Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

SPM WRITING TEST- AN Understanding.pptx

Feb. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
130 BAHASA INGGERIS-5-11.pdf
130 BAHASA INGGERIS-5-11.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Second-Conditional-PowerPoint-Lesson.pptx
DanaCardenas5
for science c.o.pptx
CindySapphireGuiaoan
Narrative_Text_PowerPoint_Presentation.pptx
agustinakurnianingsi1
MATHEMATICS 2 QUIZ.pptx
TeacherRoj
KidsAbility Paediatric Therapy Clinic
KidsAbility
General Longstreet and Union Army Battles KKK and White League, Terror During...
Reflections on Morality, Philosophy, and History
The Suggestopedia method.pptx
AbeerHumud
solve routine and non- routine integers.pptx
jaerosepagarigan
1 of 25 Ad

SPM WRITING TEST- AN Understanding.pptx

Feb. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

spm

spm

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

130 BAHASA INGGERIS-5-11.pdf
smk bandar baru perda
11 views
7 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
17.6k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
306.6k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
23.3k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.3k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.5k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.5k views
7 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Second-Conditional-PowerPoint-Lesson.pptx
DanaCardenas5
0 views
for science c.o.pptx
CindySapphireGuiaoan
0 views
Narrative_Text_PowerPoint_Presentation.pptx
agustinakurnianingsi1
0 views
MATHEMATICS 2 QUIZ.pptx
TeacherRoj
0 views
KidsAbility Paediatric Therapy Clinic
KidsAbility
0 views
General Longstreet and Union Army Battles KKK and White League, Terror During...
Reflections on Morality, Philosophy, and History
0 views
The Suggestopedia method.pptx
AbeerHumud
0 views
solve routine and non- routine integers.pptx
jaerosepagarigan
0 views
adjectives crossword puzzle.pdf
NaimaTebnaoui
0 views
Macro-Skills (1).pptx
JasmineLinogon
0 views
ELISA_DrRashmi_Patel_CIMS_V02.pdf
RashmiPatel190362
0 views
Dance Floor Theory - Air Force Training & Curriculum Conference
Tom Krieglstein
0 views
DANCE ETIQUETTE.pptx
JOHNFRITSGERARDMOMBA1
0 views
Asking and giving opinion.pptx
RizqiyahSakinah2
0 views
EXAM PREP.pdf
Vukile Xhego
0 views
gout biochem-1.pptx
AkmalSharaf
0 views
w3s1 Introduction to Assessments.pptx
Marly124286
0 views
Class slides: General Principle of Propaganda (weeks 1-3).pdf
Keren Wang
0 views
WTO,TRIPS.pptx
ExploreLifeScience
0 views
Career Guidance.pdf
Norman Honorio A. Celeste
0 views
Second-Conditional-PowerPoint-Lesson.pptx
DanaCardenas5
0 views
14 slides
for science c.o.pptx
CindySapphireGuiaoan
0 views
48 slides
Narrative_Text_PowerPoint_Presentation.pptx
agustinakurnianingsi1
0 views
8 slides
MATHEMATICS 2 QUIZ.pptx
TeacherRoj
0 views
17 slides
KidsAbility Paediatric Therapy Clinic
KidsAbility
0 views
9 slides
General Longstreet and Union Army Battles KKK and White League, Terror During...
Reflections on Morality, Philosophy, and History
0 views
43 slides

Featured (20)

Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.4k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.2k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.5k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
9 slides
Advertisement

SPM WRITING TEST- AN Understanding.pptx

  1. 1. WRITING (1119/2-THE NEW FORMAT) Marking Scale An Understanding
  2. 2. SPM Paper 2 This essay and writing paper is worth 60 marks. However, the weightage in the overall SPM English paper is still at 25%. The time allocated for this paper is 90 minutes and the paper has 3 parts.
  3. 3. Part 1 - Students are required to write a short note or email in less than 80 words. (20 marks) ADVICE: Read the email or short note carefully and underline the tasks given to you so that you will not miss out on any point. For example the task set out may want you to suggest  a place to visit  some activities to be done there (give a few - about three)  things to bring (suggest a few - about three) As you have only 80 words to juggle with, you must go straight to the point with a little elaboration if necessary.
  4. 4. Here are some of the most important tips: • Don’t ever miss the format, e.g. the email address, the subject, introduction, conclusion and closing part. • For the introduction, try to be simple and interesting to attract the readers, for example: I hope you are doing well! • Think about your main points by using 5W1H (What, Who, Where, When, Why, How) and keep the points concise. • Do remember to make closing and signature, e.g. I am looking forward to speaking to you next time! Bye!
  5. 5. Example Question: You received an email from your friend, Amanda who is planning a trip during the school holidays. Hi, What are you doing during your school holidays? My family and I are planning a trip to Langkawi Island. You went there with your family last year, didn’t you? How was your trip? What did you do there? Are there any places we should go? Do let me know. Bye! This is an example question. In this question, it asks about how the trip is and some suggestions about the holidaymakers in Langkawi. Do take note that you are writing to Amanda.
  6. 6. Sample Answer: To: amanda@gmail.com Subject: A Trip to Langkawi Island. Hi Amanda, We had so much fun there! It is suggested to take a cable car and go up to the Langkawi Sky Bridge where the view is breathtaking! Why don’t you go on an island hopping tour to Pulau Dayang Bunting? The island looks like a silhouette of a pregnant woman lying down and trying to swim in the freshwater lake there! You may visit Pulau Beras Basah and relax on the soft sandy beach! You’ll enjoy it! Melody
  7. 7. THINGS TO REMEMBER!!! • Try to be simple and easy to understand! Don’t make things complicated. • For the sample essay above, it is not necessary to suggest or recommend so many places, a few will do. • Be careful with grammar and spelling as this can lead you to lose marks.
  8. 8. Part 2 - This is Directed Writing in 125 - 150 words. (20 marks) ADVICE: In this question, notes will be given to you to guide you on what to write. Whatever it is, the golden rule is to give at least three to four suggestions so that there will be enough subject matter for you to write about. Here you may need to give your opinion or provide proof for your suggestions. Do not write longer than required.
  9. 9. • When writing this essay, you must take note that you need to use all the notes given and give your reasonable point of view. And, most importantly, don’t ever try to exceed the word limit. • A 5 or 6-paragraph essay must consist of INTRODUCTION+ POINTS (3-4 paragraphs) + CONCLUSION. • Include a title or/and write your name. • The suggested time for the essay is 30 minutes.
  10. 10. Example Question: You have been asked to write for your school magazine. Your article should inform the readers about the usefulness of newspapers and the benefits people can get from reading the newspapers. You should also recommend that people make reading the newspapers a daily habit. •A good source of information – news/ sports/ general issues/ special issues •Improves command of the language •Broadens general knowledge When writing the article, you should remember to: • Include the title • Add details of your own to make your article more interesting
  11. 11. HERE is some guidelines for the essay above: INTRODUCTION • State some general problem statements, e.g. Malaysians were reported to read an average of two pages per year since 2005 which is rather disappointing. Knowing how significant it will have a tendency to affect the entire nation, it is high time we should discuss the benefits of reading newspapers as well as its usefulness.
  12. 12. BODY 1st POINT: • Reading newspapers is a good source of information in terms of news, sports, general issues and international issues. • One should prefer to get news from a more reliable source such as a newspaper. • It keeps us informed of all the latest world events on war, economy, political issues and celebrity gossips. • Be better equipped to form opinions on things currently happening around us.
  13. 13. 2nd POINT: • It is a useful tool to enhance the command of our languages. • Served as a reliable source to expand English vocabulary. • One can improve English by reading passage aloud. • Newspaper articles prompt you to think critically – to form opinions- help students to gain more linguistic confidence which will be expressed in writing and conversation.
  14. 14. 3rd POINT: • It can broaden our general knowledge. • It conveys information about politics, economy, business, trade and commerce. • We become updated with current events locally and internationally. • -enable one to take part in group discussions which make you feel that you belong to an enlightened society.
  15. 15. CONCLUSION • In conclusion, there are many benefits people can gain from reading newspapers. • It should be a necessity rather than an option. • Such a habit should be inculcated from young.
  16. 16. Part 3 - In this section, you are given 3 choices for a descriptive writing (report/review/article/story). You will need to choose I essay to write in 200 - 250 words. (20 marks) ADVICE: This essay calls for all your writing skills. Quickly mind-map four to five main points you want to talk about in your essay. For each point briefly jot down elaborations/examples/reasons to expand the point. Then organise your paragraphs with each main point as your topic sentence for each paragraph. Think of a good introduction and conclusion. The introduction and the conclusion should not be too lengthy.
  17. 17. Section 3 is writing one of the questions from the given choices. • There is a word limitation of 200-250 words and students should write their essays in an appropriate style (based on their choices). The suggested time to complete the essay is around 40 minutes. • Recently, there will be four types of questions in which they will only come out with three different types of essay as the choices for students: ARTICLE, REVIEW, NARRATIVE ESSAY & REPORT. • Provide reasonable opinions and focus more on the quality of your writing! • Take note of the vocab and grammar you use in which most of the time, students will lose their marks. • Always remember!!! An essay includes INTRODUCTION + 3 POINTS + CONCLUSION. Don’t ever miss one of them!
  18. 18. INTRODUCTION: • It is better to expose the current issue or crisis that can attract the reader. Elaborate more on how the current topic has a significant effect on people/ surrounding. Hence, it is high time we should highlight … • Sometimes, you may use idioms/ adages as your opening to make your essay more attractive! E.g. As an old adage goes, “Health is wealth” and this goes to show how vital that each and every of us should have a healthy body in which the topic we are discussing today should not be hidden from the public. • Directly tell the reader the problem and the discussion of this topic, e.g. how can it be solved? / here is some useful tips for handling such condition./ Hence, we shall now discuss some of the reasons why we ought to … • Don’t write too long!
  19. 19. BODY: • At least, you should have prepared three main points! Try to sketch your ideas out before you start writing so that you may have a clear mindset of what you are writing instead of going halfway wrong. • Use the word connection for a better connection of your sentences: First and foremost, Next, Moreover, Furthermore, Moving on, Instead, In conclusion, Last but not least… • Try to be formal: It is said that…/ It is always being discussed that…/ Thus, the highlighted topic provides us…/ It is said without fear of… • Use some attractive vocabulary & idioms if you can! •Elaborate your main points using this formula:
  20. 20. 1.Main idea 2.Why? 3.Deep reason? Why again 4.A little more about the discussion: using idioms/vocab to highlight it 5.Conclusion for this idea •It is said that having sufficient rest and sleep do help us maintain good health and inculcate lifelong health habits. According to a survey conducted recently, students seem to face strenuous homework and dreadful exams if they do not have enough sleep and rest, thus, they could not cope with their studies easily. Lack of sleep may lead us to lots of exposed problems, for example impairing attention. As an old adage, “Rest well for accomplishing a longer journey”. Thus, we should have enough rest and sleep in order to give us more energy to welcome a brand new day of challenge. •The above sample might be a bit long, yet, it is perfect enough in transferring the message in a very complete way.
  21. 21. CONCLUSION: • For the conclusion part, it is suggested that students should conclude once again all the points you have mentioned above. Then, adding your hope or maybe some roles of related authority like parents and school, what they can do to improve the condition. • You may add on idioms and phrases at last as your closing to attract the reader. • In conclusion, there are many benefits one can gain from reading newspapers and this is the reason why this habit should be inculcated from young. Thus, school should play their roles by working closely with parents to get involved in reading newspapers with their children at home for the sake of their future.
  22. 22. For the writing task, you will be assessed on 1. task achievement - Have you answered according to what is required by the question? What are your key points? Do you support your key points with proof or definite opinion? 2. coherence and cohesion - Are all your paragraphs part of a whole? Does each of the paragraph have a key point? Do all the sentences in each paragraph talk about the key point? Use cohesive devices like thus, therefore, moreover, furthermore, on the contrary ... etc to help you.
  23. 23. 3. Vocabulary - You will need to show you have a wide range of vocabulary at your disposal. A wide vocabulary enables you to write better essays. To acquire a wide vocabulary you need to read books, magazines and newspapers. When you come across any good words or expressions jot them down in your vocabulary book. Learn how to use these words or expressions in the right contexts. Try not to use descriptive words more than twice in the same essay. For example: Last holiday my whole family went for a very interesting trip to the East Coast. We stayed at an interesting holiday resort. While we were there we joined a lot of interesting activities. Writing a paragraph like the above will show your limited vocabulary usage.
  24. 24. 4.Grammar - Make sure to use the correct tenses throughout your writing. Punctuations are equally important as a wrong punctuation may contribute to misunderstanding 5. Sentence structures - Your writing should show o variety in sentence structures ( There should be a combination of simple, compound and complex sentences in your essay. Make sentences of different lengths and with different beginnings.) o vivid and interesting sentences - Write interesting sentences by adding adjectives to nouns, adverbs to verbs, adjective phrases and clauses. Students should learn how to use synonyms, idioms, figurative language, similes, proverbs etc. Avoid making spelling mistakes.
  25. 25. 6. Use of direct speech or quotes - Wherever possible adding a quote or a direct speech can break the monotony in your essay. Do your best! After years of studying, your success will be measured by your performance in this coming examination. Best wishes from us at STUDYMALAYSIA!

×