Effect of packaging on consumer buying Behavior

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Packaging is an absolute necessity in the modern world. Our contemporary society places many demands upo...
CHAPTER - 1
Introduction to the topic The purpose of product packaging is to protect the product from damage. Product packaging not on...
CHAPTER - 2
OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY “JO DIKHTA HAI WOH HI BIKTA HAI” The earlier approach to marketing was simple enough: make sure th...
3 Paper and Paper Products:
One way of placing packages into categories is to describe them as flexible, semi flexible, or rigid. Flexible packaging i...
Although glass-making began in 7000 B.C. as an offshoot of pottery, it was first industrialized in Egyptian 1500 B.C. Made...
Ancient boxes and cups, made from silver and gold, were much too valuable for common use. Metal did not become a common pa...
Plastics: Plastic is the newest packaging material in comparison with metal, glass, and paper. Although discovered in the ...
PACKAGING TYPES Protecting goods is very important. Food, electronics, clothes, furniture and other consumer goods all com...
FUNCTIONS OF PACKAGING Protective Function: The quality of products as they reach the consumer depends on the condition of...
Promotion Function: Content placed on the packaging is surely to attract the consumer and promote the product it. Promotin...
FMCG product line 11
Role of packaging in FMCG products The importance of packaging design as a vehicle for communication and branding is growi...
FACTORS INFLUECING PACKAGING DECISIONS Packaging decisions are important for several reasons including: 1. Packaging is us...
Voluntarily to save materials and energy and to protect the environment. Prices of packaging materials such as aluminum fo...
CHAPTER-3
LITERATURE REVIEW Clement (2007): There has been a wide range of research on the effects that package design has on consum...
CHAPTER-4
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY RESEARCH METHODOLOGY For the solution of any problem a systematically established method is required....
SECONDARY DATA Secondary data consist of information that already exists somewhere, have been collected. Secondary data is...
CHAPTER-5
DATA ANALYSIS 1) Consumer Awareness about Packaging. Options Frequency Percentage Familiar & aware of the concept of Packa...
2) Respondents remember Packaging due to following factors Options Frequency Percentage Celebrities 39 39% Brand 30 30% Wo...
3) Respondents perception towards Packaging. Options Frequency percentage Entertaining 40 40% Misguiding 10 10% Harmful to...
4) How often respondents remember packaging. Options Frequency Percentage Remember 89 89% Don’t Remember 11 11% Total 100 ...
5) Packaging induce the respondents to buy the More product Options Frequency percentage Never 20 20% Occasionally 30 30% ...
6) Packaging recalling of Company’s Repo. Options Frequency Percentage Don’t Remember 15 15% Not at all 10 10% Occasionall...
7) Impact of packaging on sales of Products. Options Frequency Percentage Definitely will not affect 8 8% Probably will no...
8) Packaging remembered most by the people Options Frequency Percentage Biscuits 30 30% Milk Can 10 10% Soft-Drink 13 13% ...
CHAPTER-6
FINDING 1) Most of the viewers are familiar and aware of the concept of Packaging. 2) People remember Packaging due to cel...
CHAPTER-7
CONCLUSION I believe that over the years the consumers have become quite conscious about what they buy. Packaging design, ...
CHAPTER-8
CHAPTER-9
CHAPTER-10
  6. 6. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Packaging is an absolute necessity in the modern world. Our contemporary society places many demands upon packaging relative to issues such as safety, convenience, efficiency, identification, and marketing. However, packaging is also a burden to producers, consumers, and the environment. As more and more people become “modern consumers,” we need to change packaging materials and methods, as well as our thought processes, in order to minimize the impact on society and the planet. The history of Packaging is as long as the history of mankind. If you harvested food as a hunter-gatherer, you needed some way to transport your bounty. A leather skin or a simple bowl became a means of packaging that allowed our ancestors to meet a basic need – move goods from point A to point B. Throughout civilization, mankind has continually invented better means of packaging. Each step was a refinement that still met the basic need (move from point A to point B), but added novel features that met even greater demands. Pike Research estimates that the worldwide market for packaging1 is currently valued at $429 billion. We forecast the market to surpass $500 billion in sales within 5 years, an annual growth rate exceeding the total global increase in GDP. Paper and paper-based packaging, which are the largest sectors, account for more than 40% of the global packaging market. The Americas region (North and South America combined) comprises approximately 35% of the entire global market for packaging. The packaging industry is one of the leading indicators used for forecasting economic trends. Employing packaging as a leading indicator makes sense given that virtually every product being shipped and consumed must be packaged. An increase in the demand for packaging translates into a viable indicator that economic production is increasing. Transversely, a decrease in demand usually foretells a drop in production and thus a potential economic downturn. Today, the demands on packaging are greater than ever. As the world population continues to grow and more and more people become modern consumers, packaging must react to new issues that often were never even thought about in the past. Concerns such as the energy required to produce and transport packaging and the pollution created during package manufacturing and use did not appear on our radar screen until the last quarter-century. Moreover, the problem of what to do with all that packaging once it has performed its function has only recently come into focus. Nowadays these are primary issues demanding an informed and coordinated response from consumers, packaging manufacturers, packaging users.
  7. 7. CHAPTER - 1
  8. 8. Introduction to the topic The purpose of product packaging is to protect the product from damage. Product packaging not only protects the product during transit from the manufacturer to the retailer, but it also prevents damage while the product sits on retail shelves. Most products have some form of packaging. For example, soups must have a container and package while apples may have packaging for transport but not to sell the product from the produce department of the local grocery store. Attraction How a product is packaged may be what attracts the consumer to take a look on the product as is sits on store shelves. For this reason, many companies conduct extensive research on color schemes, designs and types of product packaging that is the most appealing to its intended consumer. Promotion Packaging also plays an important role for portraying information about the product. Outside packaging may contain directions on how to use the product or make the product. Facilitates Purchase Decision Packaging may also contain ingredients and nutritional information about the product. This information can help to sell the product because it allows potential customers to obtain the necessary information they need to make a purchase decision. Information contained on a package may propel the reader to buy the product without ever having to speak to a store clerk. Differentiation Packaging can also differentiate one brand of product from another brand. Because the product packaging can contain company names, logos and the color scheme of the company, it helps consumers to identify the product as it sits among the competition’s products on store shelves. For example, as a shopper walks through the coffee aisle of the local grocery store, the bright orange, pink and white packaging of the Dunkin’ Donuts coffee brand may be easily recognizable for the consumer to grab on his way by the coffee shelf. 1
  9. 9. CHAPTER - 2
  10. 10. OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY “JO DIKHTA HAI WOH HI BIKTA HAI” The earlier approach to marketing was simple enough: make sure the product is visible - on store shelves and through mass media advertising - and it will more or less sell itself. With the evolution of modern retail, though, the emphasis is shifting to in-store displays and promotions - probably also because for the first time, the space for such initiatives is available. Cadbury India's Sethi points out that retailer are more open to brand promotions and displays - including posters, gondolas and danglers - when manufacturers back up their ideas with shopper insights. "There will be a shift from traditional media to increased communication at the point of purchase," he says. Initiatives that help grow the category as a whole are particularly welcome, say analysts, since that boosts the retailers' revenue. And many FMCG companies are predicting that spends on promotion, in-store and point of purchase displays will increase significantly from the present 20-30 per cent share of the marketing budget. Consumer goods companies need to make several changes - in strategy and in attitude - if they are to achieve the same level of success with organized retail as they have with traditional formats. Printing barcodes on their products would probably be a good place to start. 2
  11. 11. 3 Paper and Paper Products:
  12. 12. One way of placing packages into categories is to describe them as flexible, semi flexible, or rigid. Flexible packaging includes the paper sacks that dog food comes in, the plastic bags that hold potato chips and the paper or plastic sacks in which we carry home our purchases. An example of semi-flexible packaging is the paperboard boxes that cereal, many other food products, small household items, and many toys are packaged in. For many non-food items, the packaging is made more rigid by formed packing materials that slip inside the box and hold the product and its accessories or components in place. 4 Glass:
  13. 13. Although glass-making began in 7000 B.C. as an offshoot of pottery, it was first industrialized in Egyptian 1500 B.C. Made from base materials (limestone, soda, sand and silica), which were in plentiful supply, all ingredients were simply melted together and molded while hot. Since that early discovery, the mixing process and the ingredients have changed very little, but the molding techniques have progressed dramatically. Techniques of glass making was refined so the prices were reduced.. Owens invented the first automatic rotary bottle making machine. Suddenly, glass containers of all shapes and sizes became economically attractive for consumer products, glass containers dominated the market for liquid products. As a type of "rigid packaging," glass has many uses today. High weight, fragility and cost have reduced the glass markets in favor of metal and plastic containers. Still, for products that have a high quality image and a desire for high flavor or aroma protection, glass is an effective packaging material. 5 Metals:
  14. 14. Ancient boxes and cups, made from silver and gold, were much too valuable for common use. Metal did not become a common packaging material until other metals, stronger alloys, thinner gauges and coatings were eventually developed. One of the "new metals' that allowed metal to bemused in packaging was tin. Tin is a corrosion-resistant metal, and ounce-for-ounce, its value is comparable to silver. . The term 'tin can' referred to a tin-plated iron or steel can and was considered a cheap item. Today many still refer to metal cans as 'tin cans'. In 1764, London tobacconists began selling snuffing metal canisters, another type of today's "rigid packaging." But no one was willing to use metal for food since it was considered poisonous. Although commercial foils entered the market in 1910, the first aluminum foil containers were designed in the early 1950s while the aluminum can appeared in 1959. 6
  15. 15. Plastics: Plastic is the newest packaging material in comparison with metal, glass, and paper. Although discovered in the 19th century, most plastics were reserved for military and wartime use. Plastics have become very important materials and a wide variety of plastics have been developed over the past 170years.Several plastics were discovered in the nineteenth century: styrene in 1831, vinyl chloride in1835, and celluloid in the late 1860s. In the interim, polyethylene film wraps were reserved for the military. In 1933, films protected submarine telephone cables and later were important for World War II radar cables and drug tablet packaging. Other cellophanes and transparent films have been refined as outer wrappings that maintain their shape when folded. Originally clear, such films can now be made opaque, colored or embossed with patterns. One of the most commonly used plastics is polyethylene terephthalate (PETE). This material only became available for containers during the last two decades with its use for beverages entering the market in 1977. By 1980, foods and other hot-fill products such as jams could also be packaged in PETE. 7
  16. 16. PACKAGING TYPES Protecting goods is very important. Food, electronics, clothes, furniture and other consumer goods all come in packaging meant to protect them during transportation and storage. There are different types of packaging solutions and materials. Packaging can be standard or custom made, for instance. Paper and Carton Packaging: Paper and carton packaging is used for different types of goods (food, electronics, toys, shoes, kitchenware and even other packaging materials). Paper and carton packaging companies produce wrapping paper, inflated paper, sheets, boxes, tubes, pallets, interlayer„s, corners edges and custom protective systems (depending on the dimension and shape of the packed good, the carton is cut and modeled to fix and protect the product). Film Packaging: There are multiple types of films used in the packaging industry, most commonly polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyolefin and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) films. The films usually come on a roll and are used to wrap goods, cover goods, protect boxes and make other packaging products (such as bags, tubes, bubble wrap and sheets. Textile Packaging: Textile type packaging is suited for various goods and offers a good protection than other types of packaging available. Textile metal containers are very robust in keeping the product safer and helping it from getting spoiled. Plastic Boxes and Containers: Plastic boxes and container are used in every kind of industry. For example, in the food industry there are plastic containers for goods like ketchup, yogurt, milk and juices. Plastic boxes are mainly used for transporting goods and are reusable. They can be stacked, folded when empty to save storage space and recycled. 8
  17. 17. FUNCTIONS OF PACKAGING Protective Function: The quality of products as they reach the consumer depends on the condition of the raw material, on method and severity of processing, and on conditions of storage. Quality decreases in storage by time. The rate and extent of this decrease depends on the conditions of the environment. The chemical, physical and biological mechanisms of food deterioration are sensitive to various environmental factors, and the most pertinent barrier property of the package varies with each product Sales Function: Packaging does provide a function as sales for the product because a product would sell only if it attracts the consumers who are going to buy the product .good packaging would improve sales of a product and hense would make a product successful. 9
  18. 18. Promotion Function: Content placed on the packaging is surely to attract the consumer and promote the product it. Promoting a product is very difficult due to the overall competition you can see around the world. Here color and display of the packaging is attractive feature . Service Function: Service function would be give the details about the product to the customer about the nutritional content and the ingredient a specific product contains. Marketing Strategies adopted by FMCG Marketing strategy is a process that can allow an organization to concentrate its limited resources. SWOT Analysis Strategy: Strengths: 1. Low operating costs 2. Presence of good logistics in urban and rural areas 3. Presence of reputed brands in FMCG sector Weaknesses: 1. Scope is less in investing technologies. 2. Export levels are low. Opportunities: 1. Rural market is unexplored. 2. High consumer goods spending Threats: 1. Removal of import restrictions resulting in replacing of domestic brands 2. Slowdown in rural requirement. 10
  19. 19. FMCG product line 11
  20. 20. Role of packaging in FMCG products The importance of packaging design as a vehicle for communication and branding is growing in competitive markets for packaged FMCG products. This research utilized a focus group methodology to understand consumer behavior toward such products. The challenge for researchers is to integrate packaging into affective purchasing decision model, by understanding Consumer„s behavior towards the packaging of FMCG products. “Packaging is the container for a product - encompassing the physical appearance of the container and including the design, color, shape, labeling and materials used” Packaging helps in positioning of the product in the market in front of the target audience. If the right packaging is designed for the target audience then it would create quite a stir in the market and would attract everyone that it should had to attract Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), also known as Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), are products that are sold quickly at relatively low cost. Though the absolute profit made on FMCG products is relatively small, they generally sell in large quantities, so the cumulative profit on such products can be large. Examples of FMCG generally include a wide range of consumer products such as toiletries, soap, cosmetics, teeth cleaning products, shaving products and detergents, as well as other non-durables such as glassware, light bulbs, batteries, paper products and plastic goods. FMCG may also include pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged food products and drinks. Some of the best known organizations of Fast Moving Consumer Goods companies include: Nestlé, Hindustan Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Wilkinson and Mars. 12
  21. 21. FACTORS INFLUECING PACKAGING DECISIONS Packaging decisions are important for several reasons including: 1. Packaging is used to protect the product from getting damage during delivery and handling, and to avoid spoilage if the product is exposed to air or other elements. 2. Visibility - Packaging is a very important marketing strategy to customize your product in the eyes of the consumer. 3. Added Value - Packaging design and structure can add value to a product. For instance, benefits can be obtained from package structures that make the product easier to use while stylistic designs can make the product more attractive to display in the customer„s home. 4. Cost - Packaging can represent a significant portion of a product„s selling price. Developing new packaging can be extremely expensive. Packaging should be done in a smart way to avoid cost as much as possible. 5. Long Term Decision-When companies create a new package it is most often with the intention of having the design for an extended period of time. Changing packaging more often might harm the image of the product and also the brand. 6. Environmental or Legal Issues- Packaging decisions must also include an assessment of its environmental impact. Packages that are not easily bio-degradable could draw customer and possibly governmental concern. Packaging expenditure Packaging is often criticized on the grounds of cost and of being a waste of natural resources and energy. The food packaging industry has always been anxious to conserve resources due to economic pressures. This has been achieved by using less packaging material, or by turning to cheaper, more abundant materials. In addition, recycling and package reuse/refilling schemes have been introduced 13
  22. 22. Voluntarily to save materials and energy and to protect the environment. Prices of packaging materials such as aluminum foil, Kraft paper, and adhesives for corrugated boxes and packaging plastics have increased up to 25% forcing companies such as Marico and Dabur to talk price hike in a marketplace where increasing prices and cutting advertising spends could prove fatal. FMCG companies, working with extremely low margins after absorbing most of last year„s rise in raw material prices and higher logistics costs due to fuel price hike, are also exploring innovation in packaging and hedging materials to retain profitability. Packaging costs typically account of 8-10% of the total costs in a FMCG company. Increase in packaging costs has put pressure on FMCG companies which are already working with low margins. The Importance of Packaging: Packaging is a very important marketing strategy to customize your product in the eyes of te consumer. First thing a customer would see would be the packaging of the product only after that would he try out the product to analyze its quality.so packaging is very important at first as the product is placed in the shelves of a retail outlet the first thing that would attract the customer would be the packaging, styling, color choices of the product and a manufacturer should really focus on that Role of packaging on consumer buying behavior: packaging influences consumer behaviour. The question is whether the degree to which packaging influences consumer behaviour is significant. This makes for a more interesting debate. If we consider packaging as a communications medium, which we surely must as companies spend as much money developing innovative new packaging solutions as they do on many other elements of the marketing mix, in order for it to be successful it must deliver on both a functional and an emotional level. Content without creativity is just plain boring, but creativity in the absence of content is simply noise. 14
  23. 23. CHAPTER-3
  24. 24. LITERATURE REVIEW Clement (2007): There has been a wide range of research on the effects that package design has on consumer behaviour. It states that ninety percent of consumers make a purchase after only examining the front of the packaging and without having the product. Bruce and Daly (2007) state that design adds value to products and companies. Package design adds to the “creativity, intellectual property, and competence of the company” (930). The authors state that investing in design has the potential to increase profits over 41 percent. They then go on to state that graphics projects, as related to package designs, pay back quickly, are less costly, and had more instantaneous market effects than other marketing projects. Orth and Malkewitz (2008): argue that package design is an incredibly significant medium because it has such a huge impact on a consumer’s decision making. The package is what the consumer sees at the moment they make their decision to purchase. Schoormans and Robben (1997): Argue that “firms spend more money on packaging than on advertising and packaging is often the most distinguished marketing effort” (272). Marketers and designers can provoke different behaviours from consumers based on the designs of their packages. The ultimate goal of the packaging is to get the consumer to purchase the product. Futrell (2011): Buyers should be viewed as decision makers. All buyers go through a series of steps before they make a purchase decision. The first step is need arousal. The consumer must have a need for the product. The product can fulfill either physical or physiological needs. Package design has the ability to evoke need arousal. Packaging can gain Floyd 5 consumer attention and interest and evoke emotions from the consumer. These reactions produce a need or desire for the product by the consumer. The next step is collection of information. If consumers are not sure about a product they will want to collect information about the product’s price, advantages, etc. A lot of the information that consumers seek can be found on the product package. Next consumers engage in information evaluation. The buyer matches product information with his or her own needs, attitudes, and beliefs of consumer. 15
  25. 25. CHAPTER-4
  26. 26. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY RESEARCH METHODOLOGY For the solution of any problem a systematically established method is required. Same as in case of solution of the research problem scientifically, a systematic method is required which is known research methodology. The research methodology of the selected topic follows to these dimensions. TYPE OF RESEARCH The present research is exploratory and descriptive in nature. The ‘explorative study’ is a study based on observation and experience alone, it is also known as data based research. Exploratory research design does not aim to provide the final and conclusive answers to the research questions, but merely explore the research topic with varying level of depths. Exploratory research tends to track new problem on which no previous research has been done. Exploratory research is the initial research, which forms the basis of more conclusion research. The descriptive study is a study which describes a situation, problem, service or program. It does not answer questions about how/when/why the characteristics occurred rather it addresses the wat question. DATA COLLECTION Data were collected through both primary and secondary data sources. Primary data was collected through questionnaires. The study was done in the form of direct personal interviews and filling up of questionnaire through various officials. PRIMARY DATA A primary data is a data which is collected afresh and for the first time, and thus happen in original in character. The primary data with the help of questionnaire is collected from various officials. 16
  27. 27. SECONDARY DATA Secondary data consist of information that already exists somewhere, have been collected. Secondary data is collected from various websites, annual reports, financial reports and journals. SAMPLE SIZE To justify the research without any basis, the researcher has selected a sample of 100 SAMPLE AREA Delhi-NCR SAMPLING TECHNIQUE The sampling technique used is non-random sampling and under the judgmental sampling is used to collect the primary data. A judgmental sampling is one in which researcher uses his or her own judgement regarding the selection of sampling. DATA ANALYSIS TOOL Ms-excel is used to analyse the data collected from respondents. STATISTICAL AND PRESENTATION TOOLS The tools used for presentation of response are pie chart and bar graphs. 17
  28. 28. CHAPTER-5
  29. 29. DATA ANALYSIS 1) Consumer Awareness about Packaging. Options Frequency Percentage Familiar & aware of the concept of Packaging. 75 75% Unfamiliar with the Packaging but aware of the concepts 25 25% Interpretation - About 75% of viewers are familiar and aware of the concept of Packaging and 25% of viewers are unfamiliar with the name but aware of the concept. 18 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% Familiar & aware of the concept of surrogate ads Unfamiliar with the name but aware of the concepts
  30. 30. 2) Respondents remember Packaging due to following factors Options Frequency Percentage Celebrities 39 39% Brand 30 30% Wordings 20 20% Logo familiarity 11 11% Total 100 100% Interpretation - Respondents remember Packaging because of influence of celebrity 39%, creativity 30% voice 10%, wordings 10% and logo 11%. 19 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Celebrities Brand Wordings Logo familarity
  31. 31. 3) Respondents perception towards Packaging. Options Frequency percentage Entertaining 40 40% Misguiding 10 10% Harmful to health 10 10% Informative 11 11% Provokes to result in higher consumption rate 29 29% total 100 100% Interpretation - 40% of people believe Packaging as misguiding, 10% as entertainment, and 29% believe it provokes result in higher consumption rate. 20 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% Entertaining Misguiding Harmful to health Informative Provokes to result in higher consumption rate
  32. 32. 4) How often respondents remember packaging. Options Frequency Percentage Remember 89 89% Don’t Remember 11 11% Total 100 100% Interpretation - Out of 100 respondents, 89 % of people were remember packaging quality, 11% people do not Remembering. 21 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Remember Don't Remember Chart Title
  33. 33. 5) Packaging induce the respondents to buy the More product Options Frequency percentage Never 20 20% Occasionally 30 30% Regular 50 50% Total 100 100% Interpretation - 50% regularly, 30% occasionally, 20% never induced by packaging to buy the More product. 22 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% 50% Never Occasionally Regular
  34. 34. 6) Packaging recalling of Company’s Repo. Options Frequency Percentage Don’t Remember 15 15% Not at all 10 10% Occasionally 30 30% Definitely 45 45% Total 100 100% Interpretation - 45% definitely recall, 30% occasionally and 10% not at all remember the original product after see the seeing packaging quality 23 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% Dont Remember Not at all Occasionally Definitely
  35. 35. 7) Impact of packaging on sales of Products. Options Frequency Percentage Definitely will not affect 8 8% Probably will not affect 12 12% Undecided 20 20% Probably will affect 24 24% Definitely will affect 26 26% Total 100 100% Interpretation - 26% definitely affect, 24% probably affect, 20% not decided, 12% probably not affect and 8% definitely will not affect the sales products. 24 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% Definitely will not affect Probably will not affect Undecided Probably will affect Definitely will affect
  36. 36. 8) Packaging remembered most by the people Options Frequency Percentage Biscuits 30 30% Milk Can 10 10% Soft-Drink 13 13% Chocolates 47 47% Total 100 100% Interpretation - 47% people remember chocolate of when compared to biscuits 30%; Soft Drink, 13 %; and Milk Can 10%. 25 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 Biscuits Milk Can Soft-Drink Choclates Packaging Packaging
  37. 37. CHAPTER-6
  38. 38. FINDING 1) Most of the viewers are familiar and aware of the concept of Packaging. 2) People remember Packaging due to celebrities which are more reachable and found to be easily recalled 3) The consumers find Packaging very entertaining and also informative irrespective of the motive for which such Packaging’s are being shown. 4) Packaging makes the customer to try the product it makes considerable amount of time for the customer to buy the product. 5) Most People remember the Packaging well and their Brand name. 6) The Packaging create strong impact on sales of products 7) Figure shows Packaging have sufficient market. 8) Among above data’s people remember Chocolate and Biscuits the most. 26
  39. 39. CHAPTER-7
  40. 40. CONCLUSION I believe that over the years the consumers have become quite conscious about what they buy. Packaging design, color and size affects but also the labeling on the packaging is also important. As Bru‟s distinguish packaging gave it an advantage over nestle and how coca cola redesigned their bottles over the years and have even developed environmental friendly packaging to attracts consumers. Cadbury has carefully cultivated the packaging of its products to match the likings of its customers and make it protective and unique. Thus: 1. Package should be treated as one of most valuable asset in today’s marketing environment, and it does Impact highly on the consumer buying intention. 2. Appropriate and precise picture or packaging color which delivers them a happy feeling, or an easy handle/open/dose/dispose package shape. All these elements contribute each important effort to catch consumer’s attention and interest. Every single element and functions of packaging make the product more eye-catching and attractive 3. The impact of packaging and its elements on consumer’s purchase intention can be seen by analyzing the importance of its various elements for consumer’s choice. For this purpose main package’s elements could be identified: graphic, color, size, form, and material of packaging are considered, wrapper design, printed information, and innovation while product information, producer, country-of-origin and brand are considered as important ones. Moreover, impact of these elements should be to the extent of how much a consumer buys a product. 27
  41. 41. CHAPTER-8
  42. 42. Recommendations Coming soon assigned on 11-4-2018 28
  43. 43. CHAPTER-9
  44. 44. BIBLIOGRAPHY BOOKS  Brad Sherman and Lionel Bentley- Structural Packaging. INDIA (Penguin books India Ltd)  Andrew Christie- Packaging Design. INDIA (Lead start publishing)  Justine Pila- Complex packaging. INDIA (Fingerprint publishing)  Stephen johns- Fancy Packaging. INDIA (Fingerprint publishing) JOURNALS  Clement (2007), Next Level of packaging. Future of Packaging ,{52}  Bruce and Daly (2007), The Proper method of packaging. Ways of Packaging {54}  Orth and Malkewitz (2008), Packaging and styling.  Schoolman’s and Robben (1997) Innovation in packaging, {79}  Futrell (2011), Technology and packaging. Human & Machines {5} WEBSITES  DR.Parmar (2012) Roles of packaging. Retrieved from https://globaljournals.org/GJMBR_Volume12/8-Role-of-Packaging-on-Consumer- Buying.pdf .  Behzad Mohebbi (2014) Art of packaging. Retrieved from aimijournal.com/Pages/DownloadHandler.ashx?DownloadObject=Article&Id...
  45. 45. CHAPTER-10
  46. 46. ANNEXURE Questionnaire 1) Are you aware about the packaging of the particular product? Yes NO Familiar about the product Non-familiar about the product 2) How you recognise the product? Yes No Celebrities Creativity Voice Wordings Logo familiarity 3) Respondent is perception towards packaging. Yes NO Entertaining Misguiding Harmful to health Informative Provokes to result in higher Consumption rate 4) How often respondents senses about packaging. Yes NO Don’t Remember Not at all Rare Regular
  47. 47. 5) Packaging induce the respondents to buy the More product. Yes NO Never Occasionally Regular 6) Does packaging reminds about company repo. Yes No Don’t Remember Not at all Occasionally Definitely 7) Impact of packaging on sales of Products. Definitely Will not affect Probably will not affect Undecided Probably will affect Definitely will affect 8) Which packaging attracts you more? Yes NO Biscuits Milk can Soft-Drink Chocolates

