What is oil refinery?

An oil refinery is a prime unit where crude oil is transformed and refined into useful products like gasoline, heating oil, kerosene, asphalt base, liquefied petroleum gas.Oil refineries essentially serve as the second stage in the production process following the actual extraction of crude oil by rigs. The first step in the refining process is a distillation, where crude oil is heated at extreme temperatures to separate the different hydrocarbons. They are large industrial complexes with extensive piping running throughout, carrying streams of fluids between large chemical processing units, such as distillation columns. India is a country rich in natural resources, including oil and natural gas hence, India has a flourishing oil refining industry. The country has a large number of oil refineries, which carry out the task of separating crude oils into a number of refined products so that they become fit for use. Most of the oil refineries in India are located in the coastal areas of the country. Some of the biggest oil refineries in India are Jamnagar Refinery, Vadinar Refinery, Mangalore Refinery, Kochi Refinery, Chennai Refinery etc.



