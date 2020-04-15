PPT for online teaching in B.Ed.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Que. 1 What will be your First requirement when you plan to Start a business?
Que.1 What will be your First requirement when you plan to start a business? Ans. 1 Money/ Capital is the first requiremen...
Que.1 What will be your First requirement when you plan to set up a business? Ans. 1 Money/ Capital is the first requireme...
Money Market
The money market in that part of a financial market which deals in the borrowing and lending of short term loans generally...
Definition of Money Market According to RBI- It is a centre of short term monetary assets transactions. It fulfills the sh...
Features of Money Market Features of Money Market Short Term Market Separate Market Wholesale MarketNo Broker Phone Market
1. Short Term Market : Short term money market is that market where securities are dealt for less than one year. 2. Separa...

Que. 1 What is Money Market?
Instruments of Money Market
Whiteboard work
Certificates of Deposits Call Money Commercial bills Bankers Acceptance Treasury bills Commercial paper
Call money is repayable on demand, with a maturity period of one to fourteen days or overnight to fortnight. It is used fo...
Commercial bills are bills drawn by one business firm on another. These are common instruments used in credit purchase a...
Performa of Commercial Bill
 A commercial paper is the monetary instrument issued in the form of promissory note. It acts as the debt instrument to b...
Specimen of Commercial Paper
Treasury bills are issued by Reserve bank of India on behalf of the Government of India. These bills enables the governmen...
Specimen of Treasury Bill
 It is a time deposit which can be sold in the secondary market. Only a bank can issue a Certificate of deposits. Certifi...
Specimen of Certificates of Deposits
Fill ups:- 1. Treasury Bills are Issued by__________. 2. Market of short term loan is known as _____________. 3. Maximum m...
Que. 1 Write the definition of Money Market Given by RBI. Que.2 Explain commercial papers.


  1. 1. Que. 1 What will be your First requirement when you plan to Start a business?
  2. 2. Que.1 What will be your First requirement when you plan to start a business? Ans. 1 Money/ Capital is the first requirement for starting a business. Que. 2 How will you arrange That Money/ Capital?
  3. 3. Que.1 What will be your First requirement when you plan to set up a business? Ans. 1 Money/ Capital is the first requirement for starting a business. Que. 2 How will you arrange That Money/ Capital? Ans.2 By raising Loan from Bank. Que.3 Name an institute other than bank from where you can raise loan?
  4. 4. Money Market
  5. 5. The money market in that part of a financial market which deals in the borrowing and lending of short term loans generally for a period of less than or equal to 365 days Money Market
  6. 6. Definition of Money Market According to RBI- It is a centre of short term monetary assets transactions. It fulfills the shorts term requirements of borrowings and arranges cash or liquidity for borrowers.
  7. 7. Features of Money Market Features of Money Market Short Term Market Separate Market Wholesale MarketNo Broker Phone Market
  8. 8. 1. Short Term Market : Short term money market is that market where securities are dealt for less than one year. 2. Separate Market : Various types of loans transactions are dealt in money market. Every loan has separate market. 3. Wholesale Market : It is market where financial assets are transacted on a large scale. 4. Phone Market : In these markets transaction are made on phones. 5. Non Broker : Transactions in Money Market are done without the help of any broker. Features of Money Market
  9. 9. Que. 1 What is Money Market?
  10. 10. Que. 1 What is Money Market?
  11. 11. Instruments of Money Market
  12. 12. Whiteboard work
  13. 13. Certificates of Deposits Call Money Commercial bills Bankers Acceptance Treasury bills Commercial paper
  14. 14. Call money is repayable on demand, with a maturity period of one to fourteen days or overnight to fortnight. It is used for inter-bank transactions. The money that is lent for one day in this market is known as "call money" and, if it exceeds one day, is referred to as "notice money." Call Money
  15. 15. Commercial bills are bills drawn by one business firm on another. These are common instruments used in credit purchase and sale. These have short term maturity period generally 90 days. Commercial Bills
  16. 16. Performa of Commercial Bill
  17. 17.  A commercial paper is the monetary instrument issued in the form of promissory note. It acts as the debt instrument to be used by large corporate companies for borrowing short-term monetary funds in the money market.  Maturity period of commercial paper varies from 3 to 12 months. Commercial papers
  18. 18. Specimen of Commercial Paper
  19. 19. Treasury bills are issued by Reserve bank of India on behalf of the Government of India. These bills enables the government to get short term borrowings as these bills are sold to banks and general public. These instruments are freely transferable. The maturity period of Treasury bills varies from 14 to 365 days. Treasury bills
  20. 20. Specimen of Treasury Bill
  21. 21.  It is a time deposit which can be sold in the secondary market. Only a bank can issue a Certificate of deposits. Certificate of Deposits is issued by bank against the deposits kept by companies. The time period of C.D. ranges from 91 days to one year. CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSITS
  22. 22. Specimen of Certificates of Deposits
  23. 23. Fill ups:- 1. Treasury Bills are Issued by__________. 2. Market of short term loan is known as _____________. 3. Maximum maturity period of instruments of Money Market is ____ days. 4. _____________ is the Risk free instrument of Money Market. Recapitualization
  24. 24. Que. 1 Write the definition of Money Market Given by RBI. Que.2 Explain commercial papers.

×