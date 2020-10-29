Đề tài: Hoạt động Digital Marketing tại Công ty CP COKO Việt Nam

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HỌC VIỆN CÔNG NGHỆ BƯU CHÍNH VIỄN THÔNG VIỆN KINH TẾ BƯU ĐIỆN BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP Hoạt động Digital Marketing tại ...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 1 MỤC LỤC LỜI MỞ ĐẦU..............................................
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 2 2.3 Một số khuyến nghị nhằm hoàn thiện hoạt động digital mark...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 3 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Hiện nay, việc tiếp thị trên nền tảng công nghệ số...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 4 PHẦN 1. THỰC TẬP CHUNG 1.1 Giới thiệu chung về Công ty CP COK...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 5 1.1.1 Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển của công ty Công ty Cổ...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 6 dừa. Sản phẩm quá mới, chưa có thương hiệu,chi phí marketing ...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 7 Việt Nam nói chung giới thiệu với thị trường quốc tế thông qu...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 8 Bảng 1.1. Sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức của Công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt ...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 9 không phải sản phẩm đầu phễu của công ty vì giá thành tương đ...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 10 Với quy mô công ty nhỏ, giám đốc là người trực tiếp quản lý ...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 11 kho vận với trách nhiệm làm việc với đối tác đóng gói và vận...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 12 Ví dụ: Để chuẩn bị chiến lược nội dung cho năm 2019, Coko Vi...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 13 chung cho kế hoạch. Trưởng bộ phận là người đóng góp chính v...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 14 chiến dịch quảng cáo, truyền thông với chi phí cao nhưng chư...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 15 - Khách hàng đã dần hình thành khái niệm về mỹ phẩm sinh học...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 16 1.3.3 Nguyên nhân của những hạn chế Lý do đầu tiên phải kể đ...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 17 PHẦN 2: THỰC TẬP CHUYÊN SÂU 2.1. Thực trạng hoạt động digita...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 18 Mục tiêu này được đo lường bằng các chỉ số sau các chiến dịc...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 19 như hiện nay, lượng thông tin chúng ta tiếp cận hàng ngày lớ...
Đề tài: Hoạt động Digital Marketing tại Công ty CP COKO Việt Nam

  1. 1. HỌC VIỆN CÔNG NGHỆ BƯU CHÍNH VIỄN THÔNG VIỆN KINH TẾ BƯU ĐIỆN BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP Hoạt động Digital Marketing tại Công ty CP COKO Việt Nam Giảng viên hướng dẫn: Sinh viên thực hiện: Lớp: Hệ: TS. NGUYỄN BÌNH MINH TRẦN THANH NGUYỆT THU D15CQMR03-B ĐẠI HỌC CHÍNH QUY Hà Nội, năm 2019
  2. 2. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 1 MỤC LỤC LỜI MỞ ĐẦU....................................................................................................................... 3 PHẦN 1. THỰC TẬP CHUNG.......................................................................................... 4 1.1 Giới thiệu chung về Công ty CP COKO Việt Nam................................................ 4 1.1.1 Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển của công ty........................................................ 4 1.1.2 Chức năng, nhiệm vụ, cơ cấu tổ chức của công ty .............................................. 6 1.1.3 Các lĩnh vực kinh doanh và sản phẩm chủ yếu của công ty ................................ 8 1.1.4 Khái quát về chức năng của các phòng ban trong bộ máy vận hành của công ty9 1.2 Tìm hiểu chung về thực trạng tổ chức và triển khai hoạt động digital marketing tại Coko Việt Nam....................................................................................... 11 1.2.1 Thực trạng công tác tổ chức hoạt động digital marketing tại công ty ............... 11 1.2.2 Thực trạng triển khai, các hoạt động hợp tác của công ty ................................. 14 1.3 Đánh giá về thực trạng vận hành hoạt động chung và hoạt động của phòng Digital Marketing nói riêng tại Công ty CP Coko Việt Nam.................................... 14 1.3.1 Những mặt đạt được............................................................................................ 14 1.3.2 Những điểm còn hạn chế..................................................................................... 15 1.3.3 Nguyên nhân của những hạn chế........................................................................ 16 PHẦN 2: THỰC TẬP CHUYÊN SÂU............................................................................ 17 2.1 Thực trạng hoạt động digital marketing tại Coko Việt Nam ............................. 17 2.1.1 Mục tiêu hoạt động digital marketing tại Coko Việt Nam................................. 17 2.1.2 Chiến lược hoạt động trên Digital tại Coko Việt Nam....................................... 18 2.1.3 Phân tích hoạt động Digital Marketing tại Công ty CP COKO Việt Nam theo mô hình 4P .................................................................................................................... 20 2.1.4 Hoạt động Digital Marketing tại Công ty CP COKO Việt Nam tại các kênh... 28 2.2 Đánh giá thực trạng hoạt động Digital Marketing tại Công ty CP COKO Việt Nam.................................................................................................................................. 32 2.2.1 Kết quả đạt được ................................................................................................. 32 2.2.2 Những tồn tại và nguyên nhân của những tồn tại............................................... 32
  3. 3. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 2 2.3 Một số khuyến nghị nhằm hoàn thiện hoạt động digital marketing tại Coko Việt Nam.......................................................................................................................... 34 KẾT LUẬN......................................................................................................................... 40 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO................................................................................................. 41
  4. 4. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 3 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Hiện nay, việc tiếp thị trên nền tảng công nghệ số, hay còn gọi là digital marketing là một hình thức tiếp thị mới và hiệu quả hàng đầu, được các doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ ưa chuộng. Bên cạnh đó, xu hướng phát triển công nghệ, số hóa đang ngày càng trở nên phổ biến hơn trên toàn thế giới, việc nghiên cứu, tìm hiểu hoạt động digital marketing tại một doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ sẽ đem lại cái nhìn tổng quát, dễ dàng nắm bắt một cách tổng thể tất cả hoạt động digital marketing trên tất cả các kênh và nền tảng. Tuy nhiên, không phải ngành hàng nào cũng khai thác được hết lợi thể của hình thức tiếp thị này. Công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt Nam với ngành hàng chính là mỹ phẩm chăm sóc da - đây là ngành hàng được coi là có nhiều tiềm năng phát triển hàng đầu tại Việt Nam, tuy nhiên chưa được nhiều nhà đầu tư thực sự khai thác và tận dụng cũng như thực hiện các chiến dịch digital marketing bài bản. Công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt Nam đã nhanh chóng nắm bắt xu thế và thực hiện nhiều chiến dịch digital marketing, tuy chưa thực sự bài bản nhưng đã có nền tảng để phát triển các hoạt động digital marketing sau này dựa theo chiến lược hoạt động của công ty. Bằng việc phân tích, đánh giá hoạt động digital marketing tại Công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt Nam, tìm hiểu cách truyền tải giá trị lý tính và cảm tính cho người dùng cuối cùng, tìm hiểu cách xây dựng chiến lược, sử dụng chiến thuật, em có thể ứng dụng được các kiến thức thu thập được trong quá trình học tập tại môi trường đại học, đồng thời kiểm chứng kiến thức được học với thực tế, qua đó đưa ra được các nhận định về hình thức digital marketing và thu lại được các bài học thực tế trong thời gian thực tập tại công ty. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn Công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt Nam đã tạo điều kiện thuận lợi để em hoàn thành kỳ thực tập của mình. Em cũng xin cảm ơn sự hướng dẫn chi tiết của thầy Nguyễn Bình Minh để em có thể hoàn thành báo cáo thực tập này. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn!
  5. 5. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 4 PHẦN 1. THỰC TẬP CHUNG 1.1 Giới thiệu chung về Công ty CP COKO Việt Nam Tên đơn vị: CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN COKO VIỆT NAM Tên viết tắt: COKOVN Giám Đốc: Nguyễn Thanh Hà Địa điểm trụ sở chính: Chi nhánh: Số 25, đường 10, phường Tân Quy, quận 7, TP Hồ Chí Minh Tầng 12, tòa nhà Hồ Gươm Plaza, phường Mộ Lao, quận Hà Đông, TP Hà Nội Website: http://www.cokovietnam.com Loại hình doanh nghiệp: Logo của công ty: Công ty cổ phần Ý nghĩa của logo bắt nguồn từ hình ảnh lá dừa, đại diện cho nguồn nguyên liệu và cảm hứng phát triển sản phẩm của công ty: nước dừa tươi Bến Tre. COKO có ý nghĩa ghép từ “coconut” và “Korean” là thành phần và công nghệ sản xuất của sản phẩm. Vì được thí nghiệm và nghiên cứu trong các phòng lab mỹ phẩm nên có thêm dòng chữ “laboratories” bên dưới để khẳng định vị thế cũng như chất lượng sản phẩm an toàn. Màu sắc của thương hiệu là màu xanh nước biển, đại diện cho tự nhiên và tính an toàn, khoa học của sản phẩm.
  6. 6. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 5 1.1.1 Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển của công ty Công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt Nam được thành lập năm 2015 với tiền thân là Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ Hạnh Phúc Hàn bởi bà Nguyễn Thanh Hà. Bắt đầu với triết lý cực kì đơn giản: Mong muốn phụ nữ Việt Nam được sử dụng các sản phẩm ứng dụng công nghệ sản xuất y khoa hiện đại, an toàn, lành tính và hiệu quả và niềm đam mê mỹ phẩm của mình, bà Nguyễn Thanh Hà đã tìm kiếm và kết hợp với các phòng nghiên cứu tại Hàn Quốc, Singapore để phát triển sản phẩm mỹ phẩm sinh học từ nước dừa tươi Bến Tre. Dự án nghiên cứu được bắt đầu từ năm 2007, sau hơn 7 năm nghiên cứu, phối hợp với đối tác Hàn Quốc để phát triển màng Cellulose (Xen-lu-lô) sinh học được dùng trong ngành y tế và mỹ phẩm, Công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt Nam ra đời với sản phẩm đầu tiên là dòng mặt nạ sinh học chăm sóc da. Bảng 1.1 : Những giai đoạn phát triển của Công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt Nam. Năm Sự kiện 01/2007 Nhóm nghiên cứu người Việt phối hợp với đối tác Hàn Quốc để thành lập và nghiên cứu, phát triển màng Cellulose (Xen-lu-lô) sinh học được dùng trong ngành y tế và mỹ phẩm. 08/2010 Bắt đầu cung cấp mặt nạ enzime sinh học cho các đối tác ở châu Âu. 07/2014 Hợp tác xây dựng nhà máy Bio-Cellulose tại Long An, Việt Nam. 08/2015 Thương hiệu mỹ phẩm sinh học Coko Việt Nam chính thức ra đời. 08/2015 Chính thức phân phối dòng sản phẩm chăm sóc da đầu tiên là mặt nạ da sinh học Coko tại thị trường Việt Nam. 06/2016 Coko vượt qua cuộc kiểm định nghiêm ngặt về chất lượng tại Singapore và chính thức đặt chân vào quốc gia có nền kinh tế phát triển nhất Đông Nam Á. 07/2018 Coko đc cấp chứng nhận FDA Hoa Kỳ và chính thức đi vào thị trường giá trị số 1 thế giới. Chính thức ra mắt thị trường năm 2015 với sản phẩm đầu tiên là mặt nạ sinh học Coko Nanocell, Công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt Nam và sản phẩm đã hết sức chật vật trong việc tìm chỗ đứng và có những lúc tưởng chừng như sụp đổ ngay tại chính quê hương xứ sở của trái
  7. 7. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 6 dừa. Sản phẩm quá mới, chưa có thương hiệu,chi phí marketing thấp lại là một thương hiệu mỹ phẩm của Việt Nam lại càng khó được thị trường chấp nhận. Với sự đổ tiền ngày càng mạnh của các thương hiệu mỹ phẩm nhập ngoại, các thương hiệu Việt chỉ chiếm được 10% thị phần và phải nhường sân chơi cho những đối thủ vừa tiềm lực, vừa chất lượng. Với quyết tâm không để sụp đổ một công trình nghiên cứu kỳ vĩ, Công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt Nam xác định chiến lược cho đi để nhận lại trong 2 năm đầu tiên. Chỉ trong năm 2015, Coko Việt Nam đã cho tặng khoảng 300.000 mặt nạ trên khắp cả nước. Với phản hồi tích cực từ khách hàng và nguồn vốn đầu tư từ các cá nhân tâm huyết. Coko Việt Nam nhanh chóng vượt qua giai đoạn “cho tặng” và tăng sản lượng bán lên đến 400.000 mặt nạ vào năm 2016. Đến năm 2018, Coko Việt Nam chính thức trở thành thương hiệu mỹ phẩm đầu tiên của Việt Nam sở hữu sản phẩm được chứng nhận FDA Hoa Kỳ và thành công trong việc xuất khẩu mặt nạ sinh học từ nước dừa Bến Tre quê hương ra bốn thị trường khó tính trên thế giới là: Hoa Kỳ, Australia, Malaysia và Singapore. 1.1.2 Chức năng, nhiệm vụ, cơ cấu tổ chức của công ty Chức năng Công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt Nam ra đời nhằm tạo ra sản phẩm mới, chất lượng và hiệu quả để phục vụ nhu cầu chăm sóc da của phụ nữ Việt Nam nói riêng và phụ nữ trên toàn thế giới nói chung. Bên cạnh đó, nhờ sự tận dụng nguồn nguyên liệu nước dừa tươi, Công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt Nam còn có chức năng giúp người nông dân Bến Tre tiêu thụ một lượng lớn nước dừa tươi mỗi năm. Tầm nhìn Bằng khát vọng tiên phong cùng chiến lược phát triển bền vững, Coko phấn đấu trở thành doanh nghiệp dẫn đầu thị trường mỹ phẩm Việt Nam về thị phần, sở hữu nhà máy sản xuất đạt chuẩn GMPC và có phòng thí nghiệm chuẩn quốc tế. Nhiệm vụ Kết nối khoa học và cuộc sống, tạo ra các sản phẩm từ nguồn nguyên liệu thiên nhiên của đất nước. Với sứ mệnh của mình, Coko mong rằng, không chỉ giúp phụ nữ Việt Nam được sử dụng các sản phẩm ứng dụng công nghệ sản xuất y khoa hiện đại, an toàn, lành tính và hiệu quả, Coko hy vọng sẽ đưa hình ảnh trái dừa Bến Tre nói riêng và đất nước con người
  8. 8. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 7 Việt Nam nói chung giới thiệu với thị trường quốc tế thông qua các sản phẩm mỹ phẩm chất lượng cao. Là một công ty sản xuất và kinh doanh, công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt Nam còn có nhiệm vụ: - Thực hiện các hoạt động kinh doanh hợp pháp trên cơ sở chủ động và tuân thủ nghiêm chỉnh theo các quy định của luật pháp. - Tuân theo Luật pháp Nhà nước Việt Nam về quản lý tài chính, quản lý xuất nhập khẩu và giao dịch, nghiêm chỉnh thực hiện các cam kết trong hợp đồng đã được ký kết với khách hàng. - Thực hiện hiệu quả việc nâng cao chất lượng sản phẩm, dịch vụ của công ty nhằm tăng doanh thu tiêu thụ. - Quản lý và sử dụng hiệu quả nguồn vốn kinh doanh, đầu tư mở rộng những sản phẩm, dịch vụ mới và thiết bị cần có trong công ty đảm bảo hoạt động kinh doanh hiệu quả hơn. - Quản lý và đào tạo đội ngũ cán bộ nhân viên phù hợp với hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty và thời đại. Cơ cấu tổ chức Công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt Nam thuộc loại hình doanh nghiệp Công ty Cổ phần, do vậy, gồm các bộ phận chính như sau: Hội đồng quản trị (gồm các cổ đông và giám đốc công ty), bộ phận Nghiên cứu và Phát triển sản phẩm, bộ phận Kinh doanh, bộ phận Marketing và bộ phận Kho vận – Kế toán.
  9. 9. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 8 Bảng 1.1. Sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức của Công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt Nam 1.1.3 Các lĩnh vực kinh doanh và sản phẩm chủ yếu của công ty Lĩnh vực kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt Nam là sản xuất và kinh doanh sản phẩm mỹ phẩm sinh học. Công ty gồm có 4 dòng sản phẩm với 11 sản phẩm chính như sau: - Dòng mặt nạ: Là sản phẩm được lên men từ nước dừa tươi Bến Tre, dùng để dưỡng da hàng ngày, là dòng sản phẩm tiêu dùng nhanh, sản phẩm mỹ phẩm sử dụng hàng ngày. Có 4 loại sản phẩm tương ứng với 4 công dụng: Mặt nạ sinh học dưỡng trắng, mặt nạ sinh học dưỡng ẩm, mặt nạ sinh học trẻ hóa da và mặt nạ sinh học tế bào gốc. Sản phẩm có giá từ 38.500đ đến 8.3600đ - Dòng kem dưỡng: Là sản phẩm được sản xuất tại Hàn Quốc và nhập khẩu lại về Việt Nam. Dù công bố mỹ phẩm và thành phần thuộc quyền sở hữu của Coko Việt Nam nhưng được sản xuất tại nhà máy Hàn Quốc. Dòng kem dưỡng gồm 3 sản phẩm: Kem dưỡng trắng da mặt, kem dưỡng trắng toàn thân và kem dưỡng ẩm - thải độc. Sản phẩm kem dưỡng Bộ phận Kinh doanh Bộ phận Nghiên cứu và Phát triển SP Bộ phận Kho vận – Kế toán Hội đồng quản trị Giám đốc Bộ phận Marketing Phó giám đốc
  10. 10. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 9 không phải sản phẩm đầu phễu của công ty vì giá thành tương đối cao và hiệu quả chưa vượt trội so với các sản phẩm cùng phân khúc trên thị trường. - Dòng serum dưỡng da: Tương tự như dòng kem dưỡng, serum dưỡng da được sản xuất tại Hàn Quốc và nhập khẩu ngược về Việt Nam. Dòng sản phẩm này gồm 2 loại sản phẩm: Serum dưỡng trắng và serum dưỡng ẩm. Đây là các sản phẩm mới, có giá trị cao nên chủ yếu dùng để phân phối cho các kênh spa, thẩm mỹ viện và hệ thống phân phối bán sỉ. - Dòng sản phẩm làm sạch: Dòng sản phẩm này có hai sản phẩm: tẩy tế bào chết cho da và tẩy tế bào chết toàn thân. Đây là dòng sản phẩm mới nhất của Coko Việt Nam, với đặc điểm sử dụng muối sinh học thân thiện với cả môi trường và con người. Các sản phẩm của Công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt Nam được sản xuất với triết lý: - Tận dụng tài nguyên thiên nhiên đất nước Việt Nam để tạo ra sản phẩm mỹ phẩm phù hợp với mọi làn da - Sản phẩm thân thiện với làn da và môi trường. - Chất lượng sản phẩm giải quyết được vấn đề của khách hàng một cách từ từ, hiệu quả và an toàn tuyệt đối cho sức khỏe con người. 1.1.4 Khái quát về chức năng của các phòng ban trong bộ máy vận hành của công ty Là một doanh nghiệp sản xuất và phân phối, Coko Việt Nam có cách thức vận hành không khác so với các doanh nghiệp thông thường trên thị trường. Hoạt động của công ty bắt đầu từ việc nghiên cứu và sản xuất sản phẩm: nghiên cứu, sản xuất sản phẩm dựa trên nhu cầu của khách hàng và kinh doanh sản phẩm đem lại nguồn thu cho công ty. Tuy còn sơ khai nhưng vẫn đảm bảo đầy đủ các phòng ban cơ bản của một doanh nghiệp. Hội đồng quản trị Là tập hợp những nhà đầu tư và những người có cổ phần tại công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt Nam. Hội đồng quản trị có nhiệm vụ kiểm soát quyền lợi cho các nhà đầu tư, cổ đông và kiểm soát hoạt động của bộ máy vận hành của công ty, đồng thời, có trách nhiệm đại diện công bằng cho lợi ích của cả đội ngũ quản lí và của cổ đông. Giám đốc
  11. 11. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 10 Với quy mô công ty nhỏ, giám đốc là người trực tiếp quản lý và điều hành các hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty, đồng thời xây dựng chiến lược phát triển công ty và sản phẩm, tổ chức thực hiện chiến lược, kế hoạch sản xuất và kế hoạch kinh doanh của công ty. Bên cạnh đó, giám đốc là người xây dựng phương án tổ chức bộ máy quản lý của công ty, có quyền phân công, bổ nhiệm cán bộ cấp dưới và đưa ra các hình thức khen thưởng và kỷ luật trong công ty. Ngoài ra, giám đốc còn tham gia vào bộ phận Phát triển và nghiên cứu sản phẩm mới, đồng thời tham gia vào quyết định hợp tác với các đối tác kin doanh khác. Phó giám đốc Phó giám đốc là người được giám đốc uỷ quyền giải quyết các hoạt động kinh doanh và nhân sự. Đồng thời, phó giám đốc hỗ trợ bộ phận Kinh doanh lên phương án, định hướng và phát triển thị trường. Bộ phận Nghiên cứu và Sản xuất sản phẩm Bộ phận Nghiên cứu và Sản xuất sản phẩm có nhiệm vụ và trách nhiệm nghiên cứu, phát triển các sản phẩm mới, đảm bảo tính ổn định của sản phẩm cũ và hướng dẫn, cung cấp thông tin về sản phẩm cho các bộ phận còn lại, để thông tin về sản phẩm đưa đến người tiêu dùng không bị sai lệch. Bộ phận Kinh doanh Đây là bộ phận có chức năng phát triển thị trường, nghiên cứu khách hàng để đưa ra các đề xuất kinh doanh mang lại lợi nhuận cho công ty. Bên cạnh đó, bộ phận Kinh doanh cũng có vai trò phát triển kênh phân phối cho các sản phẩm của công ty. Bộ phận Marketing Bộ phận Marketing có trách nhiệm về mọi hoạt động tiếp thị, truyền thông của công ty, lập kế hoạch, đề xuất các phương án truyền thông và hỗ trợ phòng Kinh doanh lên kế hoạch kinh doanh sản phẩm phù hợp theo xu thế thị trường và thực hiện các hoạt động marketing nói chung để thúc đẩy doanh thu cũng như mức độ nhận biết thương hiệu của công ty. Bộ phận Kế toán – Kho vận Là bộ phận có trách nhiệm kiểm kê hàng hóa, các dòng tiền của công ty, đồng thời xử lý việc xuất – nhập hàng để đảm bảo không xảy ra thất thoát. Bên cạnh đó còn có chức năng
  12. 12. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 11 kho vận với trách nhiệm làm việc với đối tác đóng gói và vận chuyển đơn hàng, đảm bảo hàng hóa đến tay người tiêu dùng cuối dùng. 1.2 Tìm hiểu chung về thực trạng tổ chức và triển khai hoạt động digital marketing tại Coko Việt Nam Thực trạng tổ chức và triển khai hoạt động digital marketing tại Công ty CP Coko Việt Nam hiện nay nhìn chung chưa bài bản và chưa có quy trình ổn định, nhưng cũng đã ban đầu đạt được một số thành quả, mang lại lợi nhuận và độ phủ thương hiệu cho Coko Việt Nam. 1.2.1 Thực trạng công tác tổ chức hoạt động digital marketing tại công ty Hoạt động digital marketing tại Coko Việt Nam được tổ chức theo quan điểm marketing hiện đại, xác định được nhu cầu và mong muốn của thị trường mục tiêu – tập hợp khách hàng mục tiêu và đảm bảo thỏa mãn nhu cầu, mong muốn của họ bằng những phương thức hiệu quả hơn so với các đối thủ cạnh tranh. Hầu hết các hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty và hoạt động truyền thông của bộ phận marketing đều được định hướng theo thị trường. Công tác tổ chức hoạt động digital marketing tại Coko Việt Nam hiện nay được diễn ra bao gồm các đầu mục công việc: nghiên cứu khách hàng và thị trường, phát triển kế hoạch truyền thông và thực thi quảng bá thương hiệu, sản phẩm. a. Hoạt động nghiên cứu Dù quy mô nhỏ nhưng công ty cũng đã bước đầu có những hoạt động nghiên cứu sơ khai để phục vụ cho việc lên chiến lược và thực thi được chính xác, phù hợp. Những hoạt động nghiên cứu marketing đang diễn ra tại bộ phận digital marketing của Coko Việt Nam gồm có: nghiên cứu phân khúc thị trường, nghiên cứu giá và công dụng, chất lượng sản phẩm, nghiên cứu hoạt động của đối thủ. Phương pháp nghiên cứu dựa trên dữ liệu sơ cấp nội bộ của công ty và dữ liệu thứ cấp do đối tác cung cấp. Hoạt động nghiên cứu được triển khai trước mỗi chiến dịch, theo trình tự như sau: - Nghiên cứu các kênh truyền thông, thông tin tiêu dùng, các kênh có sự hiện diện của khách hàng mục tiêu - Nghiên cứu, phân tích các hoạt động truyền thông đang diễn ra trên thị trường (bao gồm các hoạt động giải trí, xuất bản, thương mại) để nắm bắt xu hướng truyền thông - Tổng hợp thông tin và đưa ra đề xuất cho chiến dịch.
  13. 13. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 12 Ví dụ: Để chuẩn bị chiến lược nội dung cho năm 2019, Coko Việt Nam đã hợp tác với đội ngũ nghiên cứu và chiến lược của RedMonster Agency – là đội ngũ chuyên nghiên cứu và phát triển chiến lược. Nhân sự thuộc bộ phận marketing của Coko Việt Nam sẽ tiến hàng thu thập, tổng hợp các thông tin về đặc điểm sản phẩm, khách hàng, lịch sử bán hàng và cung cấp cho agency. Sau đó, agency sẽ là bộ phận thực hiện các công tác nghiên cứu và tổng hợp thông tin còn lại và đưa ra đề xuất cho Coko Việt Nam. Sau khi có bản đề xuất, nhân sự bộ phận marketing của Coko Việt Nam sẽ cùng kiểm tra, nhìn nhận, đánh giá và chỉnh sửa bản đề xuất (nếu có) sao cho phù hợp với nguồn lực và điều kiện của công ty. b. Hoạt động phát triển kế hoạch Các hoạt động digital marketing tại công ty chủ yếu tổ chức theo chiến dịch, dựa vào các yếu tố thời điểm (chiến dịch theo các dịp lễ đặc biệt), tuy đã có chiến lược nhưng vẫn có các thời điểm hoạt động digital bị đi lệch khỏi chiến lược do các yêu cầu phát sinh về phía Giám đốc, dẫn đến việc tổ chức hoạt động rơi vào thế bị động cho nhân viên và xảy ra các thiếu xót khi thực hiện. Khi đó, bộ phận Marketing của công ty vẫn phải đảm bảo được lợi nhuận từ việc truyền thông và khắc phục các điểm tồn tại ngay ở chiến dịch sau. Hoạt động phát triển kế hoạch thường được thực hiện theo từng chiến dịch nhỏ trong năm, có thể kéo dài từ một vài tuần đến 3 tháng. Trước mỗi chiến dịch, trưởng bộ phận digital marketing sẽ thông báo và cùng toàn bộ thành viên bộ phận digital marketing lên kế hoạch truyền thông cho chiến dịch, sau khi thống nhất sẽ đưa vào triển khai. Nhìn chung, hoạt động phát triển kế hoạch thường do trường bộ phận digital marketing thực hiện và quyết định. Các thành viên chỉ có trách nhiệm đóng góp và xây dựng ý kiến bổ sung. Trình tự phát triển kế hoạch tại bộ phận digital marketing diễn ra như sau: - Trường bộ phận digital marketing họp với bộ phận quản lý và hội đồng quản trị của công ty để nắm bắt được yêu cầu cũng như doanh thu cần phải đạt được trong thời gian nhất định. - Trưởng bộ phận digital marketing trao đổi và làm việc với bộ phận kinh doanh và bộ phận kế toán – kho vận để kiểm soát nguồn lực về nhân sự, tài chính cũng như hàng hóa để đưa ra mục tiêu kế hoạch truyền thông. - Trưởng bộ phận digital marketing phổ biến mục tiêu kế hoạch cho nhân sự digital marketing, sau đó toàn bộ phận họp và tư duy, thực hiện brainstorming để đưa ra ý tưởng
  14. 14. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 13 chung cho kế hoạch. Trưởng bộ phận là người đóng góp chính và phê duyệt ý tưởng, sau đó thiết lập kế hoạch thực thi, đồng thời chịu trách nhiệm phân công công việc và điều phối dòng chảy công việc cho các thành viên còn lại để đảm bạo đạt được mục tiêu. c. Hoạt động thực thi kế hoạch Dù hoạt động nghiên cứu và phát triển kế hoạch đã phần nào diễn ra bài bản, nhưng đến khâu thực thi thì không được bài bản và thường có các yếu tố đan xen gây gián đoạn, đứt quãng việc thực thi. Các yếu tố đó thường đến từ việc bị thay đổi ngân sách đột ngột hoặc bị Hội đồng quản trị đưa ra yêu cầu doanh số đột ngột. Ngoài ra, một phần do nguồn lực hạn chế, không đồng đều theo thời điểm cũng khiến hoạt động thực thi kế hoạch của Coko Việt Nam bị gián đoạn và không bài bản. Hoạt động thực thi kế hoạch được diễn ra hàng ngày. Nhân sự bộ phận digital marketing làm việc dựa theo những công việc được phân công theo kế hoạch tổng thể. Tuy nhiên, vẫn có những yêu cầu xử lý công việc đột xuất đến từ các bộ phận khác khi cần hỗ trợ, ví dụ như xử lý các tình huống khách hàng phản hồi không tốt về sản phẩm trên mạng xã hội, xử lý các phản hồi sai lệch thông tin về sản phẩm từ các đối thủ cạnh tranh hoặc hỗ trợ bộ phận kinh doanh lên kịch bản và nội dung tư vấn khách hàng theo từng chiến dịch, chương trình khuyến mãi. Thực tế cho thấy, hoạt động thực thi công việc theo kế hoạch của nhân sự bộ phận digital marketing còn dàn trải, thiếu tập chung và tính chuyên môn hóa công việc thấp, một người ở vị trí sáng tạo nội dung có thể phải xử lý công việc của vị trí báo cáo và theo dõi số liệu, hoặc phải hỗ trợ tư vấn khách hàng trong trường hợp bộ phận kinh doanh online không tư vấn được. Điều đó gây ra sự xao nhãng, thiếu tập chung trong công việc. Không chỉ thế, khi kế hoạch được đưa vào thực thi thường có sai lệch và độ trễ cao do các yếu tổ chủ quan lẫn khách quan: nguồn hàng không đều nên không thể chạy quảng cáo theo kế hoạch, nhân lực không xử lý kịp các công việc cần thiết trong thời gian định trước... nên hoạt động thực thi kế hoạch nhìn chung khá hỗn loạn. Đánh giá chung Công tác tổ chức hoạt động digital marketing của công ty chưa bài bản, vẫn còn nhiều tồn tại như chiến lược không xuyên suốt, thống nhất, có sự thay đổi thường xuyên, chạy các
  15. 15. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 14 chiến dịch quảng cáo, truyền thông với chi phí cao nhưng chưa thực sự mang lại hiệu quả cho công ty. 1.2.2 Thực trạng triển khai, các hoạt động hợp tác của công ty Bên cạnh việc tổ chức digital marketing để truyền thông cho sản phẩm thì công ty còn thực hiện các hoạt động hợp tác về mặt truyền thông lẫn phân phối sản phẩm để có thể bán được sản phẩm. Năm 2018 vừa qua, công ty đã hợp tác với hệ thống ProNails để đưa sản phẩm vào thị trường Mỹ. Đây là bước tiến lớn của Coko Việt Nam, vừa giúp sản phẩm được phân phối sang thị trường nước ngoài, vừa giúp đẩy mạnh truyền thông ở thị trường nước ngoài và trong nước. Ngoài ra, cũng trong năm 2018, Coko Việt Nam được tham dự giái thưởng Beauty Show tại New York và nằm trong số 150 thương hiệu mỹ phẩm đáng vinh danh trên thế giới. 1.3. Đánh giá về thực trạng vận hành hoạt động chung và hoạt động của phòng Digital Marketing nói riêng tại Công ty CP Coko Việt Nam 1.3.1 Những mặt đạt được Sau 3 năm chính thức hoạt động trên thị trường, công ty Cổ phần Coko Việt Nam đã có được một số kết quả tích cực như sau: - Sở hữu gần 1.000.000 khách hàng đam mê các sản phẩm làm đẹp và thông tin của các spa, hệ thống chăm sóc sắc đẹp trên toàn quốc. Điều này giúp ích rất nhiều cho các hoạt động marketing. Bên cạnh đó, việc có một lượng lớn khách hàng ủng hộ sản phẩm giúp công ty dần có vị thế trên thị trường mỹ phẩm Việt Nam. - Tạo được mối quan hệ tốt với khách hàng nhờ chất lượng sản phẩm tốt. Có thể nói, Coko Việt Nam là một trong số ít những thương hiệu mỹ phẩm Việt Nam chất lượng cao, thực sự đem lại hiệu quả chăm sóc da cho khách hàng. - Tạo được tiếng vang trong các hội chợ làm đẹp trong nước và quốc tế, nhờ sự hợp tác với các đối tác lớn trong nước và trên thế giới. - Nhận được sự đầu tư của những doanh nghiệp và quỹ đầu tư lớn (quĩ Mekong Capital là một ví dụ điển hình cho sự ưu ái đầu tư mà Coko Việt Nam nhận được)
  16. 16. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 15 - Khách hàng đã dần hình thành khái niệm về mỹ phẩm sinh học, mặt nạ sinh học – là những khái niệm rất mới về các sản phẩm làm đẹp. Đồng thời, sản phẩm được định giá đúng với chất lượng và giá trị của nó trong tâm trí người tiêu dùng/ - Phương pháp marketing của Coko Việt Nam là làm nội dung và PR. Điều này giúp thương hiệu kết nối mạnh mẽ với khách hàng, khẳng định vị trí trong tâm trí của khách hàng một cách bền vững. 1.3.2 Những điểm còn hạn chế Bên cạnh những thành tựu đạt được trong thời gian vừa qua thì Coko Việt Nam vẫn còn nhiều hạn chế. - Hạn chế lớn nhất phải kể đến là chưa có chiến lược kinh doanh dài hạn, điều đó kéo theo chu trình phát triển sản phẩm không đồng đều, thời gian ra sản phẩm mới cách nhau rất lâu và các hoạt động kinh doanh, marketing cũng bị ảnh hưởng, không được liền mạch và xuyên xuốt. - Hoạt động digital marketing chưa bài bản, còn nhiều mâu thuẫn trong việc ra quyết định giữa các thành viên. - Chưa có quy trình hoạt động cho từng bộ phận, chưa có quy trình đánh giá hoạt động, đánh giá hiệu quả công việc, dẫn đến việc nhân sự bị hạn chế khả năng tự cải thiện chất lượng cũng như hiệu quả công việc. - Nhân sự còn yếu và thiếu kinh nghiệm, tính chủ động thấp và hạn chế khả năng tự học, bộ phận quản lí không đủ thời gian và nguồn lực để đào tạo nhân sự. - Thiếu sự giám sát sát sao của bộ phận quản lý, dẫn đến việc hoạt động của nhân sự còn bị lơ là và chưa tận dụng được tối đa thời gian làm việc cũng như chưa cải thiện được thời gian xử lý công việc. - Qui mô công ty còn nhỏ, nguồn nhân lực còn hạn chế dẫn đến việc nhân lực bị tận dụng và làm không đúng trách nhiệm của mình do bị công ty điều động thường xuyên. - Chính sách phân phối, kinh doanh thay đổi thường xuyên và thiếu nhất quán, khiến hệ thống đại lý, nhà phân phối, chi nhánh nhiều lần phản ánh và cảm thấy thiếu sự tin tưởng với công ty.
  17. 17. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 16 1.3.3 Nguyên nhân của những hạn chế Lý do đầu tiên phải kể đến là chuyên môn của bộ phận quản lý công ty chưa sâu, là những người trẻ và còn nhiều thiếu sót trong kinh nghiệm quản lý. Điều đó dẫn tới nhiều quyết định mang tính chiến lược đưa ra bị sai sót. Không chỉ thế, nội bộ hội đồng quản trị cũng thường xuyên không nhất quán được quan điểm, dẫn đến việc quyết định thường bị kéo dài và gây căng thẳng, từ đó đem lại các áp lực cho thành viên trong bộ phận quản lý và giảm hiệu quả làm việc. Bên cạnh đó, thị trường mỹ phẩm là một thị trường có tính cạnh tranh cao, để tồn tại được ở thị trường này cần nguồn lực mạnh hơn, nhưng Coko Việt Nam còn non trẻ và nguồn lực nhỏ nên còn gặp nhiều khó khăn. Không chỉ thế, đối thủ cạnh tranh trong ngành này còn là những đối thủ lớn mạnh và đã vào thị trường từ nhiều năm trước, do đó, lợi thế cạnh tranh của Coko Việt Nam chỉ nằm ở sản phẩm là không đủ để cạnh tranh với các thương hiệu lớn. Đồng thời, chính vì có quá nhiều đối thủ cạnh tranh nên việc học hỏi, tìm hiểu cách làm của các đối thủ cũng gây nhiễu nguồn thông tin, ảnh hưởng đến việc ra quyết định và tổ chức hoạt động digital marketin tại Coko Việt Nam. Nhìn chung, với công ty non trẻ như Coko Việt Nam thì hạn chế là điều không tránh khỏi. Tuy nhiên, Coko Việt Nam vẫn còn rất nhiều cơ hội để thay đổi, vươn mình và phát triển trong thị trường Việt Nam cũng như quốc tế.
  18. 18. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 17 PHẦN 2: THỰC TẬP CHUYÊN SÂU 2.1. Thực trạng hoạt động digital marketing tại Coko Việt Nam 2.1.1. Mục tiêu hoạt động digital marketing tại Coko Việt Nam a. Phát triển khả năng nhận diện thương hiệu cho khách hàng tiềm năng Một trong những yếu tố ảnh hưởng quyết định tới hành vi mua của khách hàng ngày nay chính là thương hiệu. Do đó, quyết định về thương hiệu cho sản phẩm cụ thể là một trong những quyết định quan trọng trong quản trị marketing. Đối với Coko Việt Nam, cần phân biệt thương hiệu sản phẩm với thương hiệu - doanh nghiệp. Hiện nay, thương hiệu Coko Việt Nam đang gắn liền với sản phẩm mặt nạ sinh học Coko, do vậy, hầu hết các sản phẩm còn lại không được biết đến nhiều và chú trọng. Đối với ngành hàng mỹ phẩm, đây là điều cần tránh, vì thương hiệu gắn liền với một sản phẩm cố định sẽ khiến người tiêu dùng bị neo tư duy vào sản phẩm đó, và bỏ qua các sản phẩm còn lại, như vậy sẽ khiến qui mô kinh doanh của công ty bị bó hẹp lại, đồng thời tốn thêm nhiều chi phí để xây dựng nhận diện cho các sản phẩm khác. Do vậy, mục tiêu hoạt động digital marketing tại Coko Việt Nam là phải phát triển khả năng nhận diện thương hiệu, tránh tình trạng thương hiệu gắn liền với 1 sản phẩm duy nhất. Để đo lường được mục tiêu này, Coko Việt Nam dựa vào các bảng khảo sát, thực hiện các nghiên cứu thị trường và đưa ra các con số liên quan đến nhận diện thương hiệu như mức độ yêu thích, những đơn hàng được chốt trong lần tư vấn sản phẩm đầu tiên, những góp ý, đánh giá của khách hàng về sản phẩm và mức độ gắn bó (vòng đời) của khách hàng (số lần quay lại mua hàng không nhờ quảng cáo hay khuyến mãi). b. Quảng bá sản phẩm đến người tiêu dùng cuối cùng Đây là mục tiêu quan trọng hàng đầu của bộ phận digital marketing của Coko Việt Nam. Bản chất công ty là công ty sản xuất, do đó, cần phải truyền thông và đưa thông tin sản phẩm một cách chính xác và gây ấn tượng mạnh mẽ nhất đến người tiêu dùng cuối cùng. Mục tiêu này vừa giúp Coko Việt Nam định vị đúng đắn sản phẩm của mình theo mong muốn của mình, vừa giúp việc kinh doanh, phân phối hàng hóa dễ dàng hơn. Vì khi người tiêu dùng cuối cùng được truyền thông và được thu hút bởi sản phẩm thì sẽ sinh ra nhu cầu, lúc này, các nhà phân phối sẽ tìm cách kết nối với công ty để được quyền phân phối sản phẩm và giúp công ty tiêu thụ hàng hóa.
  19. 19. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 18 Mục tiêu này được đo lường bằng các chỉ số sau các chiến dịch quảng cáo, bằng các lượt tiếp cận và bằng lượt nhắc đến trên các mạng xã hội qua các công cụ lắng nghe mạng xã hội. c. Tìm kiếm và phát triển cộng đồng khách hàng tiềm năng Mục tiêu này khá tương đồng với mục tiêu quảng bá sản phẩm đến người tiêu dùng cuối cùng nhưng trên thực tế thì đây là hai mục tiêu khác nhau. Quảng bá sản phẩm đến người tiêu dùng cuối cùng nhằm tạo ra đơn hàng và doanh thu. Còn tìm kiếm và phát triển cộng đồng khách hàng tiềm năng thì đem lại thị trường cho Coko Việt Nam. Để thực hiện mục tiêu này, bộ phận digital marketin cần thực hiện các hoạt động nghiên cứu thị trường, hành vi khách hàng và đối thủ, từ đó rút ra kết luận về đặc điểm khách hàng hoặc thị trường còn trống có thể khai thác. Các khách hàng trên thị trường gồm vô số cá nhân và tổ chức có đặc điểm khác nhau, do vậy, cần phải nghiên cứu, tìm hiểu và phát triển cộng đồng khách hàng tiềm năng (tạo ra thị trường) thì hoạt động truyền thông, digital marketing mới có thể tiếp cận đúng đối tượng – đúng chiến lược, đem lại hiệu quả và doanh thu cho công ty. 2.1.2 Chiến lược hoạt động trên digital tại Coko Việt Nam Chiến lược marketing là tập hợp cách thức doanh nghiệp sẽ làm để chiến thắng đối thủ cạnh tranh và giành thị phần. Chiến lược hoạt động trên digital tại Coko Việt Nam không nằm ngoài chiến lược kinh doanh của toàn công ty nhưng cũng là bộ phận góp phần định hình chiến lược kinh doanh cho công ty. Quản lý bộ phận digital marketing đóng vai trò tư vấn, cung cấp thông tin thị trường và môi trường kinh doanh cũng như hoạt động của đối thủ và hành vi khách hàng, đồng thời xây dựng các mục tiêu, định hướng chiến lược, xác định các kế hoạch sản phẩm, thị trường, phân phối để thực hiện chiến lược kinh doanh tổng thể của doanh nghiệp. Sau đó, quản lý bộ phận digital marketing xây dựng những chương trình và kế hoạch cho bộ phận của mình như sự phát triển kế tiếp của kế hoạch chiến lược của doanh nghiệp. Việc lập kế hoạch chiến lược marketing gồm có các hoạt động phân tích cơ hội marketing, phân đoạn thị trường và lựa chọn thị trường mục tiêu, xác lập kế hoạch. Hiện nay, chiến lược hoạt động trên digital marketing tại Coko Việt Nam được xây dựng dựa theo hành trình mua hàng của khách hàng. Đây là quá trình nắm bắt tâm lý của khách hàng để đưa đến cho họ những thông tin, đề nghị không thể chối từ. Trong thời đại bùng nổ thông tin
  20. 20. Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp | Trần Thanh Nguyệt Thu D15IMR 19 như hiện nay, lượng thông tin chúng ta tiếp cận hàng ngày lớn gấp nhiều lần lượng thông tin chúng ta có thể ghi nhớ thì hành trình chọn lựa một sản phẩm đôi khi phải diễn ra một cách từ tốn. Với đặc thù là mặt hàng tiêu dùng nhanh nhưng lại cần nhiều yếu tố cân nhắc để mua hàng vì là sản phẩm ảnh hưởng trực tiếp tới sức khỏe người tiêu dùng nên sản phẩm của Coko Việt Nam bắt buộc phải trải qua nhiều bước truyền thông mới đến bước quyết định mua hàng của khách hàng. Do vậy, chiến lược hoạt động theo hành vị khách hàng của Coko Việt Nam trên digital là hợp lí. Chiến lược này được chia ra làm 4 giai đoạn, tương ứng với 4 thời điểm quyết định của khách hàng: - Giai đoạn 1: Gây chú ý, tạo ra lý do để khách hàng chú ý đến sản phẩm Coko Việt Nam. Đây là điểm cần chú ý đầu tiên để xây dựng thành công ý tưởng truyền thông sáng tạo. Nếu chiến lược không có các điểm thú vị, gây chú ý với khách hàng, thì sẽ không tạo ra điểm chạm đầu tiên, không có cơ hội được khách hàng quan tâm và các giai đoạn sau sẽ khó thực hiện hoặc thực hiện được nhưng hiệu quả thấp. Coko Việt Nam gây chú ý được trên môi trường digital marketing nhờ các yếu tố chất lượng sản phẩm, khai thác triệt để nhu cầu và cảm xúc của đúng khách hàng tiềm năng, tiếp cận chính xác và sử dụng những chiến thuật hợp lý như sử dụng người nổi tiếng, sử dụng khách hàng để thu hút khách hàng.... - Giai đoạn 2: Tạo ra lý do để khách hàng mua sản phẩm. Trước khi xây dựng thành công ý tưởng truyền thông sáng tạo thì cần có nền tảng để phát triển ý tưởng. Giai đoạn này tuy nắm ở thứ 2 nhưng lại là điều đầu tiên cần phải xác định trong chiến lược của Coko Việt Nam. Đây chính là sự thật ngầm hiểu (insight) của khách hàng, một thực tế về hành vi mua hàng mà khi nói ra khách hàng có thể không đồng tình nhưng họ vẫn thực hiện theo một cách vô thức. Bằng cách thấu hiểu lý do, tâm lý khách hàng và khai thác triệt để insight của họ, việc truyền thông đáp ứng được mong muốn thầm kín của khách hàng và tác động họ mua hàng nhanh hơn. Ở Coko Việt Nam, một số insight thường được sử dụng là nỗi sợ về sự lão hóa, thiếu tự tin, thua kém bạn bè, đồng nghiệp về nhan sắc... - Giai đoạn 3: Tạo ra lý do để khách hàng tin tưởng vào nội dung quảng cáo và chất lượng sản phẩm
