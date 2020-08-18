Successfully reported this slideshow.
Necessary to Implement PunchOut eProcurement System Integration
Want to grow your B2B business, you need to make your business punchout ready. You can get here ideas on the implementation of punchout eProcurement system integration.

  1. 1. Necessary to Implement PunchOut eProcurement System Integration
  2. 2. Is your aim to increase your business in the B2B space? If so, it is necessary to implement PunchOut technology. If you want to grow your B2B business, offering a website alone is not enough. You need to make your business PunchOut-ready. In simple words, offering PunchOut-enabled sites is the key to take your business to amazing heights. Today, PunchOut catalogs have become an integral part of the B2B environment.
  3. 3. A growing number of B2B customers are now demanding PunchOut to manage their procurement process. As we all know, B2B customers use a eProcurement system to conduct their purchasing process. Unlike B2C, they cannot purchase directly from the supplier's site. A PunchOut catalog connects a eProcurement application with the supplier site. It provides an easy way to access an online catalog that is available at a remote location.
  4. 4. Why PunchOut Catalogs Matter? PunchOut eProcurement system integration offers numerous benefits to both suppliers as well as buyers. As a supplier, if you want to do business with fortune 500 companies, you simply cannot ignore PunchOut.
  5. 5. Shop Quickly PunchOut catalogs have made it easier and convenient for B2B customers to place orders from within their eProcurement systems. PunchOut provides them direct access to their pre-negotiated contract catalog only. With PunchOut, customers no longer have to waste their time and effort in browsing through non-contract products. Moreover, it eliminates maverick spending as products are ordered through a defined procurement process. It is not possible to place orders beyond agreed contracts. Gain the Competitive Edge Suppliers who provide PunchOut integration have a lot of competitive advantage. This is because prominent buying organizations crave for this technology to manage their purchasing process. It is observed that PunchOut ready suppliers get the largest deals. So there is little doubt that suppliers who implement this technology have a good opportunity to do business with reputed companies. B2B Customers Request for PunchOut Although a supplier's site is located remotely, B2B customers can easily view it and shop from within their eProcurement system. Moreover, PunchOut technology is compliant with their approval workflow; they can create and implement their approval workflows while utilizing PunchOut system. B2B customers demand PunchOut as it simplifies their purchasing process. PunchOut provides the easiest way for customers to procure products from external sites. Hence they grab the opportunity to do business with suppliers that provide PunchOut-enabled sites.
  6. 6. Win Deals with More Number of Companies SAP PunchOut provides an excellent opportunity for suppliers to expand their customer base. Suppliers with PunchOut capabilities can increase their business reach to a great extent. Since PunchOut simplifies the B2B procurement process, buyers prefer to connect with PunchOut-ready suppliers. So more number of firms, including major companies, will flock to suppliers that offer PunchOut. Easy to Win Deals Your approach to running your business sets you apart from the competition. There are very few B2B businesses that are PunchOut compatible. So by offering PunchOut catalog, you differentiate yourself from your competitors. When you are PunchOut-ready, it is easy to win deals. You can outclass your competitors and double your sales with PunchOut. PunchOut brings speed and flexibility into the procurement process. As a result, B2B customers are extremely happy to use PunchOut- enabled sites. From the supplier's point of view, PunchOut can help to build customer loyalty. It provides the avenue to retain your existing customers. So if you want to attract B2B prospects and boost your revenue, make sure to incorporate this technology into your business. On the whole, early adoption of PunchOut technology is the need of the hour. Suppliers can do business even without offering this functionality. However, if they want to maximize their business potential, stay competitive, and increase profitability, PunchOut compatibility is a must.
  7. 7. Win Deals with More Number of CompaniesAccess to large customers is next to impossible without PunchOut. Big buying organizations are solely dependent on eProcurement systems to handle their purchasing process. So stay ahead of the game by offering PunchOut. Easy to Win Deals

