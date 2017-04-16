Ayonix facelogin

AYONIX 3D PC FACE-LOGIN OCTOBER 2015 Ayonix Inc. Japan Marketing solution department
AyoFacelogin is a PC-login software by using 3D Face recognition technology of Ayonix. AyoFacelogin allows user to login i...
Low cost Optimal use Fast login By just looking at the camera, user login is completed instantly. Also, AyoFacelogin helps...
100% touchless Sufficient to use cheap usb camera Fast login time Login Logs and login images Quick login/Informative logi...
It recognizes your face by using USB web camera. If you are away from computer, AyoFacelogin instantly locks computer to p...
Power on your computer. When login window appears, web camera window opens. Look at the camera for a second. Login is done...
Ayonix Inc. Japan - Marketing solution dept. All rights reserved. @ 2012-2018 Faceloginadminpanel Faceloginenrollment
Ayonix Inc. Japan - Marketing solution dept. All rights reserved. @ 2012-2018 Faceloginsecurityleveｌandsettingwindow Setti...
Ayonix Inc. Japan - Marketing solution dept. All rights reserved. @ 2012-2018 Facelogin userloginlogwindow Log window give...
Item Specs ＣＰＵ Intel (Pentium/Celeron 1GHz～) ＯＳ Windows 7 Pro.Home/Pro SP1 Windows 8.1, 10 Home/Pro SP1 ＲＡＭ 1GB or more ＨＤ...
Ayonix Inc. Japan EMAIL: sales@ayonix.com URL: http://www.ayonix.com Ayonix Inc. Japan - Marketing solution dept. All righ...
