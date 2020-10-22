20201022yun

Successfully reported this slideshow.
允將建設 沙鹿三鹿段企劃提報 權威創意 2020.10.27
目次 ￭房市大勢 ￭地段分析 ￭競案分析 ￭個案建議 ￭加值建議 ￭客層分析 ￭精神主軸 ￭銷售主軸 ￭案名發想 ￭定點發想 C O N T E N T S 談 趨勢 講 設計
房市趨勢 Why do you come here
利多到位蛋白熟了！ 沙鹿房價站穩2字頭 沙鹿房市過去為1字頭的首購親民區，但近年 已截然不同，隨著市區房價持續上揚，外溢 效應帶動首購族「東遷西移」，沙鹿人口5年 成長超過5千人，最鄰近西屯市區的龍井交流 道一帶，因交通及醫療利多釋出，帶起房市...
陸海空利多建設，帶動購屋需求 雙港核心 以海線清水、沙鹿、梧棲與大肚為核心，配合自由貿易港區擴大發展，以臺中港與臺中 國際機場周邊腹地，串聯海空雙港門戶，規劃產業廊道，打造海空聯運之創新產業區。 捷運藍線 路線規劃西起臺中港，沿臺灣大道經沙鹿火...
內政部資料顯示，全國戶長平均年齡達 55.5歲，台北和台南，戶長平均56.2歲， 並列六都戶長年齡最老。另觀察六都各 行政區的主力戶長年齡層，占比最多在 45歲以上，全台只有四個行政區，主力 最年輕落在35~45歲年齡層，分別是新北 北市林口2...
向上而躍的沙鹿 3產業鏈+1醫療+3文創+3公園 交通和建設利多，就業機會增加， 一躍成為移居城，開啟生活向上的仰望。
陸海空樞紐區，建設利多圍繞
3 min 特五號 3 min 國3龍井交流道 10 min 台中國際機場 12 min 沙鹿火車站 20 min 三井OUTLET 三橫雙港一鐵一國道 中清路+台灣大道+向上路
2 min 光田醫院向上分院 3 min 港區運動公園+舞衫生態公園+三鹿公園 20 min 中科+台中工業區+精密科學園區 10 min 沙鹿夢想街、好好聚落、美仁里彩繪村 向上光田特區 3公園+3產業園
富宇海德公園 2~3房 22~36坪 17~18萬/坪 世朋凱悅京綻 2~3房 29~40坪 17~19萬/坪 富宇凡爾賽 2~3房 20~35坪 19~21萬/坪 久築快樂天鵝 2~3房 22~33坪 18~19萬/坪 佳鋐科藝 2~4房 2...
案名 樓層 戶數 房數 坪數 建材加值 屏仕大尺之間 6F/B1 38/1店 3 33~38 錯層陽台，挑高3米6 亞洲50位最具潛力華人設計師彭文苑 喬立ME TOWN 8F/B2 59/1店 2+1、3+1 30~36 櫻花廚具。雙陽台、衛...
案名 樓層 戶數 房數 坪數 建材加值 裕國豐盛 12F/B2 123住/12店 2~3 24~37 櫻花三機廚具，TOTO衛浴，BWT德國倍世淨 水器，德國太格木地板，LIFEGEAR暖風機， 5+5mm膠合玻璃，成中恆營造 僑馥站前青世代 ...
增加綠化提升景觀多樣 由於基地格局不夠方正，為充分運用畸零地空間，可透過綠化植栽、水景、 步 道，增加景觀多樣性，一來以自然景致掩蓋基地格局問題，二來擋住路沖視覺。 本案建議
加值建議 德國淨水 英國STUDOR 排水通 氣防疫系統 防霾紗窗 戴雲發制震Alfa Safe柱中柱
中科工業 精密園區 台中港區 三井outlet 中港加工 出口區 在地 客層 30% 重視質感美學，追求和諧平衡的白領 客層分析 10%35% 10%15% 其他區域 移居首購
精神主軸 Why do you choose us
300年前，四處可見鹿群， 拍瀑拉族(papora)把生活的地方， 叫做沙轆（Salach）。
富貴（俸祿）、 健康（長壽）、 人們的追求和嚮往都在沙鹿。 權利（逐鹿）、 鹿，象徵……
樹深時見鹿 出自唐代李白《訪戴天山道士不遇》 只有好的土地，森林、水域， 才能吸引鹿群和名士。
向上奮發的志氣 最美鹿境。最強願景。 群雄，逐鹿更逐綠， 允將來沙鹿了！ 未來大˙有˙作˙為
2002年走來至今，累積逾1千戶實績。 以七期建設品牌之姿，揮軍林口A7、台南， 繼允將大有、允將大作、允將花園城市後， 首度前進海線沙鹿推出新案， 懷抱雄心壯志擘劃美學建築地標。 不僅看得美，更要過得更美。 體驗允美學。講設計。 跨區經營顯學...
向上演繹品質生活美學 延續允將大有七期DNA。 再次找來兩岸空間大師潘正， 打造沙鹿稀有水景公設生態建築地標， 潘正擅長將旅行記憶，化為設計養分。 以水景、樹林、步道，形塑出飯店式體驗美學， 來一趟精彩的設計旅行！ 2020年允將海線沙鹿首座名...
Staycation在家旅行 家就在森林溪畔間，禪意園林私人Resort， 每個人心裡的挪威森林，不顯不藏的私人秘境， 我的Smultronställe(瑞典文「野莓之地」)秘密基地。
很hygge的幸福 生活不忙不亂，工作不急不徐。 彼此保持一段距離，保留剛剛好的平衡。 剛剛好的環境！ 很lagom的生活！
看得美，更要過得美…… 體驗式美學，沙鹿實踐 將就的日子，過得講究而溫柔 2020 允美學。講生活
允將沙鹿鉅作。造園造森造境 海線首座防疫宅 行旅系2~3房。跨界風格宅 我的家，我的秘境，我的心驛站…
Why do you choose us 案名LOGO 預告看板視覺
案名發想 A. 品牌系列 ˙允將 行旅Plus 幸福行旅。為愛升級 ˙允將 W行旅 時尚W。顛覆沙鹿 ˙允將 允行旅 允將行旅宅，旅行即人生 ˙允將 大桐 大桐引鳳。世代大同 ˙允將 大喜 沙鹿之璽。成家之喜 ˙允將 大我 大有作為。看我成家 ...
案名發想 C、成家新世代 ˙允將 又一森 柳暗花明。又一森 ˙允將 寬寬心 寬敞家園。寬心建築 ˙允將 學學半 半學生活，半學感動 ˙允將 一把青 掬起一把，青春無價 ˙允將 自自冉 自在幸福，冉冉上升 ˙允將 五葉草 四葉享確幸，五葉行大運 ...
其 他 案 名 案名LOGO
其 他 案 名 案名LOGO
其 他 案 名 案名LOGO
其 他 案 名 案名LOGO
其 他 案 名 案名LOGO
其 他 案 名 案名LOGO
其 他 案 名 案名LOGO
其 他 案 名 案名LOGO
其 他 案 名 我 的 家 ， 我 的 秘 境 ， 我 的 心 驛 站 … 預告定點
其 他 案 名 我 的 家 ， 我 的 秘 境 ， 我 的 心 驛 站 … 預告定點
其 他 案 名 我 的 家 ， 我 的 秘 境 ， 我 的 心 驛 站 … 預告定點
其 他 案 名 我 的 家 ， 我 的 秘 境 ， 我 的 心 驛 站 … 預告定點
其 他 案 名 我 的 家 ， 我 的 秘 境 ， 我 的 心 驛 站 … 預告定點
其 他 案 名 我 的 家 ， 我 的 秘 境 ， 我 的 心 驛 站 …預告定點
SP建議 森中時光  名人生活  講設計 建議邀請伯特利空間研究室潘正舉辦美學講座，以設計師個人旅行記 憶為出發點，淺談旅行&設計如何在生活空間上做結合，一來凸顯本 案產品特色，二來呼應現今流行飯店風格空間設計趨勢。
簡報完畢 感謝聆聽
