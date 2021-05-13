Current trends and issues-in-Nursing Education

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Objectives  Describe forces and issues driving nursing education in the 21st century.  Apply at least one theory to nurs...
Then → Now  Then: Traditional approach – objectives with closely orchestrated learning experiences; faculty controlled  ...
External Forces & Issues Driving Nursing Education  MDG’s  Global issues - global violence - demographic changes - techn...
Internal Forces & Issues Driving Nursing Education  WHO Standards for Basic Nursing Education (2009)  Nursing care deliv...
Strategies to identify Forces and Issues in Indonesia related to Nursing Education  Comparison of WHO Standards with nurs...
Learning & Education Theories  Boyer’s Scholarship of Engagement  Kolb’s Learning Cycle  Bloom’s taxonomy of learning o...
Components of Curriculum Development and Design  Type of undergraduate nursing program: diploma, associate or baccalaurea...
Use of Theory in Curriculum Development  Single specific nursing theory or model  Concepts from multiple theories or mod...
Next Steps  Mission  Vision  Core Values  Philosophy  Competencies (with leveling)  Curriculum outcomes  Quality im...
Accrediting Bodies  National League for Nursing Accrediting Commission (NLNAC)  Commission on Collegiate Nursing Educati...
Teaching Approaches Lecture Problem-based learning Competency-based learning Concept mapping Portfolio Self-learning...
Student Learning Styles  Characteristics of the learner  Diversity of learners  Learning style preferences
Types of Learners  Visual (25%)  Auditory (30%)  Kinesthetic (45%) http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kinesthetic _learning
 Learning Style  Lecture  Reading  Audio-visual  Demonstration  Discussion group  Practice by doing  Teaching othe...
Learning Style Assessment Tool http://www.vark- learn.com/Indonesian/page.asp?p=questionnaire
What do we want to “stick” ?  Disease processes  Assessment data  Critical thinking  Nursing diagnoses  Interventions...
Adult learner education components  Reflection: Analysis of experiences, observations, feelings, and perceptions Strategi...
Adult learner education components  Understanding & Making Connections: between anatomy, physiology, pathophysiology, dis...
Interactive Learning Methodologies Action methods Literature Art Memory aides
Action Methods Drama Case scenarios Simulation Soap operas/television segments
Hmong Practices
Case Scenarios Labor Patients
Simulation Perinatal Loss
Time with my son (D. Armstrong, 2001)
Literature
Ignaz Semmelweis (D. Armstrong, 2001)
Art Audio clips Video clips Photography Artwork
Postpartum Hemorrhage
Memory Aides Acronym Visual aides Poetry Music Games
BUBBLE-HER (acronym)  B – breasts  U – uterus  B – bowels  B – bladder  L – lochia  E – episiotomy (stitches)/ lacer...
Cardinal Movements of the Fetus Descent Flexion Internal rotation Extension Restitution External Rotation Expulsion
“It’s a Decel” (tune of “Clementine”) It’s a decel; it’s a decel to the left and to the right Turn the Pit off; grab the 0...
“Hang the Mag” (tune of “Taps”) Hang the Mag; or she’ll seize Don’t you know that she has clonus three? Hang the Mag; or s...
Games Perinatal Trivial Pursuit Postpartum Bingo Want to be a Millionaire Are you Smarter than a Student Nurse?
Small Group Learning Activity  Break into small groups  Choose a topic (disease process, assessment data, nursing interv...
Share Time
Future Trends & Issues in Nursing Education  Increased collaboration between nursing practice and nursing education  Inc...
References  Bellack , J.P., & O’Neil, E.H. (2000). Recreating nursing practice for a new century: Recommendations and imp...
  1. 1. Objectives  Describe forces and issues driving nursing education in the 21st century.  Apply at least one theory to nursing education.  Define components of curriculum development and design & redesign.  Identify different approaches to teaching.  Explain teaching methodologies applicable for adult learners.
  2. 2. Then → Now  Then: Traditional approach – objectives with closely orchestrated learning experiences; faculty controlled  Now: Competencies and outcomes; focus on “end product”; faculty- student collaborative learning process
  3. 3. External Forces & Issues Driving Nursing Education  MDG’s  Global issues - global violence - demographic changes - technological advances - globalization - environmental challenges
  4. 4. Internal Forces & Issues Driving Nursing Education  WHO Standards for Basic Nursing Education (2009)  Nursing care delivery systems  Nursing shortage  New and emerging degrees  21 competencies for the 21st century (Bellack & O’Neil, 2000)
  5. 5. Strategies to identify Forces and Issues in Indonesia related to Nursing Education  Comparison of WHO Standards with nursing education programs in Indonesia  Environmental scan  Forecasting  Epidemiology  Survey research/Consensus building
  6. 6. Learning & Education Theories  Boyer’s Scholarship of Engagement  Kolb’s Learning Cycle  Bloom’s taxonomy of learning objectives  Knowles’s adult learning theory
  7. 7. Components of Curriculum Development and Design  Type of undergraduate nursing program: diploma, associate or baccalaureate degree  Curriculum design: - blocked content - integrated content  Sequencing of courses (master plan)
  8. 8. Use of Theory in Curriculum Development  Single specific nursing theory or model  Concepts from multiple theories or models
  9. 9. Next Steps  Mission  Vision  Core Values  Philosophy  Competencies (with leveling)  Curriculum outcomes  Quality improvement activities
  10. 10. Accrediting Bodies  National League for Nursing Accrediting Commission (NLNAC)  Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)
  11. 11. Teaching Approaches Lecture Problem-based learning Competency-based learning Concept mapping Portfolio Self-learning packets
  12. 12. Student Learning Styles  Characteristics of the learner  Diversity of learners  Learning style preferences
  13. 13. Types of Learners  Visual (25%)  Auditory (30%)  Kinesthetic (45%) http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kinesthetic _learning
  14. 14.  Learning Style  Lecture  Reading  Audio-visual  Demonstration  Discussion group  Practice by doing  Teaching others  Immediate application in real situation  Knowledge Retention - 10% - 20% - 30% - 50% - 75% - 85% - 90% - 90% (National Training Laboratory Institute, Alexandria, VA, 2006)
  15. 15. Learning Style Assessment Tool http://www.vark- learn.com/Indonesian/page.asp?p=questionnaire
  16. 16. What do we want to “stick” ?  Disease processes  Assessment data  Critical thinking  Nursing diagnoses  Interventions  Emergent care  Desired outcomes  Customer service
  17. 17. Adult learner education components  Reflection: Analysis of experiences, observations, feelings, and perceptions Strategies include thinking out loud; journaling
  18. 18. Adult learner education components  Understanding & Making Connections: between anatomy, physiology, pathophysiology, disease processes, interventions, medications, patient care, patient teaching, impact on family, community  Care mapping; concept maps, care planning, etc.
  19. 19. Interactive Learning Methodologies Action methods Literature Art Memory aides
  20. 20. Action Methods Drama Case scenarios Simulation Soap operas/television segments
  21. 21. Hmong Practices
  22. 22. Case Scenarios Labor Patients
  23. 23. Simulation Perinatal Loss
  24. 24. Time with my son (D. Armstrong, 2001)
  25. 25. Literature
  26. 26. Ignaz Semmelweis (D. Armstrong, 2001)
  27. 27. Art Audio clips Video clips Photography Artwork
  28. 28. Postpartum Hemorrhage
  29. 29. Memory Aides Acronym Visual aides Poetry Music Games
  30. 30. BUBBLE-HER (acronym)  B – breasts  U – uterus  B – bowels  B – bladder  L – lochia  E – episiotomy (stitches)/ laceration/incision  H – Homan’s sign  E – emotional status  R – RhoGam candidate? Rubella vaccine?
  31. 31. Cardinal Movements of the Fetus Descent Flexion Internal rotation Extension Restitution External Rotation Expulsion
  32. 32. “It’s a Decel” (tune of “Clementine”) It’s a decel; it’s a decel to the left and to the right Turn the Pit off; grab the 02 Let the doc know we’re all right!
  33. 33. “Hang the Mag” (tune of “Taps”) Hang the Mag; or she’ll seize Don’t you know that she has clonus three? Hang the Mag; or she’ll seize Won’t you, please?
  34. 34. Games Perinatal Trivial Pursuit Postpartum Bingo Want to be a Millionaire Are you Smarter than a Student Nurse?
  35. 35. Small Group Learning Activity  Break into small groups  Choose a topic (disease process, assessment data, nursing interventions, emergent care, desired outcome, etc.)  Choose an interactive learning process  Create your tool to “Make It Stick”!
  36. 36. Share Time
  37. 37. Future Trends & Issues in Nursing Education  Increased collaboration between nursing practice and nursing education  Increased emphasis on collaboration between healthcare disciplines  Increased development of educational products for faculty and students  Increased student and nurse mobility (including increased licensure mobility)  Increased distance (online) learning  Schools of nursing providing ongoing professional development for competence requirements  Increased teaching of evidence-based practice.
  38. 38. References  Bellack , J.P., & O’Neil, E.H. (2000). Recreating nursing practice for a new century: Recommendations and implications of the Pew Health Professions Commission’s final report. Nursing & Health Care Perspectives, 21(1), 14-21.  Billings, D.M. & Halstead, J.A. (2009). Teaching in nursing: A guide for faculty (3rd Ed). St. Louis, Missouri: Saunders Elsevier.  National League for Nursing. (2007). The scope of practice for academic nurse educators. New York, NY: NLN.  World Health Organization. (2009). Global standards for the initial education for professional nurses and midwives. Retrieved April 12, 2010, from World Health Organization website: http://www.who.int/hrh/nursing_midwifery/en/

