hàng kể cả khách hàng khó tính. Về tài chính thì quán có sẵn tiền mặt không cần vay vậy nên chủ động được nguồn tài chính.
  9. 9. 30 1.6. Lợi ích cho người tiêu dùng - Tiết kiệm thời gian: Khách hàng không cần phải đi chợ, đắn đo lựa chọn thực phẩm, hay mất thời gian cho công đoạn làm sạch, sơ chế nguyên vật liệu và kể cả dọn dẹp sau bữa ăn thay vào đó khách hàng sẽ có thể sử dụng khoản thời gian đó cho rất nhiều công việc khác nhau, chỉ rất đơn giản là chọn dịch vụ của chúng tôi và việc còn lại đã có quán bún bò sẽ thay bạn làm tất cả các điều trên. - Tiết kiệm chi phí: Gía cả hợp lý, ổn định, bạn không phải đau đầu về việc trả giá hay sự thay đổi liên tục về giá cả trên thị trường. Ngoài ra, chúng tôi còn có các chương trình combo giảm giá cho các khách hàng đi theo nhóm hay gia đình, mua hàng tích điểm hay tặng tráng miệng cho các khách đoàn - Sự đảm bảo về sức khỏe: Chúng tôi cam kết sử dụng nguồn nguyên liệu rõ nguồn gốc từ các nhà phân phối uy tín. Ngoài ra, chúng tôi còn đăng ký với cục vệ sinh an toàn thực phẩm về việc nói "không" với các hóa chất độc hại trong quá trình sơ chế. Song song đó quy trình lưu mẫu cũng được thực hiện chặt chẽ nhằm khẳng định với khách hàng về sự chuyên nghiệp của Công ty. Bên cạnh đó, chúng tôi còn mua các gói bảo hiểm về vệ sinh thực phẩm. Do đó các khách hàng còn e dè hay lo sợ chưa đủ niềm tin nơi chúng tôi, còn nghi ngờ về dịch vụ thì nay bạn có thể hoàn toàn yên tâm về sức khỏe của mình khi đến với "Bún bò Cố Đô Huế". Ngoài ra, nếu không biết ăn gì hay còn đắn đo cho việc nấu gì để gia đình có đủ sức khỏe, năng lượng học tập và làm việc thì bạn có thể tham khảo theo thực đơn đã được cân bằng đầy đủ các chất dinh dưỡng mà chúng tôi đã đã mời các chuyên gia dinh dưỡng nghiên cứu. - Giảm thiểu rủi ro: Nếu còn e dè về vấn đề vệ sinh, sức khỏe và chưa đủ niềm tin nơi chúng tôi thì nay bạn hoàn toàn có thể yên tâm vì Công ty chúng tôi đã có các gói hiểm đền bù thiệt hại nếu bạn gặp phải vấn đề ngộ độc thực phẩm khi sử dụng sản phẩm của chúng tôi. CHƯƠNG 2: KẾ HOẠCH MARKETING 2.1. Phân tích thị trường tổng thể 2.1.1. Quy mô tổng thể của thị trường Tốc độ tăng trưởng kinh tế của Việt Nam ngày càng tăng, dẫn đến thu nhập của người dân cũng tăng vì thế nhu cầu ăn uống không thể thiếu. Đặc biệt,
  10. 10. 31 TPHCM là trung tâm của vùng đất phương Nam trù phú, sản vật dồi dào, nên món ăn Sài Gòn rất đa dạng. Lại thêm là nơi hội tụ của cư dân từ mọi miền đất nước và cửa ngỏ tiếp xúc với thế giới bên ngoài, nên thành phố đã tiếp nhận thêm các dòng ẩm thực của cả nước và thế giới, chọn lọc tinh hoa thành một nền ẩm thực phong phú và hấp dẫn. Tiềm năng cho ngành ẩm thực Việt Nam: Bún bò Huế là một món ăn đặc sản của vùng đất cố đô Huế. Vượt ra khỏi phạm vi của thành cổ, vượt ra khỏi biên giới của quốc gia, đến nơi đâu Bún bò Huế cũng được thực khách đón nhận và yêu thích. Không chỉ bởi hương vị thơm ngon tinh tế của món ăn, mà bởi cả linh hồn của một miền đất linh thiêng.. Người đến Huế chẳng thể nào không nhớ nhung một buổi chiều hơi se lạnh với những đợt mưa lất phất, một tô bún đang bốc khói với những sợi bún trắng trong nổi bật trên đó là những viên mọc hồng, những miếng móng giò được nóng mềm nhừ, xen lẫn một chút màu trắng của những cọng giá, màu xanh của rau sống, xì xụp húp một ít nước beo béo đậm đà kèm theo một chút gia vị mắm ớt chanh sẽ thật vô cùng thú vị, vừa cay, vừa nóng, vừa xuýt xoa, vừa nghe vị ngọt của nước bún của thịt chạy dần vào trong thực quản, làm sao mà ta có thể quên được cơ chứ. Vô đến xứ Huế, thưởng thức tô bún xứ Huế là phải một lần chảy nước mắt mới cảm nhận được hết cái “vị” của thành phố mộng mơ này! Người sành sỏi về ẩm thực thì thích bún bò Huế bởi cái sự “thập toàn, ngũ sắc” của món ăn này. “Thập toàn” là mười điều để tạo ra được một món ăn ngon ngọt ngào, đậm đà, thơm tho, bổ dưỡng, tinh khiết, bắt mắt, khéo chọn, khéo nấu và khéo bày còn “ngũ sắc” lại là ai cũng biết, ai cũng mua được, ai cũng ăn được, ai cũng nấu được và ai cũng mua được nguyên liệu. Sức hút của món Bún bò Huế đã mang món ăn này đến với nhiều nơi trên đất nước và cả nước ngoài. Tại bất cứ nơi đâu món ăn tuyệt vời này cũng được thực khách hết sức đón nhận. Hiện nay, những cửa hàng bún bò tại TP.HCM đa phần là nhỏ, lẻ,… nếu được đầu tư một cách bài bản thì kinh doanh bún bò tại Tp.HCM là một cơ hội cho doanh nghiệp trong ngành dịch vụ ăn uống đối với một thị trường đầy tiềm năng như TP.HCM. 2.1.2. Tiêu chí phân khúc thị trường:
  11. 11. 32 - Lựa chọn phân khúc:  Đối tượng: tất cả mọi người  Vị trí địa lý : Quận Gò Vấp.  Lợi ích mong muốn: ngon- giá cả hợp lý- uy tín- thân thiện- độ tin cậy- chất lượng sản phẩm. - Cơ hội tồn tại trong mọi phân khúc:  Đối tượng: thu hút được sự quan tâm của khách hàng.  Vị trí địa lý: thuận lợi cho việc bán hàng.  Lợi ích mong muốn: tạo doanh thu cao, có được lòng tin, độ tin cậy cho cửa hàng. - Cách tiếp cận bán hàng: phát tờ rơi, quảng cáo online. 2.1.3. Phân tích thị trường mục tiêu: Bảng 2.1: Bảng thị trường mục tiêu Tiêu chí phân khúc Mục tiêu lựa chọn  Đối tượng  Tất cả mọi đối tượng  Những sản phẩm nào họ có thể mua  Bún bò  Tại sao họ mua hay nhu cầu của họ là gì?  Nhu cầu thưởng thức, sinh dưởng, sức khỏe  Sản phẩm của bạn thỏa mãn nhu cầu của họ như thế nào?  Ngon, rẻ, dinh dưởng, sạch sẻ  Ai là người gây ảnh hưởng?  Khách hàng  Họ mua như thế nào?  Trực tiếp, online  Khi nào họ mua ?  Khi có nhu cầu  Nơi họ mua  Tại quán, tại nhà thông qua vận chuyển tận nơi  Số lượng mỗi lần mua  Tùy vào số lượng thành phần gia đình, cá nhân…  Phân khúc này có nhu cầu bổ sung sản phẩm trong tương lai không?  Có
