BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC SƯ PHẠM KỸ THUẬT TP.HỒ CHÍ MINH KHOA KINH TẾ NGÀNH QUẢN LÝ CÔNG NGHIỆP KHÓA LUẬN TỐT...
i NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………...
ii NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN PHẢN BIỆN ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………...
iii NHẬN XÉT CỦA HỘI ĐỒNG BẢO VỆ KHÓA LUẬN ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………...
iv LỜI CÁM ƠN Thời gian học tập tại Trường ĐH Sư Phạm Kỹ Thuật TpHCM là thời gian tuyệt vời và là bước thang đầu tiên đã t...
v CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT SỬ DỤNG BGĐ : Ban giám đốc BOD : Board of Director – Hội đồng quản trị CĐ : Cao đẳng CLB : Câu lạc bộ ĐH...
vi DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG SỬ DỤNG Bảng 2.1 Tình hình hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.2 Cơ ...
vii DANH MỤC CÁC ĐỒ THỊ, SƠ ĐỒ Biểu đồ 2.1 Tình hình hoạt động của kinh doanh của Công tyError! Bookmark not defined. Biểu...
viii MỤC LỤC LỜI MỞ ĐẦU .....................................................................................................
ix CHƯƠNG 2: THỰC TRẠNG CÔNG TÁC ĐÀO TẠO NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH TỐC ĐỘ XANH – KHU VỰC KIMBERLY-CLARKError! Bookma...
x 2.8 Các chương trình đào tạo nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty .......Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.8.1 Các chương trình đào t...
xi LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1.Lý do chọn đề tài Nguồn nhân lực là nhân tố chủ yếu tạo lợi nhuận cho doanh nghiệp. Nguồn nhân lực đảm bảo...
xii 2.Mục tiêu đề tài -Vận dụng những kiến thức đã học để đánh giá thực tiễn áp dụng công tác đào tạo nguồn nhân lực tại C...
1 CHƯƠNG 1: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CÔNG TÁC ĐÀO TẠO NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC 1.1Khái niệm 1.1.1Nguồn nhân lực Nguồn nhân lực của một tổ ch...
2 1.2Mục đích và vai trò của công tác đào tạo nguồn nhân lực Mục tiêu chung của công tác đào tạo: nhằm sử dụng tối đa ngu...
3 - Trực tiếp giúp nhân viên thực hiện công việc tốt hơn, đặc biệt khi nhân viên thực hiện công việc không đáp ứng được cá...
4 1.3.1.2Đào tạo theo kiểu học nghề Trong phương pháp này, chương trình đào tạo bắt đầu bằng việc học lý thuyết ở trên lớp...
5 1.3.1Đào tạo ngoài công việc Đào tạo ngoài công việc là phương pháp đào tạo trong đó người học được tách khỏi sự thực hi...
6 1.3.1.5Đào tạo theo phương thức từ xa Đào tạo từ xa là phương thức đào tạo mà giữa người dạy và người học không trực tiế...
7 1.4Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến công tác đào tạo nguồn nhân lực 1.4.1Các nhân tố bên ngoài doanh nghiệp Khi nền kinh tế xã ...
  1. 1. BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC SƯ PHẠM KỸ THUẬT TP.HỒ CHÍ MINH KHOA KINH TẾ NGÀNH QUẢN LÝ CÔNG NGHIỆP KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP HOÀN THIỆN CÔNG TÁC ĐÀO TẠO NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH TỐC ĐỘ XANH – KHU VỰC KIMBERLY-CLARK Sinh viên thực hiện : Lê Phạm Ngọc Hà Mã số sinh viên : 11124015 Lớp : 111241A Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, tháng 07 năm 2015
  2. 2. i NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………
  3. 3. ii NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN PHẢN BIỆN ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………
  4. 4. iii NHẬN XÉT CỦA HỘI ĐỒNG BẢO VỆ KHÓA LUẬN ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………
  5. 5. iv LỜI CÁM ƠN Thời gian học tập tại Trường ĐH Sư Phạm Kỹ Thuật TpHCM là thời gian tuyệt vời và là bước thang đầu tiên đã thay đổi cuộc đời Tôi. Bước đầu thể hiện kiến thức, kinh nghiệm mà Tôi học được từ môi trường Đại học chính là hơn 2 tháng thực tập tại Công ty TNHH Tốc Độ Xanh. Thời gian này cho Tôi nhìn rõ hơn cái nhìn hiện thực, thực tiễn để chuẩn bị hành trang cho chính tôi sắp bước chân ra cuộc sống xã hội của chính mình. Đầu tiên Tôi xin trân trọng cám ơn Ban Giám Đốc Công ty TNHH Tốc Độ Xanh đã tạo điều kiện cho Tôi được trãi nghiệm thực tế và hỗ trợ Tôi hoàn thành tốt bài báo cáo này. Tiếp theo Tôi xin cám ơn Chị Nguyễn Thị Tố Huyên – Trưởng Phòng Hành chính-Nhân sự là người luôn trực tiếp hướng dẫn Tôi làm việc trong thời gian làm việc tại Công ty và chân thành cám ơn toàn thể các anh chị nhân viên của Công ty đã nhiệt tình giúp đỡ rất nhiều. Cuối cùng Tôi gửi lời chúc tốt đẹp và lời cám ơn chân thành nhất đến Cô Lê Trường Diễm Trang người trực tiếp hướng dẫn để Tôi làm tốt bài khóa luận này. Bên cạnh đó Tôi cũng vô cùng cám ơn tất cả Thầy cô đã chỉ dạy và tạo điều kiện cho Tôi học tại chính ngôi trường mà với Tôi đó là nơi tuyệt vời nhất của cuộc đời sinh viên. Sau cùng, Tôi xin gửi đến Quý Thầy cô, Quý Công ty và các anh chị, bạn bè lời cám ơn chân thành, lời chúc tốt đẹp nhất và chúc tất cả mọi người luôn thành công trong cuộc sống. Xin chân thành cám ơn! Sinh viên thực hiện Lê Phạm Ngọc Hà
  6. 6. v CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT SỬ DỤNG BGĐ : Ban giám đốc BOD : Board of Director – Hội đồng quản trị CĐ : Cao đẳng CLB : Câu lạc bộ ĐH : Đại học ĐT : Đào tạo GS ĐT : Giám sát đào tạo HC - NS : Phòng hành chính – nhân sự HĐLĐ : Hợp đồng lao động KCV : Công ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam KPI : Key Performance Indicators -Chỉ số hiệu suất cốt yếu LĐ : Lao động PC : Trưởng chuyền QC : Quality Control – Phó trưởng chuyền SL : Trưởng ca TC HC : Trưởng ca hành chính TCCN : Trung cấp chuyên nghiệp TNHH : Trách nhiệm hữu hạn TPSX : Trưởng phòng sản xuất
  7. 7. vi DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG SỬ DỤNG Bảng 2.1 Tình hình hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.2 Cơ cấu lao động theo độ tuổi năm 2015 đến 4/2015Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.3 Cơ cấu lao động theo giới tính đến 4/2015.... Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.4 Cơ cấu lao động theo trình độ chuyên môn đến 4/2015Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.5 Nội dung chi tiết khóa đào tạo cơ bản............ Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.6 Nội dung chi tiết khóa đào tạo PC, QC .......... Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.7 Nội dung chi tiết khóa đào tạo bảo trì............. Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.8 Nội dung chi tiết khóa đào tạo báo cáo sản xuấtError! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.9 Nội dung chi tiết khóa đào tạo điều ca ........... Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.10 Nội dung chi tiết khóa đào tạo trưởng ca hành chínhError! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.11 Nội dung chi tiết khóa đào tạo trưởng phòng sản xuấtError! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.12 Các khóa đào tạo nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty từ 2013 đến 4/2015......Error! Bookmark not defined.
  8. 8. vii DANH MỤC CÁC ĐỒ THỊ, SƠ ĐỒ Biểu đồ 2.1 Tình hình hoạt động của kinh doanh của Công tyError! Bookmark not defined. Biểu đồ 2.2 Cơ cấu lao động theo độ tuổi đến 4/2015 .. Error! Bookmark not defined. Biểu đồ 2.3 Cơ cấu lao động theo giới tính đến 4/2015 Error! Bookmark not defined. Biểu đồ 2.4 Cơ cấu lao động theo trình độ chuyên môn đến 4/2015Error! Bookmark not defined. Biểu đồ 2.5 Chi phí đào tạo tại Công ty từ 2013 đến 4/2015Error! Bookmark not defined. Sơ đồ 1.1 Trình tự xây dựng một chương trình đào tạo/phát triểnError! Bookmark not defined. Sơ đồ 2.1 Tổ chức bộ máy Công ty ................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. Sơ đồ 2.2 Quy trình đào tạo nhân viên mới.................... Error! Bookmark not defined. Sơ đồ 2.3 Quy trình đào tạo công nhân hiện tại............. Error! Bookmark not defined.
  9. 9. viii MỤC LỤC LỜI MỞ ĐẦU ......................................................................................................................................xi CHƯƠNG 1: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CÔNG TÁC ĐÀO TẠO NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC.........................................................................................................................................................1 1.1 Khái niệm........................................................................................................................................1 1.1.1 Nguồn nhân lực......................................................................................................................1 1.1.2 Đào tạo nguồn nhân lực ........................................................................................................1 1.2 Mục đích và vai trò của công tác đào tạo nguồn nhân lực...................................................2 1.3 Phương pháp đào tạo....................................................................................................................3 1.3.1 Đào tạo trong công việc ........................................................................................................3 1.3.2 Đào tạo ngoài công việc........................................................................................................5 1.4 Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến công tác đào tạo nguồn nhân lực...........................................7 1.4.1 Các nhân tố bên ngoài doanh nghiệp...................................................................................7 1.4.2 Các yếu tố thuộc về tổ chức................................................................................................7 1.4.3 Các yếu tố thuộc về cá nhân người lao động...................................................................7 1.5 Quy trình đào tạo nguồn nhân lực ...........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.5.1 Xác định nhu cầu đào tạo................................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.5.2 Xác định mục tiêu đào tạo .............................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.5.3 Lựa chọn đối tượng đào tạo............................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.5.4 Xây dựng chương trình và lựa chọn phương pháp đào tạoError! Bookmark not defined. 1.5.5 Lựa chọn và đào tạo giáo viên ....................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.5.6 Dự tính chi phí đào tạo.................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.5.7 Đánh giá chương trình theo mô hình Kirkpatrick và kết quả đào tạoError! Bookmark not de
  10. 10. ix CHƯƠNG 2: THỰC TRẠNG CÔNG TÁC ĐÀO TẠO NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH TỐC ĐỘ XANH – KHU VỰC KIMBERLY-CLARKError! Bookmark not defi 2.1 Giới thiệu chung về Công ty TNHH Tốc Độ Xanh...............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.1 Thông tin chung.............................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2 Quá trình hình thành và phát triển................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.3 Tầm nhìn và sứ mệnh...................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.4 Giá trị cốt lõi..................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.5 Loại hình hoạt động kinh doanh .................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.6 Một số Công ty khách hàng chính ................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2 Cơ cấu tổ chức của Công ty TNHH Tốc Độ Xanh................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.1 Sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức của Công ty ................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.2 Chức năng nhiệm vụ của từng phòng ban .................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3 Tình hình hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty .......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4 Chiến lược và chính sách nhân sự ............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.1 Chiến lược nhân sự .......................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.2 Chính sách nhân sự.......................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5 Đặc điểm về lao động của Công ty năm 2015.........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.1 Cơ cấu lao động theo độ tuổi.......................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.2 Cơ cấu lao động theo giới tính....................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.3 Cơ cấu lao động theo trình độ chuyên môn.................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6 Chính sách đào tạo.......................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.1 Các quy định chung ......................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.2 Quy định về hỗ trợ chi phí đào tạo ................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.7 Quy trình đào tạo .........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.7.1 Quy trình đào tạo đối với nhân viên tuyển mới (áp dụng cả quản lý)Error! Bookmark not d 2.7.2 Quy trình đào tạo đối với nhân viên hiện tại (áp dụng cả quản lý)Error! Bookmark not defi
  11. 11. x 2.8 Các chương trình đào tạo nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty .......Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.8.1 Các chương trình đào tạo đối với nhân viên mới......... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.8.2 Các chương trình đào tạo đối với nhân viên hiện tại... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.9 Các khóa đào tạo nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty từ 2013 đến 4/2015Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.10Chi phí đào tạo nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty từ 2013 đến 4/2015Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.11Đánh giá công tác đào tạo nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty ......Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.11.1 Ưu điểm ....................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.11.2 Nhược điểm................................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 3: GIẢI PHÁP NÂNG CAO HIỆU QUẢ CÔNG TÁC ĐÀO TẠO NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH TỐC ĐỘ XANH – KHU VỰC KIMBERLY-CLARK ........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1 Xây dựng bộ phận chuyên trách đào tạo và nâng cao chất lượng đội ngũ cán bộ đào tạo.............................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2 Xác định mục tiêu cho các chương trình đào tạo dành cho quản lý cấp caoError! Bookmark no 3.3 Đa dạng hóa chương trình đào tạo đối với nhân viên hiện tạiError! Bookmark not defined. 3.4 Hoàn thiện công tác đào tạo lại đối với nhân viên hiện tại .Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.5 Xây dựng kế hoạch đào tạo hàng năm ....................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.6 Hoàn thiện phương pháp đánh giá sau đào tạo (áp dụng cả hai quy trình)Error! Bookmark no 3.7 Một số giải pháp khác .................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN...........................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO .................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. PHỤ LỤC..............................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  12. 12. xi LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1.Lý do chọn đề tài Nguồn nhân lực là nhân tố chủ yếu tạo lợi nhuận cho doanh nghiệp. Nguồn nhân lực đảm bảo mọi nguồn sáng tạo trong tổ chức. Chỉ có con người mới sáng tạo ra các hàng hoá, dịch vụ và kiểm tra được quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh đó. Mặc dù trang thiết bị, tài sản, nguồn tài chính là những nguồn tài nguyên mà các tổ chức đều cần phải có nhưng trong đó tài nguyên nhân văn – con người lại đặc biệt quan trọng. Không có những con người làm việc hiệu quả thì tổ chức đókhông thể nào đạt tới mục tiêu. Trong điều kiện xã hội đang chuyển sang nền kinh tế tri thức, thì các nhân tố công nghệ, vốn, nguyên vật liệu đang giảm dần vai trò của nó. Bên cạnh đó, nhân tố tri thức của con người ngày càng chiếm vị trí quan trọng. Nguồn nhân lực có tính năng động, sáng tạo và hoạt động trí óc của con người ngày càng trở nên quan trọng. Nếu biết khai thác nguồn lực này đúng cách sẽ tạo ra nhiều của cải, vật chất cho xã hội và thoả mãn nhu cầu ngày càng cao của con người. Vì vậy để hòa mình cùng với các nước năm châu, Việt Nam cũng đang ngày càng chú trọng mạnh vào nguồn nhân lực. Quá trình này đã được chú trọng hơn từcông tác đào tạo, nâng cao trình độ nguồn nhân lực chất lượng cao cần thiết cho sự phát triển, mở rộng của các Công ty.Một chiến lược đào tạo phù hợp sẽ phát huy được tối đa năng lực tiềm ẩn của mỗi con người. Nhận thức được vai trò quan trọng của nguồn lực nên trong thời gian thực tập tại Công ty TNHH Tốc Độ Xanh, Tôi đã thấy được nhiều vấn đề bất cập trong công tác đào tạo nhân tài tại Công ty và do Công ty chuyên cung ứng nhân sự về đóng gói bao bì sản phẩm cho khá nhiều Công ty khách hàng nên mỗi khách hàng có các yêu cầu khác nhau về đào tạo. Vì vậy các khóa đào tạo sẽ được mở ra tùy theo sự khắc khe của chính Công ty khách hàng. Vì thế, Tôi quyết định chọn đề tài: “Hoàn thiện công tác đào tạonguồn nhân lực tạiCông ty TNHH Tốc Độ Xanh – khu vực Kimberly-Clark” mong muốn góp phần nâng cao hiệu quả công tácđào tạo nguồn nhân lực đểCông ty có được một nguồn lực mạnh mẽ, chất lượng hơn, có năng suất lao động hơn.
  13. 13. xii 2.Mục tiêu đề tài -Vận dụng những kiến thức đã học để đánh giá thực tiễn áp dụng công tác đào tạo nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty. -Trên cơ sở đó đưa ra các giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện và nâng cao hiệu quả trong công tác đào tạo nguồn nhân lực của Công ty. 3.Phương pháp thực hiện -Phương pháp thu thập thông tin: trực tiếp thu thập thông tin từ phía Công ty được thực tập, các tài liệu được lưu trữ từ 3 năm đến nay và vận dụng các kiến thức đã được học từ trường lớp, bạn bè, các tài liệu của tác giả nổi tiếng về lĩnh vực nhân sự, các bài báo cáo trên Internet hay của thư viện trường từ các anh chị khóa trước. -Phương pháp quan sát: quan sát thực tế các hoạt động hay công việc thực tại Công ty đã thực tập, nhìn nhận một cách khách quan về việc Công ty đã áp dụng như thế nào so với kiến thức đã được biết. -Các phương pháp xử lý số liệu: phương pháp phân tích tổng hợp, thống kê, so sánh, đối chiếu bằng phần mềm Word, Excell, Google,…. 4.Phạm vi thực hiện -Phạm vi không gian: do hạn chế về số liệu thực nên luận văntập trung nghiên cứu công tác đào tạo nguồn nhân lực tạiCông ty TNHH Tốc Độ Xanh – khu vực Kimberly-Clark. -Phạm vi thời gian: từ 1/2015 đến 5/2015 5.Kết cấu của đề tài Ngoài phần mở đầu và kết luận thì bài báo cáo gồm 3 chương chính: -Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận về công tác đào tạo nguồn nhân lực -Chương 2: Thực trạng công tác đào tạonguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Tốc Độ Xanh– khu vực Kimberly-Clark -Chương 3: Giải pháp nâng cao hiệu quả công tác đào tạo nguồn nhân lựctạiCông ty TNHH Tốc Độ Xanh–khu vực Kimberly-Clark
  14. 14. 1 CHƯƠNG 1: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CÔNG TÁC ĐÀO TẠO NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC 1.1Khái niệm 1.1.1Nguồn nhân lực Nguồn nhân lực của một tổ chức được hình thành trên cơ sở của các cá nhân có vai trò khác nhau và được liên kết với nhau theo những mục tiêu nhất định. Nguồn nhân lực khác với các nguồn lực khác của doanh nghiệp do chính bản chất của con người. Nhân viên có các năng lực, đặc điểm cá nhân khác nhau, có tiềm năng phát triển, có khả năng hình thành các nhóm hội, các tổ chức công đoàn để bảo vệ quyền lợi của họ. Họ có thể đánh giá và đặt câu hỏi đối với hoạt động của các cán bộ quản lý, hành vi của họ có thể thay đổi phụ thuộc vào chính bản thân họ hoặc sự tác động của môi trường xung quanh. Do đó, quản trị nguồn nhân lực khó khăn và phức tạp hơn nhiều so với quản trị các yếu tố khác của quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh. (Quản trị nguồn nhân lực, Trần Kim Dung, 2011) Nguồn nhân lực là nguồn lực con người của những tổ chức (với quy mô, loại hình, chức năng khác nhau) có khả năng và tiềm năng tham gia vào quá trình phát triển của tổ chức cùng với sự phát triển kinh tế - xã hội của Quốc gia, khu vực, Thế giới. Cách hiểu này về nguồn nhân lực xuất phát từ quan niệm coi nguồn nhân lực là nguồn lực với các yếu tố vật chất, tinh thần tạo nên năng lực, sức mạnh phục vụ cho sự phát triển nói chung của các tổ chức. 1.1.2Đào tạo nguồn nhân lực Đào tạo (hay còn được gọi là đào tạo kỹ năng): được hiểu là các hoạt động học tập nhằm giúp cho người lao động có thể thực hiện có hiệu quả hơn chức năng, nhiệm vụ của mình. Đó chính là quá trình học tập làm cho người lao động nắm vững hơn về công việc của mình, là những hoạt động học tập để nâng cao trình độ, kỹ năng của người lao động để thực hiện nhiệm vụ lao động có hiệu quả hơn. (Giáo trình quản trị nhân lực, Nguyễn Vân Điềm và Nguyễn Ngọc Quân, 2007)
  15. 15. 2 1.2Mục đích và vai trò của công tác đào tạo nguồn nhân lực Mục tiêu chung của công tác đào tạo: nhằm sử dụng tối đa nguồn nhân lực hiện có và nâng cao tính hiệu quả của doanh nghiệp, thông qua việc giúp người lao động hiểu rõ hơn về công việc, nắm vững hơn nghề nghiệp của mình và thực hiện các chức năng, nhiệm vụ của mình một cách tự giác hơn, động cơ làm việc tốt hơn, cũng như nâng cao khả năng thích ứng của họ trong tương lai. Trong các doanh nghiệp, công tác đào tạo có ý nghĩa nhất định đối với cả doanh nghiệp và người lao động: Đối với doanh nghiệp: - Giúp doanh nghiệp nâng cao năng suất lao động và hiệu quả sản xuất kinh doanh. Duy trì và nâng cao chất lượng nguồn nhân lực, tạo lợi thế cạnh tranh cho doanh nghiệp. - Tránh tình trạng quản lý lỗi thời. Các nhà quản trị cần áp dụng các phương pháp quản lý sao cho phù hợp được với những thay đổi về quy trình công nghệ, kỹ thuật và môi trường kinh doanh. - Giải quyết các vấn đề về tổ chức. Công tác đào tạo có thể giúp các nhà quản trị giải quyết các vấn đề về mâu thuẫn, xung đột giữa các cá nhân và giữa công đoàn với các nhà quản trị khác, đề ra các chính sách về quản lý nguồn nhân lực của doanh nghiệp có hiệu quả. - Hướng dẫn công việc cho nhân viên mới. Nhân viên mới thường gặp nhiều khó khăn, bỡ ngỡ trong những ngày đầu làm việc trong tổ chức, doanh nghiệp, các chương trình định hướng công việc đối với nhân viên mới sẽ giúp họ mau chóng thích ứng với môi trường làm việc mới của doanh nghiệp. - Chuẩn bị đội ngũ cán bộ quản lý, chuyên môn kế cận. Đào tạo giúp cho nhân viên có được những kỹ năng cần thiết cho các cơ hội thăng tiến và thay thế cho các cán bộ quản lý, chuyên môn khi cần thiết. Đối với người lao động: - Tạo ra tính chuyên nghiệp và sự gắn bó giữa người lao động và doanh nghiệp
  16. 16. 3 - Trực tiếp giúp nhân viên thực hiện công việc tốt hơn, đặc biệt khi nhân viên thực hiện công việc không đáp ứng được các tiêu chuẩn mẫu, hoặc khi nhân viên nhận công việc mới. - Cập nhật các kỹ năng, kiến thức mới cho nhân viên, giúp họ có thể áp dụng thành công các thay đổi công nghệ, kỹ thuật trong doanh nghiệp. - Đáp ứng được nhu cầu và nguyện vọng phát triển của người lao động. Được trang bị những kỹ năng chuyên môn cần thiết sẽ kích thích nhân viên thực hiện công việc tốt hơn, đạt được nhiều thành tích tốt hơn, muốn được trao những nhiệm vụ có tính thách thức cao hơn có nhiều cơ hội thăng tiến hơn. - Tạo cho người lao động có cách nhìn, cách tư duy mới trong công việc của họ và là cơ sở để phát huy tính sáng tạo của người lao động trong công việc. 1.3Phương pháp đào tạo 1.3.1Đào tạo trong công việc Đào tạo trong công việc là các phương pháp đào tạo trực tiếp tại nơi làm việc, trong đó người học sẽ học được những kiến thức cần thiết cho công việc thông qua thực hiện công việc và thường là dưới sự hướng dẫn của những người lao động lành nghề hơn. Nhóm này bao gồm các phương pháp như: 1.3.1.1Đào tạo theo kiểu chỉ dẫn công việc Đây là phương pháp phổ biến dùng để dạy kỹ năng thực hiện công việc cho hầu hết các công nhân sản xuất và kể cả một số công việc quản lý. Quá trình đào tạo bắt đầu bằng sự giới thiệu và giải thích của người dạy về mục tiêu của công việc và chỉ dẫn tỉ mỉ, theo từng bước về cách quan sát, trao đổi, học hỏi và làm thử cho tới khi thành thạo dưới sự hướng dẫn và chỉ dẫn chặt chẽ của người dạy.
  17. 17. 4 1.3.1.2Đào tạo theo kiểu học nghề Trong phương pháp này, chương trình đào tạo bắt đầu bằng việc học lý thuyết ở trên lớp, sau đó học viên được đưa đến làm việc dưới sự hướng dẫn của công nhân lành nghề trong một vài năm, được thực hiện các công việc thuộc nghề cần học cho tới khi thành thạo tất cả các kỹ năng của nghề. Phương pháp này dùng để dạy một nghề hoàn chỉnh cho công nhân. Phương pháp này thực chất là sự kiềm cặp của công nhân lành nghề đối với người học và rất phổ biến ở Việt Nam. 1.3.1.3Kèm cặp và chỉ bảo Phương pháp này thường dùng cho cán bộ quản lý và các nhân viên giám sát có thể học được các kiến thức, kỹ năng cần thiết cho công việc trước mắt và công việc cho tương lai thông qua kèm cặp, chỉ bảo của những người quản lý giỏi hơn. Có ba cách kèm cặp là: -Kèm cặp bởi người lãnh đạo trực tiếp -Kèm cặp bởi một cố vấn -Kèm cặp bởi người quản lý có kinh nghiệm hơn 1.3.1.4Luân chuyển và thuyên chuyển công việc Luân chuyển và thuyên chuyển công việc là phương pháp chuyển người quản lý từ công việc này sang công việc khác để nhằm cung cấp cho họ những kinh nghiệm làm việc ở nhiều lĩnh vực khác nhau trong tổ chức. Những kinh nghiệm và kiến thức thu được những công việc cao hơn trong tương lai. Có thể luân chuyển và thuyên chuyển theo ba cách: -Chuyển đối tượng đào tạo đến nhận cương vị quản lý ở một bộ phận khác trong tổ chức nhưng vẫn với chức năng và quyền hạn như cũ. -Người quản lý được cử đến nhận cương vị công tác mới ngoài lĩnh vực chuyên môn của họ. -Người quản lý được bố trí luân chuyển công việc trong phạm vi nội bộ một ngành nghề chuyên môn.
  18. 18. 5 1.3.1Đào tạo ngoài công việc Đào tạo ngoài công việc là phương pháp đào tạo trong đó người học được tách khỏi sự thực hiện các công việc thực tế. Các phương pháp đó bao gồm: 1.3.1.1Tổ chức các lớp cạnh doanh nghiệp Đối với những nghề tương đối phức tạp hoặc các công việc có tính đặc thù thì việc đào tạo bằng kèm cặp không đáp ứng được nhu cầu cả về chất lượng và số lượng. Các doanh nghệp có thể tổ chức các lớp đào tạo với các phương tiện và thiết bị dành cho học tập. Trong các phương án này chương trình đào tạo gồm hai phần: lý thuyết và thực hành. Phần lý thuyết được giảng tập trung cho các kỹ sư, cán bộ kỹ thuật phụ trách. Còn phần thực hành thì được tiến hành ở các xưởng thực tập do các kỹ sư hoặc công nhân lành nghề hướng dẫn. Phương pháp này giúp học viên học tập có hệ thống hơn. 1.3.1.2Cử đi học ở các trường chính quy Các doanh nghiệp cũng có thể cử người lao động đến các trường dạy nghề hoặc quản lý do các Bộ, Ngành hoặc do Trung Ương tổ chức. Trong phương pháp này, người học sẽ được trang bị tương đối đầy đủ các kiến thức lý thuyết lẫn kỹ năng thực hành. Tuy nhiên phương pháp này tốn nhiều thời gian và kinh phí đào tạo. 1.3.1.3Các bài giảng, các hội nghị hoặc các hội thảo Các buổi giảng bài hay hội nghị có thể được tổ chức tại doanh nghiệp hoặc một hội nghị bên ngoài, có thể được tổ chức riêng hoặc kết hợp với các chương trình đào tạo khác. Trong các buổi thảo luận, học viên sẽ thảo luận theo từng chủ đề dưới sự hướng dẫn của người lãnh đạo nhóm và qua đó họ học được các kiến thức kinh nghiệm cần thiết. 1.3.1.4Đào tạo theo kiểu chương trình hóa với sự trợ giúp của máy tính Đây là phương pháp đào tạo kỹ năng hiện tại mà nhiều Công ty ở nước ngoài đang sử dụng rộng rãi. Trong phương pháp này, các chương trình đào tạo được viết sẵn trên đĩa mềm của máy tính, người học chỉ thực hiện theo các hướng dẫn của máy tính. Phương pháp này có thể sử dụng để đào tạo rất nhiều kỹ năng mà không cần có người dạy.
  19. 19. 6 1.3.1.5Đào tạo theo phương thức từ xa Đào tạo từ xa là phương thức đào tạo mà giữa người dạy và người học không trực tiếp gặp nhau tại một địa điểm và cùng thời gian mà thông qua phương tiện nghe nhìn trung gian. Phương tiện trung gian này có thể là sách, tài liệu học tập, băng hình, băng tiếng, đĩa CD và VCD, Internet cùng với sự phát triển khoa học công nghệ thông tin các phương tiện trung gian ngày càng đa dạng. Phương thức đào tạo này có ưu điểm nổi bậc là: người học có thể chủ động bố trí thời gian học tập cho phù hợp với kế hoạch của cá nhân, người học ở các địa điểm xa trung tâm đào tạo vẫn có thể tham gia được những khóa học, chương trình đào tạo có chất lượng cao. Tuy nhiên, hình thức đào tạo này đòi hỏi các cơ sở đào tạo phải có tính chuyên môn hóa cao, chuẩn bị bài giảng và chương trình đào tạo phải có sự đầu tư lớn. 1.3.1.6Đào tạo kiểu phòng thí nghiệm Phương pháp này bao gồm các cuộc hội thảo học tập trong đó sử dụng các kỹ thuật như: bài tập tình huống, diễn dịch, mô phỏng trên máy tính, trò chơi quản lý hoặc là các bài tập giải quyết vấn đề. Đây là cách đào tạo hiện đại ngày nay nhằm giúp cho người học giải quyết các tình huống giống như trên thực tế. 1.3.1.7Mô hình hóa hành vi Đó cũng là phương pháp diễn kịch nhưng các vở kịch được thiết kế sẵn để mô hình hóa các hành vi hợp lý trong các tình huống đặc biệt. 1.3.1.8Đào tạo kỹ năng xử lý công văn, giấy tờ Đây là một kiểu bài tập, trong đó người quản lý nhận dược một loạt các tài liệu, các bản ghi nhớ, các tường trình, báo cáo, lời dặn dò của cấp trên và các thông tin khác mà một người quản lý có thể nhận được khi vừa tới nơi làm việc và họ có trách nhiệm xử lý nhanh chóng và đúng đắn. Phương pháp này giúp người quản lý học tập cách ra quyết định nhanh chóng trong công việc hàng ngày.
  20. 20. 7 1.4Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến công tác đào tạo nguồn nhân lực 1.4.1Các nhân tố bên ngoài doanh nghiệp Khi nền kinh tế xã hội của đất nước ngày càng phát triển, mức sống của người dân ngày càng tăng lên thì nhu cầu học tập để nâng cao kiến thức, kỹ năng ngày càng lớn hơn để có thêm thu nhập đáp ứng nhiều hơn nữa nhu cầu của cuộc sống. Mặt khác, trong sự cạnh tranh về việc làm, người lao động quá chú trọng đến bằng cấp mà chưa coi trọng kỹ năng thu được qua đào tạo và phát triển, khả năng làm việc thực tế của mình. Do đó làm giảm hiệu quả đào tạo và phát triển của doanh nghiệp.Khoa học công nghệ ngày càng phát triển thì càng có nhiều hình thức học tập, phương pháp mới, hiện đại hơn làm cho hiệu quả đào tạo ngày càng được nâng lên và còn nhiều nhân tố tác động đến hiệu quả đào tạo như là chính sách của Nhà nước về công tác đào tạo. Từ trước đến nay việc đào tạo chỉ nặng về lý thuyết chứ chưa thực sự chú trọng đến thực hành. Vì vậy, còn nhiều lao động tỏ ra bỡ ngỡ với công việc của mình. 1.4.2Các yếu tố thuộc về tổ chức Trước hết ta phải kể đến chính sách của Công ty trong công tác đào tạo nguồn nhân lực. Nếu Công ty có những chủ trương, chính sách quan tâm đến công tác đào tạo nguồn nhân lực thì sẽ xây dựng được đội ngũ cán bộ làm công tác đào tạo có đủ năng lực đảm nhận thực hiện công tác đào tạo một cách có hiệu quả. Về khoản chi phí cho công tác đào tạo nguồn nhân lực, nếu Công ty có những khoản đầu tư đáng kể để đổi mới các trang thiết bị dạy và học, sử dụng trang thiết bị, dụng cụ học tập hiện đại sẽ nâng cao hiệu quả đào tạo nguồn nhân lực. Đồng thời chính sách đào tạo phải gắn liền với chính sách tuyển dụng và sử dụng người sau đào tạo. 1.4.3Các yếu tố thuộc về cá nhân người lao động Các yếu tố thuộc về cá nhân người lao động như: trình độ học vấn của người lao động, ý thức, thái độ muốn nâng cao trình độ của người lao động, sức khoẻ, hoàn cảnh gia đình,... Như vậy, có thể thấy đào tạo là một phương pháp phát triển
  21. 21. 8 DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 53308 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: tailieumau.vn Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562

