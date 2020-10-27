Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC VĂN LANG KHOA QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH ----------o0o--------- BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP NGÀNH: ………… Quy trình giao nhận hàng hóa bằng đường biển tại công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn xuất nhập khẩu KIỆT DG SVTH: ……………………………….. MÃ SV: ……………………………… GVHD: ………………………………. TP. Hồ Chí Minh – năm 2020
  2. 2. 1 CHƯƠNG 1: MỞ ĐẦU 1.1. Lý do chọn đề tài Trong xu thế toàn cầu hóa, khu vực hóa, hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế, đồng hành cùng với sự phát triển kinh tế là sự tăng trưởng của hoạt động xuất nhập khẩu góp phần xây dựng đất nước giàu mạnh do đó hoạt động ngoại thương có rất nhiều cơ hội để phát triển. Trong đó, hoạt động giao nhận vận tải hàng hóa quốc tế giúp đảm bảo sự giao lưu hàng hoá, thông thương với các nước bè bạn năm châu, giúp chúng ta khai thác một cách có hiệu quả tiềm năng và thế mạnh của cả nguồn lực bên trong và bên ngoài trên cơ sở phân công lao động và chuyên môn hoá quốc tế. Qui mô của hoạt động xuất nhập khẩu tăng lên nhanh chóng trong những năm gần đây là nguyên nhân trực tiếp khiến cho hoạt động giao nhận vận tải nói chung và giao nhận vận tải biển nói riêng phát triển rất mạnh mẽ. Bên cạnh đó, với hơn 3000 km bờ biển cùng rất nhiều cảng lớn nhỏ rải khắp chiều dài đất nước, ngành giao nhận vận tải biển của Việt Nam thực sự đã có những bước tiến rất đáng kể, chứng minh được tính ưu việt của nó so với các phương thức giao nhận vận tải khác. Khối lượng và giá trị giao nhận qua các cảng biển luôn chiếm tỷ trọng lớn trong tổng giá trị giao nhận hàng hóa quốc tế của Việt Nam, điều này có ý nghĩa rất lớn trong định hướng phát triển kinh tế - xã hội, nó không chỉ nối liền sản xuất với tiêu thụ, giúp đưa hàng hoá Việt Nam đến với bạn bè quốc tế mà còn góp phần nâng cao khả năng cạnh tranh của hàng hoá nước ta trên thị trường thế giới. Tuy nhiên, vấn đề giao nhận vận chuyển hàng hóa giữa các quốc gia với nhau là cả một quy trình, một chuỗi mắt xích nghiệp vụ liên kết nhau, vốn không đơn giản như vận chuyển hàng hóa nội địa, thêm vào đó là hiện nay khi mà chúng ta chưa có một hệ thống văn bản pháp luật đồng bộ, chặt chẽ quản lý hoạt động này, lại trong bối cảnh nhà nhà làm giao nhận, người người làm giao nhận thì hoạt động giao nhận vận tải càng trở nên khó quản lý và ngày càng bộc lộ nhiều tiêu cực. Trước tình hình đó, công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn xuất nhập khẩu Kiệt DG là doanh nghiệp trong lĩnh vực giao nhận hoạt động ở Việt Nam cũng không tránh khỏi những khó khăn, trở ngại. Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn xuất nhập khẩu Kiệt DG được thành lập vào năm 2015, trải qua 5 năm hoạt động đã từng bước hoàn thiện và củng cố hoạt động kinh doanh của mình. Tuy vậy, để tồn tại và phát triển lâu dài công ty trách
  3. 3. 2 nhiệm hữu hạn xuất nhập khẩu Kiệt DG không còn cách nào khác là phải nhìn nhận lại tình hình, trên cơ sở đó đề ra những giải pháp thực tế để thúc đẩy hiệu quả hoạt động hơn nữa. Qua thời gian thực tập tại công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn xuất nhập khẩu Kiệt DG với mục đích nghiên cứu những vấn đề cốt lõi của hoạt động giao nhận nói chung và hoạt động giao nhận hàng hóa nhập khẩu nói riêng , qua đó rút ra những thế mạnh cũng như những tồn tại chủ yếu để đưa ra một số giải pháp nhằm nâng cao hơn nữa hoạt động giao nhận hàng hóa nhập khẩu bằng đường biển của công ty, em đã chọn đề tài: “quy trình giao nhận hàng hóa bằng đường biển tại công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn xuất nhập khẩu Kiệt DG ” 1.2. Kết cấu bài báo cáo Chương 1: Mở đầu Chương 2: Qui trình nghiệp vụ giao nhận hàng hóa nhập khẩu đường biển bằng container tại công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn xuất nhập khẩu Kiệt DG Chương 3: Kết luận
  4. 4. 3 CHƯƠNG 2: QUY TRÌNH GIAO NHẬN HÀNG HÓA TẠI CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU KIỆT DG 2.1.Tổng quát về công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn xuất nhập khẩu Kiệt DG 2.1.1. Quá trình hình thành Công ty TNHH xuất nhập khẩu Kiệt DG là Công ty giao nhận vận tải hàng hoá chuyên nghiệp được thành lập vào tháng 11 năm 2015. Cùng với sự cộng tác của các thành viên giàu kinh nghiệm trong lĩnh vực giao nhận hàng hóa và vận chuyển quốc tế, từ khi được thành lập cho đến nay, XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU KIỆT DG luôn luôn mong muốn mang lại cho quý khách hàng những giải pháp tốt nhất về vận chuyển hàng hóa quốc tế - nội địa cũng như các dịch vụ có liên quan như khai báo hải quan, dịch vụ kho bãi. Sau đây là những thông tin cơ bản về Công ty TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU KIỆT DG: - Tên công ty: CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU KIỆT DG - Tên giao dịch: KIET DG IMPORT - EXPORT CO., LTD - Địa chỉ: Tầng 1, Toà nhà Packsimex, 52 Đông Du, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh - Đại diện pháp luật: Đặng Tuấn Kiệt - Vốn điều lệ: 1.000.000.000 VNĐ - Mã số thuế: 0313526739 - Điện thoại: 0933080004 - Email: kietdg@kietdg.vn - Website chính thức: https://chuyenphatnhanhgiare.vn - Logo Công ty:
  5. 5. 4 Công ty Kiệt DG cung cấp các dịch vụ sau: Vận chuyển hàng không; Vận chuyển đường biển hàng FCL, LCL; Vận chuyển đa phương thức; Vận chuyển nội địa; Khai thuế Hải quan với tất cả các loại hàng ở tất cả các cửa khẩu. 1.1.2. Qúa trình phát triển Từ khi thành lập đến nay, Công ty đã không ngừng phát triển, mở rộng thị trường hoạt động và liên kết với các Công ty cùng lĩnh vực nhằm đưa Công ty ngày một phát triển. Tầm nhìn: Công ty TNHH xuất nhập khẩu Kiệt DG luôn nỗ lực phấn đấu trở thành công ty giao nhận hàng đầu được khách hàng yêu thích, đem niềm tự hào Việt Nam vươn ra thế giới với dịch vụ đẳng cấp, nhân sự chuyên nghiệp, tận tâm, tạo ra giá trị gia tăng, đóng góp tích cực vào sự phát triển của cộng đồng.. Sứ mệnh: - Là chuyên gia về Logistics và chuỗi cung ứng, cung cấp các dịch vụ toàn cầu chuyên nghiệp, giải pháp tin cậy cho mỗi nhu cầu của khách hàng và đối tác. - Là đối tác tin cậy, tận tâm và chân thành. - Đội ngũ nhân viên được đào tạo, tác phong phục vụ chuyên nghiệp, nỗ lực vì khách hàng. - Tạo hình ảnh một công ty Việt nam chuyên nghiệp và thân thiện. Giá trị cốt lõi: - Công ty luôn chăm chỉ, được tổ chức tốt, tinh thần làm việc tập thể, tạo ra mật ngọt cho cuộc sống. Cùng chia sẻ giá trị và thành công với khách hàng, đối tác, nhân viên, cổ đông và cộng đồng. - Dịch vụ khách hàng (Customer service). Công ty cung cấp cho khách hàng các dịch vụ đẳng cấp, luôn thấu hiểu rằng khách hàng mong đợi Công ty cung cấp dịch vụ an toàn, đúng hẹn và tin cậy. Vượt qua mong đợi của khách hàng đem lại sự thành công cho Công ty. Mọi hành động và kế hoạch của Công ty xuất phát từ nhu cầu của khách hàng.Công ty luôn giữ cam kết và uy tín của mình. - Tính chính trực (Integrity). Công ty kinh doanh dựa trên sự chính trực, đạo đức, niềm đam mê và trách nhiệm.
  6. 6. 5 - Con người (Best people). Công ty tạo ra môi trường làm việc thân thiện, kỷ luật nhưng sáng tạo, tập trung nâng cao kỹ năng và đánh giá cao sự đóng góp của nhân viên trong sự thành công của công ty. Nhân viên Công ty đem lại cho khách hàng cảm nhận về dịch vụ, về sự chuyên nghiệp, thỏa mãn nhu cầu của khách hàng. - Công nghệ (Technology). Luôn chủ động áp dụng công nghệ mới góp phần nâng cao hiệu quả và sự thuận tiện cho khách hàng. Phát triển đội ngủ nhân viên chuyên nghiệp để cung cấp giải pháp, dịch vụ nhằm tối thiểu hóa chi phí, nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh và tạo nên sự liên kết cho các nhà sản xuất, xuất nhập khẩu tại Việt nam với Thế giới. 1.1.3. Sơ đồ tổ chức Cơ cấu tổ chức hành chính: Từ khi được thành lập cho đến nay, Công ty giờ đây đã có đầy đủ nguồn nhân lực nhiệt tình, dày dạn kinh nghiệm từ quản lý cấp cao cho tới đội ngũ nhân viên. Công ty có quy mô trung bình nên cơ chính cấu tổ chức của công ty còn khá đơn giản. Tuy nhiên, các phòng ban đã có Giám Đốc và trưởng phòng trực tiếp điều hành. Hình 0.1. Cơ cấu tổ chức của công ty TNHH xuất nhập khẩu Kiệt DG (Nguồn: Phòng Hành chính – Nhân sự, công ty TNHH xuất nhập khẩu Kiệt DG) Chức năng và nhiệm vụ của cấp lãnh đạo GIÁM ĐỐC Phòng Kinh doanh Phòng kế toán – chứng từ Phòng Giao nhận Phòng Hành chính nhân sự Đường biển Hàng không Nhập khẩu Xuất khẩu Đường biển Hàng không Xuất khẩu Nhập khẩu
  7. 7. 6  Giám đốc: là người điều hành hoạt động kinh doanh hằng ngày của công ty, có các quyền và nghĩa vụ sau: Quyết định và điều hành mọi hoạt động của công ty theo đúng kế hoạch, theo đúng chính sách của Nhà nước về luật kinh doanh, luật lao động hiện hành lý nội bộ công ty.  Phòng kinh doanh: đại diện cho công ty chủ động tiếp xúc, giao dịch với khách hàng, trình dự án nghiên cứu lên cho giám đốc, giao dịch với khách hàng về các vấn đề nghiệp vụ như giá cước, sự biến động trong quá trình giao nhận hàng, tổ chức tiếp thị, quảng cáo tìm đối tác cho công ty, nghiên cứu, tập hợp hệ thống các văn bản pháp quy.  Phòng giao nhận: sau khi được giám đốc phân công, bộ phận giao nhận đảm nhận việc thực hiện các nghiệp vụ về giao nhận từ việc chuẩn bị chứng từ liên quan đến lô hàng như: C/O, B/L, D/O, lên tờ khai…, nhận vận chuyển hàng hóa từ kho của các đơn vị sản xuất kinh doanh xuất khẩu để giao hàng và ngược lại đối với hàng nhập. Bộ phận giao nhận là bộ phận trực tiếp thực hiện, hoàn thành hợp đồng giao nhận.  Phòng kế toán - chứng từ: phòng chức năng tham mưu, hỗ trợ Giám đốc công ty về số liệu tài chính, nhận nhiệm vụ từ Giám đốc; Quản lý công tác kế toán, thống kê, báo cáo theo pháp lệnh kinh tế, kế toán của nhà nước, quan hệ với ngân hàng cơ quan thuế, thực hiện quyết toán, thu hồi vốn theo dõi nợ; Chịu trách nhiệm về sự bảo mật các số liệu tài chính công ty; Giữ con dấu và chịu trách nhiệm những gì liên quan đến con dấu.  Phòng hành chính nhân sự: hỗ trợ Giám đốc tổ chức các hoạt động về văn thư, văn phòng & nguồn nhân lực cho các bộ phận, nhân nhiệm vụ từ Giám đốc & các phòng ban. Xây dựng các kế hoạch nhân sự phù hợp cho từng thời kỳ phát triển của công ty. Chịu trách nhiệm về sự bảo mật các tài liệu liên quan bộ phận của Công ty.
