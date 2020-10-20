Successfully reported this slideshow.
BỘ GIÁO DỤC & ĐÀO TẠO VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI ---------***--------- CHUYÊN ĐỀ THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP XÂY DỰNG DỰ ÁN KINH DOANH...
Hà Nội, năm
MỤC LỤC LỜI MỞ ĐẦU...........................................................................................................
3.1.3.Cơ cấu nguồn vốn: ......................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2. Kết quả hoạt động kinh doa...
1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của báo cáo: Ngày nay việc in ấn và photocopy tài liệu học tập, giấy tờ hành chính, tài liệ...
2 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN 1.1 Giới thiệuvề ý tưởng kinh doanh 1.1.1 Nguồn gốc hình thành ý tưởng Cho đến tận ngày n...
3 1.1.2 Cơ sở thực hiện ý tưởng Sau một thời gian công tác trong công ty TNHH Tân Sáng Tạo, tôi đã am hiểu về lĩnh vực in ...
4 điều lệ 8.500.000.000 đồng ( tám tỷ năm trăm triệu đồng). Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh số 0313508779 do Sở Kế hoạ...
5 Giá trị cốt lõi - Gia tăng mọi giá trị cho khách hàng, kết hợp phong cách Việt và tinh hoa nhân loại. - Xây dựng mạng lư...
6 1.4. Cơ sở vật chât, kỹ thuật - Máy móc thiết bị: Máy móc thiết bị là một trong ba yếu tố quan trọng để công ty có thể t...
  8. 8. MỤC LỤC LỜI MỞ ĐẦU......................................................................................................................1 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN .....................................................................2 1.1 Giới thiệu về ý tưởng kinh doanh ...........................................................................2 1.1.1 Nguồn gốc hình thành ý tưởng........................................................................2 1.1.2 Cơ sở thực hiện ý tưởng ...................................................................................3 1.1.3. Giới thiệu sơ lược về công ty TNHH Tân Sáng Tạo ...................................3 1.2 Tầm nhìn và sứ mệnh ...............................................................................................4 1.3 Các sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp.............................................................................5 1.4. Cơ sở vật chât, kỹ thuật...........................................................................................6 1.5. Quy trình in ấn .........................................................................................................6 1.6 Mục tiêu và nhiệm vụ của doanh nghiệp .........Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.7 Các yếu tố quyết định thành công.....................Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 2: KẾ HOẠCH MARKETING................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1 Phân tích môi trường kinh doanh......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.1 Phân tích môi trường vĩ mỗ .......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2 Phân tích môi trường vi mô .......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.3 Chiến lược Marketing hỗn hợp (Marketing – mix)Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.3.1 Chiến lược sản phẩm...........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.3.2 Chiến lược giá ......................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.3.3 Chiến lược phân phối..........................Error! Bookmark not defined. Khách ..............................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.3.4 Chiến lược xúc tiến bán (truyền thông marketing)Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 3: KẾ HOẠCH TÀI CHÍNH....................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1. Hoạch định nguồn vốn: .....................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.1. Nhu cầu Vốn lưu động ..............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.2.Tổng vốn đầu tư ban đầu............................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  9. 9. 3.1.3.Cơ cấu nguồn vốn: ......................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2. Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh .........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.1. Tổng chi phí hoạt động hàng năm: ..........Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.2. Doanh thu dự kiến qua các năm:..............Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.3. Xác định dòng tiền của dự án ...................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3. Báo cáo tài chính................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.1. Báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh ...Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.2. Báo cáo lưu chuyển tiền tệ........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.3. Bảng cân đối kế toán (bảng cân đối tài sản)Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.4. Dòng tiền và giá trị hiện tại thuần............Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.5.Nội dung kế hoạch tài chính ......................Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 4: KẾ HOẠCH NHÂN SỰ.......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.1 Giới thiệu về kế hoạch nhân sự.........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.2 Xác định cơ cấu tổ chức.....................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.3 Quy trình tuyển dụng..........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.4 Mức lương dự kiến .............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 5: DỰ PHÒNG RỦI RO ...........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.1 Một số rủi ro ........................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.1.1. Xác định sai phân khúc thị trường...........Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.1.2. Lựa chọn địa điểm kinh doanh không phù hợpError! Bookmark not defined. 5.1.3. Chưa có kế hoạch marketing hiệu quả ....Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.1.4. Khó khăn trong việc quản lý nhân viên khi mình không có mặt ở công ty .................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.2. Các biện pháp dự phòng rủi ro.........................Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN ....................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  10. 10. 1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của báo cáo: Ngày nay việc in ấn và photocopy tài liệu học tập, giấy tờ hành chính, tài liệu, sách vở, giáo trình, soạn thảo văn bản, đánh máy vi tính,….là nhu cầu thiết yếu và cần thiết trong lĩnh vực giáo dục, văn phòng và người dân thường phải sử dụng dịch vụ ấn và photocopy để hỗ trợ việc học tập, công việc và hoàn tất các thủ tục hành chính của mình. Hiện nay số lượng các cửa hàng công ty chuyên về ấn và photocopy mở ra tương đối nhiều và với quy mô ngày càng lớn ở các khu vực trung tâm cũng như trường học, khu công nghiệp,….Nhưng thực tế với nhu cầu hiện nay thì cầu vẫn lớn hơn cung và nhận thấy khoảng trống của thị trường lên tác giả quyết định thành lập dự án:”Xây dựng Kế hoạch kinh doanh sản phẩm in ấn của Công ty TNHH Tân Sáng Tạo đến năm 2023” 2. Mục đích nghiên cứu của báo cáo: - Tìm hiểu nhu cầu in ấn và photocopy của khách hàng 3. Phạm vi và đối tượng nghiên cứu của báo cáo - Phạm vi nghiên cứu : Tại thị trường TP. HCM cụ thể là Quận Tân Bình - Đối tượng nghiên cứu: Ngành in ấn 4. Nội dung của đề án Ngoài phần mở đầu báo cáo gồm 5 chương như sau: Chương 1Giới thiệu dự án Chương 2 Kế hoạch marketing Chương 3 Kế hoạch tài chính Chương 4 Kế hoạch nhân sự Chương 5 Dự phòng rủi ro
  11. 11. 2 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN 1.1 Giới thiệuvề ý tưởng kinh doanh 1.1.1 Nguồn gốc hình thành ý tưởng Cho đến tận ngày nay lịch sử nhân loại có thể phát triển và lưu giữ được nhiều giá trị văn học, nghệ thuật kiến trúc kinh tế, hội họa… là nhờ vào sự thành công và phát triển của công nghệ in ấn. Từ những văn tự cổ được in trên tre, trên gỗ, trên vải rồi phát triển đến ngay nay là trên các chất liệu như giấy, nilon, mặt kim loại… Do đó không ai có thể phủ nhận được tầm quan trọng của lĩnh vực in ấn đền có sự tác động đa dạng đến mọi mọi của đời sống vật chất và tinh thần của con người. Liệu chữ viết có được ra đời và phát triển đến ngày nay nếu thiếu đi việc in những loại sách, báo. Liệu các công trình khoa học có được đưa vào thực tế nếu thiếu đi sự kế thừa và nghiên cứu của những công trình công nghiên trước đó. Và khi bạn mua bất kỳ một sản phẩm từ thực phẩm, hóa mỹ phẩm, thuốc uống thì có thể tin tưởng hoàn toàn vào lời quảng cáo của nhà sản xuất hay tin vào người bán thuốc mà không cần đọc thông tin trên tờ hướng dẫn sử dụng. Lịch sử ra đời và phát triển của ngành in được coi là một trong nhưng phát minh vĩ đại nhất của loài người. Có nó chúng ta mới có được những kế thừa tinh hoa của cha ông để lại, biết được nhiều những bằng chứng, những bí mật đã có trong lịch sử. Sự phát triển của ngành in là sự phát triển tất yếu của thời đại song song với tất cả các lĩnh vực điện tử, âm nhạc, văn học nghệ thuật. Ngày nay sự phát triển của các loại sạch ebook, giáo trình điện tử nhưng liệu nó có thể thay thế được sách giáo khoa, bạn có thể ngồi hàng giờ để đọc báo trên mạng internet nhưng liệu có nhà xuất bản báo in có bị phá sản. Ngày nay các nhà văn gửi bản thỏa của mình qua email nhưng khi tác phẩm của họ được duyệt ra nó vẫn chỉ là trên mạng hay được in thành một tác phẩm văn chương kiệt xuất. Câu trả lời không mội loại công nghệ nào có thể xoa sổ được lĩnh vực in ấn, công nghệ chỉ giúp cho chúng ta làm việc nhanh hơn, nó là công cụ, là phương tiện để các giao dịch thương mại diễn ra thuận lợi những không phải là một phương tiện hiện đại thay thế cho công nghệ in ấn. Chính vì vậy tác giả hình thành ý tưởng lập kế hoạch kinh doanh: “”Kế hoạch kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Tân Sáng Tạo”
  12. 12. 3 1.1.2 Cơ sở thực hiện ý tưởng Sau một thời gian công tác trong công ty TNHH Tân Sáng Tạo, tôi đã am hiểu về lĩnh vực in ấn cũng như khách hàng của mình mong muốn điều gì. Tuy nhiên trong 3 năm gần đây 2015 – 2017, công ty TNHH Tân Sáng Tạo chưa thực sự chú trọng đến mong muốn khách hàng dẫn đến tình hình kinh doanh của công ty không phát triển trong khi các đối thủ cạnh tranh trong lĩnh vực in ấn ngày càng nhiều và sở hữu nhiều thiết bị tiên tiến. 1.1.3. Giới thiệusơ lược về công ty TNHH Tân Sáng Tạo Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư – Thương mại – Dịch vụ – In ấn Tân Sáng Tạo (nay là công ty TNHH Tân Sáng Tạo) được thành lập từ ngày 25/7/2011 theo Giấy phép đăng ký kinh doanh số 0312868472 – Sở Kế hoạch và Đầu tư Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh. Công ty gồm có 3 cổ đông thành lập với vốn điều lệ bốn tỷ đồng, được sử dụng con dấu của nhà nước. Từ ngày 27/10/2014 Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại Dịch vụ In ấn Tân Sáng Tạo chuyển đổi loại hình Công ty Cổ phần sang loại Công ty TNHH MTV 100% vốn điều lệ theo Giấy phép đăng ký kinh doanh số 0313508779 - Sở kế hoạch và Đầu tư Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh. Ngày 10/11/2014 Công ty TNHH in ấn Tân Sáng Tạo chính thức giao dịch với tên mới. Hơn 10 năm trong nghề in ấn, Công ty đã không ngừng vận động, thay đổi tư duy để nâng tầm giá trị của những sản phẩm văn hóa Việt. Lịch tết Tân Sáng Tạo đã thân thuộc trên khắp vùng miền đất nước, bên cạnh đó các ấn phẩm thiết kế thương hiệu cũng đồng hành với sự thành công của các cá nhân, doanh nghiệp. Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại Dịch vụ In ấn Tân Sáng Tạo chuyên về các sản phẩm lịch tết, brochure, catalogue. Công ty sở hữu nhà in riêng cùng hệ thống kinh doanh các sản phẩm in ấn ở thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, các tỉnh lân cận và cả nước. Công ty có đội ngũ thiết kế chuyên nghiệp, nhà in công nghệ cao, đa dạng mẫu mã, đề cao tính sáng tạo và yếu tố thẫm mỹ. Hiện nay công ty đang có xưởng in ấn, sản xuất, gia công, văn phòng thiết kế với các máy móc thiết bị, cơ sở vật chất đầu tư đầy đủ để phục vụ cho hoạt động sản xuất, kinh doanh của công ty. Công ty TNHH in ấn Tân Sáng Tạo là công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên với 100% vốn điều lệ do Bà Nguyễn Thị Kim Nhung nắm giữ. Tổng số vốn
  13. 13. 4 điều lệ 8.500.000.000 đồng ( tám tỷ năm trăm triệu đồng). Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh số 0313508779 do Sở Kế hoạch và Đầu tư thành phố Hồ Chí Minh cấp ngày 27/10/2014. Mã số thuế: 0313508779 Tên công ty đầy đủ bằng tiếng việt: CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN IN ẤN TÂN SÁNG TẠO Tên công ty viết bằng tiếng nước ngoài: TAN SANG TAO PRINTING COMPANY LIMITED Tên công ty viết tắt: TAN SANG TAO PRINTING CO., LTD Trụ sở chính: - Địa chỉ: 57 Bàu Cát 9, Phường 14, Quận Tân Bình, TP. Hồ Chí Minh. - Điện thoại: (08).62705435 - Email: tansangtao@gmail.com - Website: www.tansangtao.com 1.2 Tầm nhìn và sứ mệnh Tầm nhìn Trở thành một trong những công ty thiết kế tạo mẫu và in ấn phục vụ truyền thông quảng cáo và đặc biệt là sản xuất các loại bao bì giấy chất lượng cao cấp nhất thị trường Việt Nam, góp phần vào sự phát triển chung của nền kinh tế cả nước. Sứ mệnh Không ngừng phát triển, xây dựng chất lượng cả về hình thức lẫn nội dung. Tạo ra mọi giá trị hoàn hảo và đem lại cho khách hàng sự hài lòng về các sản phẩm mà công ty cung cấp. Công ty TNHH Tân Sáng Tạo là công ty thiết kế tạo mẫu, in ấn. Công ty lấy thiết kế sáng tạo nhưng phải thực tế làm cốt lõi kết hợp với hoàn thiện sau in hoàn chỉnh đảm bảo về chất lượng khi sản phẩm ra thị trường. Công ty luôn nỗ lực phát triển để đem lại hình ảnh thương hiệu tốt nhất cho tập đoàn, công ty của quý khách gần xa.
  14. 14. 5 Giá trị cốt lõi - Gia tăng mọi giá trị cho khách hàng, kết hợp phong cách Việt và tinh hoa nhân loại. - Xây dựng mạng lưới cộng đồng, kết nối thương hiệu. - Sáng tạo và cung cấp dịch vụ linh hoạt. - Giải pháp hoàn hảo, ý tưởng độc đáo. - Xây dựng nguồn nhân lực có kỹ năng chuyên nghiệp, lấy khách hàng làm trọng tâm. 1.3 Các sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp Thiết kế tạo mẫu các loại sản phẩm từ bao bì nhãn mác đến tờ rơi, tờ gấp, catalogue, lịch độc quyền… In ấn Offset cho tất cả các sản phẩm. Gia công hoàn thiện tất cả các sản phẩm in ấn. Phát hành sách. In phun HIFLEX tấm lớn. Quảng cáo truyền thông, biển tấm lớn, Bảng điện tử… Trang trí Bảo tàng, Showroom, gian hàng Hội chợ Triển lãm…
  15. 15. 6 1.4. Cơ sở vật chât, kỹ thuật - Máy móc thiết bị: Máy móc thiết bị là một trong ba yếu tố quan trọng để công ty có thể tiến hành hoạt độgn sản xuất kinh doanh. Máy móca hiện đại, công nghệ kỹ thuật tiên tiến sẽ nâng cao cả về chất lượng cũng như số lượng sản phẩm. Để đáp ứng được nhu cầu thị trường, công ty đã ưu tiên tập trung vốn của mình đầu tư một cách đồng bộ vào trang thiết bị máy móc hiện đại hóa các công trình công nghệ để nâng cao số lượng và chất lượng sản phẩm, tạo uy tín với khách hàng. Máy móc thiết bị hiện nay của công ty đù được nhập khẩu, dây chuyền sản xuất hiện đại, mới và đồng bộ. Tên máy in Sl Xuất xứ Thông số KT Công suất t.kế *Phân xưởng in offset Máy HEIDELBERG 2 CHLB Đức Máy in 1 mầu 12000tờ/h Máy MANROLAND 200 3 CHLB Đức Máy in 2 mầu 12000tờ/h Máy FLEXO 2 Anh Máy in 6 mầu 18000tờ/h *Phân xưởng thành phẩm Máy LABOLINI 1 Italia Máy bế hộp 2000 tờ/h Máy TYML-750A 1 TQuốc Máy bế hộp 2000 tờ/h Máy Maxima 115 1 Tiệp Khắc Máy xén giấy 12000 tờ/h Máy POLAR 115 1 CHLB Đức Máy xén giấy 18000 tờ/h Máy MW 780A 1 TQuốc Máy bế hộp 3000 tờ/h 1.5. Quy trình in ấn Quy trình công nghệ của Công ty được tổ chức theo dạng chuyên môn hoá. Công ty tập trung ưu tiên đầu tư cho các khâu quan trọng quyết định chất lượng sản phẩm: khâu chế bản và in ấn. Với nhu cầu khách hàng đa dạng, công ty sẽ chia ra làm 2 nhóm khách có quy trình sản xuất khác nhau. Có thể tóm tắt quy trình công nghệ sản xuất sản phẩm của Công ty dưới dạng sơ đồ kết cấu sản xuất:
