BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ TP. HCM GIẢI QUYẾT TRANH CHẤP QUYỀN TÁC GIẢ TẠI TÒA ÁN THEO QUY ĐỊNH PHÁP LUẬT VIỆT NAM
BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ TP. HCM GIẢI QUYẾT TRANH CHẤP QUYỀN TÁC GIẢ TẠI TÒA ÁN THEO PHÁP LUẬT VIỆT N...
MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN................................................................................................ ix DA...
1.1.1.2. Đặc điểm quyền tác giả ......................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.1.1.3. Mục đích bảo hộ quyền tác ...
1.2.3.2. Đặc điểm về chứng cứ chứng minh quyền tác giả Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.3.3. Đặc điểm về các yêu cầu Tòa á...
2.2. CÁC VỤ ÁN THỰC TẾ VỀ GIẢI QUYẾT TRANH CHẤPQUYỀN TÁC GIẢ ĐƯỢC GIẢI QUYẾT TẠI TÒA ÁN............................. Error...
LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi tên là –là học viên lớp Cao học Khóa 08 - 2chuyên ngành Luật kinh tế, Khoa Luật, Trường Đại học Kinh tế T...
DANH MỤC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT Từ viết tắt Nghĩa của từ viết tắt BLDS Bộ luật dân sự BLTTDS Bộ luật tố tụng dân sự BLHS Bộ luật hìn...
i LỜI NÓI ĐẦU 1. Lý do chọn đề tài Trong quá trình hội nhập và phát triển đất nước thì vấn đề sở hữu trí tuệ nói chung và ...
đều quy định về thủ tục khởi kiện và các biện pháp chế tài dân sự mà Tòa án có thể áp dụng để bảo vệ quyền tác giả. Theo q...
động giải quyết tranh chấp hiện nay thì bên cạnh những kết quả đạt được thì những khó khăn, vướng mắc thi hành đã và đang ...
- Jensen, P. và Webster, E. (2006). Quy mô doanh nghiệp và sử dụng quyền sở hữu trí tuệ. The Economic Record, 82(256), 44-...
- Phan Gia Quý (2016), “Những khó khăn, vướng mắc trong quá trình giải quyết tranh chấp về quyền sở hữu trí tuệ”, Tọa đàm ...
de tai giai quyet tranh chap quyen tac gia tai toa an theo quy dinh
Download luận văn đồ án tốt nghiệp với đề tài: Giải quyết tranh chấp quyền tác giả tại tòa án theo quy định pháp luật Việt Nam

  1. 1. BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ TP. HCM GIẢI QUYẾT TRANH CHẤP QUYỀN TÁC GIẢ TẠI TÒA ÁN THEO QUY ĐỊNH PHÁP LUẬT VIỆT NAM LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ LUẬT HỌC Tp. Hồ Chí Minh – Năm 2020
  2. 2. BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ TP. HCM GIẢI QUYẾT TRANH CHẤP QUYỀN TÁC GIẢ TẠI TÒA ÁN THEO PHÁP LUẬT VIỆT NAM Chuyên ngành : Luật Kinh tế Mã số : LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ LUẬT HỌC NGƯỜI HƯỚNG DẪN KHOA HỌC 1. PGS TS……… 2. TS ………. Tp. Hồ Chí Minh – Năm 2020
  3. 3. MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN................................................................................................ ix DANH MỤC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT............................................................................1 TÓM TẮT LUẬN VĂN.......................................................................................1 TỪ KHÓA .......................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. ABSTRACT....................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. KEY WORD....................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. LỜI NÓI ĐẦU......................................................................................................1 1. Lý do chọn đề tài.................................................................................................1 2. Giả thuyết, câu hỏi nghiên cứu ............................................................................. 2 2.1. Giả thuyết nghiên cứu....................................................................................2 2.2. Câu hỏi nghiên cứu........................................................................................3 3. Tình hình nghiên cứu........................................................................................... 3 4. Mục đích, đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu.......................................................... 3 4.1 Mục đích nghiên cứu.................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.2 Đối tượng nghiên cứu................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.3 Phạm vi nghiên cứu...................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. Về không gian :… .............................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. Về thời gian :…. ................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 5. Các phương pháp tiến hành nghiên cứu, khung lý thuyếtError! Bookmark not defined. 5.1. Phương pháp nghiên cứu............................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.2. Khung lý thuyết ........................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 6. Ý nghĩa khoa học và giá trị ứng dụng của đề tài......Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 1: NHỮNG VẤN ĐỀ LÝ LUẬN VỀ GIẢI QUYẾT TRANH CHẤP QUYỀN TÁC GIẢ TẠI TÒA ÁN VIỆT NAM .......... Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.1. KHÁI NIỆM VÀ ĐẶC ĐIỂM QUYỀN TÁC GIẢ Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.1.1. Khái niệm, đặc điểm và mục đích bảo hộ quyền tác giảError! Bookmark not defined. 1.1.1.1. Khái niệm quyền tác giả ........................ Error! Bookmark not defined.
  4. 4. 1.1.1.2. Đặc điểm quyền tác giả ......................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.1.1.3. Mục đích bảo hộ quyền tác giả.............. Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.1.2. Khái niệm và đặc điểm về quyền nhân thân trong quyền tác giả ................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.1.2.1. Khái niệm về quyền nhân thân trong quyền tác giả ....Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.1.2.2. Đặc điểm về quyền nhân thân trong quyền tác giả......Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.1.3. Khái niệm và đặc điểm về quyền tài sản trong quyền tác giảError! Bookmark not defined. 1.1.3.1. Khái niệm về quyền tài sản trong quyền tác giả...Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.1.3.2. Đặc điểm về quyền tài sản trong quyền tác giả ....Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.1.4. Các loại hình tác phẩm được bảo hộ quyền tác giảError! Bookmark not defined. 1.2. KHÁI NIỆM, PHÂNLOẠI VÀ ĐẶC ĐIỂM CỦA GIẢI QUYẾT TRANH CHẤP QUYỀN TÁC GIẢ TẠI TÒA ÁN VIỆT NAM .......... Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.1. Khái niệm về giải quyết tranh chấp quyền tác giả tại Việt Nam.................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.1.1. Khái niệm về tranh chấp quyền tác giả tại Việt Nam.Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.1.2. Khái niệm về giải quyết tranh chấp quyền tác giả tại Việt Nam.....Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.2. Phân loại các tranh chấp về quyền tác giả .........Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.2.1. Các tranh chấp về quyền tác giả liên quan đến quyền nhân thân....Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.2.2. Các tranh chấp về quyền tác giả liên quan đến quyền tài sản .........Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.3. Đặc điểm của giải quyết các tranh chấp về quyền tác giả tại Tòa án Việt Nam .........................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.3.1. Đặc điểm về thẩm quyền xét xử của Tòa án ........Error! Bookmark not defined.
  5. 5. 1.2.3.2. Đặc điểm về chứng cứ chứng minh quyền tác giả Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.3.3. Đặc điểm về các yêu cầu Tòa án trong giải quyết các tranh chấp ...Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3. CÁC NGUYÊN TẮC GIẢI QUYẾT TRANH CHẤP QUYỀN TÁC GIẢ TẠI TÒA ÁN ............................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.1. Nguyên tắc chứng minh tác phẩm tranh chấp thuộc sở hữu tác giả.............Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.1.1. Nghĩa vụ chứng minh ai là tác giả của tác phẩm tranh chấp ..........Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.1.2. Các chứng cứ chứng minh ai là tác giả của tác phẩm tranh chấp....Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.2. Nguyên tắc áp dụng áp dụng pháp luật trong giải quyết tranh chấp quyền tác giả tại Tòa án..........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.2.1. Nguyên tắc áp dụng các văn bản pháp luật Việt Nam trong giải quyết tranh chấp quyền tác giả tại Tòa án.............................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.2.2. Nguyên tắc áp dụng các điều ước quốc tế và Việt Nam có tham gia trong giải quyết tranh chấp quyền tác giả tại Tòa án ... Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.3. Nguyên tắc cung cấp chứng cứ và nghĩa vụ chứng minh trong giải quyết tranh chấp quyền tác giả .............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.3.1. Cung cấp chứng cứ trong giải quyết tranh chấp quyền tác giả........Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.3.2. Nghĩa vụ chứng minh trong giải quyết tranh chấp quyền tác giả....Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 2: THỰC TIỄN GIẢI QUYẾT TRANH CHẤP QUYỀN TÁC GIẢ TẠI TÒA ÁN ............................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1. THẨM QUYỀN CỦATÒA ÁN VIỆT NAM ĐỐIVỚI CÁC TRANH CHẤP QUYỀN TÁC GIẢ................................................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.1. Thẩm quyền của Tòa án Việt Nam đối với các tranh chấp quyền tác giả theo quan hệ dân sự...................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2. Thẩm quyền của Tòa án Việt Nam đối với các tranh chấp quyền tác giả theo quan hệ kinh doanh thương mại..........................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  6. 6. 2.2. CÁC VỤ ÁN THỰC TẾ VỀ GIẢI QUYẾT TRANH CHẤPQUYỀN TÁC GIẢ ĐƯỢC GIẢI QUYẾT TẠI TÒA ÁN............................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.1. Các vụ án giải quyết tranh chấp quyền tác giả được giải quyết tại Tòa án Việt Nam .................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.2. Các vụ án giải quyết tranh chấp quyền tác giả được giải quyết tại Tòa án Hoa Kỳ .........................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.3. So sánh sự khác biệt giữa giải quyết tranh chấp quyền tác giả tại Tòa án Viêt Nam và Hoa Kỳ.................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3. NHỮNG ĐIỂM CÒNHẠN CHẾ TRONG QUYĐỊNH PHÁP LUẬT VỀ GIẢI QUYẾT TRANH CHẤP QUYỀN TÁC GIẢ TẠI TÒA ÁN VIỆT NAM ........Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.1. Thời gian xét xử trong các vụ án tranh chấp quyền tác giả tại Tòa án Việt Nam .........................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.2. Các hình thức chế tài, xử phạt trong các phán quyết của Tòa án Việt Nam.Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 3: ĐÓNG GÓP Ý KIẾN HOÀN THIỆN CÁC QUY ĐỊNH PHÁP LUẬT ĐỂ VIỆC THỰC HIỆN GIẢI QUYẾT TRANH CHẤP QUYỀN TÁC GIẢ TẠI TÒA ÁN ............................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN ........................................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. DANH MỤC TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO ........... Error! Bookmark not defined. DANH MỤC VĂN BẢN QUY PHẠM PHÁP LUẬTError! Bookmark not defined. PHỤ LỤC 1 ........................................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. PHỤ LỤC 2 ........................................................ Error! Bookmark not defined.
  7. 7. LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi tên là –là học viên lớp Cao học Khóa 08 - 2chuyên ngành Luật kinh tế, Khoa Luật, Trường Đại học Kinh tế TP. Hồ Chí Minh, là tác giả của Luận văn thạc sĩ luật học với đề tài “………………….” (Sau đây gọi tắt là “Luận văn”). Tôi xin cam đoan tất cả các nội dung được trình bày trong Luận văn này là kết quả nghiên cứu độc lập của cá nhân tôi dưới sự hướng dẫn của người hướng dẫn khoa học. Trong Luận văn có sử dụng, trích dẫn một số ý kiến, quan điểm khoa học của một số tác giả. Các thông tin này đều được trích dẫn nguồn cụ thể, chính xác và có thể kiểm chứng. Các số liệu, thông tin được sử dụng trong Luận văn là hoàn toàn khách quan và trung thực. Học viên thực hiện Chữ ký
  8. 8. DANH MỤC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT Từ viết tắt Nghĩa của từ viết tắt BLDS Bộ luật dân sự BLTTDS Bộ luật tố tụng dân sự BLHS Bộ luật hình sự BTTH Bồi thường thiệt hại BĐ Bị đơn NĐ Nguyên đơn QTG Quyền tác giả QLNN Quản lý nhà nước TCQSHTT Tranh chấp quyền sở hữu trí tuệ TCDS Tranh chấp dân sự SHTT Sở hữu trí tuệ TAND Tòa án nhân dân VKSND Viện kiểm sát nhân dân XLVP Xử lý vi phạm
  9. 9. i LỜI NÓI ĐẦU 1. Lý do chọn đề tài Trong quá trình hội nhập và phát triển đất nước thì vấn đề sở hữu trí tuệ nói chung và quyền tác giả nói riêng luôn là vấn đề được Đảng và Nhà nước ta quan tâm và hoàn thiện thông qua các hoạt động quản lý nhà nước về vấn đề này. Những quy định của Luật sở hữu trí tuệ nước ta đã công nhận và bảo hộ quyền tác giả nhằm đáp ứng với yêu cầu trong lĩnh vực này. Bằng các quy định cụ thể của Luật Sở hữu trí tuệ ở nước ta cơ bản đã từng bước góp phần hoàn thiện hơn quy định về quyền tác giả, từ đó, bảo vệ được quyền và lợi ích hợp pháp của các chủ thể có liên quan. Ở nước ta hiện nay thì bảo vệ quyền sở hữu trí tuệ ngày càng thể hiện rõ nét là công cụ phát triển kinh tế hiệu quả ở Việt Nam. Cùng với sự phát triển đất nước thì nước ta cũng cần dần bắt nhịp với thế giới trong giai đoạn mới. Đặc biệt là sau khi gia nhập WTO, hoạt động bảo vệ quyền SHTT nói chung và quyền tác giả nói riêng đã được quan tâm và bước đầu sử dụng, khai thác hiệu quả, đóng góp đáng kể vào sự phát triển kinh tế - xã hội thời gian qua. Trong bối cảnh thế giới đang diễn biến phức tạp, nền kinh tế - xã hội trong nước tiếp tục đối mặt với những khó khăn, do đó, hoạt động về bảo vệ quyền tác giả đã có nhiều chuyển biến mới từ đó bắt buộc đất nước ta có những quy định pháp lý nhằm bảo vệ quyền tác giả để đáp ứng với quá trình hội nhập và phát triểnín dụng của Việt Nam. Trong khi các hoạt động về bảo vệ sở hữu trí tuệ và quyền cảu người biểu diễn đã góp phần hoàn thiện cơ sở pháp lý về vấn đề trên. Từ đó, tạo nên sự ổn định và phát triển của vấn đề bảo vệ quyền sở hữu trí tuệ từ những yếu tố cấu thành như quyền tác giả nói chung. Hiện nay, cùng với sự phát triển kinh tế - xã hội thì vấn đề về bảo hộ quyền tác giả được thực hiện nghiêm túc và đã được các quy định của hệ thống pháp luật bảo hộ thông qua các quy định làm căn cứ để giải quyết tranh chấp dân sự trong thực tế. Các TCDS nói chung và TCDS về QTG nói riêng được giải quyết tại TAND được xem là phương thức bảo vệ quyền tác giả hữu hiệu và phổ biến nhất trên thế giới hiện nay. Pháp luật của nhiều nước trên thế giới
  10. 10. đều quy định về thủ tục khởi kiện và các biện pháp chế tài dân sự mà Tòa án có thể áp dụng để bảo vệ quyền tác giả. Theo quy định của BLDS và BLTTDS 2015 và các văn bản hướng dẫn thi hành thì khi quyền tác giả của một chủ thể bị xâm phạm, chủ thể đó có quyền khởi kiện đến Tòa án có thẩm quyền để yêu cầu bảo vệ quyền và lợi ích hợp pháp cho mình. Thực tiễn trong những năm qua cho thấy, các tranh chấp về quyền tác giả ngày càng nhiều và nghiêm trọng. Tuy nhiên, theo số liệu thống kê của TANDTC và một số TAND khác như TAND thành phố Hà Nội, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh thì số các vụ án tranh chấp về quyền tác giả đã được thụ lý và giải quyết nhiều hơn bao giờ hết. Trên thế giới thì vấn đề bảo vệ quyền tác giả đã được diễn ra nhiều với những quy định chặt chẽ, cụ thể. Thông qua việc bảo vệ quyền tác giả đã góp phần trong việc phát huy vai trò quan trong của hoạt động sán tạo nghệ thuật và góp phần nâng cao giá trị tác phẩm. Tuy nhiên, trong thực tế tình trạng vi phạm các quy định về quyền tác giả vẫn còn diễn ra thường xuyên, ảnh hưởng đến lợi ích tác giả. Thực tiễn ban hành và áp dụng quy định về quyền tác giả bên cạnh những kết quả đạt được thì còn những khó khăn, vướng mắc. Trong xu thế các quy định về bảo vệ quyền sở hữu trí tuệ nói chung và QTG nói riêng càng cần thiết phải được bảo vệ thì hoạt động này trong thực tiễn áp dụng còn nhiều vướng mắc, bất cập như: quá trình áp dụng trong thực tế chưa đạt hiệu quả cao, các quy định về vấn đề này còn nhiều thiếu sót và hạn chế bởi tác động của các nhân tố khách quan lẫn chủ quan. Với vai trò quan trọng đó thì việc nghiên cứu các quy định về vấn đề này là điều vô cùng cần thiết. Do đó, lựa chọn đề tài: Giải quyết tranh chấp quyền tác giả tại tòa án theo quy định pháp luật Việt Nam làm luận văn tốt nghiệp là điều hoàn toàn cần thiết. Thông qua việc tìm hiểu một cách cụ thể, chi tiết những vấn đề lý luận pháp luật và thực tiễn liên quan hiệu quả áp dụng các quy định về giải quyết tranh chấp đối với vấn đề này tại TAND trong thực tế ở nước ta hiện nay. 2. Giả thuyết, câu hỏi nghiên cứu 2.1. Giả thuyết nghiên cứu Giả thiết nghiên cứu được đặt ra trong mối quan hệ đó là yêu cầu hoàn thiện về QSHTT nói chung và QTG nói riêng. Đồng thời, xem xét trong hoạt
  11. 11. động giải quyết tranh chấp hiện nay thì bên cạnh những kết quả đạt được thì những khó khăn, vướng mắc thi hành đã và đang gặp phải trong hoạt động giải quyết tranh chấp về quyền tác giả tại TAND ở nước ta trong giai đoạn hiện nay. 2.2. Câu hỏi nghiên cứu Luận văn được thực hiện nhằm làm rõ các câu hỏi nghiên cứu : Thứ nhất: Các cơ sở lý luận của về các tranh chấp quyền tác giả cần được giải quyết bởi Tòa án? Thứ hai: Tại sao chưa có nhiều tranh chấp về quyền tác giả được giải quyết bởi Tòa án tại Việt Nam? Thứ ba: Những yếu tố nào cần thiết trong pháp luật Việt Nam cần có để việc giải quyết tranh chấp quyền tác giả được giải quyết tốt hơn bởi Tòa án? 3. Tình hình nghiên cứu * Tình hình nghiên cứu nước ngoài Hiện nay có nhiều tác giả nghiên cứu về vấn đề này, cụ thể như: - Aurora, A., Ceccagnoli, M. & Cohen, W. M. (2003). Nghiên cứu & phát triển và chi phí bảo hộ sáng chế (Tài liệu kỹ thuật của Cơ quan Nghiên cứu Kinh tế Quốc gia Hoa Kỳ, số 9431). Cambridge: Cơ quan Nghiên cứu Kinh tế Quốc gia Hoa Kỳ. Trích từ http://www.nber.org/ papers/w9431.pdfHiến pháp năm 1992 (hết hiệu lực) - Bộ Ngoại giao Hoa Kỳ. (2016). Báo cáo môi trường đầu tư tại Việt Nam 2016. Washington D.C.; Bộ Ngoại giao Hoa Kỳ.. Được đăng tải tại: https://www.state.gov/e/eb/ rls/othr/ics/2016investmentclimatestatements/index.htm ?year=2016&dlid=254329#wrapper - Bộ Ngoại giao Hoa Kỳ. (2016). Báo cáo môi trường đầu tư tại Việt Nam 2016. Washington D.C.; Bộ Ngoại giao Hoa Kỳ.. Được đăng tải tại: https://www.state.gov/e/eb/ rls/othr/ics/2016investmentclimatestatements/index.htm ?year=2016&dlid=254329#wrapper
  12. 12. - Jensen, P. và Webster, E. (2006). Quy mô doanh nghiệp và sử dụng quyền sở hữu trí tuệ. The Economic Record, 82(256), 44-55, t.46. - Cavazos Cepeda, R., Lippoldt, D. & Senft, J. (2010). Chính sách bổ sung để tăng cường thực thi các quyền SHTT tại các nước đang phát triển (Tài liệu kỹ thuật về chính sách thương mại của OECD số 104). Paris: OECD Publishing, trang 21. Được đăng tải tại: http://www.oecd- ilibrary.org/trade/policycomplements-to-the-strengthening-of-iprs-in- developingcountries_5km7fmwz85d4-en * Tình hình nghiên cứu trong nước - TS. Nguyễn Hải An (2018) Thực thi pháp luật sở hữu trí tuệ thông qua hoạt động xét xử tại Tòa án – đăng trên Website: https://tapchitoaan.vn/bai- viet/trao-doi-y-kien/thuc-thi-phap-luat-so-huu-tri-tue-thong-qua-hoat-dong-xet-xu-tai- toa-an - Phương Loan, Có nên lập Tòa SHTT?,http://plo.vn/plo/co-nen-lap-toa- so-huu-tri-tue-56827.html, ngày 4/6/2012 - TS. Lê Ngọc Lâm (2016), “Những khó khăn, vướng mắc, bất cập trong các vụ án tranh chấp về quyền sở hữu trí tuệ từ góc nhìn thực tiễn”, Tọa đàm nhằm tăng cường năng lực giải quyết các tranh chấp về quyền sở hữu trí tuệ, ngày 22-23/9/2016, Toa án nhân dân tối cao – Cơ quan hợp tác Quốc tế Nhật Bản, Hà Nội. - TS. Nguyễn Văn Luật (2020) Nhu cầu thành lập Tòa sở hữu trí tuệ ở Việt Nam. Bài viết có nội dung: Tòa sở hữu trí tuệ là một trong những tòa chuyên trách được nhiều quốc gia thành lập nhằm thụ lý và xét xử các tranh chấp về sở hữu trí tuệ. Hiện nay, tranh chấp về sở hữu trí tuệ ở Việt Nam ngày một nhiều và phức tạp, thực tiễn này đặt ra yêu cầu phải thành lập tòa án chuyên trách trong hệ thống Tòa án nhân dân nhằm đáp ứng yêu cầu bảo vệ quyền sở hữu trí tuệ cho các cá nhân và tổ chức. Đây là đòi hỏi khách quan trong quá trình cải cách tư pháp nói chung và hoàn thiện cơ chế pháp lý bảo vệ quyền sở hữu trí tuệ nói riêng ở Việt Nam hiện nay.
  13. 13. - Phan Gia Quý (2016), “Những khó khăn, vướng mắc trong quá trình giải quyết tranh chấp về quyền sở hữu trí tuệ”, Tọa đàm nhằm tăng cường năng lực giải
