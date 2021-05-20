Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Growth and Development of Infants PREPARED BY DR.SHALI B.S PROFESSOR MAMATA COLLEGE OF NURSING.KHAMMAM
  2. 2. Baby Pictures  Baby Polar Bear  Adult Polar Bear
  3. 3. Baby Pictures  Puppy  Adult Dog
  4. 4. Patterns of Physical Development  Head to toe  Lift head to see object  Muscle control: pick up  Walk towards  Near to far: trunk outward  Wave arms  Grab with palm of hand  Pick up with thumb and fingers  Simple to complex  Eating with fingers  Spoon and fork
  5. 5. Weight  Lose some after birth  1-2 lbs/month 1st 6 months  1 pound/month in 2nd 6 months  Birth weight: • Doubled by 6 month • Tripled by 1 yr  20-22 lbs: avg wt of 1 yr old  Heredity, feeding habits, and physical activity
  6. 6. Height  Avg newborn =20 inches  Avg 1 year =30 inches  Heredity: influences height more than weight
  7. 7. Proportion  Large: head and abdomen  Short/small: arms and legs  Head grows rapidly b/c brain development  Soft spots allow head to grow and close
  8. 8. Soft Spots
  9. 9. 1st Year Physical Developments
  10. 10. Sight: Improves Rapidly  Blurry at first, within week can focus on object 7-10 inches away  1 month, focus on objects 3 feet away  By 3 ½ months, vision almost as good as an adult  Prefer patterns with high contrast and faces  alternating stripes, bull’s eyes  Prefer color red
  11. 11. Depth Perception 2nd month: recognize that object is three-dimensional, not flat
  12. 12. Hand-Eye Coordination  Develop hand-eye coordination:  Move hands and fingers in relation to what is seen  3-4 months: reach for what they see  Essential for: • Eating • Catching a ball • Coloring • Tying shoes
  13. 13. Hearing  develops before birth  At birth, can tell general direction sound is coming from  Prefer human voice  soothing voice calms  loud voice alarms
  14. 14. Smell and Taste  Within 10 days can tell mom’s smell  Can distinguish taste by 2 weeks old  show preference for sweet taste  Learn about world by using mouth
  15. 15. Voice  Cry becomes softer as lungs mature  Physical growth of throat muscles, tongue, lips, teeth, and vocal cords  Tongue and mouth interior change making speech development possible
  16. 16. Teeth  Begin to develop in 6th week of pregnancy  Primary teeth begin to appear between 6-7 months of age  Complete set by 20 months (1 year, 8 months)  Teething can be painful process  Can refuse food or drool a lot, increased desire for liquid, coughing, and fever  how to help minor teething pain:  teething biscuits or rubber teething rings  rub ice cube on gums to ease pain temporarily  teething medication
  17. 17. Motor Skills  Abilities that depend on use and control of muscles  Mastering motor skills requires intellectual, social, emotional, and physical development  Control head by 1 month  2-3 months can lift their chest  By 9 months crawling- adds opportunity for learning
  18. 18. Activity  Make a list of 3-5 toys and/or activities that help develop hand-eye coordination for infants up to 1 year old.  Provide colored illustrations for each toy or activity.  3-5 colored illustrations
  19. 19. The Developing Brain
  20. 20. Structure of the Brain  The brain receives and interprets messages from the body, so it is key for intellectual development  The brain is divided into different sections that control specific functions of the body
  21. 21. Parts of the Brain  Cerebrum- receives information from senses, directs motor activities  Speech, memory, and problem solving  Occur in outer layer called cortex  Thalamus- connect spinal cord and cerebrum  Expressions and emotions  Cerebellum- controls muscular coordination and balance
  22. 22. Parts of the Brain continued  Spinal Cord- transmits info from the body to the brain; vice versa  Brain Stem- controls involuntary activities such as breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure  Pituitary Gland- secretes hormones that regulate growth, metabolism, and sexual development
  23. 23. How the Brain Works  Neurons sprout arms called dendrites and axons  Reach toward other neurons, but never touch  Tiny gaps called synapses; this is where messages are sent from one neuron to another  Neurotransmitters are released by axons to attach to other dendrites  The more times the same axon and dendrite connect, the stronger the connection grows and messages are sent more quickly
  24. 24. How the Brain Becomes Organized  The more arms neurons grow and the more links that develop between different neurons, the more paths the brain has  More paths equal more power and flexibility  Organization of brain grow’s on child’s experiences  The group of neurons becomes linked together and controls a particular task
  25. 25. How the Brain Becomes Organized continued  Connections of neurons can be broken  Connections can be lost and others added at the same time  Developments have an impact on the appearance of the brain
  26. 26. Speeding the Brain’s Work  Myelin makes it easier for axons to transmit signals, it speeds their work  All axons are not coated when a baby is born, only those that control basic instincts  Axons become coated as a child grows  Axons that control motor abilities, vision, and hearing receive coating first
  27. 27. Rules to Build a Brain By  Keep it simple and natural  Rich environment- lots of loving interaction and talking  Match experiences to the child’s mental capacities  Learn by physical experiences  Practice makes perfect  Repetition
  28. 28. Rules to Build a Brain By continued  Make sure the child is actively involved  Learn by doing  Provide variety, but avoid overloading  Give range of experiences, avoid being overwhelmed  Avoid pushing the child  Learn better if emotionally involved
  29. 29. Is the Brain Only Organized Once?  1st year of life is not the only time that the brain can become organized  Children who have suffered brain damage can learn to speak  Older people who have a stroke- where neurons die in one part of the brain- can relearn skills by using another part of the brain
  30. 30. Brainstorming Activity  Name some activities that promote the growth of connections in the brain of infants.  Next, draw a picture of the brain using page 261. Label each part of the brain and their function.
  31. 31. Handling and Feeding Infants
  32. 32. Gentle Handling of an Infant  Never shake a baby  Shaken baby syndrome- when someone severely shakes the baby usually to make them stop crying  Damages the brain  Learning problems  Mental retardation  Blindness  Deafness  death
  33. 33. Gentle Handling of an Infant continued  Safe ways to handle a stressful situation with crying:  Put baby down in a safe place and calm down  Ask a friend or relative to care for the baby  Take deep breaths  Talk out your problems
  34. 34. How to Handle a Newborn Safely  Refer to diagram on page 269 of “The Developing Child”
  35. 35. Feeding Methods
  36. 36. Feeding a Baby  First few weeks, 6-8 times a day  Breastfed babies tend to eat more often  2nd or 3rd month, once every 3-4 hours  When a baby reaches 12 pounds, he will sleep through the night because the stomach can hold more food
  37. 37. Feeding Methods  Breast milk or formula during the 1st year  No cow’s milk until 1 year
  38. 38. How to Feed with a Bottle  Hold baby is semi-upright position  Support neck and head with the head held above the stomach  Hold the bottle at an angle  Prevents swallowing air  Never prop a bottle  Choking hazard, tooth decay, digestive problems
  39. 39. Bottle Warming  Formula does not have to be served warm  Never heat a bottle in the microwave  Can cause hot spots  Heat bottle in a pan of water on the stove  Run under hot water  Use a bottle warmer  Check the temperature by shaking a few drops on your wrist
  40. 40. Sanitation  Throw left over formula in the bottle away  Wash and sterilize all bottles and bottle parts after each use  Boiling water  Dishwasher  Both eliminate bacteria contamination
  41. 41. Burping a Baby  Burping helps expel air the baby swallowed  You should burp a baby once during feeding and once after
  42. 42. Types of Formula  Powder, concentrate, ready to feed (RTF)
  43. 43. Powder  Mix with water  1 scoop per 2 oz water  Make on needed basis
  44. 44. Concentrate  Dilute with water  1 can formula with 1 can water  Use within 24 hours
  45. 45. RTF  No mixing required  More expensive  Use within 24 hours
  46. 46. How much formula?  55 calories/pound each day  Standard formula: 20 calories per ounce  Example: How many ounces does a 12 pound baby need each day?
  47. 47. Breastfeeding Basics http://video.about.com/breastfeeding/Breastfeeding.htm
  48. 48. Why Breastfeed?  Healthy  Free  Bonding  Natural  Builds immune system  Mom burns more calories and loses weight quicker
  49. 49. How long should you breastfeed?  Recommend 1st 6 months  First milk- colostrum  High in fat, protein, antibodies  20 minutes on each breast  Feed on demand  5-6 wet diapers  3-4 dirty diapers  http://video.about.com/breastfeeding/Breast- Feeding-Positions.htm
  50. 50. Nutrition  Avoid gassy foods:  Broccoli, green leafy vegetables, spicy foods  Avoid alcohol  “pump and dump”  Mom’s diet becomes baby’s diet
  51. 51. Video Clips and Pictures  http://www.ameda.com/breastpumping/videos/po pup_video.aspx?id=LatchOnEnglish  http://www.breastfeeding.com/helpme/helpme_vi deo_4_bf_positions.html  http://www.breastfeeding.com/helpme/helpme_vi deos/18_how_baby_sounds_bfing.html  http://similac.com/feeding-nutrition/diaper- decoder
  52. 52. Breastfeeding vs Breast Pump http://video.about.com/breastfeeding/Breast-Feeding-Positions.htm  Pumping is an alternative to breast feeding  Use manual or electric pump  Hand express  Some babies cannot latch on  Mother feels uncomfortable
  53. 53. Storage  Room temp 6-10 hrs  Refrigerator 5-7 days  Freezer 3-6 months  http://video.about.com/breastfeeding/Stori ng-Breast-Milk.htm
  54. 54. Sanitation  Clean breasts with warm water and dry towel after feeding  Soap will remove natural oils  Cause drying or cracking  Can use a breast cream
  55. 55. How to stop breastfeeding  Slowly wean the baby  Milk will eventually dry up  Could experience engorgement  Hand express to relieve discomfort
  56. 56. New Foods
  57. 57. Weaning  Introduce sippy cup around 6 months  Put fruit juice in a cup, never in a bottle
  58. 58. Introducing New Foods  Introduce solids around 4-6 months  Cereal first  Mix with breast milk or formula to make it runny  Feed with a spoon, never in a bottle  Vegetables, then fruits  1 new food at a time for at least 3 days  Feed with a spoon, never in a bottle  Never feed straight from the jar  8-10 months, start using fingers; eventually move to spoons
  59. 59. What Infants Need to Stay Healthy  Enough calories to provide rapid growth  Protein, iron, vitamins B, C, and D  Food that is easy to digest  Adequate amounts of liquid
  60. 60. Other Infant Care Skills
  61. 61. Bathing a Baby  Sponge baths for the first two weeks while the navel heals  Soft bath towels  Soft washcloth  Diaper  Mild soap  Baby shampoo  Warm room for the bath  Lukewarm water; test with elbow
  62. 62. Bathing a Baby continued  Support the baby with your hand and begin washing the face  Never rub, the face is very tender  Wash each part of the body one at a time  Creases of skin should be thoroughly dried after washing
  63. 63. Bathing a Baby continued  Wash the scalp using tear-free baby shampoo once or twice a week  Can just use water other days  Cradle cap- patches of yellowish crusty scales • Apply baby oil or lanolin at night • Gently loosen scales with washcloth or soft hairbrush and shampoo the hair in the morning
  64. 64. Bathing a Baby continued  Baby powder and lotion are not necessary  Powder safety- apply to your own hands and rub together then rub on baby’s skin  Baby can be bathed in a tub once the navel heals  Never leave a baby unattended in the bath
  65. 65. Dressing a Baby  Sleeper- one piece stretchy garment with feet  Cotton clothing helps skin breathe  More durable clothes for crawlers  Pants, padded knees, cotton shirts  Pants with snaps for easy diaper change
  66. 66. Dressing a Baby continued  Shoes are not needed until the baby is walking outside  Best to learn walking barefoot so baby can grip floor with toes  Nonskid socks are good for hard floors  Clothes should be flame retardant  Clothes are sized by age and weight  Babies grow rapid  Avoid loose strings and long ties on clothing
  67. 67. Diapering a Baby  Cloth diapers- least expensive  Wash separately in hot water  Disposable diapers offer more convenience  Babies need about 12-15 diaper changes a day  Newborn wets several times an hour, but not enough to be changed each time  Older babies will let you know
  68. 68. Supplies Needed to Diaper a Baby  Changing table or sturdy surface  Wet washcloth or wipes  Powder
  69. 69. How to Diaper a Baby  Remove the diaper and clean the baby  Put on a fresh diaper  Slide under bottom  Bring diaper up between legs and fasten  Dispose of used supplies  Wash hands  Diaper rash- change more frequently, expose infected area to air as much as possible, special creams
  70. 70. Sleep  Newborns sleep 12-20 hours a day  By 1 year has 2-3 sleep periods including naps  Preparation for sleep:  Change diaper and clothes, wash face/hands  Rock to calm the baby  Put the baby in the bed on it’s back  Follow the same routine to provide comfort each time

