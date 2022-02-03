Successfully reported this slideshow.
Whatsapp Aero v9.11 APK – Updated Download 2022

Feb. 03, 2022
Whatsapp Aero apk updated 2022 is a modified version of WhatsApp application, this application modifies some features but still uses the same server with normal WhatsApp as GBWhatsApp. You can use it with peace of mind and contact your contacts, WP Aero does not share or store any of your data with third parties. This app runs as a MOD version and fixes many issues that people may encounter when using the original app.

  1. 1. Whatsapp Aero v9.11 APK – Updated Download 2022 Whatsapp Aero apk updated 2022 is a modified version of WhatsApp application, this application modifies some features but still uses the same server with normal WhatsApp as GBWhatsApp. You can use it with peace of mind and contact your contacts, WP Aero does not share or store any of your data with third parties. This app runs as a MOD version and fixes many issues that people may encounter when using the original app.
  2. 2. Download Whatsapp Aero apk updated 2022 mediafire free download for android! Every detail has been modified, thought through and optimized to improve your application experience. You can request help from Aero groups and you can request very elegant themes from theme groups. Don't forget to use Spanish when requesting a theme. You can also follow all Aero updates on the official Aero channels!
  3. 3. How does it work and what is Aero Official Whatsapp? This simple and functional app was created for you. WA Aero is full of details that reflect your lifestyle. How you organize is entirely up to you. The interface of this app is exactly the same as WhatsApp but it has many additional features for you. The features that this app offers are far beyond normal WhatsApp. It provides a great fun experience when chatting with friends. There are more funny emoticons to send to friends and family. Aero Whatsapp 2022 Key Features: ● Privacy: You can hide your blue tick, second tick, online information, prevent messages from being deleted, status, listening to uploaded audio files, “recording…”, “writing…”. ● Themes: WP Aero which hosts 3000+ themes, you can instantly download the theme you want or you can make your own themes professionally. ● History: Find out who is online and offline, who changed their profile picture and status. ● Advanced Media: WP Aero allows you to share up to 700MB of video and 50MB of images. ● Lock: WP Aero lets you take advantage of enhanced lock options to keep your chats safe right down to fingerprints. ● Customize: WP Aero has more fonts, bubble styles, tick styles and various customizations than any other WP mod. ● Emojis: You can choose from stock WP Emojis, Facebook Emojis, Emoji One V3 Emojis, Android Nougat Emojis and Android Oreo Emojis. ● Multiple Languages: Supports Turkish, Azerbaijan, Arabic, English, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese (Brazilian), German, Indonesian, Marathi, Bahasa Malaysia.
  4. 4. ● Media hiding: With WP Aero, you can hide all incoming and outgoing videos, photos and GIF files from your gallery and view them only in WP. Whatsapp Aero FAQ: How to download and install Whatsapp Aero 2022? You cannot find Whatsapp Aero on Google Play. Download the latest version of Aero Whatsapp apk via the link below this article and install it like
  5. 5. any other normal app. Don't forget to enable the install from unknown source feature in Setup. How to download and install Whatsapp Aero 2022? How to update Whatsapp Aero ? After having downloaded the application on your Smartphone. Select Package Installer option and then install over the previous version, it will show a window asking you to click install. How to add stickers in Whatsapp Aero? 1. Open Playstore, the Android app store; 2. Using the search, search for “whatsapp stickers”, “whatsapp stickers” or “wastickers”; 3. Choose the sticker app that you like the most and install it on your device; 4. Wait for the app to download and tap Open; 5. Now, select which sticker pack to add and tap on options that indicate the addition in the messenger, such as “share as sticker” or even a plus symbol; 6. Tap Add to Whatsapp Aero; 7. Tap Save;
  6. 6. WHAT'S NEW Many bugs fixed and new privileges added, details are on the official Aero channels. Requires Android 5.0 or higher. Download: MEDIAFIRE: https://uii.io/aero GOOGLE DRIVE: https://uii.io/aerodrive

