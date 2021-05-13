Successfully reported this slideshow.
ASSESSING DEHYDRATION IN CHILDREN
INTRODUCTION
DEFINITION OF DEHYDRATION
Dehydration is a condition that can occur with excess loss of water and other body fluids. Dehydration results from decrea...
CAUSES OF DEHYDRATION
Gastroenteritis
Mouth ulcers, stomatitis, pharyngitis, tonsillitis: pain may severely limit oral intake
Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) Febrile illness: fever causes increased insensible fluid losses.
Burns: fluid losses may be extreme and require aggressive fluid management
Congenital adrenal hyperplasia: may have associated hypoglycaemia, hypotension, hyperkalaemia, and hyponatraemia. Gastroin...
Heat stroke
Cystic fibrosis: excessive sodium and chloride losses in sweat. Diabetes insipidus: excessive output of very dilute urine....
ASSESSMENT
Of the clinical indicators used, the pinch test (skin turgor) has been shown to be the most reliable in several studies bu...
Loss of body weight: oNormal: no loss of body weight. oMild dehydration: 5-6% loss of body weight. oModerate: 7-10% loss ...
Clinical features of mild-to-moderate dehydration; 2 or more of: Restlessness or irritability. Sunken eyes (also ask the ...
Clinical features of severe dehydration; 2 or more of: Abnormally sleepy or lethargic. Sunken eyes. Drinking poorly or not...
PINCH TEST (SKIN TURGOR):
Skin turgor is assessed by pinching the skin of the abdomen or thigh longitudinally between the thumb and the bent forefin...
Mild or moderate dehydration: slow; skin fold visible for less than 2 seconds. Severe dehydration: very slow; skin fold vi...
CLINICAL ASSESSMENT OF DEHYDRATION
Mild Moderate Severe Weight loss Up to 5% 6-10% More than 10% Appearance Active, alert Irritable, alert, thirsty Lethargic...
ORAL REHYDRATION SOLUTION (ORS)
Recipe 1 Making a 1 (one) litre solution using Salt, Sugar and Water Ingredients: • One level teaspoon of salt • Eight lev...
Recipe 2 Making a 1/2 (half) liter solution using Salt, Sugar and Water Ingredients: A 3 finger pinch of salt ( approx. 1....
PREPARATION METHOD: Pour 1/2 (half) liter of clean drinking or boiled water, after it has cooled, into a large vessel. Add...
