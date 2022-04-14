Lung Cancer.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 14, 2022
Lung cancer is one of the most deadly cancers on the planet. Lung cancer is caused in large part by pollution in the air. Air pollution, in particular, is a leading cause of lung cancer in young individuals.

  1. 1. Lung cancer Lung Cancer Lung cancer is one of the most deadly cancers on the planet. Lung cancer is caused in large part by pollution in the air. Air pollution, in particular, is a leading cause of lung cancer in young individuals. The month of November is designated as Lung Cancer Awareness Week.
  2. 2. Smoking is responsible for around 90% of lung cancer cases. In addition, air pollution, cigarette smoke, radon gas, and genetics are all thought to play a role in lung cancer development. Early detection of lung cancer might be challenging. Because the symptoms of this disorder are similar to those of a common respiratory infection, it can be treated as such. There may be no symptoms at all in other circumstances. The majority of lung cancer cases are discovered when cancer has progressed to an advanced stage. Lung cancer is treatable if caught early. As a result, it's critical to be aware of the signs and symptoms of lung cancer. Lung cancer symptoms include:
  3. 3. Cough that does not go away Coughing and bleeding Hoarse voice and shortness of breath Chest pain from colds and flu Loss of weight Anorexia Headache In the back, ribs, and pelvis, lung cancer can cause bone discomfort and jaundice. If you suffer any of the aforementioned symptoms, see a doctor right once. Best Result Please Try

