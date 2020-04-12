Successfully reported this slideshow.
Limitations of Lock Down in India

Published on

Briefly discusses the limitations of locking down India

Published in: News & Politics
Limitations of Lock Down in India

  1. 1. 1 CoVid-19 Lockdown: Misplaced Priority for India-I Shantanu Basu In the last week or thereabout, there has been much talk of imposing a lockdown of states/affected districts/cities for the practise of 'social distancing' to break the contagion chain of CoVid-19 in India to pre-empt/minimize community transmission of the virus. However, there are grave limitations in India that policy makers need to review before embarking on this foolhardy exercise. So far, CoVid's spread is limited to urban and surrounding semi-urban areas. Relatively low disposable incomes preclude purchase of commodious apartments. It is not infrequent that a family of 5-8 individuals cohabit 2-3 small rooms; the situation is far worse in densely populated areas where families live cheek-by-jowl in densely populated makeshift hovels or semi-pucca hovels, often sharing a common toilet and water spout. Joint families in a single building similarly often have high population density, though not sharing common conveniences. Another area of deep concern are our grossly overcrowded prisons that often house under-trials for over 15 years in many cases without even the first hearing. How would preventing people from coming out help in high-density areas? A large number of Indian employers have been recruiting young workers at relatively low wages from tier-II & III cities and posted them to overseas project sites across the world. Many of these have returned and may not have been quarantined/self-isolated while many are freely criss-crossing the country on domestic flights, trains and inter-state buses; only a handful have been caught by fellow passengers. How would lockdown help when these employees return to their modest dwellings? Then there is the issue of providing daily necessities in locked down areas. Supermarkets are few and far between and not always accessible to the common citizen. In such case, reliance is placed on neighbourhood grocers, fish and meat mongers, mostly in unauthorised markets on government land, closely placed to each other. A visit to Secunderabad's wholesale fish market or Kolkata's pavement shops is ample proof of huge congestion. Then, none of these probably come within the legal definition of a 'commercial establishment'. Even if a locality is locked down and these establishments shut down, how would residents get their daily supply of food and other rations? Panic buying that few can afford on a shoestring budget is hardly the way to go. How long can one stock up? What happens to fresh foods? How will those be distributed without crowding/rioting? Next, is the issue of millions of migrant labour, particularly from the NE and Eastern India, that are out of work presently and crowding railway and bus stations in other states seeking immediate return passage home. If state borders are not sealed for passenger traffic forthwith and passenger train, bus and airline services not severely curtailed/banned for at least a fortnight, how would lockdown succeed in breaking the CoVid chain? Already cases are being reported of persons testing positive without any overseas travel record. What logistical and financial arrangements would states make to prevent such labour from leaving their states of employment? Pushed into a corner, law and order issues could become a highly likely outcome. The first reports of CoVid emerged from China in end-December 2019, though the formidable magnitude became apparent only by mid-January, 2020, i.e. about two months back. The availability of adequate and well spread out serviceable isolation centres and path labs across India is rudimentary. This is when media reports suggest that India had a stock of
  2. 2. 2 just 1.8 lakh testing kits, of which 0.60 lakh were date expired. Nor is there any media report or PIB release that speaks of mobile testing centres being available to service locked down locations. A sprawling metropolis like Kolkata has just five screening labs mostly concentrated in eastern parts of the city. In the event of a lockdown, how would sick people reach these centres for a swab test? Will states provide adequate number of ID ambulances and mobile teams of medics and para-medics to access locked down locations? In the event of a mass break-out of CoVid-positive case in such areas, quarantine centres would become impossible to access them in the absence of public transport, ambulances, etc. Media photos available on the web sites of major national dailies uniformly show beds lined up in a large hall, often without even a metre's space between two beds and mostly with common toilets. If sick people from locked down locations have to be shifted here, infection could potentially spread faster via attending personnel that do not have proper suits to cover themselves, and other body protective gear. Just how effective would locking down be a solution? Rather, it has strong potential to be a spreader of infection. Videos and photos from Wuhan freely available on the Net show daily (sometimes many times a day) giant-scale spraying of disinfectants in all public areas of the locked down Hubei province, particularly in Wuhan. The local authorities used special trucks and other vehicles, drones and spraying and cleaning equipment, most of which are not available in India. So, how would locking down help? Then there is the tricky issue of human livelihood in locked down areas. PM Modi realised this when in his speech, day before, he fervently appealed to employers not to deduct wages of their employees for absence from duty. Already Indigo Airlines has announced a 10% pay cut for its junior employees that probably get larger as the airline' s losses mount. MSMEs in such areas are the largest employers that would the worst affected. How does GOI propose to overcome the formidable financial implications of providing bridging assistance to such businesses and shop establishments during the period of the lock down? Many of my colleagues and friends contend that online home delivery and financial services would fill the gap that arises from the closure of all commercial establishments. They are oblivious to the fact that nearly all online sellers are not just out of stock but are close to shutting down home delivery services, even without locking down. Even neighbourhood supermarkets and chemists are finding it impossible to execute home deliveries, such is the staggering volume of orders. Many home delivery bike and taxi drivers have quit and returned to their native villages and towns already, such is the level of mass panic. How would debit cards and online funds transfer portals behave as pressure on the Net rises exponentially is anyone's guess. Already Netflix and Amazon Prime have reduced the resolution of online movies broadcast in Europe to reduce the pressure on the internet; and our Net services are often abominably unreliable. So how would this home delivery system work in the event of a lock down. (1104 words) To be continued The author is a senior public policy analyst and author
  3. 3. 3 CoVid-19 Lockdown: Misplaced Priority for India-II Shantanu Basu Last, but not the least, is the issue of international quality protective clothing for municipal, police, fire service, medical, drivers, disinfection and garbage clearing contractors, etc. As of now, there is a run on the market for masks and hand sanitizers, with disposable surgical masks (that are sold in unhygenic conditions, many even recycled from garbage dumps and dyed in various colours). A Kolkata chemist last week sold me disposable masks at Rs. 30 each (the N-95, again of dubious quality up to Rs. 400 against its usual price of Rs. 90-95) and a 100 ml alcohol-based sanitizer (claiming 76% alcohol content) for a phenomenal Rs. 250 each! On a recent visit to a state hospital in Kolkata, I noticed medics and para-medics wearing their usual green disposable caps and gowns and blue and white cotton suits. Few had gloves on them; nor was a bottle of hand sanitizer anywhere to be seen. The situation was no different at IGIA, Delhi, except for masks on and gloves on the CISF security and a stray glove or two with cleaners and other ground personnel. The sheer magnitude of servicing a locked down locality by such under-clothed and under-equipped personnel is enough to cause hallucinations for any policy maker and implementer. So, how is locking down to be enforced by such personnelI would be failing in my duty as a concerned citizen, if I did not proffer some suggestions. First, disinfection of all public places, markets and densely populated areas must start immediately. Second, since it is of prime importance to look after the well-being of our critical front line service providers, proper coveralls must be provided to each one of them. Third, we need to look at modifying private transport vehicles to install large insecticide sprayers on them as also mechanical sprayers to municipal sanitation personnel. Fourth, civic agencies must remove all accumulated garbage at least twice a day from congested areas and wash these areas with disinfectant aside from dredging all drains and cleaning sub-sewer lines. Fifth, political parties and organizations like RSS, RKM, BSS, Arya Samaj, etc. should deploy their party/organisation members to educate their constituencies and all other people on the need to maintain basic hygiene, safeguards, etc. and to refrain from panicking. Political parties' door-to-door campaigners should be drafted for this purpose without any further delay. After all, there are obligations too attached to legislative seats, isn't it? Sixth, large-scale mobile testing labs need to be deployed. If needed, Indian missions overseas ought to be asked to make emergency spot purchases of ventilators and allied medical equipment and testing kits, service robots and drones, disinfectants, protective clothing for front line personnel and have them transported back to India by special charter flights or Indian Air Force Globemasters. Seventh, issue directions to major private manufacturers to divert 50% of their working capacity to domestically producing ventilators, coveralls, sanitizers, masks, caps, gloves, disinfectants, basic pharma, etc. on crash basis. Govt. of India would buy these supplies at a pre-determined rate with materials being consigned to states directly from factories. If GM (US) can provide its auto-making facility to a private US patent holding company, there is no reason for Maruti-Suzuki or Hyundai to refuse cooperation. Likewise, a gin maker in Dublin and a distillery in Portland (Oregon) are using their capacity and waste alcohol to producing hand sanitizers for free distribution. For decades, India's private sector has fattened upon cheap loans and subsidies, defaulted on ,loans, indulged in large-scale money-laundering to feather their own nests. It is certainly payback time for them now!
  4. 4. 4 Eighth, raise the availability of Internet bandwidth like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Google that can be used to raise the reliability of the Net is areas proposed to be locked down. Ninth, direct the private sector to temporarily close down all their non-essential services forthwith. Last, let us not deny patients with ailments like pneumonia, H1N1 and other Covid-like viruses the use of critical care equipment like testing kits and ventilators. Equally, let state and Central govts. recall all doctors and para-medics that superannuated not more than five years ago with an attractive consolidated emoluments package of Rs. 2-2.50 lakh and Rs. 75000/per month, respectively. It is the easiest for ministers and their compliant civil servants to mouth imported concepts like lock down; quite another to implement it. Besides, there are several steps before locking down should be resorted to. Comparing ourselves to a vastly better-equipped China is nothing short of travesty of truth. To start with, let us at least validate the magnitude of our spread by extensive testing, instead of deriving misplaced comfort from low number of positives detected so far. Let the good work of the Govt. of India and states not fall victim to misplaced imported lockdowns without judging the huge pitfalls that are obvious. Before closing, I may mention that I was posted in Meerut in 1988-91, at the height of frequent communal riots under the Mulayam Singh Yadav government of the Samajwadi Party. Curfew had the greatest supporter in the local police force that would randomly pick people off the streets, including idle kids (schools were closed) playing cricket on the vacant streets and keep them in the lock up. Then their families would come and negotiate 'terms' with the SHO and they would be let off. My son, a toddler then, put me to testing times as I scouted the local market for baby food and edibles, often our two-and- half strong family having to live off potato curry (without scarce onions, ginger and garlic) and a cereal for days together at usurious prices (curfew then lasted for 2-3 months). LPG cylinders carried astronomical price tags and the black market spelled roaring business for local politicians, civil servants and police forces. Given such unsavoury experience, lock down would be the best news for law enforcers while hapless citizens would receive the raw end of the stick, without much attendant gain on social distancing to break the CoVid-19 infection chain. (1000 words). Concluded

