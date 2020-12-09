Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Lý do chọn đề tài Do bối cảnh nước ta đang trong quá trình công nghiệp hoá, hiện đại hoá như hiện nay thì ...
2 2. Mục tiêu và nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu Mục tiêu: Xác định được tình hình kinh doanh dịch vụ tại Công Ty Lê Gia; Xác định đ...
3 5. Kết cấu của báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp Ngoài phần mở đầu, kết luận, phụ lục và tài liệu tham khảo, báo cáo thực tập ...
4 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU VỀ CÔNG TY LÊ GIA LOGISTICS 1.1. Tổng quan về công ty 1.1.1. Giới thiệu công ty Công ty TNHH dịch v...
5 ban đầu thành lập, ban lãnh đạo công ty đã định hướng cho Lê Gia Logistics như một công ty làm chuyên về hàng không. Vào...
6 tình, có tinh thần trách nhiệm cao. Tạo dựng thương hiệu Lê Gia Logistics trong tiềm thức khách hàng.
  14. 14. 1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Lý do chọn đề tài Do bối cảnh nước ta đang trong quá trình công nghiệp hoá, hiện đại hoá như hiện nay thì hoạt động ngoại thương đóng một vai trò rất quan trọng trong việc hội nhập kinh tế với các nước, giúp ta phát triển một cách hiệu quả nhất trong việc khai thác nguồn nhân lực trong và ngoài nước trên cơ sở phân công Lao động và chuyên môn hoá quốc tế. Quy mô hoạt động Ngoại thương ngày càng mở rộng kéo theo ngành đi kèm với nó cũng phát triển theo – một ngành quan trọng trong đó là Logistics. Ngày nay, thuật ngữ Logistics được sử dụng trong lĩnh vực kinh tế như một ngành mang lại nhiều nguồn lợi to lớn. Theo luật Thương mại Việt Nam, Logistics là một hoạt động thương mại do các thương nhân tổ chức thực hiện một hay nhiều công đoạn bao gồm nhận hàng, vận chuyển, lưu kho bãi, làm thủ tục Hải quan và các loại giấy tờ, tư vấn khách hàng, đóng gói, giao hàng hoặc các dịch vụ có liên quan đến hàng hoá để hưởng thù lao. Hoặc hiểu một cách đơn giản, Logistics là việc thực hiện và kiểm soát toàn bộ hàng hoá cùng những thông tin có liên quan từ nơi hình thành nên hàng hoá cho đến điểm tiêu thụ cuối cùng. Tóm lại, dựa vào những đặc điểm: Là loại dịch vụ phổ biến Dễ dàng tiếp cận, quan sát, khảo sát tình hình Có thể trực tiếp sử dụng để đưa ra nhận xét của riêng mình Phù hợp với địa điểm thực tập Có thể ứng dụng lý thuyết những gì đã được học về Quản trị kinh doanh vào môi trường thực tế. Nhận ra tầm quan trọng của hoạt động Logistics trong quá trình Xuất nhập khẩu và cũng liên quan đến những gì được đào tạo khi học tại trường Học viện Hàng Không Việt Nam, nên trong quá trình thực tập tại Công ty Lê Gia Logistics, em chọn đề tài “ Tổ chức thực hiện nghiệp vụ giao nhận hàng hoá nhập khẩu FLC bằng đường biển tại Công ty TNHH Lê Gia” để làm báo cáo thực tập.
  15. 15. 2 2. Mục tiêu và nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu Mục tiêu: Xác định được tình hình kinh doanh dịch vụ tại Công Ty Lê Gia; Xác định được điểm mạnh và điểm yếu của quy trình xuất khẩu hàng hoá kèm nguyên nhân của chúng; Kiến nghị những giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng các dịch vụ vận chuyển hàng hoá nhằm tăng doanh thu. 3. Phương pháp nghiên cứu Phương pháp thu thập các dữ liệu thứ cấp: Thông tin thu thập để làm nghiên cứu dựa trên các nguồn tài liệu sau: - Nguồn tài liệu bên trong: bảng tổng kết, hoạt động kinh doanh trong 3 năm gần đây của Cảng hàng không quốc tế Đà Nẵng; - Nguồn tài liệu bên ngoài: do những tổ chức nghiên cứu đưa ra, các ấn phẩm của các cơ quan nhà nước, sách báo, tạp chí, sách chuyên ngành, dịch vụ… - Qua Internet: tìm hiểu thông tin trực tiếp trên website danangairport.vn của Cảng hàng không quốc tế Đà Nẵng; các trang tìm kiếm thông tin như google... các bài nghiên cứu khoa học… Phương pháp sử dụng phiếu điều tra. Phương pháp phỏng vấn. Xử lý những số liệu được cung cấp, tham khảo ý kiến và làm rõ thông tin số liệu qua sự chỉ dẫn của anh/chị các bộ phận. 4. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu Đối tượng nghiên cứu: Đối tượng nghiên cứu trọng tâm trong báo cáo thực tập này chính là Công Ty Lê Gia Logistics, mà cụ thể là lĩnh vực “Quy trình hànghoá xuất nhập khẩu”. Phạm vi nghiên cứu: Phạm vi nghiên cứu của báo cáo thực tập là tại Công Ty Lê Gia Logistics.
  16. 16. 3 5. Kết cấu của báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp Ngoài phần mở đầu, kết luận, phụ lục và tài liệu tham khảo, báo cáo thực tập được chia thành 3 chương như sau: Chương 1: GIỚI THIỆU VỀ CÔNG TY LÊ GIA LOGISTICS Chương 2: TỔ CHỨC GIAO NHẬN HÀNG NHẬP KHẨU FCL BẰNG ĐƯỜNG BIỂN TẠI CÔNG TY LÊ GIA LOGISTICS Chương 3: MỘT SỐ GIẢI PHÁP VÀ KIẾN NGHỊ NHẰM NÂNG CAO NGHIỆP VỤ GIAO NHẬN HÀNG BẰNG ĐƯỜNG BIỂN TẠI CÔNG TY
  17. 17. 4 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU VỀ CÔNG TY LÊ GIA LOGISTICS 1.1. Tổng quan về công ty 1.1.1. Giới thiệu công ty Công ty TNHH dịch vụ giao nhận và du lịch Lê Gia là một công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn được thành lập vào 05/2009 và có trụ sở chính tại thành phố Hồ Chí Minh. Với sự góp vốn của 2 người là chị Thuỳ Dương và anh Thanh Vũ, công ty được hoạt động dưới pháp luật doanh nghiệp va điều lệ công ty. Tên viết bằng tiếng Việt: Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Giao Nhận Và Du Lịch Lê Gia. Tên viết bằng tiếng Anh: Le Gia Travel And Logistics Services Company Limited. Tên viết tẳt: Lê Gia Logistics. Trụ sở công ty: Toà nhà Sky Center, CH07,5B Phổ Quang, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh. Điện thoại: +84 – 28 – 62968654. Fax: +84 – 28- 62968652. Email: info@legia-corp.com. Website: legia-corp.com. Mã số thuế: 0308626657. 1.1.2. Quá trình hình thành và phát triển Lê Gia Logistíc là mọt công ty 3PL (công ty forwader) với 10 năm kinh nghiệm và phát triển. Vào những năm đầu thế kỷ 21, thị trường ngành Logistics mới chớm bùng nổ tại Việt Nam và cùng lúc đó Lê Gia Logistics đã ra đời. Tuy vậy vào khoảng thời gian đó, các công ty Logistics lớn ở Việt Nam hầu hết đều là công ty nước ngoài như DHL Group, Yusen, On Time Worldwide... điều này vừa là cơ hội vửa là thách thức cho các công ty địa phương có cơ hội phát triển ở Việt Nam. Thuở
  18. 18. 5 ban đầu thành lập, ban lãnh đạo công ty đã định hướng cho Lê Gia Logistics như một công ty làm chuyên về hàng không. Vào năm 2009, Lê Gia chỉ Logistics chỉ có 5 nhân viên hoạt động và đảm nhận nhiều công việc nhiều vị trí trong công ty ở một văn phòng nhỏ quận Tân Bình, TP. Hồ Chí Minh. Năm 2018, công ty Lê Gia Logistics thực hiện việc rời trụ sở chính của công ty sang địa điểm khác (địa chỉ hiện tại), văn phòng lớn và hiện đại nằm ở vị trí thuận tiện cho việc phát triển công ty trong tương lai xa. Năm 2018 còn đáng dấu thêm được cột mốc quan trọng của công ty khi Lê Gia Logistics đã thiết lập thành công phòng hàng đường biển (Sea Deparment) và đẩy mạnh phát triển vận chuyển hàng hoá bằng đường biển song song với thế mạnh về đường hàng không của công ty. Tổng nhân viên ở thời điểm hiện tại là hơn 50 nhân viên (nhân viên chính thức), mặc dù vẫn là công ty nhỏ và vừa nhưng công ty cũng đã có nhiều sự phát triển vượt bậc qua từng năm hoạt động. Lê Gia Logistics định hướng phát triển công ty theo hướng hiện đại, chuyên nghiệp với môi trường năng động, không gian mở, thái độ làm việc chuyên nghiệp và đang từng bước hoàn thành mục tiêu đó. 1.2. Tầm nhìn, sứ mệnh và chiến lược của Lê Gia Logistics 1.2.1. Tầm nhìn Trở thành một trong những những công ty giao nhận vận tải và logistics chất lượng cao hàng đầu tại Việt Nam và các nước lân cận bằng việc cung cấp các dịch vụ ổn định, tốt nhất ở Việt Nam. 1.2.2. Sứ mệnh Cung cấp cho khách hàng dịch vụ tốt nhất với chi phí cạnh tranh và sự tận tuỵ chăm sóc khách hàng, đồng thời luôn cố gắng tìm ra giải pháp tốt nhất cho từng lô hàng vận chuyển giao nhận. Phục vụ tất cả khách hàng có nhu cầu vận chuyển hàng hoá, tài xế vận hành xe chuyên nghiệp, an toàn, đúng thời gian hành trình và nhân viên thân thiện, nhiệt
  19. 19. 6 tình, có tinh thần trách nhiệm cao. Tạo dựng thương hiệu Lê Gia Logistics trong tiềm thức khách hàng.
