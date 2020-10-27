Successfully reported this slideshow.
VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E-LEARNING BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP Đề tài: HOẠT ĐỘNG CHO KHÁCH HÀNG CÁ NHÂN V...
CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc ------------***------------ NHẬN XÉT THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP Họ...
NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIÁO VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN ............................................................................................
LỜI CẢM ƠN Trước hết, em xin gửi lời cảm ơn đến tất cả quý thầy cô trường Đại học Mở Hà Nội đã truyền dạy cho em những kiế...
MỤC LỤC LỜI CẢM ƠN...........................................................................................................
2.2.1. Quy chế cho vay mua nhà của VIB ...............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.1.1. Về đối tượng khách hàng .........
KẾT LUẬN.........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. TÀI LIỆU THA...
DANH MỤC VIẾT TẮT Kí hiệu viết tắt Tên đầy đủ NHTM Ngân hàng thương mại NHNN Ngân hàng nhà nước NH Ngân hàng NHTW Ngân hàn...
DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 4.1: Tình hình huy động vốn của Ngân hàng VIB - PGD Âu Cơ các năm 2016, 2017 và 2018......................
1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Lý do chọn đề tài Hoạt động tín dụng là một trong những vai trò cốt lõi hoạt động chính của một Ngân hàng ...
2 Hệ thống những lý luận cơ bản về phát triển hoạt động tín dụng. Đồng thời đưa ra các giải pháp nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả tr...
3 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU KHÁI QUÁT VỀ NGÂN HÀNG QUỐC TẾ VIB - PGD ÂU CƠ 1.1 Qúa trình hình thành và cơ cấu tổ chức ngân hàng...
4 Năm 1996 — Ngày 18/9/1996, Ngân hàng TMCP Quốc Tế Việt Nam, tên viết tắt là Ngân hàng Quốc Tế (VIB) bắt đầu đi vào hoạt ...
5 — Ký thỏa thuận hợp tác toàn diện với ngân hàng Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA). — Chính thức ra mắt dự án Tái định...
Đề tài: Hoạt động cho khách hàng cá nhân vay mua nhà, đất tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quỗc Tế Việt Nam – Chi nhánh PGD Âu Cơ
Đề tài: Hoạt động cho khách hàng cá nhân vay mua nhà, đất tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quỗc Tế Việt Nam – Chi nhánh PGD Âu Cơ

Download luận văn đồ án tốt nghiệp với đề tài: Hoạt động cho khách hàng cá nhân vay mua nhà, đất tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quỗc Tế Việt Nam – Chi nhánh PGD Âu Cơ

Đề tài: Hoạt động cho khách hàng cá nhân vay mua nhà, đất tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quỗc Tế Việt Nam – Chi nhánh PGD Âu Cơ

  1. 1. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E-LEARNING BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP Đề tài: HOẠT ĐỘNG CHO KHÁCH HÀNG CÁ NHÂN VAY MUA NHÀ, ĐẤT TẠI NGÂN HÀNG QUỐC TẾ VIB – PGD ÂU CƠ TP.HCM, 2019 Giảng viên hướng dẫn: …… Sinh viên thực hiện: …… Ngày sinh: ……… Lớp: ….. Ngành đào tạo: …… Địa điểm học: …… Thời gian thực tập: Từ …… đến …… Mã course học: …….
  2. 2. CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc ------------***------------ NHẬN XÉT THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP Họ và tên sinh viên: .................................................................................................................. Ngày sinh: .................................................................................................................................. Lớp: ...................................................... Ngành đào tạo: Tài chính ngân hàng Đơn vị đào tạo: Trung tâm đào tạo E-Learning – Viện Đại học Mở Hà Nội Thực tập tại: ............................................................................................................................... Địa chỉ: ....................................................................................................................................... Người hướng dẫn thực tập: ...................................................................................................... Chức vụ: ............................................................................ SĐT:............................................... Thời gian thực tập: Từ ngày …… tháng …… năm …… đến ngày …… tháng …… năm …… Nội dung thực tập: ..................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................... 1. Về tinh thần, thái độ, ý thức tổ chức kỷ luật: ...................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................... 2. Về công việc được giao ...................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................... Tp.HCM, ngày tháng năm 201 Người hướng dẫn Xác nhận của đơn vị thực tập
  3. 3. NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIÁO VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................... ....................................................................................................................
  4. 4. LỜI CẢM ƠN Trước hết, em xin gửi lời cảm ơn đến tất cả quý thầy cô trường Đại học Mở Hà Nội đã truyền dạy cho em những kiến thức vô cùng quý giá. Em cũng xin gửi lời cảm ơn chân thành tới thầy cô người đã trực tiếp hướng dẫn, chỉnh sửa, góp ý cho em hoàn thành tốt báo cáo thực tập này. Tiếp đến, em xin chân thành cảm ơn Ban lãnh đạo và toàn thể các anh chị nhân viên Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Quốc Tế Việt Nam ( VIB ) PGD Âu Cơ đã giúp đỡ em trong suốt quá trình thực tập. Đặc biệt, các anh chị đã giúp đỡ tận tình, tạo điều kiện cho em tiếp xúc nhiều với thực tế tích lũy kinh nghiệm và cung cấp hỗ trợ cho em những số liệu cần thiết cho việc hoàn thành tốt chuyên đề tốt nghiệp. Sau cùng, em muốn gửi lời cảm ơn đến gia đình và bạn bè luôn là chỗ dựa tinh thần và là nguồn động viên em trong suốt quá trình thực tập và thực hiện đề tài tốt nghiệp. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn!!! Kính chúc quý thầy cô, quý ngân hàng cùng gia đình và bạn bè sức khỏe dồi dào và thành công trong cuộc sống. Tp.Hồ Chí Minh, ngày 30 tháng 12 năm 2019 Sinh viên thực hiện
  5. 5. MỤC LỤC LỜI CẢM ƠN............................................................................................................................i MỤC LỤC................................................................................................................................ ii DANH MỤC VIẾT TẮT .......................................................................................................iv DANH MỤC BẢNG................................................................................................................v LỜI MỞ ĐẦU...........................................................................................................................1 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU KHÁI QUÁT VỀ NGÂN HÀNG QUỐC TẾ VIB - PGD ÂU CƠ .......................................................................................................................................2 1.1 Qúa trình hình thành và cơ cấu tổ chức ngân hàng quốc tế VIB .............................3 1.2.Sứ mệnh, tầm nhìn của Ngân hàng Thương mại Cổ phần Quốc tế Việt Nam ...........................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.1.Tầm nhìn đến năm 2025...................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.2.Chiến lược phát triển.........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.Cơ cấu tổ chức..........................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.1. Sơ đồ tổ chức ....................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.2.Chức năng và nhiệm vụ các phòng ban..........Error! Bookmark not defined. 145. Giới thiệu tổng quan về Ngân hàng Thương mại Cổ phần Quốc tế Việt Nam- PGD Âu Cơ .....................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.4.1.Giới thiệu về PGD Âu Cơ ................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.4.2.Cơ cấu tổ chức ...................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.5. Đặc điểm của những sản phẩm tín dụng hiện tại Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.6. Những thuận lợi và khó khăn hiện tại của PGD Âu Cơ.....Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 2: PHÂN TÍCH THỰC TẾ TÌNH HÌNH CHO VAY MUA NHÀ TẠI NGÂN HÀNG VIB - PGD ÂU CƠ.................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1. Thực trạng hoạt động kinh doanh của Ngân hàng VIB - PGD Âu Cơ.........Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.1. Hoạt động huy động vốn .................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2. Hoạt động sử dụng vốn (chủ yếu là hoạt động cho vay) ....Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2. Thực trạng mở rộng cho vay mua nhà tại NH VIB - PGD Âu Cơ ...............Error! Bookmark not defined.
  6. 6. 2.2.1. Quy chế cho vay mua nhà của VIB ...............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.1.1. Về đối tượng khách hàng .........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.1.2. Về điều kiện tín dụng................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.1.3. Về các điều kiện đối với bên vay vốn.....Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.1.4. Việc định giá tài sản đảm bảo..................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.2. Hình thức cấp tín dụng ....................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.3. Quy trình cho vay mua nhà tại Ngân hàng VIB - PGD Âu Cơ ..............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.4. Chỉ tiêu phản ánh mở rộng cho vay mua nhà tại VIB - PGD Âu Cơ ....Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.5. Chỉ tiêu phản ánh dư nợ cho vay mua nhà....Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.6. Chỉ tiêu phản ánh chất lượng cho vay mua nhà ...........Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.6.1. Tỉ lệ nợ xấu và nợ quá hạn.......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.6.2. Lãi thu từ hoạt động cho vay mua nhà ...Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.6.3. Mở rộng đối tượng khách hàng ...............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.6.4. Mở rộng loại hình sản ohẩm cho vay .....Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 3: NHẬN XÉT VÀ KIẾN NGHỊ MỞ RỘNG HOẠT ĐỘNG CHO VAY MUA NHÀ TẠI NGÂN HÀNG VIB - PGD ÂU CƠ...Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1. Đánh giá ưu điểm và nhược điểm.........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.1. Ưu điểm.............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.2. Hạn chế..............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2. Giải pháp mở rộng cho vay mua nhà của ngân hàng..........Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.1. Các giải pháp cơ chế, chính sách cho vay.....Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.2. Các giải pháp về nguồn vốn............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.2.3. Các giải pháp về sản phẩm..............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.4. Mở rộng quan hệ với các đơn vị có quan hệ với ngân hàng ...................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.5. Đẩy mạnh công tác marketing ngân hàng .....Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.6. Nâng cao trình độ chuyên môn nghiệp vụ, phong cách phục vụ cũng như đạo đức nghề nghiệp của nhân viên ngân hàng.......Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.7. Hiện đại hoá công nghệ ngân hàng ................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  7. 7. KẾT LUẬN.........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO.................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  8. 8. DANH MỤC VIẾT TẮT Kí hiệu viết tắt Tên đầy đủ NHTM Ngân hàng thương mại NHNN Ngân hàng nhà nước NH Ngân hàng NHTW Ngân hàng trung ương KT Kinh tế FDI Vốn đầu tư ngước ngoài BĐS Bất động sản TCTD Tổ chức tín dụng NHTG Ngân hàng thế giới TCTC Tổ chức tín dụng TMCP Thương mại cổ phần HĐQT Hội đồng quản trị ĐHĐCĐ Đại hội đồng cổ đông TCKT Tổ chức kinh tế TGDC Tiền gửi dân cư VND Việt Nam đồng CVMN Cho vay mua nhà QĐ Quyết định TSĐB Tài sản đảm bảo
  9. 9. DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 4.1: Tình hình huy động vốn của Ngân hàng VIB - PGD Âu Cơ các năm 2016, 2017 và 2018.......................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 4.2: Hoạt động sử dụng vốn của Ngân hàng VIB - PGD Âu Cơ các năm 2016, 2017 và 2018.......................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 4.3: Tình hình doanh số cho vay mua nhà tại Ngân hàng VIB - PGD Âu Cơ các năm 2016, 2017, 2018.......................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 4.4: Tình hình dư nợ cho vay mua nhà của Ngân hàng VIB - PGD Âu Cơ các năm 2016, 2017, 2018.......................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 4.5: Tình hình nợ xấu mua và nợ quá hạn của hoạt động cho vay mua nhà của Ngân hàng VIB - PGD Âu Cơ các năm 2016, 2017, 2018Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 4.6: Doanh thu lãi từ hoạt động cho vay mua nhà của Ngân hàng VIB - PGD Âu Cơ các năm 2016, 2017, 2018 ..........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 4.7: Tình hình dư nợ cho vay mua nhà theo đối tượng của Ngân hàng VIB - PGD Âu Cơ các năm 2016, 2017, 2018....................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 4.8: Tình hình dư nợ cho vay mua nhà theo loại hình sản phẩm của Ngân hàng VIB - PGD Âu Cơ qua các năm 2016-2017-2018.........Error! Bookmark not defined.
  10. 10. 1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Lý do chọn đề tài Hoạt động tín dụng là một trong những vai trò cốt lõi hoạt động chính của một Ngân hàng thương mại và Tín dụng luôn là hoạt dộng đứng đầu trong các chỉ tiêu kinh doanh, đồng thời cũng là hoạt động mang lại lợi nhuận nhiều nhất cho Ngân hàng. Những năm gần đây tình hình nền kinh tế nước ta tăng trưởng với tốc độ nhanh và mạnh, đời sống dân cư ngày càng được nâng cao không chỉ về vật chất mà lẫn cả tinh thần và tri thức. Bên cạnh đó nhu cầu thiết yếu như ăn no, mặc ấm thì nhu cầu của người dân nghĩ đến là sự tiện nghi của nhà cửa, phương tiện đi lại, đồ dùng thiết bị cho gia đình, học tập hoặc du học nước ngoài, … cũng được người dân quan tâm đến. Do đó, chính bản thân hoặc gia đình của họ muốn có một cuộc sống đầy đủ tiện nghi, hỗ trợ trong công việc cũng như học tập có một cách hiệu quả nhất, cũng là một phần thiết yếu của mỗi con người. Nên họ đã cho phép mình chi dùng vượt mức thu nhập và đó dẫn đến nhu cầu vay mượn của khách hàng cá nhân tăng lên đáng kể. Từ những nhu cầu ấy đã tạo ra một thị trường cho vay khách hàng cá nhân tại các Ngân hàng thương mại. Nắm bắt được xu thế nhu cầu của người dân cũng như làm tăng tính cạnh tranh với các Ngân hàng khác. Ngân hàng TMCP Quốc Tế Việt Nam (VIB) đã và đang triển khai nhiều loại sản phẩm tín dụng cá nhân nhằm đáp ứng nhu cầu của khách hàng . Đặc biệt là PGD Âu Cơ, dựa vào lợi thế nằm ngay khu dân cư đang phát triển và đông dân cư của Quận Tân Phú. PGD Âu Cơ đã và đang đẩy mạnh tiến độ về các dịch vụ khách hàng cá nhân, vượt trội trong việc cung cấp các giải pháp sáng tạo nhằm thỏa mãn tối đa nhu cầu khách hàng. Cùng với những lý do trên trong quá trình thực tập được hỗ trợ và tiếp xúc với nhiều nghiệp vụ khác nhau nhưng với nghiệp vụ tín dụng diễn ra tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quốc Tế Việt Nam (VIB) – Chi nhánh PGD Âu Cơ nên em đã chọn Đề tài “ Hoạt động cho khách hàng cá nhân vay mua nhà, đất tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quỗc Tế Việt Nam – Chi nhánh PGD Âu Cơ ” cho bài Báo cáo thực tập này.
  11. 11. 2 Hệ thống những lý luận cơ bản về phát triển hoạt động tín dụng. Đồng thời đưa ra các giải pháp nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả trong hoạt động cho vay khách hàng cá nhân vay mua nhà, bất động sản tại PGD Âu Cơ. 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu Tìm hiểu và phân tích hoạt động kết quả kinh doanh của ngân hàng VIB – PGD Âu Cơ Phân tích chi tiết về hoạt động cho vay mua nhà của ngân hàng VIB – PGD Âu Cơ Đề ra những giải pháp và kiến nghị nhằm phát triển và mở rộng hoạt động cho vay mua nhà của ngân hàng VIB – PGD Âu Cơ 3. Phương pháp và phạm vi nghiên cứu. Qúa trình nghiên cứu và hoàn thiện báo cáo tốt nghiệp tôi đã tập trung tổng hợp đánh giá các số liệu, tài liệu thu thập được từ ngân hàng và phòng tín dụng. Để so sánh và thống kê đã sử dụng phương pháp phân tích và phương pháp thực chứng. Từ đó, ta thấy được những điểm còn khuyết và đề ra các giải pháp kịp thời cho ngân hàng. 4 Kết cấu của đề tài: Ngoài phần Lời mở đầu, Kết luận và danh mục tài liệu tham khảo, đề tài được kết cấu thành 3 phần: Chương 1: Tổng quan Ngân hàng TMCP Quốc Tế Việt Nam – PGD Âu Cơ Chương 2: Thực trạng cho vay mua nhà tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quốc Tế Việt Nam – PGD Âu Cơ Chương 3: Giải pháp phát triển hoạt động cho vay mua nhà tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quốc Tế Việt Nam – PGD Âu Cơ
  12. 12. 3 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU KHÁI QUÁT VỀ NGÂN HÀNG QUỐC TẾ VIB - PGD ÂU CƠ 1.1 Qúa trình hình thành và cơ cấu tổ chức ngân hàng quốc tế VIB Ngân hàng TMCP Quốc Tế Việt Nam, tên viết tắt là Ngân hàng Quốc Tế (VIB), được thành lập ngày 18 tháng 9 năm 1996, trụ sở đặt tại 16 Phan Chu Trinh, Q. Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội. Đến ngày 31/12/2018, VIB đã trở thành một trong những ngân hàng TMCP hàng đầu Việt Nam với tổng tài sản đạt 123,2 nghìn tỷ đồng, vốn điều lệ 5.644 tỷ đồng, vốn chủ sở hữu đạt gần 9.000 tỷ đồng. Chúng tôi hiện có hơn 5.000 cán bộ nhân viên phục vụ gần 2 triệu khách hàng tại 162 chi nhánh và phòng giao dịch ở 27 tỉnh/thành trọng điểm trong cả nước. Năm 2010 ghi dấu một sự kiện quan trọng với việc Ngân hàng Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) –Ngân hàng bán lẻ số 1 tại Úc và là Ngân hàng hàng đầu thế giới với trên 100 năm kinh nghiệm đã chính thức trở thành cổ đông chiến lược của chúng tôi với tỉ lệ sở hữu cổ phần ban đầu là 15%. Sau một năm, ngày 20/10/2011, CBA đã hoàn thành việc đầu tư thêm 1.150 tỷ đồng vào VIB, tăng tỷ lệ sở hữu cổ phần của CBA tại VIB từ 15% lên 20% nhằm tăng cường cơ sở vốn, hệ số an toàn vốn, mở rộng cơ hội kinh doanh và quy mô hoạt động cho VIB. Mối quan hệ hợp tác chiến lược này tạo điều kiện cho chúng tôi triển khai thành công các kế hoạch dài hạn trong chiến lược kinh doanh và đặc biệt là nâng cao chất lượng Dịch vụ Khách hàng hướng theo chuẩn mực quốc tế. Là một trong những ngân hàng tiên phong trong việc cải tổ hoạt động kinh doanh, chúng tôi luôn định hướng lấy khách hàng làm trọng tâm, lấy chất lượng dịch vụ và giải pháp sáng tạo làm phương châm kinh doanh. Chúng tôi đã và đang tăng cường hiệu quả sử dụng vốn, cùng năng lực quản trị điều hành, tiếp tục chú trọng phát triển mạng lưới ngân hàng bán lẻ và các sản phẩm mới thông qua các kênh phân phối đa dạng để cung cấp các giải pháp tài chính trọn gói cho các nhóm khách hàng trọng tâm, đồng thời nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ để phục vụ khách hàng ngày càng tốt hơn.
  13. 13. 4 Năm 1996 — Ngày 18/9/1996, Ngân hàng TMCP Quốc Tế Việt Nam, tên viết tắt là Ngân hàng Quốc Tế (VIB) bắt đầu đi vào hoạt động với số vốn điều lệ ban đầu là 50 tỷ đồng và 23 cán bộ nhân viên. — Trụ sở đầu tiên đặt tại số 5 Lê Thánh Tông, Hà Nội. Năm 2006 — Triển khai thành công Dự án Hiện đại hóa Công nghệ Ngân hàng. — Tăng vốn điều lệ lên hơn 1.000 tỷ đồng. — Trở thành thành viên chính thức của Tổ chức Thẻ quốc tế Visa và MasterCard. — Thành lập Trung tâm thẻ VIB, phát hành độc lập thẻ ghi nợ nội địa VIB Values. — Nhận bằng khen của Thống đốc Ngân hàng Nhà nước. — Hệ thống ATM của Ngân hàng chính thức đi vào hoạt động. Năm 2007 — Tăng vốn điều lệ lên 2.000 tỷ đồng. — Ký kết thỏa thuận hợp tác toàn diện với nhiều tập đoàn, tổng công ty lớn như Tổng Công ty Bảo hiểm Dầu khí, Tổng Công ty Tài chính Dầu khí. — Mạng lưới kinh doanh đạt 82 đơn vị. — Được xếp hạng 3 trong 500 Doanh nghiệp tư nhân lớn nhất Việt Nam. Năm 2008 — Được độc giả báo Sài Gòn Tiếp thị bình chọn là doanh nghiệp có “Dịch vụ ngân hàng bán lẻ được hài lòng nhất năm 2008”. — Triển khai dự án tái định vị thương hiệu với công ty hàng đầu thế giới trong lĩnh vực thương hiệu – Interbrand. — Khai trương trụ sở mới tại tòa nhà Viet Tower, số 198B Tây Sơn, Hà Nội. — Ra mắt dịch vụ ngân hàng trực tuyến VIB 4U. — Phát hành thẻ tín dụng VIB Chip MasterCard. — Thành lập Khối Công nghệ ngân hàng với quyết tâm đưa VIB trở thành ngân hàng có công nghệ hiện đại nhất trên thị trường. Năm 2009
  14. 14. 5 — Ký thỏa thuận hợp tác toàn diện với ngân hàng Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA). — Chính thức ra mắt dự án Tái định vị thương hiệu mới. — Triển khai chiến lược kinh doanh giai đoạn 2009 - 2013, với mục tiêu đến năm 2013 sẽ trở thành ngân hàng hướng tới khách hàng nhất tại Việt Nam. — Triển khai dự án thiết kế không gian bán lẻ, Dự án phát triển hệ thống quản trị nhân sự và hiệu quả công việc, Dự án chiến lược công nghệ, Chương trình chuyển đổi Hệ thống chi nhánh. — Tăng vốn điều lệ lên 3.000 tỷ đồng. Năm 2010 — Ngân hàng Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) – ngân hàng hàng đầu của Úc đã chính thức trở thành cổ đông chiến lược của VIB với tỉ lệ sở hữu cổ phần ban đầu là 15%. — Tăng vốn điều lệ lên 4.000 tỷ đồng. — Tiếp tục triển khai các dự án quan trọng phục vụ chiến lược kinh doanh giai đoạn 2009 – 2013 của ngân hàng. — Mạng lưới kinh doanh đạt trên 130 đơn vị tại 27 tỉnh, thành trên cả nước. Năm 2011 — Năm 2011, CBA đầu tư thêm vốn vào VIB, tăng tỷ lệ sở hữu cổ phần tại VIB lên 20%. — Nhận Cờ Thi đua của Ngân hàng Nhà nước cho những nỗ lực trong hoạt động và phát triển kinh doanh. — Giải thưởng “Ngân hàng thực hiện xuất sắc nghiệp vụ thanh toán quốc tế” do Citigroup trao. Năm 2012 — Tăng vốn điều lệ lên 4250 tỷ đồng. — Kiên trì thực hiện tam giác chiến lược: Quản trị tăng trưởng – Quản trị Rủi Ro – Quản trị hiệu quả. — Đoạt giải thưởng Thương hiệu mạnh năm 2012 do Thời báo Kinh Tế Việt Nam tổ chức.
