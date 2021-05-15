Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INTRODUCTION The emergency nurse is usually confronted with multiple patients who have a variety of problems. Prompt ident...
DEFINITION  Triage means “to sort”  A method of quickly identifying victims who have immediately life- threatening injur...
FUNCTION OF TRIAGE  Identify life-threatening conditions and determine acuity level of each patient
KEY PRINCIPLE “Doing the Greatest Good, For the Greatest Number”
Triage is an effective strategy in situations where:  There are many more victims than rescuers  There are limited resou...
 In hospital triage  Multi casualty disaster triage CATEGORY OF TRIAGE
TRIAGE RATING  Three category triage rating  Five level emergency severity index
1. Three category triage rating Emergency category  Client must be treated immediately; otherwise life/ limb/ vision are ...
FIVE LEVEL EMERGENCY SEVERITY INDEX (ESI) DEFINITION 1.Stability of vital function 2.Life threat or organ threat 3.How soo...
Triage Color Codes GREEN – minor BLACK – deceased RED – immediate YELLOW – delayed
Sample Triage Tag
Sample Triage Tag
Triage tags should be placed:  Where they can be seen quickly  Attached to arm, wrist, leg, or ankle
Simple Triage and Rapid Treatment
When performing the triage function, regardless of incident size DON’T GET DISTRACTED!  Move quickly  Focus your attenti...
With START one patient is assessed every 30 seconds First responder quickly assesses to categorize a patient’s condition ...
The only treatment rendered by the triage team is to:  Open a patient’s airway (head tilt / neck lift)  Apply direct pre...
Victims who have self-extricated themselves prior to arrival can be labeled MINOR All other patients should be tagged IMME...
Step 1 Triage officer announces that all patients that can walk should get up and walk to a designated area. All ambulator...
Step 2 Assess respiratory rate If ≤30, assess Perfusion If  30, tag patient as RED
Step 3 Assess capillary refill If ≤ 2 seconds, assess Mental Status If  2 seconds, tag as RED
Step 4 Assess mental status If able to obey commands, tag as YELLOW If unable to obey commands, tag as RED
START Flow Chart
Patient A is 21 year old male complaining of pain to his upper right leg. You see an obvious open right femur fracture. Th...
Patient B is a 15-year-old female, complaining of numbness to her legs, is unable to move them. You see a 2" laceration on...
Patient C is a 40-year-old male who looks really bad. He’s unconscious, pale and limp.  He is unconscious, pale, limp. He...
NURSING ASSESSMENT  The nursing assessment process for any client entering in the emergency department is divided into: ...
Primary assessment  purpose -is to immediately identify any client problem that poses a threat, immediate or potential to...
The primary assessment includes;  A-airway  B-breathing  C-circulation
Secondary assessment It is performed to identify any other non life threatening problems the client may be experiencing. ...
 F=Full set of vital signs A complete set of vital signs including blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate and tempe...
Five interventions  The patient should be monitored by electrocardiogram for heart rate and rhythm.  Pulse oxymetry for ...
Facilitating family presence  Many times family members who participated in family presence functioned as’ patient helper...
 G=Give comfort measures.  Provision of comfort measures is important when caring for patients in the emergency departme...
 S=symptoms  A=allergies  M=medication history  P=past health history  L=last meal  E=event or environment preceding...
INTERVENTION AND EVALUATION  Once the secondary survey is complete all findings are recorded.  All patients should be ev...
CONCLUSION  Whenever a client arrives in the emergency department via ambulance or is ambulatory they are triaged at some...
“SAVE MAN KIND” T H A N K Y O U
Triage
Triage
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
62 views
May. 15, 2021

Triage

It means to sort quickly identifying the victims

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Triage

  1. 1. INTRODUCTION The emergency nurse is usually confronted with multiple patients who have a variety of problems. Prompt identification of patients requiring immediate treatment and determination of appropriate treatment area are essential nurse competencies in a busy emergency department.
  2. 2. DEFINITION  Triage means “to sort”  A method of quickly identifying victims who have immediately life- threatening injuries AND who have the best chance of surviving.
  3. 3. FUNCTION OF TRIAGE  Identify life-threatening conditions and determine acuity level of each patient
  4. 4. KEY PRINCIPLE “Doing the Greatest Good, For the Greatest Number”
  5. 5. Triage is an effective strategy in situations where:  There are many more victims than rescuers  There are limited resources  Time is critical
  6. 6.  In hospital triage  Multi casualty disaster triage CATEGORY OF TRIAGE
  7. 7. TRIAGE RATING  Three category triage rating  Five level emergency severity index
  8. 8. 1. Three category triage rating Emergency category  Client must be treated immediately; otherwise life/ limb/ vision are threatened. Urgent category  Client requires treatment, but life/ limb/ vision is not threatened if care is provided within 1-2 hours. Non urgent category  Client requires evaluation and possible treatment but time is not a critical factor
  9. 9. FIVE LEVEL EMERGENCY SEVERITY INDEX (ESI) DEFINITION 1.Stability of vital function 2.Life threat or organ threat 3.How soon patient should be seen by physician 4.Expected ESI-1 ESI-2 ESI-3 ESI-4 ESI-5 UNSTABLE OBVIOUS IMMEDIATELY HIGH THREATENEDSTABLE STABLE STABLE LIKELY BUTNOT ALWAYS UNLIKELY BUT POSSIBLE NO NO MINUTES UP TO ONE HOUR COULD BE DELAYED COULD BE DELAYED HIGH MEDIUM OR HIGH LOW LOW
  10. 10. Triage Color Codes GREEN – minor BLACK – deceased RED – immediate YELLOW – delayed
  11. 11. Sample Triage Tag
  12. 12. Sample Triage Tag
  13. 13. Triage tags should be placed:  Where they can be seen quickly  Attached to arm, wrist, leg, or ankle
  14. 14. Simple Triage and Rapid Treatment
  15. 15. When performing the triage function, regardless of incident size DON’T GET DISTRACTED!  Move quickly  Focus your attention on IMMEDIATE patients The goal is to stay focused on RED
  16. 16. With START one patient is assessed every 30 seconds First responder quickly assesses to categorize a patient’s condition  Airway and respiration  Pulse and / or capillary refill  Level of consciousness
  17. 17. The only treatment rendered by the triage team is to:  Open a patient’s airway (head tilt / neck lift)  Apply direct pressure to stop an obvious bleed  Elevating the extremities
  18. 18. Victims who have self-extricated themselves prior to arrival can be labeled MINOR All other patients should be tagged IMMEDIATE, DELAYED or DEAD/DYING depending on assessment
  19. 19. Step 1 Triage officer announces that all patients that can walk should get up and walk to a designated area. All ambulatory patients are initially tagged as Green
  20. 20. Step 2 Assess respiratory rate If ≤30, assess Perfusion If  30, tag patient as RED
  21. 21. Step 3 Assess capillary refill If ≤ 2 seconds, assess Mental Status If  2 seconds, tag as RED
  22. 22. Step 4 Assess mental status If able to obey commands, tag as YELLOW If unable to obey commands, tag as RED
  23. 23. START Flow Chart
  24. 24. Patient A is 21 year old male complaining of pain to his upper right leg. You see an obvious open right femur fracture. The patient is awake, his airway is open, he’s talking and his respirations are over 30/minute.  Using RPM, the patient is categorized as IMMEDIATE - RED.  Because his respirations are over 30 per minute. SELF TEST
  25. 25. Patient B is a 15-year-old female, complaining of numbness to her legs, is unable to move them. You see a 2" laceration on left skull, moderate bleeding.  She is awake, her airway is open, her respirations are under 30 a minute and she has a radial pulse.  Her RPM assessment indicated she is DELAYED – YELLOW.  Why? Her respirations were under 30, she has a radial pulse and she is alert and oriented. SELF TEST
  26. 26. Patient C is a 40-year-old male who looks really bad. He’s unconscious, pale and limp.  He is unconscious, pale, limp. He is not breathing. You reposition his airway, but no respirations.  His RPM assessment is DEAD - BLACK.  Why? His respirations were 0 and repositioning his airway did not help. SELF TEST
  27. 27. NURSING ASSESSMENT  The nursing assessment process for any client entering in the emergency department is divided into:  Primary  Secondary
  28. 28. Primary assessment  purpose -is to immediately identify any client problem that poses a threat, immediate or potential to life, limb or vision.  If any abnormalities are found during the primary assessment, immediate interventions such as cardio pulmonary resuscitation and advanced cardiac life support must be instituted to aid in preserving the client’s life/ limb/ vision.
  29. 29. The primary assessment includes;  A-airway  B-breathing  C-circulation
  30. 30. Secondary assessment It is performed to identify any other non life threatening problems the client may be experiencing.  It includes  E =Exposure/ environmental control Once the patient is exposed for physical assessment it is important to limit heat loss and prevent hypothermia by using warming blankets, overhead warmers and warmed IV fluid
  31. 31.  F=Full set of vital signs A complete set of vital signs including blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate and temperature should be obtained after the patient is exposed.
  32. 32. Five interventions  The patient should be monitored by electrocardiogram for heart rate and rhythm.  Pulse oxymetry for SPO2 monitoring.  Urinary catheterization to monitor urine output and check for hematuria.  An orogastric or nasogastric tube should be inserted to provide gastric decompression and emptying.  Laboratory studies.
  33. 33. Facilitating family presence  Many times family members who participated in family presence functioned as’ patient helpers’ and ‘staff helpers’ and reinforced that family presence helped to convey the sense of the patient’s person hood.
  34. 34.  G=Give comfort measures.  Provision of comfort measures is important when caring for patients in the emergency department.  H=History and head to toe assessment The histories of the incident, injury or illness provide clues to the cause of the crisis and suggest specific assessment and intervention needs.
  35. 35.  S=symptoms  A=allergies  M=medication history  P=past health history  L=last meal  E=event or environment preceding illness
  36. 36. INTERVENTION AND EVALUATION  Once the secondary survey is complete all findings are recorded.  All patients should be evaluated to determine their need for tetanus prophylaxis. Regardless of the patients chief complaints ongoing patient monitoring  evaluation of interventions are critical in an emergency situation.  The evaluation of airway patency and the effectiveness of breathing will always assume highest priority.
  37. 37. CONCLUSION  Whenever a client arrives in the emergency department via ambulance or is ambulatory they are triaged at some point by either an emergency department physician or nurse. The nurse is responsible for providing appropriate interventions and assessing the patients response.
  38. 38. “SAVE MAN KIND” T H A N K Y O U

×