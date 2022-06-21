How to Make Money on YouTube 7 Strategies.pdf

If you're wondering how to make money on YouTube, take a look at these 7 ways to monetize your channel and creative work.

Okay, the most obvious way to make money on YouTube is through advertising. However, it is not the only—or, to be honest, the best—option.

YouTube accounts for half of the internet, with 1.9 billion monthly users. Nonetheless, every minute, 500 hours of footage are posted to the site.

